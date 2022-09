00:00

The most crucial moments in the trading day. This is Bloomberg Markets the close with Caroline Hyde Romaine Bostick Taylor Riggs. 1 p.m. in New York and 6 p.m. in London. Live from Bloomberg's world headquarters. This is a special edition of Bloomberg Markets The Clothes I'm Caroline Hyde on Romaine Bostick. I'm Taylor Riggs. And the story we continue to follow this hour it is in regard to Queen Elizabeth. The second according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. Doctors say they are concerned for her majesty's health. The queen's doctors have recommended that the 96 year old monarch remain under medical supervision at a castle. You see now the gates at Balmoral in Scotland. Now the queen's family has travelled to be with her. She is Britain's longest reigning monarch celebrating of course just recently in June. The platinum jubilee mucky 70 years of her service a service in which she has met 13 of the 14 United States presidents that have been in power under her 70 year tenure. And of course some 15 prime ministers one of which she just met. But recently I'm very pleased to say that we can go out for the latest with Bloomberg's Libby button. Joining us now outside Buckingham Palace. Lizzie we know of course that there has been really unprecedented statement coming from Buckingham Palace. It is not often that we hear of the queen's health. You're right. It's a moment of very high anxiety here in London. The crowds are gathering outside Buckingham Palace. Lots of black umbrellas already because of that very highly unusual statement out of Buckingham Palace. As you say the queen's doctors are concerned about her health. She is under medical supervision although the palace statement does emphasize that she is comfortable. But the other signals reading between the lines it's hard to understate how unusual they are. The queen's children and grandchildren all of them are either already at Balmoral Castle in Scotland or on their way. During the session of parliament today the prime minister is Truss and the deputy opposition leader Angela Rayner will pass notes and their faces were both solemn and out. We have also had the queen postponing her meeting with the Privy Council yesterday. Highly unusual for someone so committed to her duties. So for Britons and for people around the world a movement really of high anxiety at this time. Lizzie healthwise what do we know changed overnight. There are very little details coming out of the palace but the queen is 96. We know that she's been looking visibly frail including when she had faith. But Boris Johnson and less trust at Balmoral which is unusual. Breaking with tradition. And she of course lost her husband Prince Philip during the pandemic which may not have shown publicly but privately will have taken its toll. She called him her strength and stay. And so yes there had been some speculation about her health. In parliament this afternoon Liz Truss as I say was passed this note and later on in the day went on to make a statement saying sharing her message of concern. She says The thoughts of the people across the UK are with our queen. And Lizzie as far as the family that we know is there with her right now. Who do we know is with her right now. We know that her son Prince Charles and the rest of his siblings are with already with the queen already heard all of her grandchildren on the way. We knew that the Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex were already in the UK as it happened and they too were on their way as well as Prince William and Kate on their way to Balmoral Castle to be with the queen. I think as at the moment both wives faced the Duchess of Cambridge and indeed of Sussex currently staying back one to be with children in Windsor of course first day of school for some of her great grandchildren. And indeed Meghan Markle remaining back in London for the time being. I am interested Lizzie in your perspective. Of course this is you said global anxiety. She is of course the queen of the UK. But there are some 14 other nations that are of course within well the realm of the Commonwealth. This is a global moment to. It says and throughout her long range she is the longest serving British monarch. She's been so dedicated to the country's cause the Commonwealth of course it has inspired many people will have known from from this generation many many a film and television adaptation. And Save the Queen is close to many people's hearts around the world. All right. Thanks there to Lizzie Burton out there in the UK. I'm sure we'll check in with her a little bit later in the day as everyone right now focus on Queen Elizabeth and her health. We do of course want to continue our focus on the markets both here in the United States and abroad. With the S & P 500 relatively unchanged here on the day. Still a lot of volatility going on in other markets including in the currency markets as well as in commodities. Take a look at the great British pound. They are right now below 115. It's been weakening of course for quite some time largely due to the macroeconomic issues and of course the Brexit related issues. Your 10 year yield right now over there in the UK at three point 1 4 7 almost double what it was just a little more than a month ago. And as we balance some of the economic news as well this morning don't forget we had an ECB decision. We heard from Jay Powell of course speaking at a Cato Institute panel if you will. And so really when we think about the markets and other big focus on the front end of the yield curve a lot of big central bank speeches today getting underway. So you're really starting to see again yields moving higher here on the day as well. Finally Caroline Hyde think really what stands out to me are a big roll over in break evens. These are the inflation expectations very low. Two handles now on that two year break even. So this is a global central bank story that is tackling inflation. They're doing so by hiking 75 basis points in the case of an ECB really at least for today according to the markets in those break even pushing down inflation re anchoring those inflation expectations. We tie in the markets as well with our first world news. And for that we're going to go out to Joe Matthew Joe Taylor. Thank you. President Biden is aiming to ramp up the pressure on Russia. The president announcing more than point a billion dollars in additional aid for Ukraine and its neighbors and dispatching top national security officials to Europe. He held a call with allies just this morning. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called it quote a big day on the Ukrainian front unquote. The UK's new prime minister says there are no cost free options to resolve the global energy crisis. Liz Truss unveiling a sweeping package we told you was coming. Measures today contain spiralling energy bills. It will cap the amount that consumers pay for natural gas and electricity. By one estimate that could cost the government up to two hundred thirty billion dollars. But officials say it will cut inflation by 4 to 5 percentage points. As we've been reporting today doctors for Queen Elizabeth the second say they are concerned for her health. Buckingham Palace says the 96 year old British monarch is under medical supervision at her castle in Scotland. She was seen earlier this week meeting with the new prime minister. The queen's family members are travelling to Scotland now to be by her side. Back here in the U.S. California has again declared an energy emergency as stifling heat continues to drive up power demand. The state is facing punishing heat that threatened to overwhelm the electricity grid and set scores of temperature records. The relentless heat is not forecast to break until this weekend. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. Joe. Matthew this is Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg Markets of course. Fed Chair Jerome Powell says he will not flinch in the battle to curb inflation. His remarks today actually hardening expectations that the central bank will indeed deliver another jumbo rate hike the third straight one later this month. History cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. I can assure you that my colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and and we will keep at it until the job is done. IBEX say I wish Jesse is here hair and on Yelp. Chief U.S. interest rate stretching is simply back intelligence and once again the odds on a 75 basis point rate hike just as we saw from the ECB earlier today. Back on the table for September 21st. Yeah I think you know odds are we're gonna get a 75 basis point hike unless something crazy happens with inflation next week where you see maybe core inflation measures in particular start to roll over. You know you guys showed in the last segment. Taylor mentioned the two year break even and how that's now down toward 2 percent. What's interesting about that is that's predicated on oil prices continuing to go down. Core inflation measures continue to go up and continue to go up at a pretty good clip. So I think the Fed is going to be concerned about the composition of inflation not only looking at that headline numbers starting to come off. And they've talked a lot about I mean they've sort of talked about the limitations of having to look at core versus sort of the headline numbers that we all focus on here. Food prices are a big part of this. And Paul has said that that has to now at least be part of the conversation. Yes. I mean the Fed's mandate is all inflation. So it is that headline number. And obviously food and energy are huge parts of that. But you can't really stop demand for food or energy in the same way that you can for other goods and services. And so so we look at lot at the sectors of the economy that are very demand driven where prices tend to be demand driven. So that is things like automobiles and and some other some other goods in particular. And those have have stabilized but they haven't yet started to come down in terms of you're on your price increases. So we'll be looking very closely at them when we get the CPI data next Tuesday. Do you see peak yields peak dollar behind us. I. So it depends on which part of the yield curve you're talking about air here. So so I think 10 year yields will probably retest that three and a half percent number and get back up there when before it's all said and done. But I think two year yields can go a lot further. So I think two year yields can get up toward 375 380 because I do think the market's a little bit under pricing how far the Fed's going to go. And I think this morning's comments by Powell just reiterated yet again for the fourth time in the last in the last six weeks or so that the Fed wants to keep on going until inflation comes down. Caroline those are sort of similar comments. What we heard from Mike Kane topless yesterday saying it depends on part of the yield curve. You're asking about not one size fits all in particular on that yield curve. Does it mean much to you that if we go ever more negative. Yeah I do think that that too stands. We're going to at least retest the lows that we've seen in terms of the inversion in the two year versus 10 year yield curve and and part of the signaling of that. So I get asked all the time by nonphysical people like what does that mean for the economy and the market's outlook. And what it means is that the market is pricing for a harder landing than the Fed hopes to have. And at the end of the day the Federal Reserve has to generate some type of significant economic slowdown in order to get inflation lower. And whether or not. So there will be a recession. The question is how deep and how prolonged that recession will ultimately be. How much of this is out of their control. I mean Paul keeps talking about the possibility and maybe the what they say is the likelihood for a soft landing. But we've heard from other central bank chiefs in other parts of the world including in Canada including over in Europe that aren't so certain. And obviously their circumstances are a little bit different but not so much that that they should be that divergent entity. Well ultimately I think that Jay Powell and a lot of other members of the Fed are talking about this is their goal right. Their goal is not to have a recession. That goal. That's a goal. Gold. Yeah exactly. I mean I mean the goal is and Jay Powell even said it this morning again that he wants to get wages down wage growth down to a level that's more consistent with 2 percent inflation which is you know that's an admirable goal. But the question is can you actually do that without seeing the unemployment rate go up to 3 4 percent or bring you know what they're hoping is that with everything that's going on they'll have a lot more people join the workforce and that will help decrease wage growth. But you know quite frankly people aren't coming back in quickly enough in order for that to happen. I don't think about 10 seconds here. Right now the market's pricing in roughly about three point nine six where they think the Fed's going to end by March of next year. Is that realistic. I do. I actually think that it will even be a little bit higher than that probably a little over 4 percent more like four point three percent if you look at the Fed funds rate. All right. Always wonderful to talk to you IRA Jersey you're in person chief U.S. strategist for us over at Bloomberg intelligence rate strategist I should say. Coming up here we got a lot more to talk about including cars. GM CEO Mary Barra talking about the company's new strategy on this. That's coming up in a bit. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg Markets. The close the course as we have been reporting doctors for Queen Elizabeth the second of course say that they are concerned for her health. Buckingham Palace is at the 96 year old British monarch is under medical supervision at her castle in Scotland. Really pleased to say that we can go back to our London bureau. Of course we have our Bloomberg European close co-anchor Guy Johnson standing by. Guy what do you make of the latest. What changed overnight to bring about this big announcement upon our morning hours here in the U.S.. I do think everything changed particularly Taylor. We have been aware for some time that the queen has been unwell. The situation that she's been suffering from has been described as episodic mobility issues. I think what what changed in a lot of people's minds sort of 24 48 hours ago is the pictures we saw with her with the with the with the incoming prime minister Liz Truss. She looked very frail in those pictures. But I don't think anything particularly has changed significantly. Her situation clearly has deteriorated. Usually her her medical situation is a reasonably close closely guarded secret. It is certainly dealt with in a reasonably private way. The statement we got a little bit earlier on was fairly candid that she was under medical supervision. She was comfortable. She was resting. The family are now with her. So clearly the situation has changed but I don't think it's a sudden change. This is a continuation of a situation that has been developing for some time now very rare to show these sorts of details on medical situations. It is often a private matter. And of course just to reiterate their concern for Her Majesty's health and indeed they are recommending that she is under medical supervision in our castle in Scotland. And I suppose in some way that was what was unprecedented was less trust. And indeed Boris Johnson her predecessor going to Balmoral. We know that she she spent the summer up there but usually returns to Buckingham Palace come October. But the fact that they were travelling to this extent and indeed the fact that now her family do so at this immediate moment guy. Yes. I think the fact that she was very determined that she would continue the process of welcoming a new prime minister asking that new prime minister the former government I think was highly significant. The fact that she still did DAX I thought really spoke spoke volumes about her determination to continue in her role. Prince Charles the prince of Wales has taken on a lot of responsibility from her of late. The fact that she continue to do that was I thought a positive sign. But as you can see she does look very frail in those in those photos. And I think a lot of people became aware of just how frail she was as a result of this. But she has continued to be the head of state. She has continued to do her duties. The fact that it was at Balmoral in some ways is insignificant. I know it is broken protocol. I know that normally this is carried out a Buckingham Palace. But she is a 96 year old head of state. Has some things at some point do have to give. So I wouldn't read too much necessarily into that. She is clearly determined to continue in her role. But the fact that today's statement said that she is under medical supervision is a step forward in terms of our understanding of where she is with her medical condition. We don't know what it is. There's been a lot of speculation Caroline that there is something underlying all of this mobility issues of mobility episodic issues of mobility have forced her to cancel a whole range of activities over the last few months. There has been growing concern about this but she has continued as head of state right up until now. All right. A quick check in here with Guy Johnson of course our main news anchor there over there in London as we keep an eye on the health of Queen Elizabeth. The second we'll check in with Guy a little bit later here on the program. In the meantime we do want to get back to some of the business news out there today including involving General Motors which says it's ready to test both the mass market's appetite for E.D. and its own strategy to provide them is unveiling an electric Chevrolet Equinox SUV available for sale in about a year. GM CEO Mary Barra sat down with David Westin on why this is an important step to achieve those goals. Take a listen. The Chevy Equinox is incredibly incredibly important for us to reach our goal to be all electric for all of our light duty vehicles by 20 35 and also for our goal to sell more than a million cars in the in North America by 2025. And why the equinox is so important is because it's a great vehicle and it's affordable. And so you know to get a high volume of it. You've got to reach the mainstream of the market. 