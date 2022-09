00:00

It's the official end. One could argue of the post war order. The question would be then perhaps what comes next. What is the future for various institutions and areas that she was still queen of. That's right. Good morning Rich. I think this is a watershed not just for people in Britain or the Commonwealth or Commonwealth realms but actually to kind of paraphrase your earlier guests the governor of Tokyo. I think the queen really didn't have any borders in the sense of her global impact. So I think that it's not going to be a full term or a small scale response to the queen's passing. There's actually something and I think in the weeks months and indeed years ahead most people on this planet will at some point I think reflect on the queen because for most of us whether we are monarchists or republicans or something else. She's the only monarch we've ever known. I think her impact has been global. And I think that leaves the new monarch trials with incredibly large shoes to fill. And I think this is a very challenging time. We see as as your other reports have suggested there great turmoil not just in markets or in energy prices but in politics in Britain is a very difficult time for Charles to come to the throne. And while there'll be much support for him there will also be questions raised as to whether or not he can fulfil this role that his mother put such a stamp on in her 70 years on the throne. She was a champion of the Commonwealth she visited many world leaders across the region here as well. Just walk us through what this means. Is her death prompt a rethink of the monarchy as you mentioned here and what is the future of the Commonwealth now. So I think this is a time for reflection about the future of the Commonwealth. But I think just to kind of reassure everyone we know that Charles is the next head of the Commonwealth. So there's no doubt there that he will lead that. And indeed in some ways he's really tailor made for that role because he has a genuine interest in issues that affects so many Commonwealth members particularly smaller states where environmental issues are of great concern. And Charles as we know is a genuine committed campaigner for the environment. Also youth issues which have helped close to his heart. But I think what is is more at stake is not the future of the Commonwealth per say but the number of Commonwealth realms. That is the members of the Commonwealth but still maintain the British monarch as head of state which include at the moment Australia Canada New Zealand Happy New Guinea Jamaica and some other smaller mainly Pacific and Caribbean islands. I think that it is absolutely the case that the majority of states in the Commonwealth will remain. But let's remember that for a very long time the majority states and the Commonwealth have been republics. And I think that that process will continue. So it's not that the Commonwealth will fall apart but that the number of Commonwealth realms I think will decline. Right now. Want to talk a little bit more about her legacy and I would imagine every single news channel you turn to right now is talking exactly about that. You think we haven't quite seen that written in stone completely just yet. What do you think we need to watch moving forward at in terms of just being able to have a complete picture of what she meant these last 70 years. Well that's right. There's a really good question David. I think that this we need to really reflect on the changes that the world has seen since she came to the throne in 1952 at a time when Britain still had an empire where many independent states today are still saw the queen as very very much a personal leader of them. I think it's going to take us a long time to actually catch up with the fact that that global leader for 70 years is gone. And I think for many people it will lead to more vigorous and open discussion about the constitutional future. So for example in Australia where I'm speaking to you from we already know that the government Albanese's government which came to power in May has already appointed an assistant minister to provide a pathway for Australia to have another referendum on becoming coming republic. We had a referendum on that issue in. It failed. And I suspect that in the future we will have another referendum. And so too I think in other countries that are Commonwealth realms that conversation will become more open because I think there is a lot of deference to the queen a lot of respect for her and some of that respect for the monarchy will I think ebb away with the new reign. And so we'll see more open discussions about the constitutional future not just of Australia but even remarkably of other nations like Britain. Cindy you're an expert on the history of the royal family and I'm sure anything that stood out has stood out already to too many people. But is there one moment do you think in the Queen's reign of 70 years that doesn't get as much attention that you think should. That when we look back at that that that was her moment. Yeah. And I think it's actually a series of moments. And that's the queen's real intervention and leadership in in the 1960s and 70s with the Commonwealth. She was incredibly gracious and assertive I would say in making Commonwealth leaders feel welcome in London and in other meetings of the Commonwealth Heads of government. And I think they did a lot to reassure governments of nations such as India and others republics which to be frank it had very brutal difficult entanglements with Britain as colonies of the British Empire that partly through the queen's diplomacy her quiet diplomacy were able to become members of the Commonwealth despite becoming republics and maintain on the whole very good relations with Britain. Now I'm not suggesting that's only up to her but I think she has played a very quiet but significant role behind the scenes in making former colonies of Britain. You'll welcome.