CAROLINE: QUEEN ELIZABETH DIED TODAY AT THE AGE OF 96. MORE THAN 70 YEARS, THE LONGEST-SERVING MONARCH IN HISTORY. WE NOW SEE THE LONGEST HEIR AND HISTORY TAKING OVER, KING CHARLES III. LET'S BRING IN JOHN AUTHERS. WHAT A LEGACY. WHAT SERVICE. 85% OF THE POPULATION, SHE HAS BEEN IN SERVICE LONGER THAN 85% OF THE U.K. POPULATION. JOHN: I AM 56. I HAVE NO RECOLLECTION OF ANYTHING OTHER THAN THE QUEEN. MY PARENTS WERE AT SCHOOL WHEN SHE CAME TO THE THRONE. IT IS THAT SENSE OF CONTINUITY WHEN SO MANY OTHER THINGS ABOUT THE COUNTRY HAVE CHANGED A LOT HAS BEEN VERY IMPORTANT. I'M QUITE CONCERNED ABOUT WHAT DIFFERENCE IT WILL MAKE NOW THAT SHE IS NOT THERE. SHE TOOK THE THRONE 10 YEARS BEFORE THE BEATLES PRODUCED A SINGLE. CAROLINE: CONCERNED? JOHN: CONCERNED THAT I THINK THIS IS A MAJOR EVENT COMPARED WITH BREXIT, NO. BUT ONE THING THAT DOES CONCERN ME, WE WERE TALKING TO THE PROFESSOR FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF KENT, WE DO HAVE BEEN WRITTEN AND UNWRITTEN CONSTITUTION -- AN UNWRITTEN CONSTITUTION. WE HAVE HAD MORE PROBLEMS EMANATING FROM THE WRITTEN CONSTITUTION. I SUSPECT WITHOUT CLEAN ELIZABETH AROUND -- WITHOUT QUEEN ELIZABETH AROUND, I SUSPECT IT WAS MORE IN HER PURSE AND THEN THE OFFICE AND YOU MIGHT FIND IT THAT MUCH HARDER TO SEEK -- TREAT THE MESSY BRITISH COMPROMISE GOING. BREXIT AND THE REFERENDUM WAS A BIG DEAL. EVEN MORE SO THE FACT THAT BORIS JOHNSON'S OPENING SALVO WAS TO TRY TO CLOSE PARLIAMENT DOWN FOR A MONTH. A BUNCH OF MINISTERS WENT UP TO BALMORAL TO GET HER TO GO ALONG WITH DOING THIS. CRITICAL TO THE WAY THAT WAS SUBSEQUENTLY DEFEATED, I AM SPEAKING AS A CITIZEN RATHER THAN A JOURNALIST, I WAS DISGUSTED BY THAT. I WAS APPALLED BORIS JOHNSON EVEN TRIED THAT. I THINK THE REASON IT WAS POSSIBLE TO QUICKLY VOTE IT DOWN WAS THE SENSE THAT BORIS JOHNSON HAS ABUSED THE QUEEN. IT IS LIKE ABUSING SOMEBODY'S BELOVED GRANDMOTHER. IT IS NOT SOMETHING ANYONE IS ENTITLED TO DO. I'M NERVOUS ABOUT WHETHER THE SAME WILL APPLY TO KING CHARLES. GUY: HOW DOES HE ASSUME THAT AUTHORITY? JOHN: WITH GREAT DIFFICULTY. HE DOES HAVE ALL OF THE TRAPPINGS OF THE OFFICE. HE DOES HAVE THE AUTHORITY THAT COMES WITH IT. AS WE HAVE BEEN SAYING, THIS HAS BEEN A REMARKABLY WELL-PLANNED TRANSITION. THE NEW PRIME MINISTER THIS WEEK, IT WAS SOMEWHAT CHAOTIC THE WAY THAT HAPPENED. THIS IS SOMETHING ALL THE CENTRAL PLAYERS OF THE BRITISH ESTABLISHMENT HAVE BEEN READY FOR FOR DECADES OF WHAT IS GOING TO UNFOLD IN THE NEXT WEEK OR TWO. I THINK HE ACQUIRES SOME DEGREE AUTHORITY THAT WAY. THIS IS NOT THE TIME TO DISCUSS PRINCE CHARLES' PRIVATE LIFE. BUT THE PROBLEM IS WE ALL KNOW ABOUT VARIOUS THINGS THAT HAVE HAPPENED IN HIS PRIVATE LIFE. THAT DIMINISHES HIS ABILITY TO MAINTAIN THAT KIND OF AUTHORITY AND AURA THAT HIS MOTHER HAD. AND BECAUSE HE SPENT 70 YEARS WAITING FOR THE JOB HE WAS BORN FOR, HE HAS ATTEMPTED TO MAKE A ROLE FOR HIMSELF. I HAVE SYMPATHY WITH HIM COMPLETELY ON THIS, TRYING TO INJECT HIMSELF INTO THE DEBATE, STILL TRYING TO USE THE POWER OF THE OFFICE TO MOVE THE COUNTRY IN A PARTICULAR DIRECTION. I DON'T THINK YOU CAN REPLICATE WHAT HIS MOTHER --HIS MOTHER'S STATUS IN THE NATION. ROMAINE: THIS GREAT IMPORTANCE OF THE THRONE AND OFFICE WITHIN THE UNITED KINGDOM AND OUTSIDE THE UNITED KINGDOM, HOW MUCH DOES IT MATTER IN THIS DAY AND AGE? JOHN: THAT COULD BE VERY INTERESTING. THE COMMONWEALTH RECENTLY GOT SMALLER. THE QUEEN LOST A FEW OF HER SUBJECTS WHEN BARBADOS BECAME A REPUBLIC. AND WHEN WILLIAM AND KATE HAD THEIR VISIT TO THE WEST INDIES, IT WAS STARTLING HOW MANY PEOPLE THERE WERE NOW READY TO SAY THIS IS NOT APPROPRIATE FOR US TO STILL HAVE THE QUEEN SITTING IN LONDON BEING OUR HEAD OF STATE. LIKE ALL BRITISH PEOPLE, I AM AWARE OF HOW MANY PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD MIGHT DISLIKE SOME THINGS THE COUNTRY DID IN THE PAST. I WOULD IMAGINE A LOT OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE GOING TO DO SOMETHING SIMILAR. THE FACT YOU ARE NO LONGER LEAVING ELIZABETH II AND LEAVING HER SON WILL MAKE THAT EASIER. ROMAINE: JOHN AUTHERS GIVING US HIS TAKE ON THE PASSING OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II AT THE AGE OF 96, CONFIRMED TODAY BY THE ROYAL FAMILY. KING CHARLES WILL ASSUME THE THRONE. THE OFFICIAL CORONATION WILL COME LATER. WE ARE STILL AWAITING 10 DAYS OF MOURNING IN THE U.K. THAT KICKS OFF ON FRIDAY AND WILL CULMINATE WITH THE FUNERAL OF QUEEN ELIZABETH. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG MARKETS: THE CLOSE." I AM ROMAINE BOSTICK ALONGSIDE CAROLINE HYDE AND TAYLOR RIGGS IN NEW YORK WITH GUY JOHNSON. WE ARE KEEPING AN EYE ON THE MARKETS. WE ARE GOING TO GET THE CLOSING BELLS IN NEW YORK IN A SECOND. WE WANT TO TAKE A PAUSE FROM OUR SPECIAL COVERAGE FOCUSING ON QUEEN ELIZABETH AND THE MONARCHY AND REFOCUS ON THE MARKETS AS WE GET THE CLOSING BELLS IN NEW YORK. TAYLOR: U.S. EQUITIES ARE HIGHER. BIG TECH LAGGING ON THE DAY. EARLIER THIS MORNING, A LOT OF RED ON THE SCREEN. TECH WAS IN UNDERPERFORMER. THAT CONTINUES AS WE THINK ABOUT LET'S FOLLOW THROUGH TO THE UPSIDE RELATIVE TO THE S & P 500. CAROLINE: DAY OF HAWKISHNESS WITH THE RATE HIKE AND TALK FROM JAY POWELL EARLIER TODAY. ROMAINE: JAY POWELL'S COMMENTS REITERATING WHAT WE HAD ALREADY KNOWS. WE HAVE FULL MARKET COVERAGE. ANNOUNCER: "BEYOND THE BELL" STARTS RIGHT NOW. ROMAINE: RIGHT NOW, WE ARE ABOUT TWO MINUTES AWAY FROM THE END OF THE TRADING DAY IN THE UNITED STATES. WE ARE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. HERE TO TAKE US BEYOND THE BELL, WE WELCOMING TIM STENOVEC AND KATIE GREIFELD. WE WELCOME OUR AUDIENCES ACROSS TELEVISION, RADIO, AND YOUTUBE. A LOT OF FOCUS ON THE PASSING OF QUEEN ELIZABETH. WE WILL FOCUS ON WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE MARKETS. WE DID GET COMMENTARY FROM JANET YELLEN AND JAY POWELL. THEY SEEM TO REITERATE WHAT THE MARKET HAS TRIED TO PARSE IN. TIM: THE BOND MARKET MAKING MOVES AS A RESULT. A CHOPPY SESSION IN THE S & P 500. WE CANNOT FORGET ABOUT THE ECB DECISION WE GOT AS WELL. CERTAINLY A LOT TO DIGEST. KATIE: A LOT OF MACRO ECONOMIC DATA POINTS. WE ARE SEEING BUYING IN STOCKS INTO THE CLOSE. STILL SELLING IN BONDS. JAY POWELL REPEATING HIS INTENTION TO FIGHT INFLATION. IT SEEMS LIKE A 75 BASIS POINT HIKE IN SEPTEMBER IS A LOCK. TAYLOR: YOU ARE SEEING A GLOBAL CENTRAL BANK STORY THAT IS LIFTING RATES. ROMAINE: WE HEARD FROM CHARLES EVANS AS WELL SAYING 75 BASIS POINTS. CAROLINE: THAT IS WHY WE SAW ANOTHER DAY OF STRENGTH IN THE U.S. DOLLAR. ROMAINE: IT HAS BEEN AN INTERESTINGMARKETS, NOT A LOT OF ACTION HERE. WE WERE UP, WE WERE DOWN, LOOKS LIKE WE ARE GOING TO FINISH IN THE GREEN ACROSS THE BOARD DESPITE THE FACT WE HAD STEEP LOSSES EARLIER. DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE GOING TO FINISH HIGHER BY ROUGHLY 190 POINTS. .6%. S & P 500 ALSO UP ABOUT .7%. THE NASDAQ FINISHED HIGHER BY ABOUT 70 POINTS, .6%. THE RUSSELL 2000 WILL FINISH HIGHER BY ROUGHLY .8%. 14 POINTS. > > TAKING A LOOK UNDER THE HOOD OF THE S & P 500, STOCKS MOVED HIGHER. WE SELL 119 STOCKS MOVE LOWER. WE HAVE BEEN COVERING THE LIFE AND LEGACY OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II OVER THE PAST TWO AND HALF HOURS. I WAS STRUCK TO SEE THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE TAKE A MOMENT OF SILENCE IN THE TRADING DAY. I SPENT YEARS WORKING ON THE FLOOR. THERE WAS NOT ONE TIME IN MY RECOLLECTION WHERE WE HAD A MOMENT OF SILENCE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE TRADING DAY TO HONOR THE LIFE AND LEGACY OF SOMEONE WE DID IT QUITE A BIT IN THE MORNINGS MOSTLY, BUT THIS WAS REMARKABLE. TAYLOR: IF THERE IS TIME TO DO IT, YOU COULD ARGUE TODAY WAS THE DAY AS WE THINK ABOUT THE LIFE AND LEGACY AND PATH FORWARD FOR THE U.K. WELL SAID, TIM. AS WE ALWAYS NAVIGATE THE BALANCE BETWEEN POLITICS, THE LIFE OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II AS WELL AS THE MARKET ACTION HERE AS WELL. FOR OUR RADIO AUDIENCE, THE SECTOR BEST PERFORMERS AND WORST PERFORMERS HERE THERE WAS GREEN ON THE SCREEN. BANKS WERE AN OUTPERFORMER, 2.7%. SEMICONDUCTORS, HARDWARE, SOME OTHER FINANCIALS UP A LITTLE BIT, ABOUT 1% OR SO ON THE DAY. TO THE BOTTOM OF THE SCREEN, THERE WERE LOSERS HERE. YOU, HOUSEHOLD PRODUCTS, FOOD AND BEVERAGE, YOU GOT A SENSE OF SOME OF THOSE CLASSIC STAPLES. UNDERPERFORMERS OF THE DAY OFF ABOUT .25%. KATIE: IF YOU LOOK AT INDIVIDUAL MOVERS, IT WAS EASY TO FIND GAINERS. REGENERON ABSOLUTELY SOARING. OF ALMOST 19% AFTER SOME PROMISING CLINICAL TRIAL DATA ABOUT ITS EYE DRUG, WORKING TO PREVENT AGE-RELATED DEGENERATION. IT WORKED WELL IN A HIGHER DOSE ON THOSE TRIALS AND WAS LIFTING THEIR PRICE TARGETS AS A RESULT. MODERNITY TOO, ALSO A GOOD DAY. MODERNA COMING OUT SAYING ANNUAL SALES OF ITS COVID-19 SHOTS COULD BE NEARLY AS HIGH AS $13 BILLION. HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE LIKELY TO RECOMMEND AN ANNUAL BOOSTER. AMD, A GOOD DAY. YOU HAD -- COME OUT AND INITIATE COVERAGE WITH A PRICE TARGET OF $122. SAYING AMD IS THE BEST BET OUT OF THE THREE MAJOR U.S. COMPUTER CHIP COMPANIES. TIM: I WILL GO WITH DECLINERS. KEEPING AN EYE ON APPLE, ENDED UP FINISHING DOWN CLOSE TO 1%. FOLLOWING THE UNVEILING OF THE IPHONE 14 AND A NEW $800 APPLE WATCH. YOU CAN PREORDER THE NEW IPHONE 14 STARTING FRIDAY, WHICH THE COMPANY DOES EVERY YEAR TO TRY TO GET INTO THIS QUARTER BEFORE THE MORE IMPORTANT HOLIDAY QUARTER. AMERICAN EAGLE -- ROMAINE: THAT THEY ARE ACTUALLY SELLING EARLIER THAN PAST CYCLES. YOU DON'T ACTUALLY GET THAT MATERIALIZED UNTIL OCTOBER. FRONTRUNNING THAT BY A COUPLE OF WEEKS WILL CHANGE THE DYNAMIC. TIM: THE PRICE DID NOT SHIFT AT ALL, AT LEAST FOR THE BASE MODEL. AT A TIME WHEN WE ARE TALKING ABOUT SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS. YOU HAVE TO WONDER WHAT THAT ENDS UP LOOKING LIKE YOUR MARGINS. ROMAINE: THE LAST COUPLE OF TIMES, AT LEAST BEFORE THE IPHONE 13, YOU HAD A CHARGER ALONG WITH IT. CAROLINE: YOU ARE REALLY HATING ON THE CHARGERS. [LAUGHTER] TIM: I HAVE SOME EXTRAS I CAN THROW YOUR WAY. AMERICAN EAGLE DOWN 8.7%. THE RETAILER POSTING SECOND QUARTER PROFITS THAT FELL SHORT OF ESTIMATES. MCCORMICK, A PANDEMIC DARLING, THE SPICE AND HERB COMPANY HITTING A LOW TODAY, DISAPPOINTING THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS. CAROLINE: THAT HAD A BIG EFFECT ON A LOT