20 percent of cars sold retail cars sold. Cars are in this segment. And when people see this vehicle because we've been able to leverage the LTM platform and the components from whether it's the Silverado or the blazer it gives us the ability to give customers more at a very affordable price. So the equinox is key and I think customers are just gonna be like wow I get all this technology for around a starting price of thirty thousand dollars. So you just want to 2035. Yeah. And also the 20 25 20 25 is not that far. Exactly. I assume you make your aspiration. You have a million vehicles. How many of them will be Equinox. I think it'll be a fair amount. But if you think about it at that time we'll have the Hummer truck and SUV. We'll have the Cadillac lyric that is is doing extremely well. We'll have the Silverado E truck the blazer the equinox and some vehicles we haven't shared yet. So I you know I think it will be very important in a big part of this segment because it is the largest segment. But we've got you know a very strategic portfolio that covers the market from luxury truck all the way to affordable but but fun and you know just great technology. How does it fit the economics of General Motors. I mean let me ask you very directly. When will you be cash positive unit by unit an equinox. Well we don't talk specifically about individual profitability but what we know is the Chevrolet Equinox will be profitable along with all of our Evie's again because of the purpose built ultimate platform. The fact that we're localized in our building cells in country and ramping that up and then leveraging our tremendous scale. So that is why we know we're going to be profitable across the portfolio. And this vehicle will be profitable as well. There have been a lot of issues about supply chain involving U.S. industry generally and specifically the auto industry specifically involving General Motors. Where are we in supply chain right now. And I'll ask it in two parts. One is chips. We know that the Chips and Science Act. What's that going to do for. Let's start with that. Well I think first of all the chips and inside was so important because we need to have the capability to build semiconductors in this country. So I was a huge supporter of the chips at it but that's going to take a couple of years. So we see the situation improving. But you know we we think will still have challenges with semiconductors going into next year. But every quarter seems to be a little bit better. And we're continuing to work very strategically with the supply base. And then what General Motors is doing for mid for mid decade is we have defined three families of semiconductors and that's what we're going to use in our vehicles as we go forward. So we don't ever want to be in the situation that we were as we know what we learned about in 20 and 21 and 22. So we're not only will chipset get the production here but also the strategy that we're deploying will give us much more flexibility. And we have now strategic relationships with the semiconductor suppliers. If you could achieve your aspirations Roger Ailes you're going to need more than just chips. You need things like nickel and cobalt and things like that. Lithium. How do you see the supply chain issues there. Because there are real challenges there particular when a lot of it is coming from China. We have worked also to source all the materials that we need to get to our goal of a billion units by 2025. And frankly now we're working on 26 to 30 and we have everything we need to hit that million unit goal. We've worked to pretty much look to source in the in North America in the United States or an ally countries. And some of that's going to take a while because some of the capacity that we will have and bring on line isn't developed yet but it's on its way. And we're going to see a much more diverse resilient supply chain as we move forward. GM CEO Mary Barra of course speaking to our own Max David Westin. Still to come we will continue to of course monitor the queen's health to bring you the very latest in terms of how developments continue to emerge of course as doctors do discuss the concern they have for her health. She currently resides in Balmoral in Scotland. Her family is with her from New York. This is Bring Back. We must interrupt that. It is official. Queen Elizabeth the second the UK's longest serving monarch has died of course born on April the 21st 1926 at the age of 96 years old. We learned earlier today at 12 thirty local time of course that the doctors were concerned about Queen Elizabeth. The second health concerns indeed that she was going to remain under medical supervision in a castle in Scotland immediately. That means to take the throne will be we understand of course Charles but we await those sorts of headlines. Elizabeth ALEXANDRA May Windsor born in London and indeed remain Taylor Dani Burger the monarch that has served for more than 70 years longer than 85 per cent of the population has been alive in the United Kingdom 15 prime ministers the first being Winston Churchill a woman who lived through World War Two who took the helm of course from her father who became king of course as a surprise as her own uncle abdicated and indeed 14 U.S. presidents that her over her lifetime have served during that period remain. Yeah. I mean you could almost call this the end of an era. But as you just illustrated here it's several errors of course that her reign spanned. And even prior to her becoming queen the history that she has even as an outsider looking into the U.K. as a kid and of course following Queen Elizabeth and of course Princess Diana and the whole royal family you understand the importance and the significance of a figurehead. And she is a figurehead but a very important one not just for the U.K. but I think for most of the developed world. And Caroline from a lot of the notes that we've read doing such a good job balancing the traditions of the crown while also pivoting to sort of a new social era that she really oversaw in the last 50 70 years what be it really doing a good job of managing that. I was listening to Simon. There are interesting comments. Nigel Farage of course was speaking earlier. Caroline said that when she met Winston Churchill for the first time he really talked about this being the new Elizabethan age. And wow did that really come to fruition as we sit here today. Of course the longest reigning monarch celebrated her platinum jubilee of course 70 years of dedicated service. But in June. And of course we must think of this is not just a moment of mourning for the United Kingdom where she is indeed queen but she is of course queen monarch for the realm of the Commonwealth by which I mean there are 14 other countries like Australia Canada and indeed Jamaica remain at the moment. We know that she was of course a constitutional monarch. She kept very much her views to her own. And we should point out we are getting official word from the royal family through their official Twitter account saying quote The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The king and the queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. That is the extent of the tweet confirmation here from the royal family's official Twitter account that Queen Elizabeth the second has passed away. Of course Taylor now we understand that the wheels become in motion. We know that of course this is a moment that the UK has prepared itself for years. London Bridge plan as it is known prime minister alerted to the queen's death by civil servants secure of course and meticulous script that by the minutes will now be laid out. We just want to go out of course to Lizzie Burton who is on the ground outside Buckingham Palace for us. A moment of mourning. That will be of course 10 days ahead of the funeral. Indeed and it is a very somber moment here at Buckingham Palace. The crowds had already been gathering. You can see behind me I'm sure this is going to be absolutely packed to honor the life of Britain's longest serving monarch. Here we were told this afternoon that the queen's doctors were concerned for her health. Her children her grandchildren made the journey to Balmoral Castle in Scotland. One of her favorite places where unusually breaking with tradition the queen had accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson this week and accepted this trust as her 15th prime minister of her reign. A woman who had seen so much history in her time as British queen she celebrated her platinum jubilee earlier this year. These streets were filled with celebrations. It was a jubilant time but there had been speculation for a while that she had been ill in the photographs you saw of her with Boris Johnson and less trust. She was looking visibly frail. And of course very very sadly she had lost her husband Prince Philip during the pandemic. Which private. I think just in technical difficulties we have justly lost Lizzie BURDEN will get back out to her and Buckingham Palace as soon as we can. Guy Johnson standing by in the studio in London. The continuity that Queen Elizabeth brought to the United Kingdom the length of service the tenure it has of course been noted and a source of strength for many across the country and indeed the Commonwealth and the world. Absolutely. And now comes the moment of reckoning in some ways for the UK as it looks forward. Obviously the next few days will be spent mourning her majesty. A huge huge shift in terms of the UK and its perception of itself its perception of in the world. What will happen over the next few days though is is a sense of reflection. What will now come into force is as we were hearing from Lizzie just a moment ago a protocol that has been long in the planning. She will lie in state. She will go sorry to Hollywood House where the queen's body will lie and rest there. She will then come by train down to London. She will be met by the prime minister at St Pancras. She will then go to the throne room at Buckingham Palace in 10 days time. We understand though the details have yet to be released. There will be a funeral. This will be a time of reflection for the UK. But ultimately after that time of reflection there will be a time of looking forward. She has as you say been the bedrock on which British society has been built for a very very long time. That now changes. We will hear from King Charles. We wait to see exactly which official name he will take over the next few hours I suspect and he will try and try and create some degree of continuity before he steps out on a tour of the country to enforce to reinforce that continuity as well. But a huge huge blow for the United Kingdom. The passing of Queen Elizabeth. All right. Stand by for a second. We're in conversation right now with Guy Johnson of course our main anchor over in London. The news passing right now of the passing of Queen Elizabeth confirmed by the royal family. We do want to bring in John Arthur is a Bloomberg opinion columnist who spent a great deal of his career and time over there in the U.K.. And John I just want to get your thoughts first here on what the passing means to you to me personally. I'm 56 years old. I've never known anything other than the queen. So it is a it is a very unreal feeling which that she's gone even if the role has become more ceremonial in her time. Marriage in many ways is about the maturation of British. Britain has some true kind of constitutional democracy. There she is. There is gay. We're seeing this as this kind of shifting and this sense that things can change. But the same establishment the same calm control his presence. And it is very hard to come to terms with the fact that she's not there because anymore because we have known nothing else incessantly the sense of unreality. I had been thinking of making the point that the words mean Charles has barely been mentioned. Yes the word when I used the words King Charles which he is now he might not be. John isn't it. We do. We know for sure he's Charles. He's chosen that name. Could he could choose to give himself his full name is Charles Philip. George I seem to recall from very good when he desires. Maybe he wants to go buy Philip or Arthur all or George. One would assume Charles the third has quite a good ring about it. John stick with us. Of course we're still lucky to have you here with us on the phone. Guy I want to bring you back into this conversation. I think what's really stood out to me is doing such a delicate balance of sticking with the traditions of the crown while also the queen making sure that in midst of time of huge social change also making sure that the crown was relevant. What for you stands out when you think about that delicate balance. Well she has taken this country through from the end of empire through to where it is now. And that is a huge journey. And she has been pivotal in so many points on that journey that she has allowed this country to develop. She has allowed the royal role within the country to develop. She has taken this country through the era of television. She's allowed television cameras into into her own family into her own home. She has tried to make the royals more relevant to she has worked her way through this process. And that has been a huge undertaking considering where we started to where we are now. And she has maintained the royal family at the heart of British society and has maintained its relevance during that entire process. Charles clearly has taken over over the last few few years in terms of taking on much more of the ceremonial process. King Charles we will find out ultimately whether or not that is the case but ultimately he is now. Let's assume that he is going to be King Charles. He has been building up to this process. And I think that has been part as well of this process of bringing him in as she has taken a step back. He has taken a step forward to try and maintain that continuity and trying to maintain the royal family at the center of our society and to continue the process that she has led us through over so many years. Guy Johnson thank you indeed. Of course the longest serving monarch had indeed the longest serving heir who now of course takes the throne. We understand the queen has died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. So comes a tweet from the royal family. The king and the queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. A reflection of the passing the age of the queen the longest serving monarch 70 years and now the ascension of the new king. We of course now want to take a moment to talk about the extraordinary life of Queen Elizabeth. The second. Queen Elizabeth the second reigned during a period of unprecedented technological social and political change. When she took the throne there had been debate over whether her coronation should even be televised. By the time of her death she'd recorded a comedy sketch for broadcast on Twitter. Really. Please. As head of state she presided over the end of Britain's once mighty global empire and watched the United Kingdom's fractious exit from the European Union. My government intends to work towards a new partnership for the European Union based on free trade and friendly cooperation. Elizabeth ALEXANDRA Mary Windsor was born in London on April 21st 1926 at the age of 10. Her father unexpectedly became king after her uncle abdicated making his eldest