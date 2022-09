00:00

One of the big events of this week besides the queen passing was actually what's going on with currencies with the US dollar setting record after record at the same time. The euro is really falling. And boy look at the yen. What is going on with the economies. Look the United States has a huge advantage. We've recognized it for a long time in terms of our lack of dependence on egregiously expensive foreign energy. And that is benefiting the relative strength of our economy. At the same time we've mounted a stronger response macro economically to the pandemic. Our central bank is moving faster to do necessary tightening with respect to the respect to monetary policy. Given inflation and all those various factors are making us a safe haven a mecca for capital and that's causing resources to flow into the dollar. It's remarkable that people were saying that the dollar's day was passed not very long ago. Given its current strength and my guess is that there's room for this to continue. You know the euro was in the low 80s against the dollar 20 some years ago. And in some ways the relative fundamentals of the United States compared to Europe are even stronger now than they were that.