You've managed to look at the numbers so we know they missed you know they fell. What led to the drop in both. It's a little bit subdued demand. And this really drives home how different things are in China compared to the rest of the world just swamped by inflation or some pickup in food prices. By the way but on a core basis inflation in China is going nowhere. It's all about consumers not having animal spirits. It reflects the restrictions a Covid related obstruction that continues to drag in the economy the producer side of things as well suffering there that reflects weakening commodity prices. There is a base effect to play there as well. But when you look at it all together I mean when you look at where Chinese inflation is it's just such a standout to its major peers or on the rest of the world. And does that mean that you know the growth outlook continues to be more to the downside. We just saw Barclay's downgrade once again. I think so. I mean DAX with this inflation story is all about it. And it's just no sign of a turning point yet in the economy. We were expected at this point that it would be stabilizing things we picking up. We're ahead of the Congress. That was the whole story. The narrative was stability but it's not. And as you mentioned economists will downgrading the growth forecasts measures announced overnight to try and get young people into work to try to give companies money to hire these record numbers of graduates. This ongoing Covid 0 adherence no sign of a turning point in DAX. So yes it's all downward pressure. When you get these inflation that it shows you how weak and soggy demand is in China. What does the PPA number tell us about CPI. The correlation is not as strong by any sentence as it is in some of these developed economies. The correlation is weak. CPI story I think is interesting because it might reflect a weakening export demand. So these factors are buying less stuff. It also of course reflects commodity prices coming off the boil. Interestingly what you could say with Chinese people a softening is that maybe it will take pressure off the global price story because of course China selling on these goods the rest of world. So maybe a hint of disinflationary pressure from China.