daughter the heir apparent in 1947. She married Prince Philip of Greece and the following year their son Charles was born in 1952. Upon the death of her father Elizabeth became queen at the age of 25 amid cultural and political upheaval in the second half of the 20th century. The monarchy's image in British society shifted dramatically. Moments of pageantry and spectacle like the fairytale wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer were quickly soured by the unraveling of the marriage and Elizabeth's perceived lack of empathy with her popular daughter. But Queen Elizabeth retained the nation's affection. A new generation of royals entered the scene coming across as more in tune with the Times. Although in the waning years of her life controversy arose again over the family's relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and her son Prince Andrew's Association with a convicted sex offender Jeffrey EPSTEIN. The final year of her reign saw domestic political turbulence too as Scotland debated independence and Brexit reopened tensions over Northern Ireland. While you have no official say in government matters. The Queen met every week with Britain's prime minister for a confidential discussion. She worked with 15 prime ministers over 70 years of dedicated service. Caroline Hyde bring back. We of course now have live pictures coming to us. The notice being hung on Buckingham Palace but of course will the same will be seen in Windsor. The same will be seen at Balmoral. The announcement of the death of the reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth the second. And now of course we know the king who is in Balmoral at the moment and will return to London tomorrow. Joining us now to discuss the order of events the moment in history that we witnessed the witness of history that it is both. The second herself was Max Francine Lacqua. We welcome alongside of course John offers our very own Rebecca Penning columnist and Guy Johnson an array of Brits an array of people who call the UK home and Francine Lacqua. Just for a moment as someone with such an international perspective here I think it's notable that there's two and a half billion citizens living in the Commonwealth countries. She of course says Queen to UK but she is monarch in Australia and Canada in Jamaica and 14 other nations. Just your thoughts on this moment. Well first of all I mean this is a day and a week that will be of course a morning. I'm sure we'll see an outstanding support sympathy from people. You walked around today and so many people Caroline say I hope our queen is okay. Of course you have 9 6 years old. So this is something that has been planned meticulously. If you look at what the sovereign of the United Kingdom is the official head of state. They know of course longer play this political or executive role in the British government but they do undertake constitutional duty here around. And so you know if you reflect first of on the attachment of the citizens that's one thing and will spend a lot of time looking at the pageantry with every detail every second planned by the royal household. I'm sure these plans have been in place for many years. But also this is a constitutional moment. So you'll see the king King Charles or whatever his name he will decide to take. And this will bring of course a huge change. Not only the attachment there will have to get used to having a new monarch but also everything in London. So you are right for Regina Elizabeth. That will have to change it. Charles has stepped up his game was saying to take over some of his mother's royal duties in the past year. And what was telling that earlier this year Elizabeth had indicated that she would like Charles second wife Camilla to become queen consort. This is really a change out in the Constitution. Not only that the habits of the royal family but we'll probably see a new king with different ideas. And it will be interesting to see how he brings it forward and maybe bring the Commonwealth more together that in the last couple of years have also lost maybe a little bit of interest in certain parts of the world in the monarchy. Francine and John authors I want to bring you into this conversation and build on something the Caroline Connan have alluded to. And really just just how dynamic and widespread are the British monarchy was at one point in history basically holding royal over. I think at one point something like a quarter of the world's population. Obviously the new king that will be coming in are something that is King Charles is going to be taking over at a much different moment with regards to the U.K. the British monarch his weight around the world. Yes. I mean if there was one instance that I thought summed up where she had moved the country and her role it was the opening ceremony of the 2012 12. And in London when she agreed to do a skit with Daniel Craig where she appeared to be parachuting into the stadium with James Bonds. And that was about Britain. Apparently since then the Brexit arguments have maybe changed this slightly. But we are a self-confident country that is very happy that we have so much so much a great pop culture and richer culture that the rest of the world appreciates. And we can laugh about ourselves a little a little bit more. And we can throw this fantastic event for everybody rather than feeling that we needed to be that proud about hard power. And I think through her advisers or whatever she certainly did a very good job of encapsulating that shift in what people felt Britain was. I think the issue for the future is simply that she took a stronger view than she needed to that she really shouldn't say anything about politics. Charles when he was younger certainly did try to put in a word and that gets you into moments of controversy particularly on architecture for example. He was there. He has been trained. He has tried to speak on or in. That will be interesting. She doesn't have the roughly above the fray image that the queen was able to generate over the years and that could create constitutional issues. The other is that while. Identity issues. Democracy is really entered into it for the simple reason that if you were to put the queens to the on going monarchy to a vote in a referendum it was obvious that the monarchy would win very comfortably. They did them the consent of the governed. I don't know yet. I fear that you might see that begin to shift now that now that we know that we no longer have the queen who has embodied the monarchy for so long. John of course. Thank you. You're going to be sticking with us. Guy Johnson. You too as well. Joining us from London. It was interesting when John was speaking we were showing some of the key events that the queen had overseen throughout this huge tenure of her reign. One of those that really stood out to me was really sort of balancing the neutrality in the politics of it all getting through multiple prime ministers. When we think about Winston Churchill to just the latest that your own UK God Elizabeth Trust just a few weeks ago balancing now while not sort of getting involved with politics either. How did she manage that. She had a very close connection to politics as we were hearing in in Callahan's Carol Massar piece just a moment ago. She spoke regularly weekly with with the prime minister. She kept a finger on the pulse. You have an understanding of what was happening. So to say that she was completely removed from politics that there was clear blue water between her and the political system I think is probably stretching it a little bit. I think she understood. I think she understood the nuance of what was happening in her governments. And I think while she may not have directly guided the process I think she was listened to and her her thoughts were welcomed when they were given. We don't know what those conversations were like. They were behind closed doors. There were no people listening. There was no idea of what was said. But I think she she had a connection to politics that was always there and was consistent. And in some ways that was why the process in some ways was as smooth as it was. There was always always this process. Outgoing prime minister incoming prime minister visiting the queen. She was the consistency throughout this entire process. So while she wasn't directly involved with politics I think she was embedded within the system and certainly had a great understanding of what was happening. And Francine seemed to that end a consistency. That was 15 prime ministers in the United Kingdom and 14 US presidents. I'm surprised to learn she only ever didn't meet one of them. Lyndon Johnson the rest. She met every single other 14 of those U.S. presidents and really four international leaders. She was someone who they sort of admired and looked up to with the fact that she had such a consistent manner the way in which that she was able remarkably to remain so focused and not get embroiled in political skirmishes. Francine is with a country for example if there was differences where the two countries did not get along with the UK they'd say we should do a royal visit. Because she became the national treasure. People you know different from all walks of life from all religions from all over the world actually would be impressed by being received by the queen and from what we're told inside. She had a great sense of humor. So actually a lot of people absorb the formal Jihye Lee she was that. But she could also turn and and you know play with heads of state in a very elegant manner. And I'm sure some of them didn't realize that. She certainly spoke her mind in a very subdued very British way. There are of course a lot of these several plans in place to ensure that her return to London also is something ceremonial. The question of approval for a statue I mean I was reminded that this is really quite credible. She met Winston Churchill. If you think about what he represents in history and her godfather was born in 1850 or thereabouts I mean she has lived through almost two centuries. And the thing she fears he will be greatly greatly missed by future prime ministers in the. You could have learned something from that. Absolutely. And of course a lot has been written about her sense of humor. And I don't know if you guy who just a minute ago was sort of referencing her sort of simulated parachuting and of course with James Bond. Yes we all got a nice chuckle a lot of that. And she has certainly shown that side of her from time to time. Some great anecdotes of course about her rapport with various heads of states over the year. Maybe you can give us a little insight here. Guy has to sort of what we can expect right now with regards to the recognition of her life the funeral and of course the succession that will come over the next few days and weeks. The succession is already in place remain. It is King Charles. That is an instantaneous process. We will wait for the coronation to come after the funeral. The funeral. My understanding is will probably take place in in ten days time. And during the next 10 days a series of events will unfold that will be a recognition of her life. She is she is. She is at Balmoral now. She will go to Edinburgh. She will ultimately come to London over the next 24 hours. We will see parliament being returned as well. The parliament needs to swear allegiance to the new king. We also need to see a vote on the new king. So that whole process that constitutional process will unfold over the next few days. Clearly there will be a huge outpouring as well from the British people. This is a this is a bereavement for Britain. Britain is bereaved and this is kind of where we are in this. She was so central to all of us that there will be a huge outpouring of grief as a result of this. I suspect it may not be as as emotionally obvious as it was when Princess Diana died. But this is this is a huge change. Let's not underestimate that for the U.K. and this will ultimately build up to the state funeral that will take place in 10 days time. But the British monarchy has been preparing for this. It will be run by the Norfolk's. But the king ultimately will have a say on what happens. He will have the ultimate say on what happens over the next few days. But certainly this is a process that has been prepared for over many years. Francine I want to come to you quickly as well as we think about some of the international reaction that we get as well. Our U.N. chief of course calling Elizabeth Grace dignity dedication for hearing from the Irish president calling her a remarkable friend of Ireland. We're hearing from France India E.U. I mean the list really goes on. What do you make of this international support. She was loved by all. She was unveiled by many people as Caroline Hyde was explaining before. It wasn't always a smooth ride. She was not always you know on everyone's side or not. Everyone was behind her having some riches. But in the last 10 years you can't say that she was one of the most beloved heads of state in the world. And if you look at the place in the U.K. right now certainly with fights with France with Europe both the one as a protocol there was always a sense directly from the French side that you know the queen represented something there. They never knew whether she was for or against Brexit. But there was she she wanted what was best for her country and she would always look after the interests of her country. Just some days ago I don't know if you remember this trust before becoming prime minister said something about she wasn't sure whether Amanda Lang call was a friend. And so this has we understand you know smoothed over and patched over. But at the time. Or back then you could have imagined if Queen Elizabeth didn't pick up the phone to people a quiet word. Maybe the prime minister on that event would have probably gone a long way. Francine. Yes indeed. And what is this Air Force guy John Francine being here with immediate reaction. We also want to bring in now Frank. Mort is professor of Cultural Histories. He's currently at the University of Manchester author of numerous books History of Modern Britain. I know that in particular you're writing about the British monarchy Frank this moment in passing and what you think it means for the British people that stiff upper lip that we all know so well. Well I do think a momentous chapter of British history has closed. And of course a life has passed. And I would extend my sympathy to the members of the royal family to the new king and queen. What does it mean. Well I think one of the things we can do is go back go back to 1953 and then fast forward to today and think about how British society gets changed over the 70 years of the queen's reign. I mean 1953 the end of empire the beginnings of the welfare state the rise of mass consumer society youth culture then the free market celebrity culture and the into the problems of the past decade. We has lived through all of this. And I think one of the most significant things about arranging is that she has promoted very strongly the idea of change within continuity. So the idea that a continuous developmental form for the monarchy which preserves tradition has been meshed with some very adroit changes taking place over the 70 years. Let me give a few examples of that. 1953 the coronation. There was no guarantee that it was going to be on television. And indeed the queen's better instincts felt that it shouldn't be. And many members of the socially elite also said that. But she did it. She did it on the advice of Churchill and her ministers early 1970s firstly in New Zealand. She went walkabout. A new approach to the monarchy a new sense of informality of making a self family more accessible. And then more recently she she moved very quickly in terms of acknowledging public feeling over the deaths of Princess Diana. She came to London. She sensed the public mood. And I would say one of the things about the queen rather like her grandfather George that's there is that she was very adept at gauging public public opinion is the wrong word. Yes public mood. She had very very sensitive eyes on tonight for gauging opinion and the mood of the people. Professor thought for a moment let's continue to talk about it. Well I'd like to also reference the fact that we are awaiting a statement from the Prime Minister the newly installed prime minister. You can see the lectern is out once again in front of 10 Downing Street. When we hear from Liz Truss we will of course bring you her statement live. