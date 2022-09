00:00

From Bloomberg's global headquarters in New York I'm Kailey Leinz. And welcome to Bloomberg. The lineup the program that showcases the phenomenal growth in the sports betting industry with a special focus on the multibillion dollar boom here in the U.S.. This week we lay out how a Supreme Court decision allowed money lurking in the shadows to be legally wagered across numerous states. Plus the NFL season has finally arrived. We give you the data that gives an edge on week one of the season. And we'll discuss the challenges players face as legalized gambling expands with our special guest former New York Giants wide receiver and Super Bowl winner Victor Cruz. This is Bloomberg the lineup. I'm Kailey Leinz and each week I'll be joined by Bloomberg Intelligence as Demian Sass our who will help us track where the money is going. In sports betting this is the debut episode. We've been working so hard on this. It's finally here and the NFL season is too. Yes. Welcome to Bloomberg the lineup. We're gonna be focusing not on the number of bets that you get right. We're gonna be focusing on the net return on investment over a period of time over a sequence of that's look. This is the witching hour for sport books worldwide. This is the August the September transition the beginning of the NFL season. And we're gonna see that sports handle rise incrementally. Much the same we did last year. Yeah football is huge when it comes to that ultimate handle figuring it could reach 100 hundred billion dollars this year. So let's get to the rundown. A roadmap of the big betting issues we are focused on this week. And of course we're big on the NFL as the season is kicking off. We're gonna be digging into the Super Bowl odds plus some key data connected to underdogs early in the season. And then we'll circle back with how it plays out for week 1. But of course we are not the only ones jazzed about the NFL season and the return of football. Draft Kings to CEO Jason Robins spoke about the ultimate American betting sports. This is our holiday season. You know to make an analogy so you know this is when everything all the numbers go up and it's a fun time of year. We Quinn's going to be fantastic. I'm really looking forward to the most wonderful time of the year. Damien I would have to agree. And of course it all culminates in the big game. So let's begin with those Super Bowl odds. What we're showing you here is the money line. And for those that don't know this is the simplest bet in sports betting. Essentially you're just picking what team you think will win. That's right. It's a bi modal bet. There's one winner. There's one loser. You let the sport books make the line for you and tell you how much you're going to win and lose. But really what you're seeing here of the four teams the Raiders the Eagles the Dolphins and the Ravens three of those had some big free agent acquisitions over the offseason at the wide receiver position. They're the only four teams of 32 in the NFL to see their odds win. The Super Bowl improved since the beginning of the preseason. That has a lot to do with the chemistry between quarterback and wide receiver in my mind. And of course that's a little bit of a problem for the Seattle Seahawks. Now that a certain Russell Wilson has moved on over to my Denver Broncos and as a result they are one of the teams that I've actually seen their odds deteriorating since the start of the preseason along with the Texans the Falcons and the Chicago Bears. So when you look at the Seahawks we're talking odds from one hundred and one to two hundred one literally doubling over the course of the preseason. What you see though you know what I see there. Kelly I see two teams who have castaways at quarterback in week one. Matt Marcus Mariota is going to be starting for the Falcons and obviously Geno Smith for the Seahawks. I guess people are souring on the fact that these old quarterbacks have found the home in week one of the NFL season and the odds reflect that. See that's why you get to host two different perspectives. All right. Well what we also have a perspective in the historical data that goes back pretty far into recent history. But let's look way further back in history and look at how the favorites and underdogs have performed. First up what we're looking at here is the favorite versus the money line. And in terms of actually making a profit in the last couple of years you happen very often in four of the last five years. Actually this was money losing. And that is true too in eight of the last 10. That's exactly right. And look what I want to focus on is that win rate that 66 percent average over the last 10 years not enough to make money from a provident lost perspective. You need to have a higher win rate. Actually in the two years of the last 10 that betting the NFL favorite versus the money line had made money that had to be a 70 percent hit rate. So you got to basically you got to get seven out of 10. Right. If you want to win if you're betting the NFL favorite versus the money one that's versus the money line. So let's take a look at the favorite against the spread as well because honestly it looks pretty similar. Four out of five years you made a loss. Same true. In eight of the last 10. Yeah. When you're betting against the spread a little bit of a different ball game because you're trusting the sport books to give you a spread that's going to keep both teams when you make your bet. So really there's only one number that matters and that is fifty two point four percent. Basically if you assume that you have to lay out one hundred and ten dollars to win one hundred if this spread is equal. That's eleven out of 21. That's basically fifty two point four percent. That's got to be your break even rate in order for you to make money betting against the spread in the NFL. All right. Well let's take a look at the underdogs as well. Can't forget them. When you look at the underdog Don versus the money line I hate to say Damien but exact same thing. Four out of five of the last five years have been money losers. Same goes for eight of the last 10. It's very difficult to turn a profit on this kind of guy. I hope our audience really sees the