OF COMPANIES LIKE CAMPBELL'S SOUP. LET'S LOOK AT STOCK COMMODITIES. TIM, WE SEE A MIXED PICTURE OVERALL. WE HAD A STORY OF DOLLAR STRENGTH IN THE HAWKISH FEDERAL RESERVE, BUT OIL MANAGED TO REBOUND. -- NOW $82.72. WE HAD MIXED DATA, OKLAHOMA SEEING -- BUT INVENTORIES DID BUILD UP OVER THE WEEK BEFORE. GOING BACK A LITTLE, WE ARE LOOKING AT NATURAL GAS AT 1.4%, A LITTLE BIT OF A REPRIEVE AFTER SELLING PRESSURE. NATURAL GAS IN EUROPE AND ALSO THE U.S. CANADIAN DOLLAR, BECAUSE WE SAW OIL RISE, WE -- STRENGTHEN SOMEWHAT. THIS IS A STORY OF KING DOLLAR ONCE AGAIN. JAY POWELL, CHARLES EVANS, THIS IS A FEDERAL RESERVE THAT WILL -- IN TERMS OF TACKLING INFLATION. THE ECB, 75 BASIS POINT RATE HIKE. WE DO NOT SEEING IT MANAGE OUT KING DOLLAR. BOND SELLOFFS ACROSS THE BOARD, PARTICULARLY IN EUROPE. TAYLOR: YOU SO I LITTLE BIT OF THAT HERE WITH PRICE YIELD HIGHER. THE TWO YEAR YIELD UP SEVEN BASIS POINTS. A DAY THAT WE ARE SO FOCUSED ON ALL OF THE CENTRAL-BANK ACTION. FURTHER COMMENTS FROM THE CATO INSTITUTE THAT DID COME FROM CHAIRMAN JAY POWELL. FURTHER OUT ON THE YIELD CURVE, THEY ARE RISING FIVE OR SIX BASIS POINTS. IT WILL BE LESS OF AN INVERSION, NOW ONLY NEGATIVE BASIS REMAIN ON THE KEY CURVE WE WATCH. ROMAINE: WE STILL HAVE EARNINGS HERE. LET'S START OFF WITH DOC YOU SIGN. CHAIRS HIGHER BY 10% IN THE AFTER HOURS. NUMBERS COMING IN AFTER AN ADJUSTMENT THE STREET WAS LOOKING FOR $.42 A SHARE. REVENUE ALSO COMING IN HIGHER AT $6.22 MILLION. THE COMPANY REITERATING ITS FORECAST REVENUE 2.48. THAT IS THE RANGE THEY HAD GIVEN LAST QUARTER. WE SHOULD ALSO POINT OUT, -- BEATING OUT ON THEIR FIRST ONE Q ADJUSTED NUMBERS ON REVENUE AND METRICS GOING FORWARD COMING IN ABOVE CONSENSUS. THOSE SHARES HIGHER BY 6%. TIM: I'M DIGGING INTO THIS PRESS RELEASE TO GET COMMENTARY FROM MANAGEMENT. THE COMPANY'S INTERIM CEO SAYING THEY HAVE A "50 BILLION DOLLAR MARKET OPPORTUNITY AND INDUSTRY-LEADING PLATFORM, STRONG MARKET POSITION AND EXPERIENCE LEADERSHIP TEAM. THE COMPANY'S CEO SAYS THEY HAVE TOTAL CONFIDENCE THEIR TEAM WILL SUCCESSFULLY DELIVER FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS. TAYLOR: THAT IS INTERESTING WHEN WE THINK ABOUT COMPANIES LIKE DOC YOU SIGN. WE HAVE REALLY BEEN FOCUSING ON THIS MARKET THAT WAS NOT REWARDING COMPANIES WITH PROFITABILITY. THIS IS GROWTH AT A REASONABLE COST, NOT AT ANY COST. AND YET YOU SEE INTERESTING POST MARKET REACTION EVEN THOUGH MAYBE YOU WOULD ARGUE JAY POWELL IS TRYING TO TIGHTEN UP FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. MAYBE HELP US REFOCUS ON FUNDAMENTALS. ROMAINE: BOTH COMPANIES BENEFITED DURING THE PANDEMIC, PARTICULARLY DOC YOU SIGN. KATIE: DOC YOU SIGN WAS UP 200%. ROMAINE: MAYBE WHY YOU'RE GETTING 10% CAROLINE: I THINK ALL OF THIS -- MIKE WILSON AND OTHER STRATEGISTS OUT THERE THAT EARNINGS ARE GOING TO COME UNDER PRESSURE. IF NOT THIS SEASON, BUT THE FURTHER ONE WHEN WE SEE THE OVERALL MACRO IMPACTS ON THESE MICRO STORIES. TIM: THAT IS GOING TO DO IT FOR OUR CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE. MUCH TO THINK ABOUT. WE WILL BE BACK AT THE SAME TIME, SAME PLACE TOMORROW FOR BEYOND THE BELL. WEEKDAYS ON BLOOMBERG TV, BLOOMBERG RATE AND YOUTUBE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ CAROLINE: TIM WAS JUST SAYING, THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE AT 3:00 P.M. NEW YORK TIME DID TAKE A MINUTE OF SILENCE TO GRIEVE AND MARK THE DEATH OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II. WE RETURN TO THAT STORY. IN LONDON, DESPITE THE RAIN, CLOUDS ARE GATHERING OUTSIDE BUCKINGHAM PALACE. LET'S GET BACK TO LIZZIE WHO HAS BEEN ON THE GROUND. I THINK YOU HAVE BEEN SERVING BLOOMBERG TV SINCE 4:00 A.M. KUDOS TO YOU. CAN YOU TELL US ABOUT WHAT YOU ARE SEEING? > > I HAVE TO SAY, IT IS A VERY SAD SURPRISE IN WHAT HAS BEEN A MOMENTOUS WEEK FOR BRITAIN WITH THE OUTGOING PRIME MINISTER AND NEW PRIME MINISTER. IT IS A BIG MOMENT FOR LIZ TRUSS PERSONALLY. SHE HAS SPOKEN OUTSIDE NUMBER 10 DOWNING STREET AND CALLED HER COUNTRY TO RALLY AROUND CHARLES WHO IS NOW KING. IT IS ODD HERE. WE ARE HEARING THE CROWD SINGING "GOD SAVE THE KING." SOMETHING THAT NONE OF US HAVE HEARD BEFORE. IT SHOWS THAT THIS REALLY IS THE END OF AN ERA ENDED SUCH A MOMENT OF CHANGE FOR BRITAIN AND ITS PLACE IN THE WORLD. ELIZABETH II REIGNED THROUGH WAR AND PEACE. SHE HAD 15 PRIME MINISTER IS SURF AIR. 12 U.S. PRESIDENTS. IT IS SURREAL TO BE HERE. I CAN ONLY DESCRIBE THE SOMBER ATMOSPHERE. PEOPLE HOLDING HANDS, HUGGING, TRYING TO TAKE IN THE CHANGE THAT HAS HIT THE U.K. TAYLOR: REMIND US AGAIN, WHAT IS TO COME IN THE COMING DAYS? WHEN WE THINK ABOUT TOMORROW, SOME ROYAL FAMILY MEMBERS WILL RETURN FROM SCOTLAND. LIZZY: WE ARE GOING TO HAVE ONE DAY OF BANK HOLIDAY FOR MOURNING. POTENTIALLY MORE. THE MARKETS WILL BE CLOSED ON THOSE DAYS. -- GATHER TO EXPRESS GRIEF, THEN ADJOURN, THEN RECONVENE TO BEGIN SWEARING THEIR ALLEGIANCE TO KING CHARLES. PERHAPS OTHER LEGISLATORS AROUND THE WORLD WILL FOLLOW SUIT. WHEN KING GEORGE DIED IN 1952, THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES HAD A PERIOD OF MOURNING. AND THEN WE WILL HAVE THE ROYAL ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR THE QUEEN'S FUNERAL WHICH WILL BE HELD IN 10 DAYS TIME. A NATIONAL DAY OF MOURNING, THE MARKETS WILL AGAIN BE CLOSED. THE NEW ERA OF KING CHARLES. IT IS A VERY STRANGE TIME. ROMAINE: VERY STRANGE. AS WE LOOK AT THE CROWD'S ON OUR CAMERA GATHERING OUTSIDE BUCKINGHAM PALACE IN THE RAIN, MAY BE PUT IN YOUR PERSPECTIVE SOME OF THE GATHERINGS WE HAVE SEEN THIS YEAR, WHETHER IT IS PROTESTS IN SUPPORT OR ANTI-BREXIT, FOLKS OUT THERE FOR THE JUBILEE A COUPLE OF MONTHS AGO. GIVE US A SENSE OF HOW THE CROWDS TODAY COMPARE YOUR THAT COMPARE. LIZZY: WE ARE HEARING THE NEWS COMING MORE AND MORE FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. BEHIND ME, WHEN WE KNEW THAT THE QUEEN WAS IN ILL HEALTH, PEOPLE HAD ALREADY STARTED GATHERING. WHEN THE NEWS BROKE THAT THE QUEEN IN FACT HAD DIED, THE CROWDS KEPT GROWING. THE FAMOUS FOUNTAIN IN FRONT OF THE GATES OF BUCKINGHAM PALACE. PEOPLE SAT THERE AND I AM SURE THEY WILL BE THERE ALL NIGHT. EVERY NOW AND AGAIN YOU HEAR THE SONG "GOD SAVE THE KING," I REALLY CAN'T EXPRESS HOW ODD IT IS. YOU SEE LITTLE GIRLS IN THEIR UNIFORMS BRINGING FLOWERS TO LAY AT THE GATE AND PAY RESPECT. IT REMINDS ME OF WHEN PRINCESS DIANA DIED. IT IS A VERY SAD SCENE. YOU'VE GOT PEOPLE SPEAKING ALL DIFFERENT LANGUAGES COMING TO PAY RESPECT. THE QUEEN MET SO MUCH -- MEANT SO MUCH TO BRITAIN, BUT OF COURSE ALSO THE COMMONWEALTH AND AROUND THE WORLD. ROMAINE: I LIKE THE LAST COMMENT YOU MADE ABOUT THE LANGUAGES. I ASSUME IN 1952, THE KIND OF COUNTRY SHE INHERITED LOOKS A LOT DIFFERENT THAN TODAY. MORE IMMIGRATION, DISMANTLING THE LARGE EMPIRE, PROVIDING SOME FOLKS THE OPPORTUNITY TO COME ONTO BRITISH LAND AND BE CITIZENS AND WORK THERE. CAROLINE: ALSO WE THINK OF JAMAICA, OF WHICH SHE WAS STILL QUEEN. AND NOW KING CHARLES III WILL BE. SOME OF THE PUSHBACK AND UPSET THAT HAPPENED UNDER THE -- GENERATION COME OF THE WAYS IN WHICH PEOPLE WERE ABLE TO MOVE TO THE U.K., BUT THE LACK OF SUPPORT. THIS IS A TENSE RELATIONSHIP THE U.K. HAS WITH IMMIGRATION. I THINK THIS IS NOT SOMETHING THE U.S. IS UNAWARE OF AS WELL. AT THIS MOMENT, UNDER HER FATHER -- IT WAS UNDER HIM WE STARTED TO SEE THE EMPIRE DISMANTLED. THAT COMMONWEALTH HAS BECOME MORE -- SMALLER AND SMALLER. SHE WAS OF COURSE THE MONARCH OVER 14 COUNTRIES OTHER THAN THE U.K.. BUT NOW, 50 COUNTRIES CHOOSE TO BE IN AN ALLEGIANCE. ROMAINE: IT IS STILL A NATION THAT HAS A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF WEIGHT ON THE GLOBAL STAGE. THEY STILL HAVE A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF WEALTH. EVEN WITH BREXIT AND THE IDEA THAT EVERYONE IS MOVING OUT OF LONDON AND FINANCE COMPANIES MOVING TO EUROPE AND THE MAINLAND. WE SAW SHIFTS, BUT THERE IS STILL THIS IDEA THAT BRITAIN, LONDON AND SCOTLAND, IRELAND AS WELL, ALL HAVE A SPECIAL PLACE ON THE GLOBAL STAGE. TAYLOR: ONE QUESTION WE WERE HEARING FROM OUR GUESTS ARE, AT THIS MOMENT, THE U.K. IN A -- DOES THE U.K. FEEL CLOSER TO EUROPE OR THE U.S.? YOU THINK ABOUT THE ECONOMIC, THE TRADE TIES. HOW DO THEY NAVIGATE THAT GOING FORWARD WITH TWO NEW LEADERS AS WE SEE A NEW PRIME MINISTER AND A NEW KING? CAROLINE: A MOMENT OF RECKONING, HAVING BRITISH FRIENDS, THEY HAVE NEVER FELT IT HAS BEEN SO BAD, ACTUALLY. THIS MOMENT OF WEALTH DOES NOT FEEL VERY PREVALENT WHEN PEOPLE -- REAL WAGES ARE FALLING, ENERGY PRICES ARE SKYROCKETING. THERE IS AN AWFUL LOT AT THE MOMENT TO BE -- FROM NOT JUST OF THE LEADERSHIP OF THE GOVERNMENT WHO NOW HAS TO BE PUT ON ICE IN TERMS OF ACTUALLY ENACTING NEW LAWS AND NEW WAYS IN WHICH TO HAVE THIS BUDGET WE WERE PROMISED IN LATE SEPTEMBER. DOES THAT GET DELAYED? SUCH A CRITICAL MOMENT. WHAT CAN KING CHARLES III BRING IN TERMS OF UNITY? TO BE PROUD ONCE AGAIN? ROMAINE: I MEAN THIS IN ALL SERIOUSNESS WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT ALL THAT -- WHAT LED TO BREXIT AND THE ACTUAL VOTE ITSELF AND ALL OF THE DRAMA THAT HAS HAPPENED SINCE. A LOT OF THAT SEEMS TO BE ROOTED IN THE IDEA OF, WERE YOU EUROPEAN? WERE YOU ALWAYS BRITISH? SOME PEOPLE THINK THERE CAN'T BE A MELDING OF THE TWO, IS ONE OVER THE OTHER. CAROLINE: THAT IS WHY BREXIT WAS SO HARD IN MANY WAYS. IT WAS A GENERATIONAL DIVIDE. ELDER PEOPLE WITHIN THE FAMILY FELT LESS ALLEGIANCE, FELT FRUSTRATIONS WITH EUROPE, AND A YOUNGER GENERATION THAT COULDN'T REMEMBER A TIME WHEN -- WAS A DIFFERENT COLOR. DIDN'T WANT TO HAVE ISSUE WITH JUMPING ACROSS TO GO TO PARIS BECAUSE THEY FELT EUROPE WAS THEIR HOME. AT THAT MOMENT THE U.K. DOES NOT KNOW THEIR OWN IDENTITY BECAUSE THERE IS STILL A BUBBLE IN LONDON, STILL A CONVERSATION ABOUT WANTING TO ENSURE THE REST OF THE U.K. FEELS THE WEALTH. INDEED A MOMENT IN WHICH WE ARE INHERENTLY DIVIDED. IT IS NOT SOMETHING THAT JUST THE U.K. FEELS, IT IS A TIME WHEN MANY FEEL THERE IS AN EQUALITY GROWING. HOW DOES KING CHARLES ADDRESS THAT? TAYLOR: SOME OF THE OTHER ISSUES WHERE THE POUND WEAKNESS WE HAVE BEEN SEEING. WE HAD A GREAT STORY ON THE TERMINAL A FEW DAYS AGO, WITH THE NEW PRIME MINISTER, HOW YOU CAN SEE THAT WEAKNESS SINCE MARGARET THATCHER AND MAYBE THAT WAS AN UNLIKELY PARALLEL THAT SHE DIDN'T WANT, AND YOU HAVE ANOTHER FEMALE PRIME MINISTER COME IN AND ALL OF