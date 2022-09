00:00

Markets second guessing the commitment of central banks again. No I don't think they are. I think the markets finally have digested the fact that rates are almost certain to go up by 75 basis points when the Fed moves next. And I think what we're seeing though is some recognition that perhaps the sell off that we saw in the second half of August was a bit overdone. Generally markets do pullback before the bad news is all in and then they start to recover in anticipation. Investors are usually pretty good at being forward looking and they recognize that some of the stocks that sold off most dramatically really have quite a lot of value in them. And so I think we have some investors out there that are doing a bit of bargain hunting and trying to recognize they need to be positioned in equities now for the recovery. And that recovery may take some time to to develop. But you still want to be there before it starts to happen. Would you put yourself among the category of bargain hunters are you looking at adding to positions right now particularly some quality names. Is this a good time to get long. Yeah we believe it is a good time to get along. One thing we've done for clients though over this very difficult time is we've encouraged them if they're retired for example and they need to live off of their portfolios to to really find ways to be an income oriented strategies. And we have several of them here particularly domestic focused ones have done very well relative to say the S & P 500 because those quality names that tend to pay higher dividends and average have really held up reasonably well. And that's helped our clients ride this out. And we are adding two quality positions here. We're also looking at opportunities to find some bargains. I mean take a company like Broadcom for example to name we've owned for a long time but this is a good time to add to that. They're down nearly 25 percent year to date. And the company has very solid growth very solid and markets its lead times for its chips are 50 weeks out. So there's very good visibility and still strong demand. So that's just an example of the sort of company that has gotten beaten up. It's very cheap at 13 times where investors really could take advantage of adding something that pays a healthy dividend over 3 percent and has a fair bit appreciation potential. How many of those quality names are among small caps as well. We heard from Bank of America today that some of those smaller names are actually pretty pretty cheap compared to their larger counterparts. Actually the most in almost two decades or sell. That's exactly right. The small cap names have really sold off hard. And the reason for that is there's just a lot more uncertainty around smaller cap companies. It's harder to understand them. They're less well covered by Wall Street analysts. And so you tend to find investors running away from those when uncertainty rises. And so consequently they have become incredibly cheap given their prospects. But you still have to confront the fact that their businesses are smaller but a lot of those smaller cap companies can be more domestically oriented. And here when we look at the global economy and the and the risks clearly there are more risks to Europe and Asia than there are right now to the US. The U.S. is not a closed economy by any means. But you know a lot of the small cap names can be more domestically focused and that could give you a better opportunity over the next 12 months or so. And you're also seeing some pockets of earnings risks as well. Well are they. Yeah you know I think that some of the biggest risks are still in the pandemic darlings whether it's Netflix or a peloton you know consumers are clearly shifting their spending patterns and they're moving more toward services and they're moving more towards the things they couldn't do during the pandemic. And this is really a global phenomenon. And so we're seeing some of those names still be at risk. And then of course the names that are most vulnerable during a recession that that tend to be more exposed to middle and lower income consumers. We also think or is whether that's mid-range retail you in those cases we would suggest either going high to something like a Williams-Sonoma which caters to a wealthier customer base or going low to the off price like a target or a T.J. Max which we think will do relatively well should a recession materialize. You mentioned a moment ago that you see some risk around Asian markets. Just wanted to get your thoughts on China particularly in terms of the challenges faced by Covid 0 by the ongoing troubles in the property sector there. Do you see investing conditions improving materially after the party Congress. It is a good possibility that I think the China problems were one of the reasons why global markets and U.S. market in particular sold off so hard in the second half of August as those Covid lockdowns came back around. I mean I think the number of people locked down is equal to the population of France at this point. And some of the bigger manufacturing area. So there's a lot of concern that China's spending capabilities are gonna be dampened by the Covid lockdowns. Plus as you pointed out the property value concerns are also potentially dampening consumer spending. We saw that show up on the manufacturing side and lower than expected export growth in August for China. That's going to affect the global economy. The party Congress might help resolve some of that but I don't think it's likely that they're going to back away from the zero coping strategy. And that means it's going to continue to disrupt manufacturing. There are places to go I think which are more resilient than others. The big companies in China that are really behind the growth whether it's a A by two or Tencent I think have really sold off considerably and their valuations have become very attractive. I think that's sort of a long term bet on the ongoing you know survival and ultimate investments that continue to take place in China.