Week one of the NFL season means fantasy football is back. Here are some guys to keep an eye on. Let's begin with a sleepy running back who has been a weak one fantasy beast for owners over the past three years. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has averaged twenty five point seven fantasy points in the NFL opener during his three years in the NFL the most among active running backs. Jacobs is coming off the board. Borden fantasy drafts at around the forty eight pick in projects to be a low end RB two or quality flex. The Raiders are facing the Chargers in what's going to be a red hot AFC West matchup. Rivals Minnesota and Green Bay Square off in Week 1. But while most will be paying attention to the Packers offense who without the bounty Adams fantasy owners should pay attention to Delvin Cook in O'Connell's new offense the Minnesota running back has scored one hundred and twenty five point forty fantasy points versus Green Bay over the last three seasons. That's the most of any running back against any opponent in the NFL. In the lead RB one is coming off the board in the first rounds and most drafts. Lions tight end. T.J. Hopkinson has been a weak one monster since joining the NFL in 2019. Over his career hawks averaging twenty two and a half fantasy points to open the season. That is just a tremendous amount of output from the tight end position. Hock is coming off the board at around the sixth round in fantasy draft. Twelve team PPR is the tight end 7 overall. And by the way the Lions are playing Philly in week 1. The Eagles gave up the most fantasy points to tight end last season. Two of the best young quarterbacks in the league will square off to open the NFL season in week 1. Patrick Mahoney and Colin Murray each averaged over twenty seven points during the first week of the NFL season the highest of any act of quarterbacks. Last year the two combined for nine touchdowns in week one but both without last year's top wide receiver targets. Tyree Cole was traded and Hopkins is suspended for the first six games. Nevertheless Casey Arizona has the highest over under of the week at fifty three and a half points. So we can sure expect to see some fireworks. And that is your week one fantasy sports update.