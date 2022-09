00:00

You talk about a hundred and ninety eight. One hundred and one are seeing an increase a rise a risk rising risk off on rest. Is it in the Middle East as I would naturally think of where I sit because of the food and energy crises. Or is it in the West. Where are the biggest risks. Well I mean I think we need to separate two things right. One is the absolute risk where we see protests already happening and we see that you know very clearly in emerging markets not only in the Middle East. We see it in sub-Saharan Africa. We see the nation. We sit in Latin America as well. But the important thing is the direction of travel that we're seeing. And as you mention this is the highest number of countries seeing a worsening in the race since the index was launched. And we're starting to see it also in developed economies. So there is no region that is immune to this. And as you were mentioning the cost of living is affecting economies globally with 80 percent of countries worldwide seeing their inflation above 6 percent. And as you were mentioning earlier some of them very comfortably into the double digits. Now we're already seeing protests in some European nations. Obviously we are in the midst of a huge energy crisis in part as a result of the war. Between Ukraine and Russia. What I find interesting is that many economists and analysts seem to be very I suppose subdued in their view that these terrorists of protests could escalate. What is your assessment of what's driving the protests and how much bigger could they become in Europe. Well I mean what we're seeing in Europe first is beginning with labor action rights. So these are largely protests that are led by trade unions. And in some way if you think about it from a government perspective you have interlocutors that you can speak to to attempt to resolve issues. What concerns us in Europe are two things. One of them is you know what autumn and winter we will have how cold it will be and whether this will drive broader discontent from the population outside labor organization. So when you start broadening discontent and protest movements and you lose those interlocutors that channeled those discontents to governments that's when we start to see more disruptive and protracted protest movements. And that's what we're watching for. For Europe in the next six months. The risk is of course that the civil unrest rises. When you talk to organizations and businesses is it about having this robust disaster recovery plans in place. How do you talk to businesses about these risks. What are they asking you. Well of course businesses want to know where they're most exposed but not only in terms of where protest will happen but when. These will be disruptive to the economy. So what we're looking at are you know areas where populations don't have other means to channel their discontent may not only take to the streets but to the streets in areas that hurt the government if you will. So blockade roads blockade ports blockade specific industries. And how we work with clients is not only to look at these risks but help them understand how it could have impacts in other areas. For example whether it will have an impact on government stability on other freedoms or whether their dependence on government protection. And if security forces have a tendency to repress protest violently whether businesses could be associated with human rights violations.