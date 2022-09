00:00

Do we get another third in a row 75 basis points from the Fed. Let's start there. Yes I think it's extremely likely. I mean all of the data points towards the fact that I need to do 75 basis points in the Fed speak also has been particularly hawkish the last few weeks since the midsummer madness when when the markets wrongly thought there was a Fed pivot. So yeah I think 25 basis points is a done deal. He makes that power makes it even more clear in my view that you know they're not done without seventy five. You may get this 75 basis points but then if we have a look at the chart and it is in the GDP maybe 2 2 2 7 for our viewers which is what more do you get. Goldman's up their game. They say 75 and 50. That's up from a 50 and 25. And the market is looking for it 75 and another couple of clips of 50. How much of this momentum is already priced in let's say to tends the curve and the dollar because that's ultimately the expression of interest of this chart that we have on the screen at the moment. I think most of it is priced into Ten's I think the most sensitive part of the yield curve is going to be the twos. I think you can see 2s finishing the year 375 even close to four especially if the terminal as you say is going to end up around 375 because I think once you get 75 you get another 50 basis points in November. But then I think the Fed might just stop and they're not going to do these 25 incremental rate hikes that they've done in the past going to do big jumbo sized rate hikes until I reach their limit. So I think two is the most sensitive part of the curve. And I actually think by year round you could see inversion deepening beyond the negative 50 basis points that we saw earlier in the summer. I think it can stretch out as far as 100 basis points between intense what is 100 basis points and a hard landing. Yes for sure. OK. So a hard landing curve. Hundred basis points which then takes me. You've just given me a gift horse. OK. Which is Deutsche Bank say on a hard landing. Equities down 25 percent. Correlate carve. I know you're going to say I'm not an equities man. You're not getting out of that this time. Correlate a negative hundred basis point on a curve across the rest of the assets. Is it a catastrophe. Yes it is. And I don't mind like trashing equity strategists who think that equities are gonna rebound from here. Yousef Gamal El-Din. Yeah so but I don't think it's that they say simply another 25 percent from you know keep talking and I'll find you verbatim. So they're going to bank. Don't ring me up and give me a bad time. They call a recession as being not their base case scenario. They say that they expect if we hit a recession you could see stocks dying by another 20 percent 25 percent. If we tip into recession and not us. I don't think it could be another 20 25 percent because already down 18 percent year to date. So I think they definitely retest the lows the previous lows that we had around early summer because every rate hike is a hammer blow to growth. And the biggest casualty of that is stocks not investment grade bonds. And you would translate that across into Legarde delivered 75 basis points and made it very clear that there will be multiples of these or there is a risk of multiples of these. The euro still rolled over. I thought what was interesting is Powell talked about forthrightness. Paul talked about our outlook and talked about several meetings and the euro rolled over which means to me that the Fed is still the alpha in terms of the dollar and the euro. I don't think Legarde put a floor under the euro yesterday do you. No she didn't. I mean they're speaking from the same hymn sheet but I still think that this further weakness come for euro and sterling because that interest rate differential is going to be greater between US versus ECB currencies and sterling because the Fed can do at least another hundred basis points where they think the ECB and BBB you're gonna get tapped out at some point. And of course growth outlook is better in the US. Inflation is worse in Europe. So a lot of factors are convoluted to say that the dollar strength is here to stay. So we're looking at euro dollar on the chart at the moment. Ryan the demand was in that seat yesterday and got very frisky. Any sort of said you know 90 to the dollar 80 to the dollar. I mean I call those kind of catastrophic calls. Can you see a scenario where we get that kind of implosion across assets in Europe. I can because I think when recession hits people look for the traditional safe havens and the dollar is still the traditional safe haven about what people say about Bitcoin and all these other newfangled asset classes. So. So yeah I think there will be a hunkering down. There will be a search for safe haven and the dollar and treasuries are going to be people going to seek those out. There's already pressure in the spreads in the Italian over German spreads. Do you think that that blows out further in terms of risk and just run me through the scenario. Yeah we do. I mean not only do you have the growth challenge and inflation challenge in Europe but the challenges particularly for Italy because of course they're the election coming up at the end of the month as you mentioned. So I do think that spreads widen out their past to 50. I think that I think they. 2 4 2 3 times in the past few weeks Yeah I do think that on the lead up to election day go wider. And then at some point the ECB steps in because of its anti fragmentation till now. So the ECB will step in but I don't think now is the time to buy people's.