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth she has only been in office for a couple of days. Professor let me come back to you. This is a moment of change though. We talk a lot about continuity and the fact that the queen has delivered that continuity and evolving continuity over the last few years. How different will Charles be. How different will King Charles be. I think there will be changes of style. Inevitably it's a different person. So there are going to be stylistic changes in presentation in approach. I would rather suspect that that will be very well. There will be no changes in an attempt to change constitutional arrangements at all. I think Charles said this some years ago that he was not going to continue with that type of political statements that he's made as Prince of Wales. And I think that will will happen. And so I think the legacy of Queen Elizabeth politically will be pretty constant. I would be very surprised if it is not of course because frankly campaign for better environment global sustainability. The speeches have been plentiful over the years of course education opportunity for the young. I'm interested Fran from your perspective on the global narrative now of as well and the fact that indeed we do have two and a half billion citizens under the Commonwealth countries 54 independent countries voluntarily associate themselves with the Commonwealth but of course monarch to 14 other than the UK. What of the global presence of the UK. Now again let me go back to the the queen herself. Throughout her reign she has been an internationally recognised person one of the leading figures in the world for 70 years. And she has been a focus of public attention in that way. She was not a natural I think in terms of what we now say is media approachability. But she learned how to do it. And she has a very back. She had a very very strong commitment to the commonwealth as a commonwealth of nations and democratic free peoples. I think that commitment will be carried over by the Prince of Wales. But there is obviously movements for change across different parts of the Commonwealth as we saw in the recent royal tours particularly in the Caribbean. So I think that's an issue for the monarchy. And I think also for the United Kingdom how that will be negotiated. I think that's one of the if you like one of the first thing. So then in the in-tray of the new new king and queen and with that country Frank I mean we should point out that King Charles of course would be one of the oldest I believe the oldest to actually assume the throne here. And there has to be some concerns here about the long term planning the long term strategy of the royal family when it comes to some of those issues that you just outlined. I don't think age is necessarily an issue for the monarchy. I mean the line of succession is intact. I think we've seen very recently and the Queen has promoted this herself. The idea of a slimmed down monarchy which is focused on. Well now the new king and queen and on Prince William and his wife and family. So I think that will be a continuity of focus probably with the wider kinship and family rather less prominence than they have been. But the succession is assured. It wasn't of course. We should remember that the queen wasn't the chief. She wasn't destined for the role. When her uncle acted in 1936. It was a shock for the Duke and Duchess of York. And suddenly the queen realized herself that she was the heiress presumptive to her father. The Duke of York. So she was catapulted into that role. And of course as many people are saying at a young age she was in her salad days. The quote from the queen herself when she was green. But she learned very fast. She learned extremely fast. I would say throughout that first decade of her reign. And I think that says something about the nous and political sensitivity that she had and has had for her constitutional role. She was a good loan professor. Talk to us as well about the extraordinary relationship she had with what has now been 15 prime minister expanding multiple decades. We don't know that relationship. And much of it is clouded in rumor and conjecture because we don't have the minutes of the meetings often on a Tuesday evening that the queen and the prime minister have when they meet and discuss. There's a famous quip by Winston Churchill I think in 1952 when the queen's private secretary asked him what did you talk about. And he waved the sacrificial way and said about racing mainly nuts. That was that was that wasn't the truth. What we don't we don't know the nature of those exchanges. The queen's constitutional role is to advise and warn. And I'm sure she has done that over the years once or twice. Prime ministers in publications and off the record have let slip things that perhaps they shouldn't be. That was conjecture in the 1980s with my Lord. We lost rather. Let us get the death of Her Majesty. The Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world. Queen Elizabeth the second was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her. She ascended the throne just after the Second World War. She championed the development of the Commonwealth from a small group of seven countries to a family of 56 nations spanning every continent of the world. We are now a modern thriving dynamic nation through second thing. Queen Elizabeth the second provided us with the stability and the strength that we needed. She was the very spirit of Great Britain. And that spirit will endure. She has been our longest ever reigning monarch. It's an extraordinary achievement to a presided with such dignity and grace. For 70 years. Her law her life of service. Stretch beyond most of our living memories in return she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world. She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons. Her devotion to duty is an example to us all. Earlier this week at 96 she remained determined to carry out her duties as she appointed me as her 15th prime minister. Throughout her life she's visited more than 100 countries and she has touched the lives of millions around the world. In the difficult days ahead we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom the Commonwealth and the world to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime of service. It is a day of great loss but Queen Elizabeth the second leaves a great legacy. Today the crown passes as it has done for more than a thousand years. To our new monarch our new head of state His Majesty King Charles the third. With the king's family we mourn the loss of his mother and as we mourn. We must come together as a people to support him to help him bear the awesome responsibility that he now carries for us. We offer him our loyalty and devotion just as his mother devoted so much to so many for so long. And with the passing of the second Elizabethan age we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country. Exactly as Her Majesty would have wished. By saying the words God save the King. The passing of the second Elizabethan age King Charles the third as announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss. Let's get reaction immediately from Guy Johnson in London to that speech. One of course in which she's only taken the role in the last few days really in the last final ceremonial role of Queen Elizabeth. The second. Yeah let's toss had a pretty big in-tray already. It just got significantly greater. Jeep she has she has confirmed what we've been talking about. If it turns out to be the case it is Charles the third that is already a huge and new piece of news that we are getting. He has decided to stick with that name and will continue with it. Charles the third. King Charles the third. The prime minister will play a huge role over the next few days. She will. She will greet the queen's body at some pancreas that she will play a significant role in the funeral. She will play a significant role in the process that unfolds over the last few days for a parliamentary process as well. But she will need to start a new relationship as well with King Charles. She will want to work hand in hand with King Charles the third to provide the continuity that we've just been hearing about. And it's going to be entering ultimately to see how that relationship develops. And she will play a critical role in ensuring that this process is as smooth as possible. Let's talk more about this and how how Britain's role Britain's place in the world changes as a result of the passing of Queen Elizabeth. Elizabeth the second we're joined now by Terry Haynes founder of Panzi Policy a political think tank. Terry you have studied politics. You have studied constitutional politics. You look from afar as to what happens here in the U.K. But this has been a a a reign that has interacted significantly with the global stage with with the United States. How does the U.K. role on the global stage change as a result of the passing of Queen Elizabeth. Guy first thank you for having me on and my condolences to everyone in the United Kingdom and beyond. There were there aren't adjectives to describe I think the impact which the now the queen has had for the past 70 years and and I think that leads directly into your question. There will be there will be tire kicking and there will be an expectation that the UK might have a bit of a bumpier time without the presence of Queen Elizabeth as head of state as she has been for all these years. I think. I think it is one of the unsung stories of the past half century of just how consequential she has been. And I think that we find out she will be the historian. Badgett said that the queen has three duties to consult to encourage and to war. And I think we will find out just how steady her presence was to many prime ministers. So going forward. And I think that by the same token Britain looks a little more tentative than it did just just a few days ago. You now have a brand new prime minister and a brand new head of state. At the same time a head of state who who is avowedly wants to slim the monarchy down wants to have a day a less imperial coronation than than his mother's back when at the end of the empire days all those years ago. And one that sees Britain's changing role in the world. And it is very much up in the air right now. What kind of relationship the new prime minister and the new head of state are going to have. I expect them to both work very hard to pull on the same war but by no means is it is it certain. What's about to happen. And you know so. So there's a little bit more uncertainty today about the British role in the world going forward. Well I mean maybe you could kind of encapsulate I guess maybe what some people envision that to be both economically and politically. I mean we've seen the step back whether it was of their own doing or whether was forced by external circumstances. But this is still a nation that overall is still rich and still relatively healthy even despite some of the issues with Brexit here. What does that role become on the world stage. Romain I think it. I think the role of Britain as an important economic power and as an important political power continues. We will continue to be a very close ally of the United States. I think the. I do think that the the the Commonwealth concept generally and the idea of a common British heritage at least politically gets rocked to some extent. That's already been developing a lot over the past couple of years. So with Barbados Independence a few other a few other events that that show now independent nations pulling farther away from the crown I would expect that to continue over time. And it is unknown right now just what steps that the new king will take to try to make sure that the Commonwealth is knit together and that Britain continues to provide both a political and somewhat a cultural umbrella around a very wide variety of nations. I also think that with the new prime minister and the new king together Britain is in a very not difficult position but I think a very bracing position and a lot of ways. Prime Minister Truss really wants to to focus on economic revival amidst a very difficult energy winter at the very least and had already started rolling those things out. Those all get delayed. But now by 10 days or so and as much work political and otherwise stops in the United Kingdom to honour the late queen. But I expect Britain to continue to to work to punch above its weight. And I continue to expect that that it has the the intellect and the will to do so. Terry talk to us about how you think about the stability that the Crown really provides. It was interesting as we saw the incoming prime minister Elizabeth Truss. We were looking at pound weakness the likes of which we haven't seen since Margaret Thatcher. Also a female prime minister of which also knew the queen. How do you think about the stability that the crown can provide amid some of this may be economic currency weakness some headwinds on that horizon. Well the late queen provided a I think an object lesson for for any future monarch Taylor and and one hopes. Now now King Charles was paying close attention as I expect he was. He is interested. He will be torn between two impulses I think. He's interested in making his own mark on the monarchy. And it's the very same time as you rightly point out the principal duty of the monarch is to is to emphasize and provide continuity. As head of state and you know he's had a long time to think about the the intricacy and the subtleties of those challenges. And I expect that he will continue to do so. He will have his own views on many things. And and he will provide those to the current prime minister and the succeeding ones. But at the same time I expect him to fully embrace and try to extend Britain's role in the world as much as possible. You know his influence I mean to put it the most basic terms the king's influence you know runs parallel with the influence of the United Kingdom as a whole. And his interest has to continue to be to extend and and and increase the U.K. influence as much as possible. And and he's been preparing for this historical role for probably longer than anyone in British history. And I do instinctively expect him to be up to that challenge. He was indeed the longest serving ever in British history Terry. And that now takes on an economy and something that we must discuss given we all bring back an economy that has been of course on a much duress and a Bank of England coming as soon as next week. That might postpone of course any focus on changing interest rates on trying to navigate what is an incredibly difficult time for the consumer in the U.K. at the moment in terms of price pressures. Yes. What you've got is really to developing anyway what you've got is is two forces pulling against each other. On the one hand you have the prime minister who is is intent by her first actions to creating the creating the energy cap funded with a hundred and fifty million pounds as well as the removing the fracking ban and doing some other to removing red tape and some other things. Intent on focusing as much as possible on the immediate crisis before it gets too bad. And concomitantly you have the U.K. continuing to support Ukraine and and taking an aggressive posture there. And at the same time you have the Bank of England which everyone thinks you see. It seems to be likely to raise interest rates in step with the United States Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. So you've got a situation here where on the one hand you've got the need for an easier fiscal policy. But on the other hand no guarantee that the U.K. government is actually going to get that. So. So there's going to have to be a very delicate and somewhat accommodative I think walk between those two to to come up with a new combined monetary and fiscal policy. Sir you said something interesting a few moments ago you said we got a brand new prime minister a couple of days in office and a brand new king. Is this a moments of fragility of moments of weakness a moment of vulnerability for the UK. Do you think Guy. I think it will. I think it is. I think it is perceived by many people allies and probably hope devoutly hoped for by. By enemies as being all of those things. I do think that you know instinctively that there are those who those any hopes of fragility or worse are likely to be disappointed. As I say the new king has has prepared for this role but longer than any one in U.K. history. And you know the incoming prime minister may be new with the job but she's not new on the frontbench and she's not new in parliament. So I think there is going to be a time where the new PM and the new king have to work out the roles a bit. I expect that to go on for a few months. So there will be some transitional bumps in the road perhaps both public and private. But I expect these two to two to work together. They're both veterans in their own way and I expect them both to work together to to pull on the same war and to to dispel any concerns of that kind. But yes it is a moment where we're the reassuring presence at the top has gone. And you know the world wonders what comes next. Sure. Terry let's talk to just real quickly here about some of the logistics going forward. We talked a little bit earlier here about the process with regards to upend the public being able to pay their respects and of course the