THAT GOES TO THE ECONOMIC TIES THAT WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT. TO THINK ABOUT SOME OF THE OBSTACLES FACING THE U.K. ROMAINE: WELL SAID. AND NOW WE DO AWAIT WHAT OFFICIAL YOU WILL BE 10 DAYS OF MOURNING. THAT KICKS OFF TOMORROW. THERE WILL BE OBSERVANCES ACROSS THE U.K., CULMINATING ON DAY 10 WITH THE FUNERAL AT WESTMINSTER ABBEY. LET'S TAKE A BACK NOW ON QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S LIFE. > > DURING A PERIOD OF UNPRECEDENTED POLITICAL CHANGE. WHEN SHE TOOK THE THRONE, THERE HAD BEEN DEBATE TO WHETHER HER CORONATION SHOULD BE TELEVISED. BY THE TIME OF HER DEATH, SHE HAD RECORDED A COMEDY SKETCH FOR BROADCAST ON TWITTER. > > [INDISCERNIBLE] > > AS HEAD OF STATE, SHE PRESIDED OVER THE END OF BRITAIN'S MIGHTY GLOBAL EMPIRE AND WATCHED THE EUROPE PETE -- > > THE GOVERNMENT INTENDS TO WORK TOWARDS A NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH THE EUROPEAN UNION BASED ON FREE TRADE AND FRIENDLY COOPERATION. > > ELIZABETH ALEXANDRA WINDSOR WAS BORN ON -- AT THE AGE OF 10, HER FATHER UNEXPECTEDLY BECAME KING AFTER UNCLE ABDICATED, MAKING HIS ELDEST DAUGHTER THE HEIR APPARENT. SHE MARRIED PRINCE PHILIP OF GREECE. THE FOLLOWING YEAR, THEIR SON CHARLES WAS BORN. IN 1952 UPON THE DEATH OF HER FATHER, ELIZABETH BECAME QUEEN AT THE AGE OF 25. AMID CULTURAL AND POLITICAL UPHEAVAL IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE 20TH CENTURY, THE MONARCHY'S IMAGE IN BRITISH SOCIETY SHIFTED DRAMATICALLY. MOMENTS OF SPECTACLE LIKE THE FAIRYTALE WEDDING OF PRINCE CHARLES AND LADY DIANA WERE QUICKLY SOURED BY THE UNRAVELING OF THE MARRIAGE. ELIZABETH -- LACK OF EMPATHY. BUT, QUEEN ELIZABETH RETAINS THE NATION POSSIBLE AFFECTION. A NEW GENERATION OF ROYALS SET THE SCENE, COMING ACROSS AS MORE IN TUNE WITH THE TIMES. ALTHOUGH IN THE WANING YEARS OF HER LIFE, CONTROVERSY AROSE AGAIN OVER THE FAMILIES RELATIONSHIP WITH MEGHAN MARKLE AND HER SON PRINCE ANDREW'S ASSOCIATION WITH A CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER. BUT FINALLY, -- DOMESTIC POLITICAL TURBULENCE. AS SCOTLAND DEBATES INDEPENDENCE AND BREXIT REOPENS TENSIONS WITH NORTHERN IRELAND. WHILE SHE HAD NO OFFICIAL SAY -- MATTERS, THE QUEEN MET EVERY WEEK WITH BRITAIN'S PRIME MINISTER FOR A CONFIDENTIAL DISCUSSION. SHE WORKED WITH 15 PRIME MINISTER'S OVER 70 YEARS OF DEDICATED SERVICE. TAYLOR: WE ARE PLEASED TO CONTINUE OUR COVERAGE OF THE DEATH OF ELIZABETH II. I AM PLEASED TO SAY WE CAN DO THAT WITH OUR NEXT GUEST. SENIOR CONSULTING ANALYST AT TS LUMBAR. YOU HAVE CERTAINLY STUDIED A LOT ABOUT SOME OF THE U.K.'S RELATIONS. TALK TO US FIRST ABOUT THIS DAY. THE LAST FEW HOURS, MARKING THE MOMENTS, WHAT DOES TODAY MEAN TO YOU? > > WE KNEW THIS WAS GOING TO HAPPEN AT SOME POINT. THAT DOESN'T MEAN THAT WHEN IT DOES, THIS STRIKES A BLOW. I THINK THAT APPLIES TO JUST ABOUT EVERYBODY IN THE UNITED KINGDOM. WHETHER THEY ARE ROYALISTS, OR LIKE ME, REPUBLICANS. NOT ANTI-NOR GREATLY PRO-ROYAL, BUT THE QUEEN WAS A CENTRAL PART OF OUR LIVES. ONE OF MY EARLIEST MEMORIES AS A BOY IT WAS GOING TO WATCH THE ONLY TELEVISION SET IN THE COUNTRY VILLAGE WHERE I LIVED TO WATCH HER CORONATION. ROMAINE: AND NOW WE GET A NEW MONARCH FOR THE FIRST TIME IN DECADES. WE KNOW THE POSITION IS LARGELY CEREMONIAL, BUT IT CAN SORT OF BE WHATEVER SOMEONE WANTS IT TO BE. DO YOU THINK KING CHARLES III WILL MAKE IT SOMETHING DIFFERENT THAN HIS MOTHER? > > HE WILL TRY TO MAKE IT SOMETHING DIFFERENT. HE HAS ALREADY SHOWN SIGNS OF THAT WITH HIS INTEREST IN ECOLOGICAL MATTERS AND ENVIRONMENTAL MATTERS. UNDOUBTEDLY, HIS FEELING OF IMPATIENCE THAT HE SHOULD BE ABLE TO SPEAK OUT ON ISSUES HE CARES ABOUT. HE MAY RUN INTO QUITE A LOT OF OPPOSITION, INCLUDING FROM THE POPULAR PRESS. THERE'S ALSO THE QUESTION OF HOW OTHER MEMBERS OF THE YOUNGER GENERATION OF THE ROYAL FAMILY WILL FARE IN THE HURLY-BURLY SOCIAL MEDIA WORLD. CAROLINE: INDEED. OF COURSE THE WEALTH OF EXPERIENCE YOU HAVE COME I KNOW THAT YOU ALSO APPOINTED A CB? > > IT WASN'T. I WAS WONDERING WHY ONE BECOMES A CHANCELLOR COMMANDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE AND WHAT IT MEANS TO -- AN EMPIRE THAT DOESN'T REALLY EXIST ANYMORE. BUT, IT NEST ONCE OR TWICE -- THEY CALLED ME GENERAL. CAROLINE: SPEAK TO THAT FOR A MOMENT. WE WERE JUST TALKING ABOUT THE IDENTITY OF THE U.K.. PARTICULARLY POST-BREXIT. PARTICULARLY AS WE SEE A COMMONWEALTH THAT IS IN NAME, BUT THE REALM OF THE COMMONWEALTH MUCH SMALLER. > > IS UNDER PRESSURE TOO, IT MUST BE SAID. I THINK IT WOULD BE FAIR TO SAY THAT THE U.K. IN GENERAL IS IN NOT A VERY HAPPY MOOD AT THE MOMENT. THERE ARE LOTS OF INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL PRESSURES. WE HAVE A NEW PRIME MINISTER COMING IN. THIS IS THE KIND OF MOMENT WHERE ONE WOULD NEED SERENITY. AND A DEGREE OF PEACE AND STABILITY. THE QUEEN DID REPRESENT THOSE. ALTHOUGH SHE COULDN'T, OF COURSE, MAKER WILL FELT. > > TALK TO ME MORE ABOUT THAT. THE WORD I AM USING IS DELICATE. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THAT RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE PRIME MINISTER, 15 OF THEM COME UP WITH QUEEN ELIZABETH THE SECOND, NOW THE NEW PRIME MINISTER AS WELL, THAT IS DELICATE BALANCE, WHAT DO YOU LOOK FOR IN THAT? > > IT WILL BE, I THINK, FRANKLY, WITHOUT TOO MUCH OF POLITICS INTO THIS, WHICH MIGHT NOT BE THERE, BUT BOTH THE NEW KING AND THE NEW PRIME MINISTER WILL BE TRYING EACH OTHER OUT. ONE PIECE OF ADVICE, WHICH LOTS OF EDITORIALS AND OTHER COMMENTATORS WERE GIVING TO THE NEW PRIME MINISTER LIZ TRUSS WAS, HITS THE GROUND RUNNING. IT IS GOING TO BE DIFFICULT FOR HER TO HIT THE GROUND RUNNING, EVEN WITH MAJOR POLICIES LIKE THE ENERGY PRICE RISES. DURING THE NEXT WEEK TO 10 DAYS WHEN THE COUNTRY WILL BE GOING THROUGH THE PROCESS OF MOURNING THE QUEEN AND INSTALLATION OF KING CHARLES, WHICH IS A PROCESS THAT NEARLY ALL INHABITANTS OF THE U.K. HAVE NOT BEEN THROUGH BEFORE, GIVEN THE LENGTH OF THE QUEEN'S RAIN. ROMAINE: IS THE PUBLIC RECEPTIVE TO THIS? WE WERE TALKING EARLIER ABOUT THE GENERATIONAL DIVIDES WHEN IT COMES TO THEIR VIEWS IN REGARDS TO SEPARATION FROM THE EUROPEAN UNION. DO YOU HAVE A GENERATION OF PEOPLE THERE WHO ARE ON BOARD? > > NO. THAT IS THE THING, AS YOU WERE SAYING IN YOUR ACCOUNT OF THE QUEEN'S RAIN, THERE WAS A TIME WHEN SHE SEEMED TO BE OUT OF DATE COMING OUT OF TOUCH. THIS WAS AROUND ABOUT THE TIME OF THE DEATH OF PRINCESS DIANA. THEN THE QUEEN DID A WONDERFUL BACKFLIP AND INSTEAD OF BECOMING THE OUT OF TOUCH OLD LADY, SHE BECAME EVERYONE'S FAVORITE GRANDMOTHER. BUT THE DANGER IS THAT A LOT OF YOUNGER GENERATIONS OF PEOPLE WILL TAKE THIS AS A MOMENT TO THINK, WHAT IS THE MONARCHY ALL ABOUT? DO WE REALLY NEED TO HAVE THESE PEOPLE SPENDING SO MUCH MONEY? THEM SO RICH, ETC., ARE THEY REALLY IN TOUCH WITH THE KIND OF BRITAIN THAT IS FACING A LOT OF INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CHALLENGES AT THE MOMENT? ENERGY PRICES, INFLATION, BREXIT, THE WAR IN UKRAINE, ETC. CAROLINE: A BLEAK PICTURE YOU PAINT. > > A DIFFICULT PICTURE. IT MAY NOT BE BLEAK. WE WILL MEET THE NEAREST TIME TO TALK ABOUT HOW BLEAK IT WAS. CAROLINE: JONATHAN, THANK YOU FOR YOUR INSIGHTS. I HAVE TO SAY, HIS THOUGHTS OF WHAT IT FEELS LIKE AT THIS MOMENT, TO RESONATE WITH THE CONVERSATION OF HAVING THE FAMILY IN FRANKFURT. NOW, WE PAUSE AT A MOMENT THE NATION DOES COME TOGETHER AND JOIN IN MOURNING, AND ALSO A CELEBRATION. THIS WAS A LIFE WELL LIVED. TAYLOR: I LIKE HOW YOU SAY THAT. YOU CAN DO 10 DAYS OF MOURNING, CONVERSATIONS OUT OF THE GOVERNMENT WILL PAUSE FOR THE PERIOD, BUT ALSO USING THE MOMENT AS A CELEBRATION OF AN INCREDIBLE LIFE, 96 YEARS. I KEEP GOING BACK, AND MAYBE I HAVE BEEN GETTING ALL MY INFORMATION FROM THE CROWN ON NETFLIX, BUT 15 PRIME MINISTER'S , JUST THE INCREDIBLE ABILITIES OVERSEE ALL OF THESE DIFFERENT ERAS OF THE U.K.. TAYLOR: PRETTY RISK ON. WHEN YOU LOOK AT EQUITY MARKETS, THE S & P 500 CLOSE ENOUGH TO THAT ROW NUMBER. EVERYONE IS A CLASSIC RISK ON SECTOR. EQUITY A MAJOR BENCHMARK. EVEN THOUGH YIELDS ARE RISING, TYPICALLY WE DON'T SEE THAT. THIS REFLATIONARY TRADE COMING BACK INTO FOCUS. A SORT OF BIG FOCUS ON GLOBAL CENTRAL BANKS. REALLY STARTING TO SEE YIELDS RISE ACROSS THE CURVE. THE VIX IS A LITTLE CALMER, BUT THE DOLLAR STRONGER. CONFIRMING ALL OF THE CLASSIC RISK ON SIGNALS WE SEE. YOU ARE GETTING A LITTLE BIT OF A BOUNCE IN CRUDE AS IT TRIES TO HOVER ABOVE $82 A BARREL. BITCOIN LOWER. EURO-DOLLAR, THROUGH PARITY. .9999 ON WEAKNESS RELATIVE TO DOLLAR STRENGTH. THAT WAS THE MARKETS WRAP. ROMAINE: WE CONTINUE OUR SPECIAL COVERAGE HERE ON BLOOMBERG NEWS. REGARDING THE DEATH OF KING CHARLES III AT THE AGE OF 96. WRITTEN'S LONGEST REIGNING MONARCH DIED TODAY PEACEFULLY AT HER ESTATE IN BALMORAL, SCOTLAND. ACCORDING TO A STATEMENT FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. JOINING US TO TALK MORE ABOUT THE LIFE, LEGACY AND FUTURE OF THE CROWN IS OUR VERY OWN FRANCINE LACQUA, JOINING US. WE HAVE BEEN TALKING A LOT ABOUT THIS 10 DAY PERIOD OF MOURNING. WE KNOW CERTAIN GOVERNMENT ACTIVITIES WILL BE SHUT DOWN TO PAY THEIR RESPECTS. THIS WILL ALL CULMINATE IN ABOUT 10 DAYS TIME WITH HER FUNERAL AT WESTMINSTER ABBEY. FRANCINE: YOU ARE RIGHT. A 10 DAY MOURNING PERIOD. MOST PUBLIC SERVICES WILL BE TELEVISED. THERE WILL BE A -- ANNOUNCEMENT. FLAGS WILL FLY HALF-MAST AND KING CHARLES THE -- KING CHARLES III. WE EXPECT ALSO AT SOME POINT HE SPEECH TO THE NATION. FORMAL -- WILL BE ANNOUNCED POSSIBLY EARLY TOMORROW. AFTER THREE OR FOUR DAYS, IT IS UNCLEAR EXACTLY HOW THEY WILL GET THE QUEEN'S COFFIN BACK TO LONDON. WHETHER SHE WILL TAKE THE ROYAL TRAYNOR BE FLOWN. THE QUEEN WILL ARRIVE ON DAY FIVE AT WESTMINSTER HALL. DAY 10, WE HAVE A FUNERAL, NATIONAL HOLIDAY, MARKETS CLOSED. CAROLINE: I COUNT TO DAYS FROM NOW, PERHAPS WE THINK ABOUT THAT ON MONDAY. I THINK OF THE PRESSURE THIS PUTS ON POLITICIANS WHO NEED TO HELP WITH THE LIVING COSTS OF PEOPLE IN THE NATION AT THE MOMENT. THE PRESSURE ON THE TRAINS THAT HAVE BEEN STRIKING ABOUT THE PRESSURE ON A CONSUMER, A BRITISH PERSON RIGHT NOW. COULD THIS BE A MOMENT TO COME TOGETHER, TO SHARE AND BE POSITIVE ABOUT THE FUTURE, OR ONE WHERE WE WILL SEE HANDWRINGING? FRANCINE: I HOPE THIS WILL BRING PEOPLE TOGETHER. I WAS QUITE SURPRISED -- STATEMENT FROM VLADIMIR PUTIN. [INDISCERNIBLE] -- THERE WAS AN INCIDENT WHERE PUTIN -- THE QUEEN [INDISCERNIBLE] -- THE QUEEN PUSHING BACK AGAINST OTHER WORLD LEADERS. WE KNOW THERE WILL BE A HUGE, HUGE AMOUNT OF MOURNING. