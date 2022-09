00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Folks she can't be pro insurrection and pro democracy. Not a joke. I'm being deadly earnest now. You can't be pro insurrection and pro democracy. You can't support law enforcement and call the mob that attacked the police on January 6th in the United States Capitol. Patriots and you heard he recently said. He said if he gets elected again he'll play normal. He'll pay their legal fees. How can you call yourself a Democrat with a small D. How can that be. Folks that's why those who love this country Democrats independents and mainstream Republicans have to be stronger more determined more committed to saving American democracy than the major Republicans are to literally destroying an American part. You just have to vote. We have to vote. You have to organize mobilize. Get out the vote. America has to choose. We're going to move forward or backwards or we're gonna build the future or obsess about the past. To be a nation of unity and hope and optimism our nation to division violence and hatred. You know I want to be very clear up front. Not every Republican is a migrant Republican. Not every Republican embraces the extreme ideology. I know because I've worked with them in the mainstream Republicans. There's still a few of them left. But the extreme set of major Republicans has chosen to go backwards. Full of anger violence hate and division. And that's what their game is. And together Democrats independents and mainstream Republicans can choose a different path forward to a future of unity and hope and some optimism and choose. We choose the Democrats to build a better America. And we have such an opportunity to do it. There's no question it's been hard few years but we've come a long way.