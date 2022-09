00:00

We trust this bounce this rally. I wouldn't I wouldn't just yet. And part of the reason is that we're in a pretty treacherous part of seasonality here. We're in September and typically we see that the market kind of tops out of the first. Second of September you kind of the first week of September. And then let's face it we did not have any major economic developments this week but we're going to for the rest of the month we get the inflation for inthe next week. We'll see how that shapes up. We're now in the Fed blackout period window. They can't talk about it anymore until September 21st. So I think the market at this tried to extrapolate any sort of data points that we get. And then the other thing that I would say John a lot of what supported the rally over the summertime. Those forces are going to work in reverse. If we hitting this sort of potholes and what I mean by that you had a lot of the CTA community the commodity trading advisors that have been adding length. And you know now that we're kind of trading below the key moving averages they may not be chasing the market higher here. They might be net sellers. You also have the blackout window for buybacks as well. And corporate buyers have been the largest force in the market over a period of summer and that's not going to be the case in September. So I think it's nice that the futures are looking green today but I probably wouldn't quite trust it for the month of September.