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE CITIZENS, 85% WERE BORN WELL AFTER THE QUEEN WAS ACTUALLY PROCLAIM TO THE QUEEN. WE KNOW SHE DEDICATED HER WHOLE LIFE, AND THIS IS SOMETHING WE HAVE TO REMEMBER, WHY WE WAS SO LOVED IS BECAUSE SHE WAS DEDICATED TO KEEPING THE MONARCHY RELEVANT. SHE WAS SEEN AS A SYMBOL OF CONTINUITY. I AM PRETTY CONVINCED THAT OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS, IF NOT MONTHS, PEOPLE WILL TRY TO COME TOGETHER AND ALSO WORLD LEADERS -- TAYLOR: BE CAREFUL NOT TO CONFLATE THE SIGNIFICANCE OF TODAY, THE DEATH OF QUEEN ELIZABETH WITH SOME OF THE ECONOMICS. WE WON'T DO THAT, BUT IF YOU CAN COME UP TO IT AWAY FROM TODAY AND HOW WE ARE THINKING BIG PICTURE ABOUT THE ROLE OF THE U.K. RIGHT NOW. WE HAD SPOKEN WITH A FEW GUESTS ON THIS PROGRAM WHO SAID THIS IS A MOMENT WHERE THE U.K. IS ASKING ITSELF THE QUESTION, ARE WE CLOSER TO EUROPE FOR THE U.S.? WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT TRADE TIES AND ECONOMICS, GEOPOLITICS, IS THAT A QUESTION WE ARE WILLING TO ANSWER? MAYBE NOT IN THE NEXT 10 DAYS, BUT AFTER, HOW DO WE THINK ABOUT THE NEW U.K.? > > THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE FOR -- BECAUSE -- TO DEAL WITH -- [INDISCERNIBLE] -- I AM SURE HE WILL WORK HARD. THE ROOT -- THE ROYAL FAMILY WILL WORK HARD TO KEEP SCOTLAND ON SIDE. WHETHER THAT MEANS WE WILL HAVE PRIVATE TALKS, MAYBE. [INDISCERNIBLE] KING CHARLES III WILL BECOME HEAD OF THE COMMONWEALTH, WHICH HAS ITS ORIGINS IN THE BRITISH EMPIRE. COMMONWEALTH -- 2018 TRADITION PASSED TO HER SON. SOME HAVE ARGUED THE COMMONWEALTH WOULD BE BETTER SERVED BY A ROTATING HEAD. HE DOES HAVE CHALLENGES. HE CAN'T SAY IT OPENLY, HE -- EVERYONE TOGETHER. THE OTHER THING TO REMEMBER IS THAT KING CHARLES III IS 73 YEARS OLD, AND HAS DEDICATED HIS LIFE TO STABILITY. TRYING TO FIX CLIMATE CHANGE. WE -- HAVE A GOVERNMENT IN THE U.K. WHERE WE DON'T REALLY 100% KNOW WHERE THEY STAND ON CLIMATE CHANGE. SHE APPOINTED THE ENERGY MINISTER, BUT -- SHOULD TRACK MORE BECAUSE ENERGY SECURITY IS MORE IMPORTANT. ROMAINE: WHEN WE TALK ABOUT BRINGING THIS COUNTRY TOGETHER, THE U.K. TOGETHER UNDER KING CHARLES, THERE ALSO HAS TO BE THE QUESTION ASKED ABOUT WHERE HE IS GOING TO STAND ON THE INTERNATIONAL STAGE WITH REGARDS TO REPAIRING RELATIONSHIPS WITH THE UNITED STATES AND A LOT OF EUROPEAN COUNTRIES THAT TO A CERTAIN EXTENT HAVE BEEN FRACTURED, GIVEN THE BREXIT DEBATE. FRANCINE: I AM NOT SUGGESTING THIS IS REAL POWER, THIS IS SOFT POWER. WE SAW THAT WITH THE QUEEN BECAUSE -- VLADIMIR PUTIN CONDOLENCES TO KING CHARLES SAYING SHE WAS IRREPLACEABLE. YOU UNDERSTAND THE POWER SHE WIELDED ON THE INTERNATIONAL STAGE. OF COURSE KING CHARLES WILL BE DIFFERENT. HE IS A DIFFERENT PERSONALITY. WE UNDERSTAND FROM SOURCES THAT HE WILL TRY TO KEEP THE STATUS QUO. SHE WAS A BELOVED FIGURE AND PARTLY BECAUSE SHE RANGE FOR SUCH A LONG TIME. PARTLY BECAUSE SHE -- AND WE WILL SEE WHERE WE ARE IN 12 TO 18 MONTHS. AGAIN, SHE DOESN'T TALK TO CHINA AS QUEEN, BUT OF COURSE, EVERYONE I UNDERSTOOD UNDER HER INFLUENCE, OR WHEN YOU WERE INVITED FOR A VISIT, WAS AWESTRUCK. SOFT POWER CAN GO A LONG WAY. CAROLINE: LIVE PICTURES OUTSIDE BUCKINGHAM PALACE. FRANCINE, WE THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THE INTERNATIONAL PERSPECTIVE. MEANWHILE, WE WANT TO GET BACK TO -- MONETARY POLICY AND FISCAL POLICY. WE TALKED POLITICS AND MARKETS. LET'S DO THAT ALL AS FED CHAIR JAY POWELL TODAY SAYING HE WILL NOT FLINCH IN THE BATTLE TO CURB INFLATION. HIS REMARKS -- CENTRAL BANK WILL DELIVER A THIRD STRAIGHT RATE HIKE LATER THIS MONTH. JOINING US NOW, CHIEF U.S. INTEREST RATE STRATEGIST FOR BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE. THE MOMENTUM HIS -- IS BUILDING. WE ANTICIPATE ONCE IT CAN THE MARKET -- THE FED IS FOCUSED PURE AND SIMPLE ON INFLATION. > > THEY ARE. THIS IS A GLOBAL PHENOMENON. YESTERDAY, WE HAD THE BANK OF CANADA RAISE INTEREST RATES. THE U.S. NEIGHBOR AND FORMER MEMBER OF THE COMMONWEALTH, AS WE HONOR THE LIFE OF QUEEN ELIZABETH. INFLATION IS A GLOBAL PROBLEM, A GLOBAL PHENOMENON. NOW YOU'RE STARTING TO SEE A GLOBAL ANSWER BY CENTRAL BANKS JUST ABOUT EVERYWHERE. THERE WAS THIS BIG QUESTION, ARE SOME OF THESE CENTRAL BANKS BEHIND THE CURVE? YOU CAN ARGUE AT SOME LEVEL THAT THEY ARE JUST BECAUSE AGGREGATE DEMAND KEEPS RISING AND BECAUSE OF THAT YOU REALLY WANT TO GET BORROWING COSTS UP IN ORDER TO STOP ANY DEBT DRIVEN CONSUMPTION THAT MIGHT GO ON. TAYLOR: WE OFTEN TALK ABOUT THE DURATION AND MAGNITUDE OF THE INVERSION OF THE YIELD CURVE. AND THAT IT IS ONLY 18 BASIS POINTS. WHAT DOES THAT SIGNAL TO YOU? IT IS OFF THE -50 WE HAD A FEW WEEKS AGO. > > IT HAS BOUNCED AROUND A LOT. THERE'S TWO THINGS GOING ON WITH THE MARKET. ONE IS THAT THE CURVE FLATTENING WAS, BY FAR, THE SINGLE BIGGEST THING THIS YEAR. AT SOME POINT, WE WERE GOING TO GET DECENT PULLBACK, JUST AS PEOPLE TAKE PROFITS ON THOSE TRADES. SECONDLY, WE HAVE SEEN SOMETHING UNUSUAL, WE HAVE SEEN BARE STEEPENING OF THE CURVE. THAT IS WHEN THE 10 YEAR YIELD IS SELLING OFF AND THE CURVE IS STEEPENING. THAT TYPICALLY DOESN'T HAPPEN. PART OF THAT IS THE IDEA THAT MAYBE THE FEDERAL RESERVE IS NOT GOING TO QUITE GO FAR ENOUGH. THAT IS NOT WHAT I HEARD FROM JAY POWELL, BUT THE MARKET STILL DOESN'T ALWAYS BELIEVE CENTRAL BANKS. TAYLOR: IS AT THE BOND MARKET? THE EQUITY MARKET DIDN'T BELIEVE UNTIL JACKSON HOLE. BECAUSE THE BOND MARKET BELIEVE? > > THE BOND MARKET BELIEVES THE FED IS NOT GOING TO HIKE ENOUGH. THAT IS WHAT GETS THESE STEEPENING MOVES, THAT YOU JUST DON'T HAVE THE TYPICAL DYNAMIC. FOR MOST PEOPLE'S CAREERS, AND EVERY WALL STREET TRADER PASTA CAREER, THEY HAVE NEVER EXPERIENCED INFLATION OF THIS MAGNITUDE. I REMEMBER WAITING ON GAS LINES IN THE LATE 1970'S. THERE WAS INFLATION THEN AND PEOPLE CARED ABOUT IT. PEOPLE WORRIED ABOUT HOW THEY WERE GOING TO BUY FOOD AND PUT GAS IN THEIR CARS. PEOPLE ARE, AT THIS POINT, THINKING MAYBE THE FED IS NOT GOING TO HAVE ENOUGH GUMPTION TO KEEP HIKING ENOUGH TO GET INFLATION LOWER BECAUSE IF THEY KEEP DOING THAT IT WILL SLOW DOWN THE ECONOMY A LOT AND PROBABLY CAUSE A RECESSION. ROMAINE: EVEN THOUGH POWELL SAYS HE CERTAINLY WANTS TO SLOW THINGS DOWN. SO FAR, WE HAVE TALKED ABOUT THE RESILIENCE OF THE ECONOMY WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT CONSUMER SPENDING DATA. THERE'S SORT OF A LAG WITH THESE RATE HIKES HIKES, THE EFFECTS OF THE MAY NOT BE SEEN FOR A FEW MONTHS, BUT IS THERE ANY SENSE THAT THERE IS A THRESHOLD TO WHERE THE BOND MARKET WOULD START BELIEVING? WE DID 75 BASIS POINTS IN TWO WEEKS, IS THAT OUT ENOUGH -- IS THAT NOT ENOUGH? > > WITH THE MARKETS ARE TELLING YOU IS THE RATE -- AND STAY THERE FOR SIX MONTHS OR SO. INSOFAR AS THAT IS THE OUTCOME THE MARKETS PRICE. WILL THE MARKET BELIEVE THE FED IS GOING TO GO FURTHER? THAT IS WHAT THE MARKET HAS NOT YET BEEN -- I DO NOT WANT TO SAY ABLE, BUT CONVINCED THEY ARE GOING TO GO HIGHER. WE DO GET ANOTHER DOT PLOT AT THE END OF THE MONTH. THERE HAS BEEN SOME DISCUSSION ABOUT THAT. YOU KNOW, THE DOT PLOT AT LEAST GIVES YOU A SENSE OF WHAT THE FEDERAL RESERVE MEMBERS ARE THINKING BASED ON THEIR BASECASE ECONOMIC OUTLOOK. IF THE ECONOMY DEVELOPS AS THE FORECAST SUGGESTS, THIS IS WHAT YOU WOULD EXPECT THE FED TO DO. THAT'S NOT ALWAYS GOING TO HAPPEN. CAROLINE: IT IS THIS BALANCING ACT THAT THE WORLD IS TRYING TO DO, APART FROM CHINA, THE ECB HAVING TO GO BIG EVEN IN THE FACE OF A SLOWER ECONOMY. THE U.K., THE BANK OF ENGLAND ALLOWED TO MAKE GREAT DECISIONS, WE HAVE YET TO FIND OUT WHETHER THEY ALSO GO FOR ANOTHER JUMP. FROM YOUR PERSPECTIVE, THE VOLATILITY WE SEE, IS THAT SET TO STAY? OR HAS THE MESSAGING BECOME UNDERSERVED? > > I THINK UNTIL GLOBAL INTEREST CENTRAL-BANK INTEREST RATES GO TOWARD THEIR END, WE WILL CONTINUE TO SEE VERY DRAMATIC VOLATILITY IN THE MARKET FOR A NUMBER OF REASONS. ONE IS THE UNCERTAINTY THAT IT IS STILL AROUND. IS THE FED GOING TO GO 5%? OR STOP. A FEW ARE. CHINA IS IMPORTANT. CHINA IS INTERESTING BECAUSE A LOT OF PEOPLE COME TO US AND SAVE THE GLOBAL ECONOMY IS IN BAD SHAPE, LOOK AT CHINA. OTHER PEOPLE LOOK AT CHINA, AND I AM IN BOOK -- WHAT CHINA IS DOING ISN'T ACTUALLY HELPFUL BECAUSE THEY ARE PUMPING A LOT OF MONEY INTO THE ECONOMY. THEY MIGHT BE EXPORTING INFLATION FROM THEIR OWN COUNTRY BECAUSE OF WHAT THEY ARE DOING. THAT MIGHT CAUSE DEVELOPED MARKET CENTRAL BANKS AND TRADING PARTNERS TO INCREASE -- EVEN MORE. AS THERE IS SO MUCH UNCERTAINTY AROUND THE RATE PATH GLOBALLY, YOU ARE GOING TO CONTINUE TO SEE ALL OF THIS VOLATILITY. ROMAINE: THE STRENGTH OF THE DOLLAR, ALMOST UNPRECEDENTED STRENGTH. WE WILL BE -- AT THE END OF THE YEAR, ALL TIME CHANGES IN SOME OF THESE CURRENCY PAIRS. CERTAINLY SOMETHING WE HAVE NOT SEEN IN DECADES. DOES THAT HELP THE FED OR HER? > > IT HELPS THE FED AND THAT IT IS GOING TO HELP GET GOODS PRICES DOWN. WE IMPORT A LOT OF GOODS IN THIS COUNTRY. MOST OF OUR DOMESTIC ECONOMY IS SERVICES. IT WILL HELP CERTAINLY GET SOME SECTOR PRICES LOWER WITH THE DOLLAR BEING AS STRONG AS IT IS. THE CHALLENGE IS, WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE FEDERAL RESERVE STOPS HIKING, THEN ALL OF A SUDDEN THAT REVERSES SIGNIFICANTLY BECAUSE OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING INTEREST RATES ABOUT LIKE THE ECB WHO HAS BEEN LATE RELATIVE TO OTHER CENTRAL BANKS IN HIKING. WHEN THE EURO STARTS TO TURN AROUND AND GETS STRONGER, HOW DOES THAT AFFECT GOODS ANSWER IS IN THE U.S.? TAYLOR: WE HAVE BEEN ON AIR SINCE 1:00 WITH NO COMMERCIAL BREAK. I DON'T KNOW IF I ASK YOU THIS FIVE HOURS AGO ARE NOT, WE HAVE A BRIEF CHART SHOWING THE TWO YEAR BREAKEVENS. WE HAVE GONE FROM MARCH FROM 5.5% TO 2.17%. IS THE MARKET BELIEVING THAT INFLATION IS THE ANCHOR? > > KEEP IN MIND THE BREAKEVEN RATES YOU ARE GOING TO SEE, THOSE ARE HEADLINE INFLATION. THEY ARE MAINLY INFLUENCED BY ENERGY. TAYLOR: BUT THAT WAS YOU. [LAUGHTER] > > I BROUGHT IT UP BECAUSE -- [INDISCERNIBLE] > > MAY BE PEOPLE WEREN'T WATCHING. [LAUGHTER] INFLATION AND -- IS BASED ON HEADLINE INFLATION. OIL PRICES COMING DOWN AS SIGNIFICANTLY AS THEY HAVE BEEN IS GOING TO INFLUENCE HOW LOW THOSE GET. LIKE I MENTIONED BEFORE, CORE INFLATION