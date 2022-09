00:00

In terms of earnings recession we do still have tightening central banks. How much longer can earnings hold up. The last quarter wasn't too bad. What are the futures quarters looking like to you. Yes that's right. Set in the first half of this year we've seen a D rating of equities but we haven't really seen a earnings recession. And the last reporting cycle showed that actually businesses are quite resilient. But I suspect that won't last for very long. I think there are some significant headwinds here and tightening financial conditions coming from a broad range of factors increasing base rates quantitative tightening at the time and growth outlook is weakening. Not the best combination for risk assets. And I suspect that Europe and potentially the U.K. but lead to a maybe even the US is likely to experience a recession not a technical one that we are in but a proper recession with an earnings downgrade cycle. Despite the rhetoric that we've had out of the Fed Japan really doubling down on what he said a Jackson hole. We did see some modest gains for US equities. How long can we continue to see that. How sustainable are they. And can you see that. Maybe we could have a pullback. Which markets are looking most vulnerable to you. Yes. I think the rally that we've seen over the last couple of days is just a relief rally. Some uncertainty has been removed and typically that's positive for risk assets. But I would say that the US market is still trading above long term valuation averages. And I suspect that a rise in the discount rate should dent especially technology stocks where the terminal value of the equities tends to be very much driven by the discount rate. So I do expect a further deviating couple of hit earnings downgrades which which could put the S & P back into much lower territory. And I would not be surprised if we would see the S & P sort of drift down to 3400 or maybe even lower with three thousand two hundred level. That wouldn't be a very exceptional scenario if earnings dropped by 3 to 5 percent next year combined with a one to pinpoint rating could put equities to to to that low level. A huge part of the recent rally that was seeing US equities has also been driven by energy stocks. Right. And that's surprising given our Aaron this chart on the Bloomberg showing how oil inventory has really fallen despite the fact that the man has remained rather constant. You can see that in the top panel where energy stocks going from here and not just in the US but globally. Well I think energy stocks are facing cyclical had the beans and there's no question about that. And if our scenario is right that we are going to see some economic weakness then potentially there is going to be less demand for oil and products. But I suspect that these equities that have come out very strongly on the other side of the cycle there has been a chronic underinvestment in old economy side businesses resources companies. And I think that led to a significant supply demand imbalance which should be very positive for commodity prices and should benefit more than gas and resources companies in general. So I expect some cyclical weakness but a strong rebound once we get through the trough in equity markets. And of course we continue to see the energy crisis in Europe. What sort of direction can we expect in European markets. If depending on where that crisis goes. Yeah so the outlook in Europe is much tougher compared to the US. And as you mentioned the energy crisis is having a much greater impact and that makes central bankers job much more difficult. Because some of these inflationary forces are external and are much harder to manage through monetary policy. But I suspect the base rate the deposit rate in Europe will rise this by the fact that it could have a negative impact on employment and the economy. And I suspect that the European economy is going to enter recession later this year despite the fact that it has been relatively resilient. And unfortunately there are no easy fixes there. This could this could last fall for much longer than people anticipate. Just very quickly want to get your thoughts on the US dollar as well. Hard to see the strength the baiting as long as the Fed continues on this tightening cycle. But we heard from Bill GROSS. This is trying to get along on the British pound. What's your thoughts on currencies. Yes. If he truly multi asset investors take positions in most asset classes and form views our view is that the US dollar is remain it's going to remain in balance supported. And the factors that contribute to that are tightening monetary policy in the US which pushed interest rate differentials to extreme levels. We also think that the relative performance of the US economy compared to Europe the U.K. China and Japan also support the dollar. And on top of that you have the safe haven flows which I think will accelerate towards the second half of this year early next year. And we also have some foreign inflows. So I think all these factors will support the dollar value into 2023. But I don't think it's time to take a view of potential investors all of it European currencies.