funeral itself. Do you anticipate that maybe we could see in addition to I guess a pause in certain activity in the U.K. that other nations around the world may also pause in remembrance as well. I certainly think that's possible remaining as you as you point out. But I note that I put out for markets an hour or so ago I mentioned that the you know certainly you know there'd be politically the U.K. will stop for the next 10 days. Markets to some extent will stop over the next 10 days. As was pointed out before the Bank of England is expected to come out on the on the 15th with their newest monetary policy statement. And in minutes they may choose to delay that. But there's nothing that says that they will. So I would watch they would watch that closely. But I also think that the I also think that the you may see some some tributes paid in America by the New York Stock Exchange and other exchanges as well as as well as exchanges that are or has been allied to Britain. So possibly some delays in Australia Canada and elsewhere as well. Also by the way I know note that the flags in the United States have been ordered to have half staff. So. So it's likely that some sort of formalized tribute follows here with some political and market delays. And we should point out we are still waiting to hear from the U.S. president Joe Biden. We did hear from his press secretary a little bit earlier basically deferring to the president and whatever comments he may have. We are getting word from former President George H.W. Bush who did actually send out a statement expressing his condolences and sharing a very beautiful picture of a time where he got to meet the queen. We're going to say goodbye right now to Terry Haynes pending a policy founder here giving some insights on what's ahead here for the United Kingdom and its new king as well. Of course that's new prime minister who has just installed this week Bloomberg's Ross Matheson. Joining us right now to talk a little bit more about what's ahead and rise. Let's just start off first here with your reaction to the news. Not necessarily unanticipated but still a shock to many. Well that's right. Of course the queen was very elderly. She had been in an interesting health for some time. Of course we saw her big jubilee celebrations did some months ago where she ends up having to miss some of that because she needed to rest. She was tired. And obviously the queen was clearly devastated by the loss of her husband of many many years during the pandemic period when she clearly was within deep mourning. And so you could say that the queen was slowing down in recent months. She had stopped many of her public appearances. But still this is a woman who ruled the U.K. as monarch for seven decades. And news of her death is going to resonate heavily here in the U.K.. She was seen as a bedrock really during difficult times in the U.K. arguably back in difficult times. And her presence as a result will certainly be met. RAZ It's interesting. I know that Guy Johnson. I'd been pointing this out a lot. You have a new prime minister as well as a new king and inevitably a relationship of course that will need to develop between the two of them. What do you make of now a new prime minister and a new king as well. Well that's right because of course the queen only so loose. Trust our prime minister VIX a couple of days ago to sort of anoint her effectively as as prime minister. And they hadn't had the chance to get to know each other very well. And now that's a relationship that will have to develop as you say between live trusts and King Charles. Presumably King Charles will be his name once he's formally proclaimed as king. And it is a difficult time for the UK because as trust came in not this is an election but because of a leadership dispute within the ruling party. So she doesn't have a mandate more broadly to govern. We're coming into winter and some very difficult months here with an energy crisis. And that's the time when you kind of do as prime minister often lean on your monarch for wise counsel. The prime minister would normally go and see the queen once a week or once every few weeks just sort of have a conversation. And that's something that we're going to have to see how that evolves between lives trust and the incoming king. And I think it's notable that we have of course had a statement from the king and really being posted on Twitter a statement saying that the death of my beloved mother Her Majesty the queen is a moment of great sadness for me and all the members of the family. He says during that period of mourning and change my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the queen was so widely held. No more so really than in that moment of Covid crisis when the queen herself took to the national airwaves and in many ways brought comfort to a nation. I'm interested was as to whether or not we will see King Charles and indeed the government be able to do that because we know that over the net course in the next 10 days no news can really be coming from the government itself other than. Well that's right. And of course we did have a caretaker government in essence in the last couple of months while this leadership process was playing out. So no major new policies enacted and is trusted announced the major energy policies here today before this news which are designed to support households and business into winter. But that will now have to sort of grind to a halt in terms of the process of enacting any of that and how to do it for at least another 10 days. And that sort of leaves policy in limbo here in the UK for far longer than expected. Of course the key the key really is that going into these times as you noted the queen will be missing. And during the pandemic she was a source of comfort to many people who were also isolating at home who saw her mourn her husband when he died. And she became a real face of the pandemic as she had through previous crises in the UK. And that's certainly something that will be felt again in the coming months. Rose during her reign the UK's hard power decreased significantly its soft power. Rose Most notably that shift happened during Suez. How important for the UK soft power the ability to extend and reach out with that soft power. Was the Queen. And it was she certainly was the face of soft power particularly in the later decades arguably of her life. She opened up the royal family much more to seeming their normal daily life. Photos of them going around normal family actions. Of course that lovely video of her with Paddington Bear during the Jubilee having a light joke over a cup of tea. So she became really much softer and more relatable to many people in the final decades of her life. And arguably the biggest example of British soft power there is. And as the UK has gone through the process of Brexit removing it from the EU is saying we're going to chart our own course on the global stage. She was a real counterpoint to that kind of narratives narrative which was often sort of more abrupt and sort of isolationist foreign policy. And so that's going to be the question came now. Incoming King Charles maintain that kind of soft power. It remains to be seen whether he has the same kind of rapport that carries across multiple countries around the world. Really appreciate it as always. Our very own Ross Matheson they're taking us through sort of all of the events to come. I want to get back down to Washington D.C. as well to see how of course our own president as well as Congress of course reacting to the news and the passing of Queen Elizabeth the second. Our Washington correspondent Jill Matthew of course is with us as we see flags Joe at half mast. How is your D.C. reacting to this. Well it's right now a clearing of the decks. The president was actually about to speak about something unrelated today. It was about Covid as a matter of fact Covid-19 protocols. And that has been canceled or postponed. He was also scheduled to speak to a DNC fund raiser tonight. It's unclear if he'll be doing that. We're waiting for a written statement from the White House. There are a lot of protocols that go into writing a statement like this. But we did hear from the press Secretary Kerry John up here who said she didn't want to get ahead of the president. But our relationship with the people of the United Kingdom is something the president has said himself has grown stronger and stronger she told reporters today in the briefing room. The United Kingdom is one of our closest allies. Our hearts go to the people of the U.K. to the queen and to her family. We've heard from others though former presidents. And I want to remind everybody that the queen outlived twelve American presidents. The first time she came to the nation's capital was in 1951 as a 25 year old princess. She met with Harry Truman. She grew very close to several American presidents over the years none more likely than Ronald Reagan who we remember watching the horseback riding at Windsor Castle with the queen. They were the President Reagan first lady Nancy Reagan were the first to spend the night there and they reciprocated with a stay at their ranch in California. But she was very close to the bushes. She was very close to the Obamas and Taylor. We received statements very touching personal statements from both of them. And I'll point to the statement from former President George W. Bush who said that spending time at Buckingham Palace and having tea with her majesty and her corgis he goes so far to say is among our fondest memories of the presidency. Taylor. Indeed she was known for her love of her dogs her corgis the breed. She is of course love for horses for racing though really a passion. Particularly when it comes to stud farm. And I'm interested Jo going forward you know a new relationship being built between new leaders of the UK currently at the moment and a new king. Do we understand the relationship the President Biden perhaps already has met. King Charles Well obviously they've they've spent some time together. I couldn't speak to their personal relationship. Obviously Joe Biden has been in the sort of the geopolitical sphere since he arrived in the Senate and became a member and eventually chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. So there is a little bit of a prelude to this. But of course to your point it's not just gonna be the king it's also the prime minister who the president is hoping to meet along the sidelines at the U.N. And I'm sure that we're going to see a very concerted effort with very carefully choreographed optics to have visits here to the White House and have President Biden returned to visit the new leader of of the UK here and of course whatever name the king decides to take. And I'll be very curious to see how that goes. But we're very good at this in Washington. They're very good at this as well in the U.K. of course. And you're going to see the utmost level here of protocol and decorum as these communications take place over the coming days. Of course if we've seen that from time to time showing the images there of Joe Biden I believe that was back in 2021 when he and Joe Biden met the queen. And of course those pictures of Obama and of course President Trump just a few of the names here in the United States that she has had the opportunity to meet. I am curious Joe when we talk about the U.S. protocol and I guess the U.S. respect for the monarchy and effectively the political system and the way it works over there in the UK here there has been a great deal made out of this idea that despite the fact that we have our own version of democracy here that differs a bit from what they have in the U.K. that there always has been a great deal of mutual respect and a great deal of allies ship even more. We have had disagreements and strains. You're right. Of the people and for the people as we heard the queen speak to a joint session of Congress and a very special moment in nineteen ninety one it was and she spoke to our our similarities in government and actually was really it was interesting to see her sense of humor and see how how much humility she had when she spoke to us representatives. I've spent a good chunk of the day here reviewing her speeches and toasts at the White House her address to the joint session. She was actually very funny and had an opportunity in that point at that point to tell some jokes. I remember her visit from reviewing this from 1976 the bicentennial remain. She was at the White House with Gerry Ford and said you know that whole thing that happens you hundred years ago was not a by camel event hero. It was not a bilateral decision. But it's something that we've come to grips with was very easy to get a laugh whether it was a joint session of Congress or a cocktail reception in the state dining room at the White House. I'm actually glad that Joe and remain the celebrations the jubilee the 17th celebrations. Want to know who performed live. Who performed. Hamilton the in the show. Yeah. We could we could find common ground FTSE I think. I think we can we can definitely work our way through that. I think we have a certain affinity. Yes. With T. Let's talk a little bit about some the statement that we just have from the president's the statements of President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden on the death of Queen Elizabeth. The second I just read outs maybe the first couple of paragraphs from the president's her majesty Elizabeth. The second was more than a monarch. She defined an era in a world of constant change. She was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons including many who have never known their country without. So an enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth the second united people across the Commonwealth the seven decades of her history making rain bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancements and the forward march of human dignity. The statement from the president of the United States on the passing of Queen Elizabeth the second. Joe what is the British royalty mean to the American people. Well that's an interesting question and it depends who you ask. You know in when you refer to the American people as far as Joe Biden is concerned this is something that's near and dear to his heart. He refers later in the statement to first meeting the queen in 1982 traveling to the UK as part of a Senate delegation. And he walks through some of the more difficult moments that we have shared from 9/11 when she famously sang the American anthem to the war in Afghanistan. Those are some very difficult days very controversial days that helped to draw her closer to George W. Bush. But you know when you when you talk about royal. See the queen specifically guy has has been depicted in Hollywood movies has been part of sort of pop culture here if you think about her riding horses with Ronald Reagan. That was on the front page of hard newspapers but it was also on the front page of People magazine. This was something that came into people's living rooms in a way that they really embraced her as a celebrity as almost an American celebrity. And I just want to add to that real quickly to Joe. I mean we talk about two guys question in the relationship here. I mean you have to remember to I mean the U.K. or whatever it was called back then you're talking about a nation that more or less recognized the independence that the United States after the American Revolution. Pretty quickly here I mean we're talking about maybe a couple of years time span. So whatever bad blood was was spilled of course during that revolution. The idea that you had a country that was willing to sort of recognize this new country called America called the United States and that ally ship other than I guess you know the 1812 War pretty much has stuck ever since then. Well indeed you know it was John Adams actually who was our first emissary if you will to this to the old U.K. from this new country America. And it was his hope to bring good wishes and re-establish relationships and humor with the English people are common language. Our common culture really helped to advance that. To your point Romain in a pretty quick amount of time. The old world the new worlds. Joe Matthew thank you very much indeed. Greatly appreciated your comments from Washington D.C.. Joining us now for an exclusive interview is retired United States Ambassador Thomas Pickering. Among his many diplomatic appointments he served as the US ambassador to the United Nations from 1989 to 1992. He met the queen on several occasions. Ambassador. Your thoughts on the passing of Queen Elizabeth. But I think I join with all Americans in seeing the departure of Queen Elizabeth. But Guy it sounds like we're going to still be working on some of the technical issues under. We'll make sure to get the ambassador back on the phone with us of course to get his perspective. Guy we're lucky that we still have you here. Walk us through again sort of