GIVE US YOUR TAKE ON THE ENERGY CRISIS. IT GERMANY KEEPING NUCLEAR POWER PLANT ONLINE AS THEY TRY TO CONTAIN THIS ENERGY CRISIS. YOU HAVE COAL COMPANIES IN AUSTRALIA, ONE OF THE TOP PERFORMERS IN THAT MARKET. HOW DO YOU VIEW THESE DEVELOPMENTS? IS THE PATHWAY TO NET ZERO GETTING DERAILED? > > I HAVE TO AGREE WITH JOHN KERRY THAT IT ' S REALLY THE SPEED AT WHICH WE ARE MOVING. THE TEMPERATURE TRAJECTORY IS WELL OVERSHOOTING 1.5 DEGREES. WE THINK ABOUT THE CRISIS IN EUROPE AT THE MOMENT AND WE THINK IT IS POSSIBLY A TEMPORARY BLIP IN TERMS OF MOVING TO ENERGY SECURITY. AND IN SOME CASES, THAT MEANS MOVING FROM RENEWABLES. AND ONE OF THE POSITIVES FOR THIS CONVERSATION IS A RENEWED VOCUS ON ENERGY EFFICIENCY. I THINK THAT IS ONE OF THE POSITIVES COMING OUT OF THIS. > > SOME OF THESE OIL AND GAS COMPANIES ARE GETTING A HUGE WINDFALL FROM THESE HIGHER OIL PRICES AND WHAT GAS PRICES ARE DOING THESE DAYS. COULD THAT BE A BETTER OPPORTUNITY FOR BIG OIL TO START INVESTING INTO RENEWABLES? > > I HOPE SO. I MEAN, WE ARE IN TRANSITION AT THE MOMENT IN TERMS OF WHAT WE SEE. THE SIGNS OF WHY WE NEED TO SHIFT. AND WHY WE NEED TO HAS NOT CHANGED. WE HAVE TAKEN ON LONG-TERM TERM GOALS AND TRY TO MITIGATE AMBITIONS AND REDUCE THE NEGATIVE IMPACTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE IS MUCH AS WE CAN. GOING IN AND ACTIVELY ENGAGING, REALLY WORKING WITH THEM AND AN AMBITIOUS AND CRITICAL TRANSITION PLAN. > > IN TERMS OF THE LONG-TERM TRANSITION, WHAT ARE THE KEY TRENDS YOU ' RE WATCHING AND SUSTAINABLE INVESTING RIGHT NOW? > > IT ' S CLIMATE, CLIMATE, CLIMATE. WHAT THEY ARE INTERESTED IN, IT ' S FROM THAT ANGLE WHERE CLIMATE CHANGE IS FROM A REGULATORY POINT OF VIEW. ONE OF THE DRIVERS WE ARE SEEING IS IN TERMS OF THE BENEFICIARY INTEREST. CLIENTS ARE WANTING TO AVOID RISKY INVESTMENTS OR OPPORTUNITIES. AT THE END OF THE DAY, WE ARE SEEING WHAT CLIMATE CHANGES LIKE AND A HUGE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. THE CLIMATE CONVERSATIONS ARE DOMINATING. BUT A LOT OF OUR CLIENTS AND OTHER INVESTORS ARE VERY CONCERNED AND VERY MAKING SURE THAT WHAT WEARY SAY WE ARE DOING IS EXACTLY WHAT WE ARE DOING. AND WE ARE SEEING A LOT OF FOCUS ON KEY REGULATIONS. > > WE HAVE THE TOP 27 MEETING COMING UP TOWARDS THE END OF THE YEAR. WHAT ARE YOUR EXPECTATIONS ON THAT? ARE YOUR EXPECTATIONS MANAGED IN TERMS OF THE CURRENT ENERGY CRISIS WE ARE SEEING? > > THAT IS A REALLY TOUGH QUESTION. I THINK ANYONE WORKING IN THE SPACE HAS TO HAVE HOPE. IT CAN BE VERY DEPRESSING. AND I THINK WHAT WE WILL SEE IS MORE THAN WHAT WE HAVE SEEN BEFORE. NEGATING CARBON EMISSIONS NOW, BEING -- HAVING RECOGNITION THAT CLIMATE CHANGE IS SOMETHING THAT IS HAPPENING TO US NOW. [INDISCERNIBLE] > > TO INCREASE THAT, AND HOW TO INCREASE THAT. AND THE BIGGER IMPACTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE. I THINK THAT WILL BE ONE OF THE KEY FOCUS OF COP 27.