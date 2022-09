00:00

About a year. Some of those costs in America food prices that are going to go down can we expect cheaper tickets cheaper food cheaper souvenirs and the twenty twenty three U.S. Open. I'm not sure that you can expect cheaper tickets. I'm not sure that you can expect us to go backwards on the ticket price. As I mentioned we started those with without an increase over 20. Twenty one for the majority of the ticket prices in the sessions. But I think some somewhat of the impact that we may get get knocked for a little bit is the resale marketplace which is not our set price. That's the resale marketplace that's set by sellers of of tickets that is out of our hands and out of our control. But I'm not sure that you can see those go go much cheaper either. And food and souvenirs. Food and souvenirs those two I think we'll do our best not to pass those costs that we may bear onto the consumer. But at the end of the day there may be a slight increase but hopefully it won't be anywhere close to the level of inflation or past inflation. Well we have talked about the Serena effect here. I think that's the highlight of the U.S. Open are one of them I should say for this year. It's actually one of the reasons some of those resale prices got so high. You saw that 60 percent increase. Talk to us a little bit about the Serena effect. This might be her last U.S. Open ever. How much of a monetary impact do you think that had on revenue this year. Well you know it's interesting. First of all it was an incredible extraordinary week celebrating Serena the goat the greatest of all time. It was an honor and a privilege for us to celebrate her. And indeed our domestic ratings were up over 100 percent year over year within that first week. And her final match here broke records. It was the most watched tennis telecast ever for ESPN our partner. So it was extraordinary. But with respect to the revenue impact the majority of our tickets and hospitality inventory sold well before the tournament. We did have some remaining inventory when she had penned that beautiful essay in Vogue. And on that day we sold three times as many tickets as the day prior. So the effect is real. I think the majority of it is really felt on the resale marketplace. But the effect is certainly there. I think it's going to be really hard for us to quantify what that impact truly was from a revenue standpoint but we were just thrilled to be able to have her and celebrate her here alongside all of our twenty four thousand closest friends and family here in the stadium. Well let's talk about the revenue growth here. Something you've been tasked with specifically in a fairly new role I might add as chief commercial officer. And a lot of the US opens revenue growth especially in the last 10 years which I might add has almost doubled. A lot of has come from corporate hospitality boxes specifically but not something that everyone can afford. And I will admit I've been to one of them. They're beautiful. But once again not accessible to everyone. At the same time you have attendance that's rising but ultimately plateauing in the last decade. How do you brought in your appeal while also maintaining a more elite fan base and more importantly the revenue. Well I mentioned the fan week. Fashion Week is is the home of the qualifying tournament. It is free and open to all fans of all ages. And that runs for the entire first week prior to the main draw. It is free and open to all fans where they can see every top marquee player every player in the main draw practicing open and accessible to all. In fact we had over one hundred thousand people register for the fan access pass that enabled people to get into Arthur Ashe Stadium and sit down in those first row courtside seats to watch people like Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams practicing there and even playing points. And they were enthralled by it. So it it is an absolute aim of ours to expose as many people to the game as many kids to the game. Our family does that. Our thirty five dollars price point starting price point for individual tickets does that too. That will be an important part of this event for many years to come. And with respect to the U.S. Open sweeps yes those have sold very well. There is more demand than we can satisfy for U.S. open suites and premium inventory. So we aim to satisfy everyone from everyone that wants to come in and come in for free and enjoy the grounds for the day and see pros practicing and and those that do want to indulge in a suite for an entire session or even the entire tournament. Well Kirsten all due respect there's a massive difference between players practicing and the finals or even the quarterfinals that they might add. How can you perhaps increase the amount of people who get access to the more further along tournament. The one that people are really chasing. I think we'd have to make a bigger stadium to be honest. With respect to the attendance it is absolutely sold out. We are sold to the gills. And I think I think look we would be very interested to provide a lower price point for underprivileged people or kids or under resourced kids to get into those certain sessions. But the truth is those those tickets will get resold will get bought by the secondary market and will get resold at market demand price. So we do everything we can to be as accessible as we can but at the same time we do have market conditions that we have to contend with.