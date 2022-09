00:00

Once confined to Nevada's casinos legal sports betting in the U.S. is spreading across the nation with a were 57 billion dollars worth of legal wagers in 2021. It all started with the Supreme Court in May 2018. New Jersey successfully challenged the 1992 federal law banning commercial sports betting in most U.S. states. We'll pick this out of the shadows of illegality and make it a legal enterprise. And I think that's going to be a great thing for the people of the states who are sports fans. Since then more than 35 states and Washington D.C. have legalized sports betting with 20 of those states and D.C. having operational legalized mobile betting. And the gold mine is poised for rapid growth. Entire industries saw revenues more than quadruple to four point three billion dollars in three short years. We think they could ultimately end up being the largest sports betting market in the world the United States. Very exciting to see that there's momentum behind that. We are better off with a regular regulated betting framework than keeping it all on the ground as a business matter. We should share in the proceeds. Major sports leagues and companies are already benefiting from the money tied to fantasy sports are now looking to cash in on legal betting with the likes of the NBA NFL MLB and others announcing partnerships with draft kings and then doing betting experiences like the sports book at Nationals Park or arriving at stadiums with one set to open at historic Wrigley Field in 2023 a sign of what's to come as fans continue to crave the thrill of placing wagers on their favorite sports. The landscape is evolving but what is a sure bet is the big money tied to a growing industry.