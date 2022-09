00:00

Great to get you know people that are based in Europe to kind of talk us through the ECB after we heard from them Legarde. How long do you think this tightening cycle can actually last. Do rates actually go above neutral. Yes we we think that the situation in Europe is slightly different than what it is in the US because the inflation is only a supply issue in Europe versus supply and demand issue in the US. Nevertheless you know interest rate is the only tool that they have. You know to suppress identity demand. And we think that they will bring rates higher but not necessarily of course as much hikes in as in the US. So Mrs they got it was very tough yesterday. In a statement because you know they had lost credibility over the last few months and they need to reinstate this credibility and that's what they are doing right now. Stephanie it does seem that she's been highlighting the supply side issues which are responsible inflation as others have done. But in highlighting those and doing 75 basis points as a rate hike as she being dragged kicking and screaming to get more hawkish on it's going against a nature. No I don't think it's against nature but I think you know what she said in a statement that was very clear is that now they would make a decision you know meeting for meeting after a meeting and they will analyze the data as it comes. So they committed to some more rate hikes but they did not commit that much on the number of rate hikes may maybe three or four and they did not commit to much. Also on the size of those rate hikes. So now they will monitor the situation and adapt it to what they need. But Steph. David here. Then what does it mean for fixed income investors that are frankly looking at yields that we haven't seen in decades and may not ever see. Who knows. How do we take advantage of what's on the table against that inflation backdrop. Yes. Very correct. I think I'm setting to have some read I mean some yield now which is a change from what we have known for the last few years. So it's one thing that we have done at low behold you we are probably becoming more neutral. We started the year with a very big underweight in fixed income something like 12 percent for our military asset portfolio. And slowly but surely we are coming back to a neutral position on government bonds in fixed income. You need to be a bit careful about high yield. We prefer quality so we prefer investment grade. And you need to be also a bit careful about the peripheral bond markets such as Italy. As you know we are going into an election in Italy and some of the rhetoric could be not very friendly towards the European Union. And therefore you know the spread of fees that you could also widen that is a bit more. Now we are reaching 4 percent in terms of yield in 10 year Italian government bond. I mean this is fine because you know the the government of Italy has extended quite a lot the duration of their bonds. So they don't have financing issue in the short term. But this is truly a country that you have to monitor going forward. It's tough. It's heavy. What about the euro. I mean we really don't see any significant move. It just shows how it was all priced in. What is the euro now looking at and what investors in Europe are looking at. Because it does seem that with the dollar in front of you like a steam train what can what what what does this all pose for the currency. So we think the dollar will continue to appreciate against the euro. Strangely enough it may also depend on the weather this winter. You know if we have a mild winter it is well possible that the European countries will manage to have enough energy supply. Have been rebuilding their inventories to a very high level. Currently 80 percent. And probably they would manage to go to 85 90 percent before the winter which is good. But if we have a very cold winter this will not be sufficient. And then you know that recession we could have in Europe could would be quite steep which could bring the euro to as low as 90 cents. We certainly have seen capital outflows here in the region. So if I'm wondering you know in terms of especially North Asia you know the chip makers really have been hurt quite a bit here. Are you seeing that maybe there are signs of entry points now in Asia maybe some longer term opportunities. Yes I think there is a very differentiated situation in Asia. I think the northern Asian countries have suffered the most and it is southern Asia country. I've exhibited positive performance in terms of equity market for example India has suffered much less than northern Asian country. So I think that that could be an interesting entry point. We are ourself currently overweight in Chinese equity because we have a strong belief that the government will make the necessary measures to experience a much bigger growth in age to 2022. Clearly it's also depending on the epidemic situation and also in the global context. But we think that maybe we have reached or we are not very far from the bottom for the Chinese economy.