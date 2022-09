00:00

One of our favorite guests is Darryl Cohen portfolio manager how to come as it did W W with terrific experience and commodities and particularly away from the usual four stories we talk about and the worst is truly global truly encyclopedic. What is the story doorway right now in commodities that you don't hear in the media. What is the back story for the fourth quarter of 2022. Well clearly the energy part is a very big part of commodity market. And what's going on in Europe today really is a result of the fact that there is less gas available. Now Russian gas is not being delivered to Europe. But we should focus more on not just in the immediate situation but also what happens after this winter. In some ways Europe has been very lucky. This year. The drought condition from 2021 did not repeat itself in Asia. So there is more available liquid natural gas for Europe because agent men wind down really a part of the summer that may not repeat next year. Given how dry was in fact in China today as well as the Covid-19 situation China actually reduced energy demand for China and we may actually see all your demands for China actually have a right kind of result. And that's actually very helpful for Europe this year. I'm not sure if I will be again next year. Right. We did that crude observation and Jonathan Ferro mentioned this an hour and a half ago or so. We really don't know. The winter is that is coming in Europe. How naive are we about what cold actually does to your world. Clearly you would cause the energy prices to spike if the demand suddenly increases because of the weather condition and there's limited amount of switching that could be available to Europe at this point. We anticipate coal burning power plants to be maximally utilized this winter just like last winter. And when we see that situation the only way for Europe to get through that is to reduce demand. Somehow we just activities rationing energy which would mean direct impact to the economy. Tony I remember when we talked with you earlier this year you said you could see oil prices climbing. Crude climbing beyond a hundred and fifty dollars a barrel or beyond in the wake of some of the concerns about supply. We now have had a supply cut by OPEC plus members on the prospect of weaker demand. Do you stand by some of those earlier forecasts or do you think that the likelihood of recession in a number of different regions has completely changed the landscape. Well there are a couple of things that is realized now compared to what I said earlier. I earlier from early March it was not very clear how much of the oil from Russia could actually get exported. And now we know much less of what disrupted we were anticipating two and a half million barrels per day potentially could be disrupted through essentially. That did not occur. In fact Russia has been able to export most of the oil he produces and we think less than 900000 barrels per day is disrupted. And secondly the Covid situation in China has been very severe. That says the government lockdown has been very thoroughly and very enduring. And that has caused a demand from China to go down. And then higher prices outside of China has also hurt the demand. We've seen actual demand decline year over year from jasmine consumption perspective. And that's very significant. So the demand change plus the ability for Russia to continue export really resulted in the price movement that we see. Of course export does help as well for now at some point. U.S. government has to buy back as PR which will reverse sound effect.