Huge move for the property stocks right now. Tell us more. Yes. So if the security daily report is true that means parents in China can now use their pension funds to pay for their children's mortgages. That is the latest step in Beijing's effort to loosen loosen their grip on this on the sector. And it's taken quite well by investors. As you can see the Bloomberg intelligence gauge of property developers in China is up more than 4 percent. That's like the best I think a best in three months. And if you look at individual stocks it seems the bigger ones have more to gain from this policy country garden. The nation's number one developer is up on your screen 13 percent leading the gains. But the thing is you know how long can this last. I mean the property market has of course had huge huge issues. You going to need more than this. I mean is this lower than expected CPI print also perhaps having an impact on what's going on with these developers in the probably lost property market. Yeah. Rich. I think this market is very high beta right now. So you're seeing very volatile sessions. Quite often the CPI print. Yes. I think traders are interpreting it as PBL. You may have more room to continue to ease because inflation is really not a problem in China right now. So you can see that it's being translated into shared gains in not just the property stocks but also financial stocks. They're both leading the gains in CSI 300 index right now. One thing to point out though is that the long weekend is coming up. So some traders are actually taking some bets off the table. So the move upward that we're seeing right now could also be driven by short covering. To be sure though there is still a crisis in the property sector in China. I mean it will take a lot more for a reversal than just this policy change. Yes this is definitely true. So defaulters continue continue to come. So people are saying this could be slightly late a bit too late for a full to reverse the whole you know distressed situation a man Chinese developers. So I think a lot more needs to be done including really some specific measures to support those developers that are facing a cash crunch right now.