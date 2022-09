00:00

European energy minister is holding this highly anticipated meeting today. So what can they actually do concretely more than what we heard over last two to three weeks. They are. And remember Francine this meeting was called in fact two weeks ago when it seemed as something in the energy market in Europe was broken and the head of the commission has promised intervention. She says the goal now is to bring down energy revenues for Russia to stabilize prices for Europeans. But from what I hear today there will be some kind of political signal that this intervention will happen. But a lot of the details the executive action will have to wait until next week when von der Leyen herself presents her State of the Union address on Wednesday. So today you were hoping perhaps for big measure specifics. You will be disappointed. So when can we actually see concrete measures. What kind of timeline could that be in. Look I think Francine there's a lot of ideas a way that I was described. This meeting is that this is brainstorming and just see what sticks at this point in the energy crisis. There are no stupid ideas. I've talked about the gas cap. They've talked about separate in the electricity market something that would look like a windfall tax make and demand destruction from voluntary to mandatory. But I think the executive a roadmap will only come from the commission next week and then it becomes a political decision. And Francine European leaders are not going to meet for the time being until the start of October. So we could be in for weeks unless they decide to call an emergency meeting at the end of September.