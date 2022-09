00:00

Give us first of all your reaction to what was a pretty much expected but it seems the world is still in shock at the loss of such a momentous person around the world. Somebody who has served her country for the past 70 years. Yes good morning look at this a shock even now as you say it's not at all unexpected given the queen's age but after such a remarkable and very long reign it nevertheless is a great marker of a point of change. Many people have said that it's the end of an era. And of course that's how it will be received. So you know the queen has been the queen of Australia for 70 years of course. She's only recently celebrated her platinum jubilee. And many people most people in Australia myself included. She's the only monarch we've ever known. So you know the the really interesting questions I think going forward are going to be how this point of change is going to play out in Australia and in other Commonwealth nations but particularly those that are remaining as constitutional monarchies as Australia does and whether we use the opportunity of the advent of King Charles or turn to reflect on whether that's an appropriate system of governance for us given the great rise of democratic sentiment and the importance we place on parliamentary democracy. Professor. Take a listen to what Prime Minister Albanese had to say about the passing of the queen. Queen Elizabeth. The second has been a wise and encouraging guide always wanting the best for our nation and greeting each change with understanding good grace and and abiding faith in the Australian people's judgment. From her first trip here it was clear Her Majesty had a special place in our hearts and we in hers. To your point earlier about Australia being still a constitutional monarchy what could be the implications of now having King Charles instead of Queen Elizabeth. That perhaps separation or division that we could see between the UK and Australia. The Albanese government we just saw the prime minister there has very respectfully indicated that in the second term of office should he win the next election. We will be considering that very question. And with the prospect of moving to a referendum on whether Australia should become a republic of course we had a referendum in 1999 that did not succeed. And so we do remain together with 14 other nations in the Commonwealth as constitutional monarchies. But as Prime Minister Albanese said then there is a great place in Australian hearts for the queen. She visited here no less than 16 times as monarch which is quite extraordinary. Beginning in 1954 when she was only still a very young monarch and the numbers that came out to see her during that first visit were absolutely phenomenal. She stayed for more than a month with her husband Prince Philip and it's estimated that 70 to 75 per cent of Australians actually saw the queen which you know when you think about that is a remarkable number. Now things have obviously shifted with time where a different society we're far more multicultural. We we have moved away from that great difference that was shown at that time. But nevertheless there is a great affection and respect for the queen. And I think the rupture that the end of her reign will bring and the questions it will quite rightly raise about whether we move towards a republic. It's a very fitting time under King Charles or third to now ask those questions. Yes it's an interesting situation. The former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull who himself was heavily involved in that Republican referendum back in 1999 said he wouldn't be pushing for another referendum as long as the queen was alive. Such was the respect that she was held in here. Well now the queen is gone. What is the path forward for the Republican debate. Yes I think Malcolm Turnbull was was right in making that comment. I think many people would have felt uncomfortable even though these are institutional questions. You know it's impossible to separate that from the person who's held the reigns for so long. And now that the queen has died today and of course instantly we have a new king. That's the nature of a of a monarchy. It's a dynastic monarchy. We have no say in who are a head of state is and that is now King Charles. But the government has already indicated that it won't be moving towards this until the second term. Should it win the next election. So we're looking at a process that will take at minimum four years. And I think that's appropriate. This is a big step. There are big changes to be made not least of which is the powers of a new head of state and Australians elected head of state instead of a monarchical one. And I imagine there'll be very strong moves towards that once this period of mourning has has moved on and where we're then looking towards a republic. Of course the queen visited Australia shortly after that failed referendum in 1999 and as we've been discussion discussing she was held in a very strong affection in Australia. Is there a possibility that King Charles the third could manufacture some of that similar affection. Well that remains to be seen. I think one of the big differences Paul is that Charles has already indicated through his actions that he's a far more active and if you like interventionist royal. I mean many people have described him as likely to be a meddling king. And he himself has said that he's acknowledged that he has made very strong political statements in the past. He's been very critical of some government policies. Now this is an area where the queen was very careful not to get involved. Very rarely did she get involved in anything that might be seen as controversy. The dismissal of the Whitlam government here in Australia was one not without its controversy and her perceived intervention in the Scottish referendum was another. But these are these are small numbers of a lifetime of of service. Charles on the other hand has been very proudly activist in approaching governments that he has disagreed with. Now there's a real problem with that because the essence of a constitutional monarchy is that it must remain politically neutral at all times. It cannot enter into the political sphere which is the place of elected government. So if Charles does not change that lifetime of of expectation and anticipation of involvement in the political sphere I think the monarchy could be in some difficulty.