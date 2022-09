00:00

Market is still resilient. Dollar Yeah. We still like the dollar short term. We upgraded our forecast looking to do X Y probably test about 112. So it's about 3 percent from here. I think there's going to be some split whether it's we look at the Japanese yen relative to European currencies. But right now most of the shock is going to come through euro and sterling. I love your crossword analysis. You've got some odd ideas which are great Taiwan against Korea. You've got Swiss franc against Japan. And that is at a point where we can't look at the more comfortable pairs were norm. We look at normally and we have to go to other currency pairs. Yeah it's a great question because what's interesting is that all the things that are happening around the world are kind of driving different factors to make different countries more valuable than others. So in that context the number one thing that's still driving everything is terms of trade. So the energy shock. So it's more important that we look at oil prices for Japan and it's more important to we look at the the electricity and the energy and the natural gas markets in Europe. And so the terms of trade ISE are diverging which should be beneficial for the yen over time. But it's still kind of a drag for the European currencies. When we look at Asia what we're seeing is financial conditions are easing through China but they're tightening in Europe and they're slightly tightening in the U.S. So there's a massive gap between Asia the Americas in Europe. So what we're seeing is there could be scope here for Asian currencies to start to recover in the months ahead even though we think dollar China should touch 7 10 because we're starting to see equity flows come back. So there's a really complicated mix of valuations relative equity divergence terms of trade shock and all these things are creating gyrations across all different currencies. I want to set up a point that I think you're making it just a little bit longer that perhaps the energy prices are more important to the outlook for currencies than rate caused by central banks around the world. And this is something that we've been talking about quite steadily. So what are you looking for tomorrow from the energy finance ministers in Europe for going to be meeting. What kind of plan could give you some confidence that we've seen the bottoms for the euro. So I don't I don't think there's a lot we can get in the short term. I think where we've wrapped our head around this is like if you look at the you know people are looking at the level of relative stocks of what's going on in national gas sector. And I think what's the problem is is we need to watch the flow. So we look at the stock levels are at 80 90 percent and people get confident about it. But what we need to look at is the daily flow the changes in the flow because what we have right now is even at 80 90 percent that's only good enough for 75 percent of one month in the winter. And now all of us are forecasting the weather. So I think that the stimulus in the packages and all the things are be put in place price caps rationing. They're good for a longer term story for the euro next year where we're generally pretty bullish. We think we don't think this is a full long structural dollar cycle but we're still kind of driven by these terms trade shock. So I think what we're getting is confidence that things can recover next year but we still need to get through the end of the Fed tightening cycle. We still need confirmation that inflation has peaked. We still need to know where terminal pricing lands and we still need the global economy start to recover. So in the context of what we were expecting from the from the energy side is fiscal stimulus is good. But in the short term more demand and less supply on the energy markets is still going to prop up inflation. So real rates are still going to continue to move against euro and sterling for the next three to see three to five months until I'd say for Q1 of next year. So until we get more certainty how much liquidity is there in some of these very deep affects markets that traditionally have been very much the tell for so many other markets. Well I still think there's a lot of depth and complexity is going through volumes are pretty high on some of the standard G10 currencies. It's probably where you'll lose some interest is when you look at Norway and Sweden and some of the Scandinavian markets they are trading very much like or even worse than emerging markets like if you look at something like the Mexican peso the Brazilian real they're trading off relatively important strong fundamentals that are an interesting backdrop. If you would think the environment that we're in now which is U.S. equities are outperforming real rates in the U.S. have rocketed especially the two year level. And if we look at how Mexican peso is traded it's trading as an interesting dynamic where global data set prices are improving. People are starting to come more interested in Kerry. That's a question we keep getting a lot like when we move back into emerging market Kerry and the peso kind of captures that sweet spot. So the traditional currencies that people are watching are still kind of doing what they should. But it's really some of the you know I would say the periphery ones like the region Crown and Sweden. Those currencies are almost impossible to trade. Right. I'm not just quickly just a ready time. If we get 50 and 75 from this ECP what is the euro to. Right. So we're anticipating actually 50 and we think it's basically a coin toss. But the sequence is this what's the terminal rate. We're expecting the ECB end too. So do you go 50 50 50 from here or to go seventy five. Fifteen twenty five. We're expecting they go 50 now and try to maintain the same level of getting to a term. But a rate of 2 euro is absolutely not going to like that. And so what we're anticipating is we're getting a little bit of a short squeeze here save the euro and we are looking for a move over the next couple of months to 96.