CONTINUES TO CLIMB. WHAT IS INTERESTING IS AS OIL PRICES COME DOWN, IF YOU THINK ABOUT IT FROM A CONSUMER SPENDING STANDPOINT, MEANS THAT PEOPLE WHO ARE USED TO PAYING FIVE DOLLARS A GALLON FOR GAS ARE ONLY PAYING FOUR DOLLARS NOW. THAT IS A 20% TAX CUT FOR THAT PORTION OF YOUR SPENDING. THAT GIVES CONSUMERS IN THE U.S. MORE MONEY TO SPEND ON OTHER TRANSCEND SERVICES AND MIGHT ACTUALLY KEEP OR PRICES CONTINUING TO DECLINE. TAYLOR: DO YOU REMEMBER THE FIRST TIME I ASKED HIM THAT? ROMAINE: WE HAVE A NEW AUDIENCE NOW. I THINK AUSTRALIA IS TUNING IN. [LAUGHTER] WE ARE GOING TO KEEP THE CONVERSATION GOING NOW, TAYLOR. TAYLOR: SHOULD WE DO IT? MARK MCCORMICK, GLOBAL HEAD OF FX STRATEGIES. WE ARE GOING TO MARRY THE TWO CONVERSATIONS AS WE THINK ABOUT INFLATION. MARK, FOR YOU MY QUESTION HAS BEEN, PEAK DOLLAR. AS ROMAINE WAS ASKING BEFORE, OR BE SEEING PEAK YIELDS BEHIND US? > > THERE'S PROBABLY -- THAT MATTERS. WE NEED PEAK INFLATION FOR -- TO LOOK AT THE MONTH OVER MONTH. PEAK INFLATION GETS YOU PEAK FED. AS WE MENTIONED, THERE'S A LOT OF VOLATILITY. IT IS ALL TANGLED UP IN TO THE PROJECTIONS AROUND INFLATION WHETHER OR NOT WE ARE GOING TO SEE DETERMINED PRICING. THE OTHER SIDE OF THE SEQUENCING IS OF THE GLOBAL DATA HAS TO START A ROLLOVER. WE ARE IN A REGIME WHERE WE TRACK GLOBAL DATA WHERE IT IS STILL BULLISH FOR THE DOLLAR. THE FIRST EVENT, WE ARE GETTING CLOSER TO SAYING YES, PEAK INFLATION. WE MIGHT SEE PEAK TERMINAL PRICE HIKING. ON GLOBAL GROWTH, THINGS ARE NOT STRONG ENOUGH IN EUROPE OR CHINA AND THEY ARE BOTH DECELERATING AT THE SAME PACE. THINGS ARE GETTING BETTER IN THE U.S.. THAT IS VERY EVERYTHING GOT INTERESTING BECAUSE WE HAD AN ENVIRONMENT THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS SINCE JACKSON HOLE WHERE YOU GET HIGHER U.S. YIELD RATES AND U.S. EQUITIES ARE OUTPERFORMING. THAT IS A VERY POSITIVE MIX FOR THE DOLLAR. I STILL THINK THAT IS GOING TO BE IN PLAY FOR THE NEXT SIX MONTHS, EVEN THOUGH THIS IS THE WORLD WE ARE GOING TO HAVE FOR THE NEXT TWO MONTHS. ROMAINE: THE -- HAS SHIFTED FAVORABLE. WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT THE POTENTIAL FOR PEAK INFLATION, WHETHER YOU ARE LOOKING AT HEADLINE NUMBERS WHERE THE PC TO PETER, WE ARE STILL INCREDIBLY ELEVATED, NOT FAR OFF FROM THE PEAK OF THE YEAR, WHICH WAS BASICALLY JUNE FOR MOST OF THOSE METRICS. IS THERE ANY SENSE THE SLOW PACE OF COMING DOWN FROM THAT PEAK COULD WORK AGAINST US? > > I THINK THE PACE ITSELF MATTERS. I GET THIS QUESTION A LOT. IF THE FED STAYS RESTRICTED NEXT YEAR, HOW DOES THAT CHALLENGE THE DOLLAR? WHAT IS INTERESTING IS THAT WE NEED THE PACE OF INFLATION TO MOVE IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION TO HAVE CONFIRMATION INFLATION IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. THERE IS HUGE DEBATE, AND NOT ENOUGH TIME SPENT ON THE SUPPLY SIDE OF THE ECONOMY. WHEN WE LOOK AT THE FED DISRUPTION INDEX, SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX, WE LOOK AT DELIVERY TIMES FOR GLOBAL PMI INDICATORS. POOR CONGESTION. ALL OF THE STUFF WE WERE ATTRACTING IMMENSELY DURING COVID HAVE ROLLED OVER. THAT'S TELLING YOU GLOBAL INFLATION IS GOING TO DROP. THE THING IS INTERESTING THAT WE WILL NOT HAVE ENOUGH WORKERS. THOSE ARE THINGS THE FED CAN'T CONTROL. THE FED CAN'T CONTROL SUPPLY CHAIN STUFF. THERE'S AN ELEMENT OF THE ECONOMY STARTING TO RECOVER BETTER AND DATA DOING BETTER, HOW MUCH MORE WORK DOES THE FED NEED? THAT'S A VERY INTERESTING QUESTION WE HAVE HAD WITH CLIENTS. NEXT YEAR, WHAT IS BETTER? GROWTH IS DOING BETTER AND WE DON'T NEED RATE CUTS, OR GROWTH IS DOING WORSE AND WE NEED RATE CUTS. WHICH OF THOSE ENVIRONMENTS? TO ME, THE FIRST ONE IS GOOD FOR RISK ASSETS AND BAD FOR THE DOLLAR. WE WANT -- TO BE GOOD. CAROLINE: I'M GOING TO LEAN ON YOUR GLOBAL HAT RIGHT NOW, YOU TALKED A LOT ABOUT THE U.K. TODAY, BUT TO THE BANK OF ENGLAND, THINK ABOUT HOW A LOT OF PEOPLE DIAL BACK THEIR EXPECTATIONS THAT THE BOE WOULD RATE HIKE BECAUSE WE'VE GOT FISCAL STIMULUS COMING. THIS DESIRE TO CUT PRICES OF ENERGY WITH A LOT OF SPENDING COMING FROM THE U.K. GOVERNMENT TO DO SO. HOW DO YOU SEE THE U.S., JANET YELLEN TODAY OUTLINING THAT ONCE AGAIN IS -- IT IS ABOUT TAXING THE RICH AND COMPANIES TO HELP PAY FOR FISCAL SPENDING. HOW ARE YOU SEEING MONETARY POLICY AND FISCAL SPENDING MARRYING ACROSS THE WORLD? > > VERY INTERESTING CONCEPTS. IT'S ALSO YOUR TIMEFRAME. VERY SHORT-TERM, FISCAL STIMULUS OUT OF EUROPE IS NOT GOOD FOR CURRENCY. LARGELY BECAUSE IT IS INFLATIONARY. BACK TO THE SUPPLY AND DEMAND PROBLEM, IF GOVERNMENTS GENERATE DEMAND, BUT WE ARE NOT GOING TO GET MORE SUPPLY OF ENERGY. THEY'RE NOT GOING TO HELP INCREASE THE SUPPLY AND THINGS WE -- IN THE SHORT TERM, BASICALLY YOU ARE EITHER TAKING MONEY AWAY FROM COMPANIES OR PEOPLE, DEPENDING ON WHETHER YOU HAVE PRICE MEASURES COME THROUGH. FISCAL STIMULUS IS GOING TO BOOST DEMAND WHERE THERE IS NOT ENOUGH STUFF. SHORT-TERM, YOU WILL CONTINUE TO GET HIGHER INFLATION IN EUROPE. YOU WERE TALKING ABOUT BREAKEVENS, U.S. BREAKEVENS ARE SCHOLASTIC BREAKEVENS IN THE U.S. AND EUROPE ARE EXPLODING. WE ARE NOT SEEING NOMINAL RATES MOVE AT THE SAME PACE WHICH IS WHY REAL RATES HAVE MOVED SIGNIFICANTLY AGAINST EURO AND STERLING. THAT WILL CONTINUE TO BE THE REASON WHY EURO AND STERLING WILL UNDERPERFORM TOWARD THE END OF THE YEAR. ON THE OTHERS, THIS IS WHY WE ARE CALLING FOR A TOP ON THE DOLLAR NEXT YEAR. FISCAL STIMULUS WILL BE IMPORTANT BECAUSE WE WILL BE THROUGH THE WINTER. WE WILL BE THROUGH THIS ENERGY SHOCK. WE WILL SEE A GROUP OF CURRENCIES THAT ARE GETTING FISCAL STIMULUS AND WILL HAVE SUPPORTIVE MONETARY POLICY, ESPECIALLY GIVEN THE EURO ZONE WHERE WE ARE BASICALLY AT ZERO. CAROLINE: MARK, THANKS. TD SECURITIES GLOBAL HEAD OF EFFECT STRATEGY. WE ARE GOING TO MAKE A SUBTLE PIVOT HERE, RATHER THAN A HARD ONE. GUY JOHNSON STANDING BY IN LONDON. THE BANK OF ENGLAND IS MEANT TO MAKE A DECISION NEXT WEEK, I BELIEVE, THE QUESTION IS WHETHER THEY WILL. GIVEN THE POKER OF MOURNING. > > WE'RE STARTING TO UNDERSTAND THE SIZE AND SHAPE OF WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS. WE UNDERSTAND THE QUEEN'S BODY WILL LIE UNREST IN EDINBURGH BEFORE COMING DOWN TO LONDON. WE UNDERSTAND PARLIAMENT WILL -- TOMORROW AND FRIDAY AND THERE WILL BE A SPECIAL SITTING THAT WILL LAST FROM ROUGHLY NOON UNTIL 10:00 P.M. THERE WILL BE A SPECIAL SWEARING-IN CEREMONY ON SATURDAY, WHICH IS EXTRAORDINARY, FOR SENIOR MPS TO BE ABLE TO MAKE THEIR PLEDGE OF LOYALTY TO THE NEW KING. WE UNDERSTAND THE NEW KING WILL HOLD A SESSION WITH THE NEW PRIME MINISTER FRIDAY AS WELL. HE WILL BE ADDRESSING THE NATION AND THE COMMONWEALTH. BEGINNING TO GET AN IDEA OF WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN, AND THEN WE WILL START UNDERSTAND WHAT IS GOING TO BE HAPPEN OVER OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS. WHETHER OR NOT THAT INCLUDES THE BANK OF ENGLAND REMAINS TO BE SEEN. WHETHER OR NOT THAT IS SOMETHING THAT COULD BE DELAYED FOR A FEW DAYS, WE WILL LEAVE THAT TO THE GOVERNOR. ROMAINE: LOTS OF DECISION STILL NEED TO BE MADE. I WANT TO GO BACK TO THE SPEECH BY KING CHARLES THAT WE ARE ANTICIPATING. WE HAVE NOT HAD A SPEECH LIKE THIS SINCE THE 1950'S. I'M CURIOUS AS TO WHAT THE PUBLIC EXPECTS OUT OF THIS TYPE OF SPEECH. > > THEY EXPECT CONTINUITY. THEY EXPECT HIM TO SPEAK ABOUT HIS MOTHER. TO SPEAK ABOUT HER LEGACY, BUT SHE ACHIEVED AND HOW HE WILL PICK UP AND BUILD ON THAT. HE IS BUILDING ON THE SHOULDERS OF GIANTS. QUITE LITERALLY, A GIANT. HOW HE WILL CONTINUE THAT PROCESS REMAINS TO BE SEEN. IT WILL BE VERY STRAIGHTFORWARD. IT WILL BE A MESSAGE CALM AND CONTINUITY. I WOULD BE VERY SURPRISED IF THERE WAS ANYTHING BEYOND THAT WITHIN THE SPEECH. HE WILL BE TRYING TO BUILD ON WHAT SHE HAS ACHIEVED AND TRY TO MAKE SURE THAT WHAT SHE HAS ACHIEVED AND WHAT SHE HAS BUILT IS NOT TORN DOWN. THAT WILL BE WHAT I WOULD EXPECT FROM THAT SPEECH. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE HOW THAT FIRST MEETING WITH THE PRIME MINISTER GOES. OBVIOUSLY WE WON'T GET A FULL READ OUT ON THAT BUT IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE IF THERE ARE ANY PICTURES RELEASED. JUST TO GET AN UNDERSTANDING OF HOW EVERYTHING IS GOING TO KNIT BACK TOGETHER BETWEEN POLITICS AND MONARCHY. ALL OF THAT WILL BE DETERMINED OVER THE NEXT 24 TO 48 HOURS. TAYLOR: WE ARE THANKFUL YOU WILL BE STICKING WITH US. IN THE NEXT MINUTE WE HAVE, WALK US THROUGH A PIVOT ABOUT THE ECONOMIC CHALLENGES FACING THE U.K. > > -- GUY: THIS COMES AT A DIFFICULT TIME. THE U.K. HAD COME OUT OF THE PANDEMIC BADLY DAMAGED. WE HAVE AN INFLATION PROBLEM. WE HAVE A WAR IN UKRAINE THAT IS CAUSING A MASSIVE ENERGY CRISIS. WE HAVE STRIKES. WE HAVE ALL KINDS OF ISSUES IN THE U.K. TO DEAL WITH. AND NOW WE HAVE TO THINK ABOUT A NEW ERA BEYOND QUEEN ELIZABETH WHO, IN SO MANY WAYS, KNITTED THIS COUNTRY TOGETHER, PROVIDING THE BEDROCK FOR THE CONSTITUTION. CAROLINE: THANK YOU, GUY JOHNSON. JOINING US FOR THE NEXT HOUR FROM LONDON, WE'VE GOT PLENTY MORE TO BE DISCUSSING. MORE COVERAGE ON THE PASSING OF QUEEN ELIZABETH THE SECOND COMING UP. FOR THE MOMENT, A NATION MOURNS. ROMAINE: AND A WORLD WATCHES. WE HAVE HEARD U.S. PRESIDENTS, WE HEARD FROM THE CANADIAN PRESIDENT AS WELL AS WORLD LEADERS FROM AROUND THE GLOBE, LOTS TO REMEMBER. CAROLINE: SCENES REMINISCENT OF A PREVIOUS LOSS. A TRAGIC LOSS AT THAT. WE NOW LOOK AT THE MOUNT OF FLOWERS THAT BEGIN TO GROW OUTSIDE BUCKINGHAM PALACE. THIS TIME TO MOURNING THE LOSS OF A LONG LIFE. THE 96-YEAR-OLD LIFE OF QUEEN ELIZABETH THE SECOND WHO DIED AT HER RESIDENCE IN BALMORAL TODAY, SURROUNDED BY FAMILY. WE WANT TO PAY TRIBUTE TO THE LEGACY OF THE WORK DONE, THE CEASELESS DEDICATION TO A ROLE THAT LEFT HER A MONARCH FOR 70 YEARS. -- BLOOMBERG OPINION CONTRIBUTOR IS WITH US. MYSELF, ROMAINE BOSTICK AND GUY JOHNSTON, WORKING LATE IN LONDON FOR US TONIGHT. JUST FOR A MOMENT, IT DOES FEEL EERILY REMINISCENT AT THE MOMENT, MANY OF US REMEMBERED DECADES GONE. THIS WILL BE A DIFFERENT TIME WHEN IN FACT, IT IS A MOMENT TO HOPEFULLY SEE THE PASSING OF POWER AND A SUCCESSFUL ONE AT THAT. GUY: > > THAT IS CERTAINLY SOMETHING WE SHOULD -- A CONSUMMATION DEVOUTLY TO BE WISHED. CERTAINLY ONE OF THE GREAT ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE MONARCHY THAT THERE IS THIS SENSE OF CONTINUITY, THAT IT TAKES A LOT