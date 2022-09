00:00

Not just a top level of fourteen point six percent but on the core sixteen point seven percent at from fifteen point six. So even stripping out the food and energy. This is a strong reading indeed. In addition to racing food cause you're also seeing Egypt tackle about three or three separate locations of fuel hikes. So this is indirectly feeding on to the overall inflation numbers because as you know indirect effects of inflation spilling over into the various other sectors other than food and beverages costs as well. So this is concerning. We expect this inflation numbers to rise a bit more. It's unlikely that you would see a dampening of costs anytime soon. OK so so you don't think that we're done yet on the spikes higher. No so far. But we have a new Bank of Egypt Governor Hassan Abdalla. Do you think he's gonna want to stamp his mark or do you think he'll hold hold his powder dry in terms of raising rates. I don't see a way they can not raise rates till the end of the year. We expect that there will be more retakes coming soon. We will see what sort of size are there. What sort of size of hikes before the end of year do you think is reasonable. Right now or when night is around eleven point to five maybe twelve point two five percent by end of the year. At least at least that much needs to be there because you need to. The concerns on the street are pretty significant. People are facing increasing costs of living and there is a slight bubbling of unrest if we can call it that. So there has to be a way that this needs to be dampened down. And in terms of the bubbling unrest it's interesting. As you say I I'm going to speak to Maple Croft versus Maple throw Croft in just a moment. A bite on rest. But concurrent with all of that you've got higher food prices higher inflation and a devalued devalued point in the conference of what you've just discussed. Can they devalue the point much more. Given this secular movement in the economy. Well discussions with the IMF are still ongoing. There is a general consensus that they might move on to a flexible exchange rate regime. Yes. Which kind of makes sense given the circumstances they are in. So if you consider that they received funding from the IMF plus moving on to a flexible exchange rate might be the best we opt for Egypt at the moment. And that is coming not a flexible exchange that that more flexibility in exchange rate thing. So I think it's very likely. OK. The other inflation point which I don't think anybody is deeply surprised by this turkey at 80 odd percent. I say that in a very glib way but it was very much well flagged running through the consequences of 80 percent. I mean is there any way back for Turkey. Given the current economic policy that they're following. I doubt if we would see anything very different. The official data are even being questioned now saying how is the print so low. And other indicators are pointing to a much accelerated rate of increase. So in general there is a consensus that the inflation rates would continue to increase in Turkey. Plus we'll have to wait and watch if they decide to do something on rates. But at the moment it seems pretty much status quo. I mean the lira is down 27 percent year to date. Is the worst performing one of the worst performing worst performing in the emerging markets. Again more pressure to come on the lira. Absolutely. If you look at why forget the inflation trend which everyone follows. If you look at the producer price index it's a drone. One hundred and forty three percent. It's mind boggling that it's gotten so high for so long without any policy measure to counteract it. So yeah unlikely that you would see anything in me. Do you think that PPE rises further. That's what I need to focus on isn't it. The producer prices one hundred forty three point eight percent in August. The annualized gains for food and non alcoholic beverages 90 percent. Now that's a wee bit better. But on the PPA side one hundred forty three point eight for August and energy inflation is a hundred and twenty one percent year on year. Yes you would see continuing increases. I mean unclear unless there is a policy measure to tax to counteract the increase. It's unlikely that you would see any sort of rosy numbers from Turkey in the near future.