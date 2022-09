00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] What are we expecting in terms of Asian markets especially when we're seeing a stronger U.S. all there at play. Good morning. So I mean obviously the situation doesn't change for Asia a strong know higher interest rate differential versus the US mean stronger dollar. It's generally not good for Asian markets and also for Asia earnings. So. So we think that's one part of the Asia earnings story. The other part is what's continuing to happen in China which is the impact of lockdowns on economic growth. And so we sort of wrap all that up. You know the recovery to the mid 2018 level of earnings for MSCI Asia ex Japan which was it looks like it would have happened this year is now we think at least pushed to a mid next year story. You're still calling China pretty cheap given the underperformance that we've seen recently and not surprising given of course the ongoing Covid zero policy that's implemented in the country. Do you expect that to change after the party Congress. And what would be the implications for the markets. Well of course it's a hard one to call I mean the science is pretty solid the rest of the world is has reopened. So the zero Covid policy obviously there is no end to it. So there has to be some sort of reversal. And that's quite hard to forecast obviously. So overall we think you know the other part of the China story is that China has been a little bit slow to come out with what everyone expects would be a big stimulus program heading into the party Congress. So much so that you know nobody talks anymore about the five and a half percent GDP target for this year. And surely that is not going to be reached. So we think you know the catalyst for China which is as you mentioned clearly cheap on on headline valuation is really pushed into next year. But that also means that you know as you know relative to the rest of world which is heading into a pretty difficult period. We think you know six months after the kickoff of the 2022 rate ISE cycle is is quite critical. And against that China has been very weak and it is obviously cheap and we think is probably a good place to add for longer term investors. Gets not just to equities that are cheap in China. The yuan gets cheaper by the day as well with that 7 level against the greenback not insights. And we have a chart on the Bloomberg Turnbull that just indicates how low if X reserves are getting as well at a five year low as that currency continues to weaken. Do you think concerns are really starting to mount. Nah. About capital outflows in China. Well I mean it's you know it's a close to the closed capital account so that's it but of course it's leaky. You know I think this all goes into the strong dollar story which is affecting all all currencies obviously the yen that traumatic lows recently as well. You know frankly there's not much that the central banks can do or really should do at the moment. It's more but it's more a sort of fiscal story. And let's see I think we're going to have to live with weaker currencies from Asian economies for a while. A number of the guests we talked to at the moment really like Indonesia as a prospect seems to be insulated by a lot of this from a lot of the selling that we've seen in other markets. Is this a market that you're looking up. Yes certainly. Indonesia is the best performing market in Asia so far this year. It's partly because it's hard to find great stories outside of outside of ASEAN. But particularly Indonesia stands out. Look the fact is that if you're getting out of larger markets you can a little bit of buying Indonesia is going to push the market quite dramatically. Global flows are not going to head into Indonesia instead of Japan or China. There's certainly some interesting bottom up stories. But you know it's not something we're particularly focused on from our point of view.