OF DIFFICULTIES OTHER COUNTRIES HAVE MANAGING THEIR SUCCESSIONS AND HOW TO BE OUT OF THE EQUATION. I THINK WE, ALL OF US, I SEE NO REASON WHY ANYONE WOULDN'T WISH CHARLES THE THIRD WELL. I THINK IT IS GOING TO BE DIFFICULT FOR HIM BECAUSE HE DOES HAVE A HARD ACT TO FOLLOW. HE IS ALREADY QUITE AN OLD MAN. WHILE THE QUEEN LITERALLY LIVED AN ENTIRE HUMAN LIFE BEFORE OUR EYES. IT IS GOING TO BE DIFFICULT FOR HIM. BUT IT DOES, HOPEFULLY, CONTINUE TO GIVE US AN ERROR OF STABILITY, A SENSITIVE A NATIONAL SHEET ANCHOR. > > WE ALWAYS ASSUME THAT THE MONARCH PLAYS COMMIT IN THE MONARCH -- A DIMINUTIVE ROLE WHEN IT COMES TO POLITICS. I THINK THE QUEEN PROBABLY, BEHIND THE SCENES, PULLED A LOT OF STRINGS, THAT ALSO HAD HUGE AUTHORITY WHEN IT CAME TO THE CONSTITUTION. CAN YOU JUST WALK US THROUGH THE IMPORTANCE OF THE ROLE THAT CHARLES IS NOW ASSUMING? > > THIS IS ONE OF THE INTERESTING THINGS, THERE HAS NEVER BEEN ANY PARTICULAR MOMENT , ANY SIGNING OF AN ACT AT WHICH IS -- AT WHICH IT IS AGREED THE MONARCH WILL STEP BACK, NOT INTERFERE WITH THE PRIME MINISTER. IT HAS STEADILY BECOME AN ACCEPTED CONVENTION. MUCH MORE THAN 100 YEARS SINCE EDWARD THE SEVENTH WAS VERY MUCH INVOLVED WITH THE LIBERAL GOVERNMENT WHEN HE PACKED THE HOUSE OF LORDS. THERE IS STILL VERY MUCH AN ACTIVE ROLE OF THE MONARCH AT THAT POINT. OR YOU COULD GO BACK TO CHAMBERLAIN RETURNING FROM MUNICH AND ACTUALLY BEING GREETED ON THE BALCONY A HOOKING CAP HOLLIS BY THE QUEEN'S PARENTS. -- THE BALCONY OF BUCKINGHAM PALACE BY THE QUEEN'S PARENTS. TO STAY OUT OF POLITICS IS LESS OF A PRECEDENT, LESS OF A NECESSITY THAN PEOPLE PERHAPS REALIZE. IT WAS MORE OF A CONSCIOUS CHOICE TO STAY ABOVE THE FRAY. NOW, THE MONARCH'S POWERS REMAIN, THEORETICALLY, IF SHE WANTED TO -- I'M SORRY, KINGS, WANTED TO ASSERT THEMSELVES, THEORETICALLY THE POWER HAS NEVER BEEN FORMALLY TAKEN AWAY FROM THEM. THEY REMAIN ABSOLUTE MONARCHS. THAT COULD MEAN -- THE QUEEN STOOD BACK AS MUCH AS SHE COULD DURING THE TWO PERIODS WHEN WE HAD A HUNG PARLIAMENT WAS NO MAJORITY AND IT WAS NOT CLEAR WHO THE PRIME MINISTER WOULD BE, BUT THE MONARCH CAN ACTUALLY TAKE A ROLE BUT STILL OFFICIALLY PRESENT THEMSELVES. > > WAS THERE A MEANINGFUL CALL FOR HER TO BE MORE POLITICAL? TO INSERT HERSELF AND SOME OF THE BANK > > SHE -- I THINK THE CRITICAL MOMENT THERE WAS THREE YEARS AGO DOZIER -- BORIS JOHNSON WANTED TO -- PARLIAMENT. THUS REQUIRED THE MONARCH'S CONSENT. THEY WENT TO BELL MORAL TO ASK HER TO DO THIS FOR THEM. A GROUP' MINISTERS. -- A GROUP OF BORIS' MINISTERS. SHE AGREED TO DO IT. THE FACT THAT IT WENT DOWN TO POLITICAL DEFEAT THEREAFTER WAS IN LARGE PART BECAUSE THE IDEA THAT THE PRIME MINISTER HAD JUST DECIDED TO SHUT DOWN THE LEGISLATURE. IT BOTHERS ME INTENSELY AND WAS SOMETHING HE ACTUALLY TRIED TO DO. BEYOND THAT, YOU HAD ABUSED THIS 19-YEAR-OLD WOMAN -- 90-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WHO HAD BEEN THE MOTHER OF THE NATION FOR 70 YEARS. THAT WAS NOT ACCEPTABLE. THAT WAS PROBABLY WHAT MADE THAT CONSTITUTIONAL MANEUVER FAIL. THAT IS AN UNCOMFORTABLE REMINDER THAT WE STILL DO NOT HAVE A WRITTEN CONSTITUTION. AND THAT WILL MAKE FOR AWKWARD DECISIONS. AS I SAID TO CAROLINE EARLIER, I AM NOT SURE CHARLES CAN HAVE QUITE THE SAME ROLE THAT HIS MOTHER DID BECAUSE HIS MOTHER WAS AROUND FOR 70 YEARS. TAYLOR: GIVEN THAT HISTORY, TAKE US BIG PICTURE. TAKE A STEP BACK. A LOT OF THE STRATEGY -- TALK MORE ABOUT HOW THE U.K. THINKS ABOUT ITSELF. IT'S IDENTITY RIGHT NOW. GOING FORWARD. DOES IT FEEL CLOSER TO THE EU OR THE U.S.? WHERE ARE THEY? NOT IN THE NEXT 10 DAYS, WE GOT THROUGH THE PERIOD OF MOURNING, BUT AFTER THAT, HOW ARE YOU THINKING THOSE CONVERSATIONS STARTS TO REVOLVE? > > THIS IS FASCINATING. 10 YEARS AGO, I FELT THAT THE QUEEN REALLY WAS PART OF A NEW IDENTITY THAT BRITAIN HAD FOR ITSELF. THE MOMENT THAT SUMS THAT UP FOR ME BEING THE 2012 OLYMPIC OPENING CEREMONY. A CELEBRATION OF BRITAIN, BUT NOT THAT WE ARE NUMBER ONE FROM A IT WAS ABOUT A LOOK AT ALL THESE GREAT ROCK BANDS WE HAVE. TAYLOR: AN INFLUENCE. CAROLINE: THE JAMES BOND MOMENTS. > > YES. SHE WENT ON TO APPEAR WITH DANIEL CRAIG IN A SKIT WHERE ALLEGEDLY SHE AND JAMES BOND JUMPED OUT OF A PLANE ON A PARACHUTE AND THAT'S HOW SHE ARRIVED AT THE STADIUM. THAT WAS A GOOD SPORT OF HER. THAT WAS WHAT I LOVED ABOUT THE NEW VERSION OF BRITAIN. THAT IT WAS AN OPEN, INCLUSIVE PLACE THAT WAS REALLY PROUD OF THE CULTURAL CONTRIBUTION WE MADE TO THE WORLD. THAT THIS WAS A COUNTRY ABOUT THE BEATLES AND MONTY PYTHON AND SHAKESPEARE, ETC. AND WE DIDN'T MIND WE USED TO HAVE AN EMPIRE. AND MAYBE WE WERE SLIGHTLY APOLOGETIC ABOUT THE HORRIBLE THINGS THE EMPIRE HAD DONE. AND AT THAT POINT, LONDON IS AN INCREDIBLY MULTICULTURAL -- AND PEOPLE FROM CONTINENTAL EUROPE, NOT JUST FROM THE OLD EMPIRE, LIVING IN THE U.K. IT FELT LIKE A DIFFERENT PLACE. THE BREXIT REFERENDUM CAME FOUR YEARS AFTERWARDS. MY PERSONAL VIEW IS THAT IT CAME TO THE WRONG DECISION. THE FACT THE MAJORITY OF PEOPLE FELT AND VOTED THAT WAY HAS TO BE RESPECTED. AND THAT SHOWED A DESIRE FOR A MORE POWERFUL BRITAIN AND A BRIDGE AND THAT WAS UNCOMFORTABLE BEING PART OF EUROPE. I AM SURE THAT WILL CONTINUE. ROMAINE: I WAS JUST LOOKING AT THIS VIDEO WITH DANIEL CRAIG. > > IT WAS COOL. ROMAINE: IT WAS VERY COOL. IT IS INTERESTING WHEN WE TALK ABOUT JAMES BOND, WHICH IS BASICALLY A SERIES THAT CAME INTO -- EARLY 1960'S. > > YES. ABOUT THE SAME TIME AS THE BEATLES. ROMAINE: THERE YOU GO. AS AN AMERICAN WHO IS SO WEDDED TO THAT FRANCHISE, IT IS INTERESTING TO SEE HOW THE FRANCHISE HAS ADAPTED TO THE IDEA THAT IT IS NOT THE EMPIRE IT ONCE WAS. I KNOW WHAT WE SEE IN POP CULTURE DOES NOT NECESSARILY -- REALITY, BUT THERE ARE PARALLELS. NOT JUST THE QUEEN, BUT SOME OF THE INSTITUTIONS THAT REPRESENT BRITISH CULTURE ADDRESSING THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM. > > YES. THIS IS JUST PURELY A PERSONAL VIEW, SPEAKING AS A BRITISH PERSON, I VERY MUCH LIKE THE IDEA THAT BRITAIN COULD LIVE WITH NOT BEING -- NOT BEING A POWER, OR SUPERPOWER. AND COULD INSTEAD BE HAPPY WITH BEING A PROSPEROUS, OPEN SOCIETY WITH THE WONDERFUL, VIBRANT CULTURE THAT COULD ACTUALLY ASSIMILATE PEOPLE IN A WAY THAT WORKS EXCITINGLY. THAT WAS A VERSION OF BRITAIN THAT I PERSONALLY LOVED. ROMAINE: IS THAT WORKING? > > NO. ROMAINE: BREXIT WAS ESSENTIALLY A REFERENDUM ON THAT. > > PRECISELY. WE DON'T NEED TO RELITIGATE THE ECONOMICS OF BREXIT. THE DECISION TO LEAVE OR THE REASON PEOPLE VOTED TO LEAVE EUROPE HAD LITTLE OR NOTHING TO DO WITH ECONOMICS. THEY JUST DIDN'T FEEL LIKE BEING PART OF EUROPE. WHEN IT COMES TO WHETHER WE ARE STILL PART OF THE COMMONWEALTH, PART OF THAT LEAGUE OF NATIONS, THAT WAS A CONCEPT THAT PRETTY MUCH ROSE WITH QUEEN ELIZABETH. MOST OF THE BRITISH COLONIES -- I MEAN, INDIA HAS GAINED INDEPENDENCE, BUT MOST OF THE BRITISH CAUGHT ON -- BRITISH COLONIES WERE STILL PART OF THE EMPIRE. THE CONCEPT OF THE COMMONWEALTH REALLY GREW WITH HER. I AM SURE CHARLES IS HAPPY TO CONTINUE IT. WE HAD THE EXAMPLE OF BARBADOS DECIDING THEY WANTED TO LEAVE JUST A FEW MONTHS AGO. IF I WERE BARBADIAN, I HAVE NO PROBLEM AT ALL WITH BARBADIANS DECIDING IT IS NOT APPROPRIATE FOR THEIR HEAD OF STATE TO BE SOME WOMAN IN LONDON. AND THEN YOU GET TO A -- BRITAIN THAT IF WE HAD ANY PRINTS IN THE WORLD IT IS THE STATES. I SUPPOSE IT IS GRATIFYING BEING A BRITISH PERSON -- I AM NOT SURE YOU FEEL THE SAME WAY. NOT EVEN BLOOMBERG AND ALL OF THE OTHER NETWORKS REGARD THE PASSING OF OUR MONARCH AS THIS INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT STORY. IT IS GRATIFYING THAT PEOPLE IN THIS COUNTRY STILL CARE ABOUT THE U.K. BUT WHETHER AN ATLANTA CYST BRITAIN THAT KEEPS ITS RELATION ENTIRELY WITH THE U.S. IS GOING TO WORK WILL DEPEND ON WHAT HAPPENS NEXT IN AMERICAN POLITICS. CAROLINE: THE U.K. IS GOOD AT TIMES OF COMING TOGETHER. THESE MOMENTS WHERE WE PAUSE AS A NATION REMEMBER OR CELEBRATE. DO YOU THINK -- MIGHT SUE NOT -- CLICK LAST MIGHT NOT BE HALF-FULL. JOHN: THE GLASS OF BEER HALF-FULL. THAT IS AN INTERESTING WAY OF LOOKING AT IT. PART OF WHY WE STILL HAVE A MONARCHY ON WHY THE MONARCHY WORKS IS BECAUSE IT DOES HELP COMING TOGETHER. THAT MEANS THAT WHEN YOU ARE ELECTING A PRIME MINISTER, YOU DON'T HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT, HOW ARE YOU COMFORTABLE WITH THEM BEING THE PERSON TO MAKE THE SPEECH TO COMFORT DURING A FIT -- IT GIVES US SOMEBODY WE CAN UNITE AROUND. BRITAIN HAS FEWER NATIONAL HOLIDAYS THAN MOST OTHER COUNTRIES AND GIVES ITSELF SPECIAL NATIONAL HOLIDAYS FOR ROYAL EVENTS. THE SILVER JUBILEE WAS A HUGE DEAL. THE VARIOUS MORAL WEDDINGS. YOU COULD TAKE A DAY OFF SCHOOL. IT IS EXCITING. THAT HAS BECOME THE WAY -- BRITAIN DOES HAVE -- BRITAIN DOES NOT HAVE A NATIONAL DAY, DOES NOT HAVE AN INDEPENDENCE DAY. IT HAS BECOME ACCEPTED CONVENTION THAT IT IS THE CELEBRATION OF THE MONARCHY THAT BRINGS THE COUNTRY TOGETHER. DESPITE THE FACT THAT IT IS AN ANACHRONISM, IT IS STILL PART OF HOW THE COUNTRY -- CAROLINE: STIFF UPPER LIP. > > INDEED. AS WE PROUDLY MAINTAIN. GUY: HALF A GLASS OF BEER, THERE IS NO GLASSES AT HALF A GLASS OF BEER. [LAUGHTER] CAROLINE: I AM UP -- I AM WORRIED ABOUT THIS LACK OF CARBON DIOXIDE. IF WE HAVE FLAT BEER TO CELEBRATE. > > FLAT BEER? NOT A PROBLEM. CAROLINE: NO ONE LIKE SALE -- LIKES ALE. ROMAINE: GREAT PERSPECTIVE ON THE QUEEN OF FLAT BEER THANKS TO JOHN AUTHERS WHO WRITES A WONDERFUL COLUMN. GUY, STICKING WITH US IN LONDON. CAROLINE HYDE, ROMAINE BOSTICK, TAYLOR RIGGS. TO CONTINUE OUR SPECIAL COVERAGE TODAY OF THE PASSING OF ELIZABETH II, PETER DIXON IS JOINING US. I GUESS WE SHOULD START OFF ASKING NOT JUST YOUR REACTION TO THIS, BUT REALLY WHAT YOU THINK COULD POTENTIALLY CHANGE GOING FORWARD WITH REGARDS TO THE STRUCTURE AND LEADERSHIP OF THIS NATION. > > IT IS FASCINATING TO HEAR JOHN AUTHERS TALKING ABOUT THESE THINGS BECAUSE HE SAID MANY OF THE THINGS I GUESS I HAVE BEEN KICKING AROUND AS WELL. I THINK IN MANY WAYS, THE QUEEN WAS A BRIDGE TO THE PAST TWO WHEN BRITAIN WAS AT A MORE SIGNIFICANT POWER IT IS TODAY. HER PASSING AND THE TRANSITION TO A NEW GENERATION I THINK WILL INVOLVE SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SOUL-SEARCHING AS TO WHAT IS BRITAIN POSSIBLE IN THE WORLD. -- NEW GENERATION NOW THE AIR TO THE THRONE. DOES THE MONARCHY CHANGE? DOES THAT CHANGE THE WAY WE THINK ABOUT