a day of deep sadness here. And again sort of how you think about the next few days with maybe some of the government events shut down what you're really going to be looking forward to. I think looking forward to maybe maybe the right the wrong way of looking at it. It is a process that we are going to go through a moment of reflection a a process of understanding for the UK and understanding that the queen has gone that we are now in a new era. It will be a period of reflection on her life that will ultimately culminate with her with her funeral in 10 days time. Then that will be a process. I think of trying to look forward and I think this is where we come back to this whole idea that we have a new prime minister and a new king both coming together simultaneously at the same time a huge moment of change for the United Kingdom. I understand that we have fixed our technical issues with our connection with the former ambassador Thomas Pickering. Ambassador let me come back to you and let me let me ask you to continue your thoughts on what this means. He will be greatly missed. And he was in many ways one of the key things that helped our relationship going. And I can recall when she came for her fiftieth jubilee service as queen of England I had the honor of being invited to a garden party by the British ambassador. And she came down the line and he was an old friend and he introduced me in a somewhat embarrassing way. He said that I had had more ambassadorships than any current American ambassador and she was kind enough to sail. Interesting. Where was that. And I went through the seven places that I had been an ambassador and she looked at me with a long stare and she said well that's certainly a lot high in many ways was pleased and surprised by Yousef Gamal El-Din warm greeting that she had from my wife and myself and by her interest in what are the personal vignettes that we seldom get a chance to know about in terms of how someone in the exalted status of Queen of England will actually see things. Ambassador Pickering of course a lot being ambassador to the United Nations to Russia to India to Israel to Nigeria to Jordan to El Salvador. I'm interested. Ambassador that right this moment where we have seen through her lifespan Queen Elizabeth the second the end of course she lived through World War Two. She then saw the narrative change the global order sort of the the what was of course the Iron Curtain come down. And at that point now then the lifting of it the celebrations the fall of the Berlin Wall and then now we see again perhaps geopolitics changing once more. You of course being ambassador to Russia at one point. I'm interested as to how much the role of the monarch can play at these moments if at all. The monarchs rule is a very interesting one because officially it's not something particularly in foreign affairs it's very strong. But personally it is enormously interesting and enormously impressive that the Queen of England through her capacities always to be gracious always to be welcoming always to be interested always to be smart in her own way about international questions. Always charmed the people who came to visit her from friends and allies. And I suspect even from folks who were somewhat more distant than friends and allies that that's quite a remarkable achievement. And she had it in a way that very few people have ever shown and had it for a very very long time. Was in that sense a huge asset not only to the United Kingdom but to U.S. U.K. relations in the special attention that she helped to build to how the U.S. and the U.K. are consistently closely connected. Ambassador it's been interesting all day long as we've been covering this. We've been hearing about what could be a tumultuous time for a nation a country undergoing deep change. We've talked a lot about the new prime minister as well as now a new king. How do you think about the role of the crown in providing stability but also walking that line to perhaps not become overly political as well. They have to. I think the way in which the kingship the Queen ship and the United Kingdom is in bub evolved have clearly avoided stepping over that line. And I think King Charles if that's the name he chooses to go by will himself be very very cautious. One hopes because he has an outspoken streak. Some of it admirable and some of it occasionally getting the shoot too close to the mouth so to speak. And he will in that sense be clearly tested in the coming months as to how and in what way he will conduct his kingship hopefully very closely under what I think is the pervasive and very important shadow of a very successful mother. Former Ambassador Thomas Pickering we thank you so much for sharing your personal story. How you met the exchanges and indeed the thoughts going forward. Meanwhile let's get some of the moments. Sentiment on the ground a nation in mourning. Bloomberg's Lizzie Button outside Buckingham Palace where of course lazy crowds had grown ahead of the news. Indeed. And they keep on growing car like the little girls with flowers. You can hear languages from all around the world. Are people gathering to pay their respects to the queen. Speaking to people here about what I'll miss most about her is that sense of humor her sense of mischief. He was just so loved among people here. Let's take you back to what we learned earlier. She was we were told this afternoon that doctors were concerned for the queen's health. Of course she was at Balmoral. She had accepted Boris Johnson's resignation and she'd invited Lazarus back to become prime minister. But the queen had been looking frail. And then throughout the day as we heard her her family her children her grandchildren went to Balmoral. We have the note passed in the Commons to this trust and under the reign of a deputy Labour leader looking somber in reaction. And then we've had the announcement that Britain's longest serving monarch has indeed died. And there's a year outside a little bit earlier here in the day. Give us a sense here I think of what we saw with regards to the public's reaction even prior to getting the official word of her passing. You know the crowds have been growing deficit. We got here and I got here on the tube. And I can tell you people were anxiously minding method. It was a real moment of anxiety because I have to tell you about the significance of the queen. This is a woman who led the U.K. from the age of the empire to the modern era. She'd served through war and peace social technological change. She's had 15 prime ministers. She's outlasted twelve U.S. presidents. She's she'll be known for this 3D dignity duty dedication. But her death really does come at a crucial moment for the UK. Of course we left the European Union the U.K. and constituent nation Scotland Northern Ireland a growing calls for independence. So really this is the end of an era. And it will raise questions about the future of the monarchy without her because for so many people they cannot imagine a Britain without her. So it's a real moment of reflection to. Lizzie the formal process has now started the transfer of power. What happens tomorrow. What happens over the next few days. Well the government will announce at least one bank holiday for morning. Markets will be closed on those days. Parliament will gather to express its grief but adjourn before May to reconvening for MP to begin swearing their allegiance to the new King Charles who is expected to be known as Charles said. Oh the legislatures around the world might well follow suit. When King George died in 1952 the U.S. House of Representatives also had a day of mourning and the royal family announced plans for the queen's funeral. It's expected to be held in 10 days. And on the second tomorrow we'll have senior government figures meeting to confirm Charles as the next king. And then on the day of the funeral will be a national day of mourning as well. Effectively if I call it a market again we'll be close. And at that moment really we'll begin to look forward to what life will be like under Charles said. All right. Thanks there to Lizzie Borden out there in London. Again updating us here on the passing of Queen Elizabeth. The second we want to continue our coverage and our conversations of this historic moment the end of an era the Elizabethan era and the start potentially of a new era. Let's bring in a historian who knows a lot about the history not only of the U.K. but more importantly its relationships with countries around the world. Douglas Brinkley is joining us right now. He's a professor of history over at Rice University. And Professor. I do want to start off here with the idea of sort of that British Empire that we know has been whittled down to something that is a shadow of what it once was though still a very wealthy nation and still a very powerful nation. I'm curious as to how you see its role in the world on the world stage going forward. Well when Queen Elizabeth was born in 1926 Great Britain really was the dominant power in the world in so many ways. And it's not to 1927 a year after birth that Charles Lindbergh get his famous famous flight across the Atlantic kind of bringing in the end of England Great Britain and the United States even closer together. And of course the way of forging our alliance in World War Two Winston Churchill and in FDR synonymous to the special relationship. And so the queen has been part of all this. Elizabeth's band was part of it all. She was on the cover of Time magazine way back in 1929. She was the glue that held Great Britain UK together for all of these decades. And so it's you know when Dean Acheson former secretary of state in 1962 spoke at West Point and he said Great Britain has lost an empire and hasn't found a role for itself yet. It was a binding remark by Acheson. But in many ways the UK and particularly under this monarch under Elizabeth really made sure the U.S. British alliance stayed glued together. Was that the the fist of what for democracy really around the world. And Professor part of that is also guiding a tender and delicate relationships with her own prime ministers. Fifteen now of which she saw sort of go through that role. Walk us through that delicate relationship that she had with so many prime ministers. Oh it was very delicate because look by nature somebody thinks they should be prime minister is a very large ego. But prime ministers in Britain erm are transient figures. They're pillars that are going to eventually fall where the monarch was built to last. And Queen Elizabeth had to use finesse. I mean she had a for all of the her privilege. So there was a sort of honest humble folksiness about her. And she understood power and used it in a way that was decisive but also didn't didn't you know she was careful not to to support whoever was prime minister to the best of her ability right. To the very end of her life. That's the case. And with American presidents I mean any of the living U.S. presidents I'm sure will be at her funeral. And that includes a rare moment of seeing Donald Trump with Barack Obama. She is that large figure in the world. They're all there's the pope. And there was Queen Elizabeth as somebody who's sort of unified people. Douglas Brinkley we've seen Towns House in the last few minutes confirming that His Majesty the King will be known as King Charles the third. How do you think America will get on with King Charles the third. I think he'll get on exceedingly well with King Charles the third because the special relationship is more important than ever. Time when democracies are being challenged around the world. The American media today the outpouring of affection for the you know for Britain the morning that's going on in the United States right now. While it may not be on par with the streets of London it's awful close. Everybody's tuning in remembering and realizing that somebody that was 70 plus years old as as this leading figure in her life since suddenly vanished. But in a dangerous ugly world with China with problems with pollution and Russia attacking Ukraine on the the foundation of democracy remains the United States Canada and Great Britain staying united. So I think it will be a new era of Anglo American specialness in that relationship both economic and political and also militarily. Really appreciate it. Rice University professor of course Douglas Brinkley taking us through just what has been 70 years of power of news relationships with prime ministers. Caroline I certainly do not want to make light of this situation but we'd had a moment before we went on air how we were talking about becoming financial news now parachuting you in as our chief UK correspondent reflect on this moment as we sort of recognize you as our chief UK resident guy. And I are lucky to have the British accent that helps in these moments an affinity with British tea. But it suddenly is a moment that you know you reach out to your family what they remember what times you've experienced. And Guy I'm sure for you an emotive moment to go back and talk to your children about. Yeah absolutely. I spoke to them a little bit earlier that day. They were. They were surprised they were interested for them. They didn't have the legacy of the history. King Charles will be their king. All right. Guy Johnson there with us and London Romaine Bostick Caroline Hyde and Taylor Riggs in New York covering the passing of Queen Elizabeth the second. We'll be back in a moment. This is Bloomberg. Welcome to our special programming where we of course mourn the loss of Elizabeth the second the longest serving monarch of course of the UK. As for the second dying at the age of 96. Woman 70 years of dedicated service as the Queen nicely now will observe the New York Stock Exchange a one minute moment of silence to honor that life that legacy that service of Queen Elizabeth. The second. Of course that moment of silence being observed by the New York Stock Exchange to remember the life of Queen Elizabeth the second we want to get more insight into what is the end of the second Elizabethan reign as was spoken about by the new prime minister of the UK. A transfer of power. New leadership in terms of the government. The UK. New leadership in terms of a new king. That's bringing Edward Evans of Bloomberg opinion with us now. And what do you make of this moment. And indeed is there any concern any worry about the transfer of power in so many realms at the moment in the UK. It is a major turning point for the UK. You know we forget how long the queen had been on the throne in 70 years. There are very few people alive today who remember a Britain without her as monarch. So is this psychologically a big break and also at Westminster. Less than 48 hours since he became prime minister Liz Truss just taken office in Downing Street and she is now grappling with a new monarch. Now of course the transition will be straightforward. King Charles takes over who will reign as King Charles the third. But again a deeply unsettling moment and a pivotal time. Moments of vulnerability Ed. In what sense. Well when you have a significant change of power a second significant change of authority a a leadership that doesn't have the history that we have relied on of late in the form of Queen Elizabeth. We now have King Charles. Clearly he has been receiving many of the responsibilities. We also have a new prime minister. Is the U.K. going to be able to transition from A to B smoothly. Will others perceive a moment of weakness. This is obviously early days for less trust. It is as you say a moment. There is a moment of vulnerability there for her. She's going to have to run a government through this process of transition. And that said know in historic terms this is nothing like the changes in monarchs that we've had in a thousand years of history. So this government will go on. There will be to be a period of purdah essentially for the next 10 days. The government is also grappling with a huge economic crisis going on the winter and the looming winter energy crisis. And it's a question out there has to be. How is this going to hamper will it hamper those efforts. It adds a complicating factor if you like to the situation. And I'm glad that you sort of run into the economics of this because there's just a few days ago when we were thinking about the new prime minister Elizabeth Truss and some of the parallels where some of the pound weakness that we've seen within Sterling that we haven't seen going back since Margaret Thatcher. How were you thinking about some of the currency weakness the economics that you just described. I think that I think that says will draw a link between the currency and the queen's death is it not correct. But I think what you have to look at is the more direct link between the currency and the market's view on the government of the day. And that is Liz Truss obviously and that goes to the question of you know her experience and her change of direction and her borrowing plans and what