pattern here. I mean all these better money losers for the last five years across all three that we've shown you here you see a 10 year average of 34 percent the two years that it was positive in the last 10. I'm talking betting the MONEYLINE underdog. It had to be as high as thirty seven percent. So that's sort of your break even there. All right. So if you want to be profitable let's take a look at a fourth bet because this one actually makes a profit more often than not when you bet the underdog against the spread in four of the last five years you have made money. The number on the screen Damian is green. We're here to help you make money. That's the job here. And again as you notice it's that fifty two point four percent number. That's key. We're closer to it here. We're 51 percent 10 year average. Hence the reason we've seen a profit here six out of last ten years Carol. All right. Well let's continue the conversation about the underdog and take a look at how. Strictly if you bet the dog early in the season it's more likely to go your way when you take a look at the outright win percentage way higher in week 1 when you get down to week 17 year down 50 percent from 80 percent. So it really you can see the deterioration as the season goes on. And the reason for this in our belief is simple. In the beginning of the NFL season the sport books just don't know how good or bad some of these teams are. So they're unwilling to give you more spread in order to entice you. And you see that here on the next chart. When you look at the percentage of games with a spread of seven or below there's a lot of them in the beginning of the season and it goes down as the season goes on. The reason is because it's more comfortable with the performance of these teams how they're gonna perform on the field. And so it's more willing to give you additional spread income. OK so the spreads historically have stayed narrow early and that is true once again in these this season. Actually only one game in week one has a point spread above seven points. That would be the Colts versus the Texans at eight points. Then you have the fourth the Baltimore Ravens and the Jets at 7 as well as the 49ers and the Chicago Bears. The others I mean we're talking six and a half points down here at the bottom. The revenge game. You know I'll be watching up Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos against his former team. Right. If you look at underdogs here Cal I mean the thing that I'm looking at is just one team. The Steelers actually made the playoffs last year. So it's no big surprise that you're getting these widespread on week one. And again the key takeaway here is if you are going to bet the NFL in Week 1 you want to bet against the spread early in the season. That's going to be a profitable move for you. Well I just might come back to Russell Wilson in the Denver Broncos because I probably will do that very often. But it just goes to show you how an off season move can ultimately make a huge difference in the odds for a team. And it's not just in the quarterback position as well. We've seen some big moves for the receivers and I think we should talk more about that. Yeah. No I think we should. I mean we think differently. Adams Tyree Cal we've seen AJ Brown we've seen Stefon because we've seen them all. But what you haven't seen yet is our guest here today haven't you. That's true. But he's here now. Victor Cruz former New York Giants wide receiver and Super Bowl champion is joining us. Victor great to see you. Thank you so much for being here. I mean when you take a look at the moves we've seen ahead of the season who ultimately is going to be the biggest game changer for you. I mean it's tough to say. There's been so many just major major moves. You got to reskill obviously. And in Miami you got dangerous and Russell Wilson just doing some crazy things. So I think the biggest mover the biggest shaker is going to be Russell Wilson. I think when you look at the different Broncos and the way they're constructed they've got Jerry Judy they got some pass catchers for him to throw to. And that defense has always been stopped the last few years. So it's gonna be exciting to see just how they play and what better platform than Monday night is forward you all about the NFL wins again. You know we don't want to talk about that. I want to talk about these receivers getting paid this year. Monte Adams you mentioned that Tyree kill. I mean did you retire too early. I mean Victor come on. I just wonder if I got a couple of years down. Need to stretch a little bit and figure this thing out. But yet a big money is coming in. And what I loved the most is the amount of years on some of these guys three four year deals. So these guys are still young getting back into the market and not feeling like oh dinosaurs once that contract is up and they're getting back out there and playing some football. But I'm happy for my guys my fellow compadres go out there and bawl like I know you can. It should be a fun year. Who do you think's going to ball the hardest. I mean as Eric Cooper cop of this season it's tough. You've got so many good receivers right. The vanity items that AJ Brown Gustafson did. I mean the list goes on and on. But if I had to pick one I'm going with AJ Brown. I think switching over to Philadelphia I think him and Jalen Hurts are going to have a special connection. I think they're going to throw the ball early and often out there and they're gonna have some balance between the run in the pass which keeps defenses off balance. So I'm excited to see what AJ Brown does. And it pains me though because my dying is leaving me even saying that for AJ Brown is from a receiver perspective. He's tough enough. All right. Well we'll give you the chance to talk more about the Giants. Just a minute. Hold that thought Victor. We're gonna have more with you. Discuss how legal sports betting went from a Supreme Court decision to almost every facet of American sports. Victor Cruz stays with us. This is Bloomberg the lineup. Odds provided by sport radar are subject to change. Welcome back to Bloomberg the lineup. Up until 2018. Sports betting in the United States was a heavily regulated business mostly running out of a single state. Since then it has seen explosive growth across the nation. Take a look. Once confined to Nevada's casinos legal sports betting in the U.S. is spreading across the nation with over 57 billion dollars worth of legal wagers in 2021. It all started with the Supreme Court May 2018. New Jersey successfully challenged a 1992 federal law banning commercial sports betting in most U.S. states. We'll pick this out of the shadows of legality and make it a legal enterprise. And I think that's going to be a great thing for the people of the states who are sports fans. Since then more than 35 states and Washington D.C. have legalized sports betting. 