OURSELVES? THERE ARE ALL SORTS OF QUESTIONS WE WOULD HAVE TO UNPACK OVER THE VERSE OF THE NEXT FEW DAYS. ONCE YOU GET OVER THE SHOCK, I THINK WE WILL START TO LOOK FORWARD RATHER THAN BACK. > > ARE YOU SUGGESTING THIS COULD BE AN UNLOCKING OF A MORE MODERN BRITAIN? WE WENT THROUGH THE BLAIR ERA, BUT ARE YOU SUGGESTING THIS COULD PROVE A PIVOTAL MOMENT CULTURALLY WHERE THE U.K. DOESN'T BLEED ON ITS LAURELS BUT LOOKS TO THE FUTURE? > > I WOULD LIKE TO THINK SO. I AM NOT CONVINCED THAT WILL NECESSARILY BE THE CASE. OVER THE COURSE OF THE LAST DECADE, WHAT HAS HAPPENED IS THAT THE U.K. HAS BECOME MORE INSULAR. THAT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE MONARCHY, IT'S JUST THE WAY SOCIAL TRENDS WERE RUNNING. SOMETIMES YOU NEED SOMETHING TO BREAK THE CYCLE. IT COULD WELL BE THAT THIS PARTICULAR MOMENT WILL PROVIDE AN OPPORTUNITY FOR POLITICIANS TO THINK ABOUT WHAT IT IS WE WANT TO BE AND WHERE DO WE WANT TO GO. WHATEVER WE HAVE BEEN DOING OVER THE PAST COUPLE OF YEARS DOESN'T SEEM TO BE WORKING. TAYLOR: IT IS INTERESTING YOU HAVE HAD FOUR HOURS TO DIGEST THIS, WHEN THE U.K. DOES MOVE FORWARD, INTERNATIONAL RELATIONSHIPS, DID THEY FEEL CLOSER TO THE EU OR THE U.S.? HOW DO YOU THINK ABOUT THOSE GEOPOLITICAL RISKS? > > I THINK WHAT JOHN WAS SAYING BEFORE. IT DOES NOT FEEL AS THOUGH U.K. WANTS TO BE AN AWFUL LOT CLOSER TO THE EU. WE HAVE SEEM TO ME OUR BED AND WILL HAVE TO LIE AND WILL HAVE TO LIE IN IT COULD POLITICALLY AND ECONOMICALLY, THEY ARE OUR PARTNERS. DO NOT FORGET TO BUY THE U.K. IS INVOLVED TO SOME EXTENT IN THE ACTIONS THAT ARE HAPPENING IN RUSSIA. THEY HAVE CERTAINLY TAKEN SIDES IN THAT WAR. THE U.K. WILL HAVE TO GET BACK TO TALKING WITH THE EU. WHETHER OR NOT THIS WILL BE THE CATALYST FOR IT, I AM NOT SURE. ROMAINE: GLAD YOU CAN TAKE TIME OUT OF YOUR DAY TO GIVE US PERSPECTIVE. PETER DIXON, FITS SOLUTIONS GROUP. OUR SPECIAL COVERAGE CONTINUES. THE PASSING OF ELIZABETH II AT THE AGE OF 96. TO QUOTE THE NEW PRIME MINISTER, LIZ TRUSS, WHO MET WITH THE QUEEN A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO, SHE CALLED HER THE ROCK ON WHICH MODERN BRITAIN WAS BUILT. QUEEN ELIZABETH, 1926-2002. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > LET'S CONTINUE OUR CONVERSATION FOLLOWING THE PASSING OF ELIZABETH II THAT SCREEN ELIZABETH II -- WE HAVE AN IDEA OF WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN TOMORROW. WE WILL SEE KING CHARLES STEPPING INTO HIS ROLE. A SERIES OF MEETINGS WITH THE NEW PRIME MINISTER. THAT WILL KICKOFF. THIS IS DAY ONE OF A PROCESS, A COUNTDOWN TO A FUNERAL THAT WILL TAKE PLACE IN 10 DAYS. FOLLOWING THAT FIRST DAY OF MEETINGS THAT IS GOING TO BE CONDUCTED. THIS IS GOING TO BE A FASCINATING PROCESS. IT IS GOING TO BE IN SOME WAYS A PERIOD OF REFLECTION, REMEMBERING, THINKING ABOUT A LEGACY THAT QUEEN ELIZABETH TROOPS US BUT ALSO A PET OF IT. A MOMENT IN WHICH BRITAIN HAS TO MAKE DECISIONS AND START THINKING ABOUT WHERE IT WANTS TO GO NEXT. IT WAS INTERESTING LISTENING TO JOHN AUTHERS TALK ABOUT BREXIT AND LISTENING TO HIS THOUGHTS ON WHERE THE U.K.'S RIGHT NOW. FROM MY PERSPECTIVE IN SO MANY WAYS, BREXIT WAS A HARKING BACK TO A PREVIOUS ERA FOR MANY. YOU WONDER WITH THE PASSING OF THE QUEEN WHERE THAT LEAVES US. TAYLOR: ONE OF THE MORE BEAUTIFUL MOMENTS IS, AT LEAST IN THE U.S., WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THIS, YOUR FINANCIAL TIMES JUST PUBLISHED A U.K. ADDITION. I KNOW OUR INCREDIBLE PRODUCING TEAM WILL GET THE IMAGES UP BUT WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THIS MOMENT OF REMEMBRANCE, EXACTLY WHERE YOU ARE, THE BEAUTIFUL MOMENT WE HAVE NOW AND PARTICULARLY WITH -- THE U.K. ADDITION THAT HAS JUST COME OUT. AS WE REALLY WRAP UP THIS INCREDIBLE 70 YEARS AND TRY TO LOOK FORWARD. > > THE WOMAN WHO TOOK OVER AT THE AGE OF 25, TO BE ABLE TO HELM A NATION, AND REALLY THIS IS A PORTRAIT OF SUCCESS REALLY, THERE WERE TIMES YOU LOOK AT IMAGES NOW AND I THINK OF COURSE THE FEW PERIODS OF CRISIS SHE HAD A NARROW PERSPECTIVE WHEN PERHAPS SHE FELL OUT OF AND THE DEATH OF HER OWN PREVIOUS DAUGHTER-IN-LAW, DIANA. BUT THEN SHE MANAGED TO COME BACK AS THE MOST LOVED GRANDMOTHER. SHE WANTED TO TAKE INTO A MORE MODERN ERA, AND WE HAVE TO SEE WHETHER KING CHARLES III CAN DO THE SAME. A MAN AHEAD OF HIS TIME ROMAINE: SOME OF THE GUESTS WE HAVE HAD HAVE GIVEN INTERESTING ANECDOTES. THE ANTIDOTE OF WHEN HER DOGS BARKED AT VLADIMIR PUTIN AND SHE MADE AN UNDERHANDED COMMENT ABOUT THE INSTINCTS OF HER DOGS. IN 2000 THREE MEETING WITH THE SAUDI CROWN PRINCE, SHE ACTUALLY DROVE HIM UP DEVELOP MORAL. GIVEN AT THE TIME, IT WAS A FINE POINT SHE WAS PUTTING ON THAT. AND PART OF THAT WAS HOW THE SAUDI CROWN PRINCE WAS KIND OF FEARING FOR HIS LIFE. [LAUGHTER] YOU HAVE THESE MOMENTS AND YOU WONDER IF THAT WAS ORGANIC OR SHE WAS DELIBERATELY TRYING TO GET HER POINT ACROSS ABOUT WHO IS REALLY IN CHARGE. TAYLOR: I LOVE HOW YOU TALKED ABOUT THE DISEASE. GEORGE BUSH PUT OUT A BEAUTIFUL STATEMENT TODAY, TALKING ABOUT REMEMBERING HER, HAVING TEA AND THE ROLE THIS WEEK OR HE'S PLAYED TOO. ALL OF THOSE LITTLE MOMENTS. I KNOW THIS IS CERTAINLY MORE YOUR REAL HOUSE, AS WE TRY TO MOURNING AND CELEBRATE THE LIFE AND SPECIAL MOMENTS, REALLY HEARING FROM WORLD GLOBAL LEADERS. > > I AM NOT AN EXPERT ON CORGIS. YOU BRING UP SOME INTERESTING POINTS ABOUT THE QUEEN DRIVING THE SAUDI PRINCE. THAT WAS EXACTLY THE KIND OF THING SHE DID TO EXERT HER AUTHORITY. THOSE WERE THE MOMENTS WHERE SHE MADE HER AUTHORITY FELT, EXERTED HER INFLUENCE, STEPPED IN WITH A SMILE AT A MOMENT LIKE THAT TO BE ABLE TO DELIVER A HUGE PUNCH IN TERMS OF AUTHORITY. CAROLINE: THAT POWER SHE SO EXPERTLY EXECUTED. AND NOW WE LOOK TO HER SON WHO HAS BEEN THE LONGEST WAITING HEIR IN HISTORY. WE THINK ABOUT HOW HE WILL ASSUME HIS POWER WHEN HE COMES FROM BALMORAL TO LONDON. > > WELCOME BACK. WHAT HAPPENS OVER THE NEXT TWO DAYS -- 10 DAYS IN THE U.K.? WE ARE COUNTING DOWN TO THE FUNERAL OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II. WE WILL GET AN IDEA OF THE STRUCTURE FOR THE PROCESS WILL LOOK LIKE. > > AS WE NOTE, THE QUEEN PASSED AWAY EARLIER TODAY. HER ELDEST SON CHARLES WILL NOW BECOME KING CHARLES III. HE TAKES OVER AS SOON AS THE QUEEN DIED. TOMORROW, HE WILL BE TRAVELING BACK HERE TO LONDON. WE ALSO KNOW THAT THEY WILL BE IN 10 DAYS OF MORNING. WE ALSO EXPECT KING CHARLES III TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW EVENING AND FOR THOSE FUNERAL PLANS, FOR THE QUEEN TO BE ANNOUNCED, WE ARE NOT SURE OF THOSE EXACTLY AT THE MOMENT. THEY WILL COME TO LIGHT OVER THE COMING DAYS HERE IN THE U.K.. WE ALSO KNOW THAT ON SATURDAY, WE EXPECT HER BODY TO BE RETURNED TO LONDON. THIS WILL BE BY LOYAL -- ROYAL TRAIN. IT WILL LAY IN STATE IN WESTMINSTER HALL. THROUGHOUT THE COMING DAYS, MORE WILL BE REVEALED AS TIME GOES ON. AS WE NOW KNOW, WE HAVE A KING, THAT IS KING CHARLES III. > > IS FIRST THE GOVERNMENT AND THE CONTINUATION OF GOVERNMENT WORK, GOVERNMENT POLICY HERE, WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT ANY POTENTIAL PAUSE AND THAT IN RESPECTS TO THE QUEEN? > > WE DO KNOW THAT THERE WILL BE A PAUSE AS WE GO INTO MOURNING BUT CRUCIAL LEGISLATION MAY BE PUSHED THROUGH. THE COUNTRY IS CURRENTLY IN A STATE OF CRISIS WHEN IT COMES TO ENERGY PRICES AND INFLATION AND WE SAW LIZ TRUSS MAKE THE ANNOUNCEMENT YESTERDAY. WE WILL WAIT TO SEE A HER ENERGY BILL IS PUSHED THROUGH. THAT IS SOMETHING THAT WILL COME TO LIGHT IN THE COMING DAYS. I THINK WHAT THE GOVERNMENT WILL DO IS TAKE A PAUSE AND CRUCIAL LEGISLATION MAY BE PUSHED THROUGH THE AGENDA. WE ALSO KNOW THAT KING CHARLES III AUTOMATICALLY IS NOW THE KING AND FORMAL RECOGNITION WILL COME FROM THE ACCESSION COUNCIL. THAT CAN BE WITHIN 24 HOURS OF THE DEATH OF A SOVEREIGN. THE GROUP INCLUDES MEMBERS OF THE PRIVY COUNCIL. HISTORICALLY, THE MOST TRUSTED ADVISORS THIS WILL HAPPEN AT ST. JAMES'S PALACE AND THE SUCCESSION WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN ALL FOUR PARTS OF THE U.K.. AS WE KNOW, KING CHARLES COULD FACE A BREAKUP OF THOSE NATIONS. SCOTLAND IS CALLING FOR AN INDEPENDENCE FROM THE REST OF THE U.K.. ALSO, OUR PLACE IS SOMEWHAT UNCERTAIN IN THE WORLD SINCE WE LEFT THE EU. TAYLOR: I WANT TO TAKE A QUICK REPRIEVE FROM SOME OF THE SMART ECONOMIC ISSUES THAT YOU ARE WALKING US THROUGH AND HIGHLIGHT THE POWER OF THE BLOOMBERG NETWORK WHERE WE ARE RUSHING U.N. FROM THE U.K.. AS YOU WERE COMING BACK TO THE OFFICE, THE TONE OF THE GROUND, YOU HAVE SEEN EARLIER WITH THE RAIN, THE BLACK UMBRELLAS AND THE CROWDS. FROM THE PHOTOS WE HAVE BEEN LOOKING AT, THE GATHERINGS ARE GETTING BIGGER EVEN THOUGH IT'S SO LATE THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT, IT'S GROWING. WHAT DO YOU FEEL? WHAT IS THE TONE ON THE GROUND? > > I DROVE IN TODAY AND I MUST ADMIT AS I CAME IN, I FOUND IT VERY HARD NOT TO SHED A TEAR. IT FELT LIKE A VERY SOMBER ATMOSPHERE AND ALL I COULD NOTICE WAS ALL OF THE SIGNAGE AND THE U.K. HAD CHANGED TO BIG PICTURES OF THE QUEEN. IT WAS MARKING HER REMEMBRANCE AND WHAT WE HAVE COME TO LEARN TODAY THAT SHE IS NO LONGER WITH THE COUNTRY. AS WE DID SEE AND WE HAVE SEEN THESE PICTURES RIGHT NOW ON TV, SO MANY PEOPLE ARE GOING TO BUCKINGHAM PALACE TO LAY THE FLOWERS TO REMEMBER THE QUEEN. WE HAVE ALSO HEARD CHEERS OUTSIDE OF BUCKINGHAM PALACE, PEOPLE SINGING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM. I DON'T KNOW IF IT HAS QUITE SUNK IN YET WHAT WE WILL SEE OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS, BUT IT WAS DEFINITELY AN ATMOSPHERE THAT THINGS DID FEEL VERY ALMOST EMOTIONAL WHEN I SAW ALL OF THE BILLBOARDS OF THE QUEEN. I THINK A LOT OF PEOPLE WILL BE REFLECTING ON HER LIFE AND HER R EIGN. I HAVE NEVER KNOWN MY LIFE WITHOUT THE QUEEN. SHE HAS BEEN ON THE THRONE FOR THE LAST SEVEN DECADES AND MANY FEEL THE SAME. CAROLINE: THE NATIONAL ANTHEM THAT NOW HAS GOD SAVE THE KING. WE WANT TO TAKE THE ACADEMIC FOCUS NOW ON BRITAIN BUT OF COURSE LIZ BLANK -- QUEEN ELIZABETH II RULED OVER. TO OUR GUEST, IT IS WONDERFUL TO HAVE YOU HERE. TO REFLECT UPON HER LEGACY OF DEDICATION, A CHANGING GLOBAL ORDER THAT SHE PRESIDED OVER. > > ABSOLUTELY. AT THE TIME THAT SHE BECAME QUEEN, JOSEPH STALIN AND HARRY TRUMAN WERE LEADERS. THE USSR NO LONGER EXISTS. THE QUEEN BECAME QUEEN OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE WHICH UNTIL 1945 