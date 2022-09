00:00

I guess the key issue in the coming months is whether the Fed will keep hiking until we see inflation below 2 percent. Right. I think when the markets rallied in July and early part of August we thought that investors were premature to price in of it. And I think polls Jackson Hole speech has actually reinforced that view. Right. So moving forward we think that all eyes will be on the upcoming CPI data. And I think the Fed is likely to go with a 35 basis point rate hike. But having said that I think the rate hike expectations are now more reasonably priced in. What is not priced in right now here is really on growth expectations especially for corporate earnings and debt could actually be another trigger for the market downside. So some suggesting that perhaps August the sell off in August takes us closer to the bottom. You're suggesting perhaps that's not the case. No I don't think so because you know while you know the the S & P has actually pulled back about 10 percent from the recent peak that actually is adjustment of the rate expectations. But if you look at the consensus forecast S & P 500 earnings we are looking at 9 percent for this year 8 percent for next year. And we are talking about increasing probability of a recession. So you know these kind of high single digit earnings growth that seems to me a bit over optimistic. How are you positioning your portfolio. We are still pretty defensive in our asset allocation given the many macro uncertainties out there. So underweight equities very selective just overweight on Indonesia but fixed income. We are actually incrementally positive. So overall cash or not still very much albeit cash still. But you know credits wise investment grade credit. I think that's a source of defensive carry still. Just having a look at these lines is coming through from Harry CAC. Of course we as a governor talking about women a cause she doesn't he didn't have any particular request but he did say that the rapid weakening of the yen is undesirable. This is just coming through. Remember these are the lines this coming through from the BMJ governor. But I want to get a sense of what part the whole yen sort of fall here. Nearly 20 percent so far this year. Does that present you with investing opportunities in Japan. Because it's that much cheaper you're getting that discount now or is it going to need more than that for you to get involved. Right. I think it really depends on whether you are dollar based investor or a yen. You know currency investor. Right. First of all on the yen side you know the B.O. Jamie intervened. But my guess is it is still a buy the policy. And there is no urgency for the Bank of Japan to tighten policy aggressively or change their stance given the fact that inflation is still much more benign versus the likes of U.S. and Europe for equities. If you look at a local currency returns NIKKEI has actually been a bit more resilient than the likes of U.S. and Europe. But in terms of dollars returned it's actually equally bad because of the depreciation begin. So if you want to get involved in Japanese stocks you probably do well to hedge your currency exposure. Tell me Eddie you know so you're presuming that there's going to be further weakness for the yen here. But I know you're neutral on Asia extra pain as well that given valuations and I guess there are many headwinds. What would make you become positive and overweight on them. On Asia equities I think if you look at historical performance a stronger dollar historically has not bode well for Asian risk assets including Asian equities and within Asia itself. China is still a very big component of Asia ex Japan. Right. And if you look at China we currently still have a neutral stance on China valuations. It's not expensive policy wise. We have actually seen stimulus one trillion fiscal support and now the property fund has some measures as well. But you still have that very stringent 0 Covid policy and that is going to limit the upside of Chinese equities and therefore Asia markets as well. Dollar strength easing a little today is still hovering at 20 year highs. What might I guess stand in the way of this upside. I think all ISE in the near-term will be on the upcoming CPI data. We just tracked the Cleveland not you know fat now costs is still hovering at about slightly above 8 percent. A point to if I last recall. So eight point five to eight point two. I don't think that's enough for the Fed to really pause or ease. Right. So I think 75 basis point is really very likely what's going to cost the dollar to soften eventually. And we do anticipate that is really where growth concerns becoming more apparent and the yield differential between the Fed and the other central banks narrowing that could actually lead to a softening of the dollar probably to us the yen.