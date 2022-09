00:00

What do you make of the dollar moves today why why such strong shifts against the yen against the euro against the pound this morning. I think that the first piece of it is that there's a very strong bullish dollar consensus. There's a fair amount of positioning that's long the dollar and going into the end of this week. What we saw was a rally in the U.S. equity market that started yesterday afternoon and the dollar's been falling ever since. So this was the genesis of this correction is optimism about a soft landing in the United States optimism that there isn't going to be more trouble for the U.S. equity market. Perhaps that's helped by optimism that the European response to the gas crisis or the energy crisis is going to be to fight it with fiscal policy. The UK energy support package is huge in financial terms. And it's a you know it's going to it's going to make a big difference and it'll bring down the peak levels of inflation. It'll probably therefore it could help bring down the peak levels of interest rates. Certainly it'll soften the it'll soften the blow and it's likely to be repeated across Europe. If you if you carry that sort of forward you're looking at a world. We say well maybe maybe the economic outlook globally isn't quite as nasty as people had thought. The soft landing view in the US gets some help. All of this can get blown out of the water if what we run into next to genuine energy shortages and rationing and things like that over the course of the winter. But but I think all of this was enough if you like to say that to get some some long dollar positions being squeezed out some shorts in the euro and sterling yen Australian dollar New Zealand dollar all all get squeezed out at a general Friday risk on mood. Well but that raises the question of whether or not this is actually a sustainable move. I mean can the euro really hang in there when. Yes. The ECB is hiking perhaps aggressively again in the months to come. And yet there is that energy crisis that you're describing. You can shop around along a lot for a fair amount of time from here. I don't think the low in the euro is dramatically lower than here. Nor do I think the low in sterling is. But for this move we've come an awfully long way. The bad news is to some degree in the market the challenge particularly in Europe with the energy crisis is that it's not obvious how you get a better mood than a better economic outlook before the end of the winter. So we may find that you know the low in the euro is somewhere between 95 and parity. The low in sterling is somewhere between 110 and 115. In other words they could be not that far from where we are at the moment but that we chop around with with the market you know unable to make more than marginal new lows before it gets and other short covering bounce because because we have priced in a lot of bad news. But you need something that we haven't seen to kind of change the picture from year.