CERTAINLY WAS THE LEADING MOBILE POWER IN THE WORLD. IT COVERED ALMOST ONE QUARTER OF ITS TERRITORY. TO SAY IT'S THE END OF AN ERA IS TO MARK THE END OF A LIFE THAT IS ALSO TO MARK THE END SYMBOLICALLY OF WORLD ORDER THAT SEEMS PROBABLY REMOTE TO MOST OF US TODAY. GUY: WHERE DO WE GO TO FROM HERE? WE HAVE KING CHARLES III. HOW MUCH DIFFERENT WILL IT BE WITH HIM AT THE HELM? > > I THINK THAT IT IS QUITE STRIKING THAT THE QUEEN AND HER LAST PUBLIC ACT SWORE IN, THAT'S NOT THE EXPRESSION BUT KISSING THE HANDS OF SHE HAD HER HANDS KISSED BY THE 15TH PRIME MINISTER SINCE SHE WAS QUEEN. THE FIRST WAS WINSTON CHURCHILL. THE FACT OF THE QUEEN BEING A FIXTURE AT THE HELM OF THE CONSTITUTIONAL MONARCHY, A PERSON WITH WHOM EVERY PRIME MINISTER HAS MET JUST ABOUT WEEKLY FOR 70 YEARS. SHE HAS BEEN THIS INCREDIBLE SOURCE OF STABILITY AND CONTINUITY AT THE CENTER OF THE BRITISH STATE. WITH KING CHARLES III IN PLACE, HE WILL HAVE BEEN WATCHING AND LEARNING OVER THE DECADES FROM HIS MOTHER, BUT HE IS GOING TO BE COMING INTO A ROLE THAT WILL BE NEW TO HIM. AT A TIME WHEN THE U.K. IS FACING ITS LARGEST ECONOMIC CRISIS IN A GENERATION. AT A TIME WHEN BRITAIN HAS EXITED THE EU AND STRIVES TO NAVIGATE AGAIN THE TERMS OF ENGAGEMENT WITH THE REST OF THE WORLD. IT PRESENTS IN SOME WAYS AN OPPORTUNITY TO REBRAND BRITAIN FOR THE WIDER WORLD. IT'S ALSO VERY DIFFICULT AND CHALLENGING FOR BRITAIN. > > ROMAINE: NO, -- NOW, A NEW TEAM A NEW MONARCH TAKING THE THRONE. YOU THINK THAT PROCESS COULD IMPROVE OR ACCELERATE? > > I DO. ONE VERY TECHNICAL BUT IMPORTANT QUESTION THAT LIES AHEAD IS GOING TO BE HOW MANY OF THE REALMS THAT HAD THE QUEEN AS THEIR HEAD OF STATE WILL CONTINUE TO RETAIN THAT IDEA THAT THE BRITISH MONARCHY IS STILL THE HEAD OF STATE. WE SAW AN 2021 THAT ARE BETO'S GAVE THE QUEEN AS -- BARBADOS GAVE UP THE QUEEN AS THE HEAD OF STATE. MY GUESS IS THAT THERE WILL BE AN ACCELERATION OF THAT PROCESS. THERE IS A REAL OPENING HERE FOR A MORE ROBUST AND TRANSPARENT DISCUSSION OF THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF PARTICULARLY THE END OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE OVER WHICH THE LATE QUEEN PRESIDED. ONE OF THE THINGS GOING ON IN BRITAIN OVER THE LAST YEARS, SOMEWHAT ANALOGOUS TO HERE IN THE UNITED STATES SURROUNDING THE WORLD OF PUBLIC MONUMENTS HAS BEEN TO REVISIT THINGS LIKE PUBLIC STATUES, FIGURES ASSOCIATED WITH BRITISH IMPERIALISM. CALLS TO BE TRANSPARENT ABOUT THE ARCHIVES OF THE DOCUMENTS THAT RECOUNT WHAT WENT DOWN WHEN THE BRITISH PULLED OUT FROM THERE IS -- VARIOUS NATIONS AROUND THE WORLD. THIS IS A CHANCE TO MOVE THOSE DISCUSSIONS INTO ANOTHER STAGE. NOW THAT THE QUEEN WHO BEGAN HER REIGN AS A QUEEN OVER WHAT WAS AN EMPIRE IS NO LONGER WITH US. TAYLOR: AS YOU THINK ABOUT MULTIPLE CONVERSATIONS AND MAYBE THAT COUNTRY IS READY TO HAVE AS WELL, WHAT ABOUT THE GEOPOLITICAL CONVERSATIONS? WE TALKED A LOT ABOUT > > IT AND LEAVING THE EU, STILL TRYING TO FIND -- WHERE DOES THE U.K. FALL INTO MULTIPLE ALLEGIANCES? IT IS STILL TRYING TO NAVIGATE ITS OWN WAY. > > ABSOLUTELY. ONE OF THE STRIKING FEATURES OF THE BREXIT CAMPAIGN WAS THE ROLE OF THE COMMONWEALTH ON WHAT THEY HOPED WOULD BE A POST-BREXIT STRENGTHENING OF TIES WITH FORMER NATIONS AND CERTAINLY WHEN IT COMES TO POWERS OF IMMIGRATION AND SO ON, THE FACT THAT WRITTEN HAS WITHDRAWN FROM THE EU MEANS THAT THERE WOULD BE POTENTIALLY MORE OPPORTUNITIES FROM PEOPLE FROM FOREIGN COLONIES TO COME TO BRITAIN. WE HAVE SEEN NOW A CABINET IN THE U.K. WITH THREE MAJOR OFFICES OF STATE. WITH CONNECTIONS TO SOME OF THE FORMER COLONIES. THE SAME TIME, THE U.K. IS NOT GOING TO KEEP OUR THE SAME CENTRALITY OF EITHER A POLITICAL FORCE OR ECONOMIC FORCE THAT IT ONCE DID WITH RESPECT TO THE FORMER COMMONWEALTH. IT FINDS ITSELF IN A PRECARIOUS POSITION NOT IN EUROPE, NOT WITH THE TIES THAT IT ONCE HAD. IT WILL CONTINUE TO PLAY AN IMPORTANT ROLE IN NATO AND SO ON. WHERE IT'S GOING TO FIT IS GOING TO BE ONE OF THE MANY CHALLENGES FACING THE NEW KING . > > WE WOULD LOVE TO HAVE YOU BACK AS WE CONTINUE THAT CONVERSATION. IT IS 10:40 P.M. IN LONDON. AS WE THINK ABOUT CLOSING OUT OUR COVERAGE, WE ARE GOING TO SAY GOOD NIGHT THEN WE WAKE UP FRIDAY MORNING AND HERE IS A BEGINNING OF A GLIMPSE OF WHAT THE MORNING NEWSPAPERS IN THE U.K. BEGIN TO LOOK LIKE. THE FINANCIAL TIMES ADDITION OF THE U.K. IS STARTING TO COME OUT AND THERE IS. AS YOU THINK ABOUT THE PASSING OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TAYLOR: AUSTRALIA SUSPENDING PARLIAMENT FOR 15 DAYS MORE IN THE QUEEN. THE POWER OF THE BLOOMBERG NETWORK, WE GO TO OUR WONDERFUL EURO IN SYDNEY WHERE ONE OF OUR FAVORITE COANCHOR'S PAUL ALLEN JOINS US. WAKING UP TO YOUR FRIDAY MORNING AS WELL. WAKING UP TO THIS NEWS, WHAT IS THE TONE IN SYDNEY? > > THERE IS ONLY ONE STORY IN AUSTRALIA TODAY AND THIS IS IT. I COULDN'T QUITE BELIEVE IT, I HAD TO READ IT TWICE. A DAY OF MOURNING ACROSS THE COUNTRY. AUSTRALIA IS STILL A CONSTITUTIONAL MONARCHY AS IS NEW ZEALAND. THE QUEEN IS CENTRAL TO LIFE HERE, SHE IS THE OFFICIAL HEAD OF STATE STILL AND KING CHARLES III WILL BE. AUSTRALIA IS QUITE YOUNG COUNTRY . WE'VE HAD ONLY 29 PRIME MINISTER'S. THE QUEEN MET MORE THAN HALF OF THEM. FOR MANY AUSTRALIANS, SHE IS THE ONLY MONARCH THEY HAVE EVER KNOWN. SHE USUALLY HIT GARTH -- HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT DATE. GUY: THERE HAS ALWAYS BEEN AN ISSUE IN AUSTRALIA AFTER WHETHER OR NOT THE QUEEN SHOULD BE HEAD OF STATE. > > YOUR ABSOLUTE RIGHT. ONE OF HER MORE UNUSUAL VISITS TO THE COUNTRY, SHE VISITED SHORTLY AFTER A REFERENDUM HAD BEEN DEFEATED. THERE WAS AN UNUSUAL TONE AROUND THAT VISIT. SINCE THEN, THE MOVEMENT HAS BECOME SOMEWHAT QUIET. I DON'T IMAGINE WE WOULD HEAR MUCH OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS AS THE MARKET RESPECT. THE CURRENT PRIME MINISTER IS HIMSELF A SELF-DECLARED REPUBLICAN. JUST THIS MORNING, HE GAVE A HEARTFELT TRIBUTE TO THE QUEEN AND SAID NO MATTER HIS POLITICAL BELIEFS, HE STILL HOLDS IMMENSE RESPECT FOR HER. YOU CAN'T HELP BUT WONDER THAT DEBATE MIGHT BEGIN AGAIN IN THE COMING MONTHS OR YEARS. ROMAINE: WHEN WE TALK ABOUT KING CHARLES III AND THE RESPECT THAT HE MAY OR MAY NOT COMMAND, A LOT OF COMPARISONS WILL BE MADE TO THE RESPECT OF HIS MOTHER HAD FOR SO MANY YEARS. WHEN YOU LOOK IN AUSTRALIA AND AROUND THE WORLD AT OTHER NATIONS STILL TETHERED TO THE U.K. AS WELL AS ALLIES, MAYBE THEY WERE CHARMED BY QUEEN ELIZABETH II. WILL HE BE CHARMED BY KING CHARLES III? > > HE DOES HAVE A DIFFICULT TASK IN THAT REGARD. WHILE THE MONARCHY IS HEREDITARY, BEING THE HEAD OF THE COMMONWEALTH IS NOT. YOU'RE RIGHT, HE DOES NOT COMMAND THE SAME RESPECT THAT HIS MOTHER HAD. AT 73 YEARS OLD, HE SERVED THE LONGEST APPRENTICESHIP IN HISTORY. WE'LL HAVE TO WAIT AND SEE. I HATE TO USE THOSE WORDS WHEN I AM REPORTING, BUT THAT IS WHAT WE WILL DO TO SEE WHAT THE REIGN OF KING CHARLES III IS AND WHETHER HE CAN COMMAND THE SAME RESPECT AMONG BRITAIN'S FORMER COLONIES. TAYLOR: OUR VERY OWN PAUL ALLEN WAKING UP IN AUSTRALIA GOING INTO THE BUREAU. STICK WITH US, WE WILL BE BACK IN ONE MOMENT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. GUY: ANOTHER AUSTRALIAN JOINS US ON THE LINE NOW. WHERE TO BE GO FROM HERE? HOW DIMINISHED IS THE U.K. AS A RESULT OF THE PASSING OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II? > > ARGUABLY, YOU IMAGINE THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS IS ANYTHING BUT DIMINISHED BECAUSE WHAT YOU ARE GOING TO SEE IS THE GLOBAL OUTPOURING OF SYMPATHY FOR THE U.K. IN THE AFTERMATH. THE QUEEN WAS HELD IN HIGH REGARD WITH DEEP FONDNESS AROUND THE WORLD. WE WILL SEE MAYBE A RESURGENCE OF ATTACHMENT TO THE U.K. FROM THESE COUNTRIES AROUND THE WORLD AS A RESULT OF THIS. THE QUESTION IS WHAT COMES LATER AFTER THAT WHEN WE ARE IN THE ENVIRONMENT OF THE MONARCHY OF KING CHARLES III AND STEPPING INTO THE SHOES OF HIS MOTHER. WHAT END OF KING HE WILL BE AND CAN HE BUILD THE LEVEL OF WORK THAT IS STEAM THAT SHE WAS HELD IN PARTICULARLY IN THE LATTER PART OF HER LIFE? THERE MAY BE A SENSE OF TURNING BACK TO THE U.K. FOR SOME TIME. THE LONGER TERM, IS THE -- IS EAT THE KIND OF KING THAT ALLOWS THE U.K. TO REMAIN IN THE SOFT POWER? THAT'S THE QUESTION. CAROLINE: CHARLES AS PRINCE IN WAITING, GLOBAL STABILITY AND ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES ARE FOREMOST AT THIS POINT. THIS STORY OF LEVELING UP WITHIN THE U.K., A STORY OF TALKING TO WHERE THE CONSUMER IS RIGHT NOW, A CONSUMER WHO DOESN'T HAVE A GOVERNMENT TO BE ABLE TO PASS ANY LEGISLATION TO HELP WITH THAT FOR THE TIME BEING. FOR WILL WE SEE SOMETHING WITHIN THE NEXT 10 DAYS? > > THAT'S THE QUESTION BECAUSE THE U.K. HAS BEEN AN CARETAKER MODE BECAUSE BORIS JOHNSON SORT OF ABROGATED ONCE HE STEPPED DOWN. THERE WAS NOBODY SETTING POLICY FOR SOME MONTHS AND NOW THERE WILL BE A STATE OF LIMBO. THE QUESTION IS WHETHER THE GOVERNMENT FINDS A WAY TO PUSH ON PARTICULAR WITH ITS EMERGENCY ENERGY PLAN IN SPITE OF THAT. THERE ARE SOME SIGNS IN THE GOVERNMENT THAT THEY MIGHT TRY TO AT LEAST GET THAT THROUGH BECAUSE IT IS IMPERATIVE AS WE ARE HEADING TOWARD WINTER HERE. THE COUNTRY IS IN AN ENERGY CRISIS. THOSE POLICIES POTENTIALLY CANNOT WAIT. BUSINESSES WILL GO ON HOLD FOR ANOTHER FORTNIGHT. THAT IS PERHAPS SOMETHING THEY WILL TRY TO WORK ON DOING. CAROLINE: WE THANK YOU FOR JUMPING ON THE PHONE LATE YOUR TIME. THANK YOU TO GUY JOHNSON FOR BEING HERE AT WHAT IS NOW 11:00 P.M. U.K. TIME. THIS IS A MOMENT OF WHAT WE HOPE COMING TOGETHER AS A NATION. GUY: IT HAS BEEN JUST HOW IMPORTANT QUEEN ELIZABETH HAS BEEN TO THIS COUNTRY. TO ITS STABILITY, SENSE OF DIRECTION. HOW THAT CHANGES GOING FORWARD WILL BE HUGELY IMPORTANT. FOR NOW, WE WERE MEMBER HER BUT I THINK WE WILL NOT REALIZE JUST HOW IMPORTANT SHE WAS UNTIL SHE IS GONE. I THINK WE WILL REALLY LEARN THAT OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS, WEEKS, MONTHS, AND YEARS. TAYLOR: LOOK AT THESE PHOTOS AS WE MOURN THE END OF AN ERA BUT ALSO CELEBRATE A HUGE 96 YEAR LIFE AND A HUGE PART OF HER LIFE, WORTH, THESE BELOVED DOGS. IT IS SO FUN TO SEE THOSE PHOTOS. ROMAINE: THEY ARE ICONIC. ANY TIME YOU SEE PICTURES OF HER WITH HER DOGS SCAMPERING BY HER SIDE, IT BRINGS YOU A SMILE TO YOUR FACE. CAROLINE: HER PERSONALITY MANY WOULD SAY A PRIVILEGE TO HAVE WATCHED HER DEDICATION TO A NATION OR THAN