effect they may or may not have on inflation in the longer term. The question there with her of course is she she she's announced this program to us to subsidize energy bills to help consumers through this winter. And businesses as well. The question of course is how is that going to be funded and if it is going to require a greater government borrowing. What is the effect of that on ball on inflation in the longer term. But that that's that's an issue about the government not not the monarchy. Really appreciate your time joining us Edward Evans of course joining us from our very own Bloomberg opinion. Want to pivot as well and bring in our very own Francine Lacqua of course joining us there from the U.K. as well. Francine describe began some of the moments that you're feeling and seeing there on the ground. Hi Kyra. Look this was a queen that was loved for decades. Queen Elizabeth was really a figure of national pride. She was a symbol of continuity of stability and she was respected around the world. So this is something that will endure. The next 10 days I think will be extremely tough. They will be extremely moving will have a lot of tears. I walked actually outside of where I was next to Buckingham Palace and it was like a wake. People were coming from all over. We did hear you know all ages with flowers. People were very demure. Now what happened to the next 10 days. There have been leaks about some of the plans of the operation. This of course is also a constitutional concern. So that will be followed very closely not only from all decisions of the U.K. but from everyone around the world. Of course within hours Prince Charles the eldest of her four children will be you know proficient or formally proclaimed. Actually I think legally he becomes king straight away. We see all around London flags flying at half mast. And then this country will embark on this period of national mourning. So normal politics will pretty much be suspended. And we'll see a lot of more tributes flowing in from around the world. Taylor and Francine when we talk about what happens over the next 10 days with the Gaza folks paying their respects. And I guess not only the formality but I guess just some of the sort of accoutrements that they sort of put around this. What can we expect here particularly for those of us who are outside the UK looking in. And I always sort of fascinated by some of the displays that we see when it comes to the monarchy and special events whether it's a funeral or away. You're absolutely right. Remain. And this is what I have said. The UK does so well and they always always bring a nation together. Now out of all the royals when you think about the queen's life this will be one of the most spectacular I guess mass mourning because she was so loved. Now by law Charles becomes king the moment his mother died. Then we'll have a formal recognition. We had code names of whether she died here in London or whether she died of course in Scotland. I think we'll have more details in the next couple of hours or maybe tomorrow. What we know is that employees will probably pay tribute to the new mark to the new mark monarch in the coming days. They will later swear an oath of allegiance to the new king. And there's something that you know like speaking to people here on the ground is that she of course was the queen to all UK including Scotland. And when you have a new prime minister when you have also all of the belligerents that we saw in the northern part of protocol it will be very powerful because we talk about a second referendum in Scotland to possibly see the queen or the coffin of the Queen Elizabeth the second which lay in Scotland for a couple of days. And so there's talk that this is some of the processions and things put in place for the next couple of days. And then of course on day 10 that's when we have the state funeral most probably at Westminster Abbey. And of course you talk there of sort of the presiding over a fractious exit the UK from the EU and of course that referendum that we had previously when it came to Scotland. Do you think there will be some sort of reset politically speaking here Francine or for now. Of course I'm not talking in the next 10 days. That is a day. These are the days for mourning for legacy for thinking of the future. But when we start to think of that future is there a moment to think of some sort of reset in relationships that I think will be goodwill. Right. So I don't know how long it will last. But I think the citizens of the UK will mourn the. And the rest of the world will mourn with us. And that may not last very long. Certainly her legacy render for a long time. But this was a queen that stood by the Constitution could not say what she thought politically about anything. The one thing that people know is that she was very attached to the union the United Kingdom and these nations. And so the last three to four years when we saw some of the fraught relationship between London and Scotland you assumed that certainly for the next couple of months that will take a back step. Whether then we go back to you know people calling for a referendum. Of course a politics will always be politics. But certainly I'm expecting some kind of pause and reflection because maybe people internalize what was dear to the queen. And what we know is that that was her country. She was dedicated and devoted to her people. And of course to Francine Lacqua you just give us a sense of the scale of what is about to happen. You talk about the UK being very good at these sort of things. We've certainly seen a lot of pomp and circumstance over the years. This is going to be a huge event for the U.K.. It will be huge. And I think you know for the moment it's almost impossible to comprehend. And again I mean this has been in the planning for a long time. The UK plans this meticulously. The Queen was 96. The death of the Queen. Probably came as a surprise because we saw only pictures of her three four days ago. But people would have been working on this from you know from from probably the 1990s. If I'm honest what we know is that on day one we enter a 10 day mourning period. There will be no government announcements. Flags will fly at half mast. The next Wednesday is when we have the normal business of parliament being full. I'm good. We'll probably have an outpouring of tributes. And then a little bit later and this is unclear whether it takes a couple of days it could take you to monitor. The queen's coffin will be returned to London. We can expect also a huge patch around DAX and then that will arrive at Westminster for formal line and stage the state funeral. We understand it's probably 10 days after that will be a national holiday. The markets will be close and then we'll have two minutes of silence observed. That is what we know so far. But of course we could see hundreds of thousands of people also lining the streets. We know that networks have been preparing for this for a long time as you speak to any one of the major UK networks. Certainly the public ones they've been also rehearsing this. So I'm expecting a lot of people very touching and beautiful scenes that the next 10 days. Within that do you expect a seamless transition. Any sort of big changes from at least what the new prime minister is calling him King Charles the third. Probably not. Again if you look at what the U.K. do very well is prepared for the parents prepare. So this will be difficult for the family of course for us. She's a queen for them. She is their grandmother. She is their mother. The coronation of we understand that Charles the third King Charles others won't take place immediately. So again we understand from planning that it will probably begin in earnest once the period of national mourning has finished. And then if you look at past events because the queen has reigned for such a long time we have to go back to her coronation. 1963 almost 16 months at the time elapsed between his mother acceding to the throne and her coronation back then. So unclear when that will happen. And we're looking at live pictures right now of the crowds gathering in the rain umbrellas up as word gets out and people begin to pay their respects. And find out a little bit more about what's going on Francine. Now you spent a lot of time in the UK and Europe writ large here. Give us a sense here as to how you think the public will react not just to the news today of the queen's passing but of the new king and I guess what it means for the monarchy and effectively for the entire political system in the U.K. a German King Charles as well of course will be heavily constrained just like his mother's was. It's largely ceremonial. He will of course have to stay neutral in politics. This could be a challenge for a man who's in the past expressed as he is on issues. Remember he's 73. He's never really had the job that he prepared for his whole life. So it will be challenging and it will be interesting as a journalist and citizens to see how he navigates that. He formally appoints the prime minister but of course he is required to appoint someone who enjoys the support of the majority of the member of parliament. So again he won't get involved just like his mother didn't get involved. Queen Elizabeth was there anything political or anything to do with the economy. But if he slips up if he says something that could be construed as political it's you know again something that we haven't seen over the last seventy five years. And that's not to say that King Charles will be purely a figurehead. He will wields you know considerable influence. You will see government papers if he wishes. He'll probably hold these weekly audiences with the prime minister and receive foreign dignitaries. So I don't want to say this is not a non role but we'll see what controls a third as we understand he'll be known for. We'll make of it. And also Francine I hate to say we are business reporters and journalists. We are economics reporters and journalists. But many here in the US think of maybe I don't want to call it gossip but more what's on People magazine and the like. The fractious nature that's become between the royal family itself and Ashley one that's in some way international. Talk to us about whether or not we will see a focus of course on the private lives and indeed therefore the family relationships going forward. I'm sure we will because the. The focus Caroline Hyde we've had over the last two years frankly read any magazine and you go to parties got almost something that you are sure you will talk about in an arc of one of two hours. But I think the family and the royal family have to be extremely careful in these kind of circumstances because we know that the queen was loved. We know that she enjoyed popularity and almost universal support. King Charles will become head of the Commonwealth. This of course as you've been talking about is a group of 54 nations that has its origins in the British Empire. But not all of these nations still love the monarchy as much as they have in the past. So it's also a challenge for the two trials to make sure that if he's not loved like his mother was he still commands if not authority certainly respect. Some have argued that the Commonwealth would be better served by a rotating head amongst its members until we can see some movements potentially on that in a couple of years. It's gotta be attributed to see how King Charles navigates this whole process. There is certainly an expectation that we are going to be seeing a slimmed down monarchy that will effectively focus on the king. King Charles his son Prince William who will now become the Duke of Cornwall. He will he will move into effectively the Duke of Cornwall role. And he will he will command or effectively run the Duchess of Cornwall. That will be that will be the nucleus. And Francine is going to be really intrigued to see where that leaves the other royals. Some obviously are going to be fairly comfortable with that. It's going to be interesting to see how the Sussex is managed that process. But is there an expectation that we are now heading for a significantly slimmed down royal family. I mean this is what we heard rates and again the concern and not the concern. But when you a business journalist and of course you cover appeals and everything that's transparent. This is a cloak of vagueness. Really you don't exactly know what conversations in private the royal family have. So there have been leaks in the past couple of years that controls taking the reins. You want to cut down some of the royals. He wants to be much more nimble. He's also let's remember a businessman right because he's 73. He's had a whole life building for example of the Duchy which is an extremely profitable sustainable food business. The way he will distribute the money amongst the royal household could be very significant compared to his mother. I don't know if we'll ever find out. Nobility of agency how this process certainly unfolds. Francine thank you very much indeed. Playbooks Francine Lacqua joining us on the passing of Queen Elizabeth and what ultimately this is going to mean for the royal family. Crowds gathering outside Buckingham Palace. Let's get the latest now from Bloomberg's Lizzie Burton. She is outside the palace. Paint a picture for us. Well Guy even though it's raining and umbrellas are out the crowd just keeps on growing hair with people coming to pay their respects. I have to say I've found it particularly moving seeing the little girls in their school uniforms with the bouquets of flowers. It's a scene. I was a child when Diana died but that's what I remember it. And more recently this is the scene outside Buckingham Palace. So jubilant. So the queen's platinum jubilee of course celebrating 70 years of her on the throne. But it is a somber mood here tonight. People of all all nationalities coming to pay their respects. Really sad atmosphere after an afternoon of high high anxiety. What does the crowd look like in terms of size. Let's see right now. Well it is increasingly growing more towards the gate with the gold upon it. And then there's this fountain in front of Buckingham Palace. It's just absolutely packed with people. And every now and again you hear a round of applause and everybody left their phones. I'm not quite sure what for but it really is more and more and more people coming as they as they hear the news through London. I came from the Bloomberg office to Buckingham Palace on the tube. And you could everybody was on their phones checking the news to see how the queen was there. And then we had the tragic news later in the day. Lizzie what do you make as well. And sort of the days to come when we think about the return of some of the members of that royal family from Scotland back here to to London. Well we knew what's going to happen. It's a well planned event. Of course the monarch 96. So we knew that the government was going to announce at least one bank holiday for morning. Markets will be closed on those days. Then parliament is going to gather to express its grief adjourn before meeting reconvening for MPC to begin swearing their allegiance to the new King Charles. He's expected to be known as Charles the third. Other sources around the world might well follow because that's exactly what happened. Run. King George died in 1952 and then the royal family are going to announce plans for the queen's funeral. It's expected to be held in 10 days. And on that day it will again be a national day of mourning. Effectively a bank holiday and markets will be closed again. It will be a moment of reflection. It will be the end of an era. And then we'll look forward to the new era of King Charles. And of course we also have a new prime minister. It's a big moment of change here in the UK. We've left the European Union. We're making our own way in the world. And it's really a big moment to change their modes of change that comes with instability is the I think of the train strikes that were due to be occurring. I think of the. Infrastructural well pressure this will put on this funeral the celebration this moment of mourning of a life. It costs significant amount to ensure that the Rice police the right security the right pomp and circumstance. Is that how. What sort of pressure do you think that puts on. Do you think that's a coming together moment given there has been so much division particularly among those that don't feel that they're being able to be paid enough in these current scenarios of higher prices. We can only hope so but it's a real moment of mistrust. The new prime minister has to show her leadership. Of course if you remember when the presenter fainted in one of the TV leadership debates for the contest to be the prime minister less trust showed her capacity for empathy. And you'll remember when Tony Blair stepped up to the plate when Princess Diana died. This is the moment to show that leadership bring the nation together and get the infrastructure working as it will need to to deal with this because as you say the strikes are a symptom of the economic crisis that the UK is in at the moment. We've got double digit inflation. We've got a recession on the way apart from this tragedy. It was already bleak times in Britain. Lizzie let's just talk about the scale of the next few days. I keep coming back to this because I think it's it's as somebody said earlier. Hard to get your arms around exactly what is about to happen. Hard to imagine events that is commensurate with the scale of Queen Elizabeth's reign. What is going to happen. Just give us a sense across the country of what is going to happen here. Buckingham Palace is now packed. The the the area around Buckingham Palace the mall is now packed with people. I would imagine that those crowds are only going to grow. But there are going to be events up and down the country over the next few days to try and remember a queen that had such an influence. Just give us a sense of the scale of what is going to be needed here to do that. I think it will be the converse of the sort of the joy that we saw for the platinum jubilee. And you saw street parties across Britain have roads closed and people coming together to celebrate the queen's 70 years on the throne. Now we will have the sadness of people coming together to mourn for the queen. But of course there will be official days of mourning to do that. And people of all generations the children parents grandparents who cannot remember a time without her. He is so significant. It really is going to be a moment of reflection and such a moment of change to be without her. Lizzie finally as we try to wrap up some of our coverage with you here I know working so late down there on the ground what are some of the moments that you're seeing that you're feeling there as we are looking at live photos of a crowd that seems to be gathering and becoming bigger. Well what I can tell you is that the signal is absolutely terrible. So the word to everybody here is just that. It almost feels like we're in another era. It almost feels like time has stopped because we're all we know is that the queen has died. And more and more and more people are coming together. People are holding hands. People are hugging each other. Everybody's got an umbrella. And yet they're coming out in their droves to pay their respects to the paper. Who's left to the fountain is lit up and it's everywhere. You can see people really trying to take him this moment that we knew one day was coming. But it's really hard to fathom what now that it's actually happened. Absolutely. We're looking at those live picture pictures right outside Buckingham Palace in London as the crowd gathers there. Lizzie Borden out there on the ground helping us with our coverage special coverage here on Bloomberg Television across the world. The death of Queen Elizabeth the second at age 96 of rain of course it started all the way back in the early 1950s ending today. King Charles Guy Johnson now taking over the throne. And I guess a lot of questions about whether his style will be similar to his mother's style or whether we can expect something different. Absolutely. It's going to be fascinating to watch. He has a history of being outspoken. Will he change. Will he be a continuity candidate. Or will he ultimately take his own tack on this one. It's going to be fascinating to watch the next few days though. I've going to be absolutely absolutely enormous here in the UK. I can't. The sense of scale of what is about to happen is going to be huge. I think we'll continue the coverage or continue to talk about it. This is Bloomberg. At the age of 96 Queen Elizabeth the second has died more than 70 years as the queen the longest serving reigning monarch in history and of course now to be taken over as King Charles the third the longest serving waiting for to serve his time as of course the monarch of the UK. He himself 73 years old will be the oldest person to cede the throne in history. We now want to take a moment to contemplate to celebrate the life the legacy of Queen Elizabeth. The second. Queen Elizabeth the second reigned during a period of unprecedented technological social and political change. When she took the throne there had been debate over whether her coronation should even be televised. By the time of her death she'd recorded a comedy sketch for broadcast on Twitter. Really. Please. As head of state she presided over the end of Britain's once mighty global empire and watched the United Kingdom's fractious exit from the European Union. My government intends to work towards a new partnership for the European Union based on free trade and friendly cooperation. Elizabeth ALEXANDRA Mary Windsor was born in London on April 21st 1926 at the age of 10. Her father unexpectedly became king after her uncle abdicated making his eldest daughter the heir apparent. In 1947 she married Prince Philip of Greece and the following year their son Charles was born in 1952. Upon the death of her father Elizabeth became queen at the age of 25 amid cultural and political upheaval in the second half of the 20th century. The monarchy's image in British society shifted dramatically. Moments of pageantry and spectacle like the fairytale wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer were quickly soured by the unraveling of the marriage and Elizabeth's perceived lack of empathy with her popular daughter. But Queen Elizabeth retained the nation's affection. A new generation of royals entered the scene coming across as more in tune with the Times. Although in the waning years of her life controversy arose again over the family's relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and her son Prince Andrew's Association with a convicted sex offender Jeffrey EPSTEIN. The final years of her reign soared. Domestic political turbulence too as Scotland debated independence and Brexit reopened tensions over Northern Ireland. While she had no official say in government matters the queen met every week with Britain's prime minister for a confidential discussion. She worked with 15 prime ministers over 70 years of dedicated service. And the passing of Queen Elizabeth today here. Our focus here all of our special coverage. Joining us right now to talk a little bit more about her legacy and of course the future of the United Kingdom. Matthew Goodwin is joining us right now professor of politics and international relations at the University of Kent. Over in the U.K.. And Matthew I want to start off with this idea of identity. The identity of the U.K. and specifically how that identity is either channeled through the queen through the throne or maybe it's the other way around. An identity of course that has shifted a lot over the years. And of course with the Brexit referendum has now shifted once again a new challenge or maybe a new opportunity for the new king the new monarch. While it's firstly a very sad day for the United Kingdom you're absolutely right to point to the role of the monarch in providing continuity and stability for the United Kingdom. In 1952 Winston Churchill remarking upon the passing of the Queen's father referred to the monarch as providing the mysterious link or in his words the magic link that bound the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth together. And so many people here in the UK are feeling a profound sense of loss at a time. As you point out when the United Kingdom has perhaps never felt more under strain. We have a fragmented union. We have a divided society reflected of course in that Brexit referendum. But more recently in our more febrile politics and for many people the queen was a symbol of national unity that stood above those divisions. As somebody that we look to outside of party politics as somebody who embodied the nation and embodied the values of the nation. A dignity Serbia's gratitude humility. And as the queen herself said grief is the price that we pay for love. And lots of people this evening are feeling a profound sense of grief. Huge grief. Professor as you mentioned there you had also earlier sort of talked a little bit about the politics of UK right now. When Professor I'm curious when you think about sort of the delicate balance that the Crown really represented in wanting to be a firm steadfast voice but also meeting with prime ministers as well but not wanting to get too heavily involved in in politics in that way. What was that delicate balance like for you when you think about the political aspects of the UK. Well it was a delicate balance. The queen famously never intervened in party politics. She was the steady hand. She was the compass of the nation. She met more than a dozen prime ministers seven or eight popes of multiple American presidents. But for many people also she was a direct link to the myths and memories of a nation that they had never personally directly experienced but had read about in the school textbooks the scene in the Hollywood movies the Britain of their parents the Britain of their grandparents and the queen really personified that earlier vision of the country. And Charles the third as we now know that he will be referred to as his coming in at a time when perhaps people are more skeptical of the politicians are more cynical of their politics. And there are some big questions for tomorrow not for today but there are big questions about whether a new monarch will be able to provide that steady hand provide that strong sense of authority and inspire the nation inspire the nation into a new chapter in its history. And as we know the Scotland referendum in 2014 the Brexit referendum in 2016 those tensions are still very visible in our fragmenting EU professor as is King Charles. Going to be a continuity king. Or is he going to be his own man and chart his own course in terms of the way that he develops his relationship with the with the politicians and with the people. I suspect that he will try to provide continuity. He and his office will be acutely aware that he is not the most popular member of the royal family. We know of course that he has advocated a slimmed down model of the royal family. He's wanted to perhaps move into the background members of the royal family that he does not perceive to be as central to ensuring the the the endurance of the institution. And I imagine that Charles will treat the next year or two with extreme care. He will be DAX. He will be careful with his public interventions. It won't be the trials that we've seen over the last 20 years very active in lots of political issues and questions. He is now elevated. He is now our monarch. He is now a symbol of the nation. And he will be aware more than anybody else about the responsibilities that that entails. A monarch also a supreme governor of the Church of England and religion has much a part to play in this as well. Interestingly a monarch of the UK but not just of the UK serving as monarch two members of the Commonwealth that still exist within that realm of the Commonwealth. Queen was the Queen of Canada and Australia as well as the UK. From a global political starts here. How much do you think overall King Charles will have to play. Well I think that's another great question. We are in the midst of developing this amorphous slightly strange concept known as Global Britain that has emerged after the Brexit referendum that introduced a range of potent questions. Who are we. What is our role in the world. Are we closer to America. Are we closer to Europe. Where are we heading on the global stage. And now Chancellor Third will be playing an active role in defining and developing that vision of global Britain of a relationship with the Commonwealth maintaining all new relationships with other parts of the world. We know he has a very strong interest in issues around zero environmentalism but we also know that this is an incredibly delicate time for countries that have a history of empire that have a history. Some might say difficult history with other countries around the world. And he will also be conscious as well too. We haven't mentioned this but it's an important point of renewing support for the monarchy among a younger generation among the millennial generation a Zuma generation from Generation Z who are more skeptical about the royal family who are more skeptical about hereditary power. He will also be very aware of the need to renew the institution's popularity among young Britons and also young people around the Commonwealth and indeed around the world. Professor we will leave it there. Thank you very much indeed for your insight. Professor Matthew Goodwin professor of politics at the University of Kent. Joining us now on set public opinion Ed Torres Rafael. He's just put a piece out on the Bloomberg terminal morning the queen as an American in London. Neither the royal family nor the country knows what it will be like to have a different monarch at the helm. What do you expect. I think as Matthew Goodwin said we'll expect a degree of continuity. Let's you know not be under any illusion. This will be one of the most choreographed successions in the history of succession. This has been planned to a very great degree. And so I think what will unfold now will be according to those plans. But of course you know you can never fully prepare for something like this. She is unique. And I think there are so many unknowns about what happens how Charles rules how the government response to this that interplay between head of state and head of government. So I think both the new now both of them knew. Exactly. I arrived in London for the first time on the day Diana died. And remember just had the you know huge outpouring of public grief and how that took people by surprise and how a new young new Prime Minister Tony Blair responded to that and the kind of way that the monarchy then had to adapt to people's expectations. And I think we just can't really know what sort of response this is going to bring out in people in Britain around the world how the monarchy will have to respond to that to that outpouring and then where this settles down and sort of over time and tries. We should point out we have some headlines crossing the Bloomberg terminal just kind of confirming some of the details that we've been talking about a 10 day mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II which officially will begin on Friday. It says that most UK governments will be suspended during that mourning period and that the UK will communicate any important information to the public as needed during that time. UK schools will stay open as well. Tourists when we talk about sort of I guess the expectation the idea that at 96 years old and with some of the speculation about our health that this wasn't necessarily a total shock. I would assume that for a lot of folks who have been watching the queen over the last few months particularly at her jubilee and some of the concerns about her longevity here how did you feel when you were watching sort of the pomp and circumstance of it the celebration of 70 years and the idea that there may not have been too many years left after that. Yet it felt very much like a historic moment. I remember snapping with my phone stopping a TV clip of when she came out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with her family and thinking you know that is very likely the last time we're going to see them all together in that sort of moment. And you know of course people around the world watched it. Americans were highly tuned in to the Jubilee celebrations. And you I said I think her persona the values that she embraced from duty to decency her love of nature her sense of spirituality her loyalty to her family all of that really I think was communicated around the world. And so although she inherited the crown I think she earned that global respect and regard. And I think we'll see people responding to her passing in a tribute in a way that pays tribute to her as a person as well as the monarch and the role that she that she carried out as head of state. Rafael bring back opinion. A great story. She's already published Mourning the Queen as an American in London. Cross her thoughts on the passing of Queen Elizabeth. The second it feels like Taylor. Pathetic fallacy. The rain pouring down over there in Buckingham Palace. I said this is just so fitting. What do you think about the mourning that you see there on the ground but a global mourning as well as we've been talking a lot about on this program sort of the global stage that the UK finds itself on sort of the inner commonwealth turmoil. Caroline when we think about some of the issues that economics of course affected the UK at this moment but a big global moment as well as probably every news station across the world is really so focused on this moment. And of course the changing of the guard that happens so often outside Buckingham Palace. We now think of the changing of the guard at the top of that palace. This is bring back.