20 of those states and D.C. having operational legalized mobile betting. And the gold mine is poised for rapid growth. Entire industries saw revenues more than quadruple to four point three billion dollars in three short years. We think state could ultimately end up being the largest sports betting market in the world the United States. Very exciting to see that there's momentum behind that. We are better off with a regular regulated betting framework than keeping it all underground. It's a business matter. We should share in the proceeds. Major sports leagues and companies are already benefiting from the money tied to fantasy sports. Now looking to cash in on legal betting with the likes of the NBA NFL MLB and others announcing partnerships with draft kings and doing betting experiences like the sports book at Nationals Park or arriving at stadiums with one set to open at historic Wrigley Field in 2023 a sign of what's to come. Yes fans continue to crave the thrill of placing wagers on their favorite sports. The landscape is evolving. But what is a sure bet is the big money tied to a growing industry. Our thanks to Bloomberg's Michael Barr with that look at the rise of legal sports betting in the US. We are back now with former New York Giants wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz. We were just hearing there about how sports betting has exploded in the United States. It seems like everyone does it. And that would include players themselves. We have seen players getting into trouble with this Calvin Ridley. Just one example of a player who got busted. How does the league deal with that. What does the NFL need to do. Asked. Sports betting just becomes a larger and larger and larger. That's a great question. And they have to anticipate that players are going to gamble and they're going to place bets. It just is what it is now. How do you regulate that. Because you don't want them betting on their own teams or affecting the games or doing things that can skew scores and things of that nature. So how do you police. It will be interesting to see how the NFL does it because it's hard to stop. It's just something that as you've seen from that graph it gets growing exponentially every year. So you want to put some rules in place. You know when you're part of the NFL when you're behind the shield put some rules in place to kind of just police it because you know guys are gonna do it. You don't want to hear this from experience. I mean it's one thing to speculate that guys do it. But you're saying guys do it Honduras and I'm no snitch and lead with that. But I'm just letting you know that guys do it whether it's underground or whether they're going to fan or to get this done or for a profit exchange place places I know very well. But like they don't you know it's out there. It's happening. How is the NFL going to police. You know Victor we have to talk about name image likeness. You know there's been a big push. You know college athletes are getting paid now. I mean think about this. A UMass Victor Cruz rookie card autograph. I wonder what that would go for. I'm sure Derek Jeter would like that you know doing something on the collectible side now. But for me you know and I it's a big deal. What are your thoughts on it. I mean I'm happy for him. And I'm excited that these guys that these kids are getting the opportunity to have some funds in their pockets to some money to benefit their families some moneys to just make their college experience a little bit easier because I know if I've got a lump sum of money or anything more than the 20 dollars my grandmother is the man I'd be in a different place or I would at least know how to manage money at a younger age and understand that a bit more. So then when these players get to the NFL and they're managing millions of dollars they're getting these large checks they understand how to manage it at least from a micro perspective because they've had some couple thousands or they've had some hundreds of dollars in college and they've understood how to manage that money and make it work for them over the long term. Well let's tear up the script. Let's talk about the NFL season. We need to know what he thinks about different teams. No team more important than your former team the New York Giants. We have seen Kwame Barkley is supposedly looking awesome in camp. We know what's going at the receiver position. They're all getting healthy. Daniel Jones what are your thoughts on the Giants chances this year. Well this is his year. And you said it earlier. By the way you said bet on the underdog wins you a high percentage. You made a bet on my giants on the underdog. This Amy and I are saying that it's at the high. In fact it's coming from me. But I'm excited for this year. I think with the new coaching staff as they're the new GM they're just they're going to be a more competitive team. They're going to team. They're gonna be a team. You look at and you see them out there and you're like this isn't the team from the last couple of years. They're excited about being out there. They're energetic about playing for each other which is most importantly. And then as the season goes on we'll see their identity. We'll see who they become. We'll see what type of football team this creates. And we'll see what Daniel Jones goes in the future. But I'm excited for this team. I think say Kwan is back healthy which is a huge load off of. Jones is back and it allows him to be a little bit more relaxed back there making decisions which you saw early in the preseason offensive line now. I kind of think that they can keep him upright and keep him going. The Giants are up for a big year. So long story short bet on the underdog. I mean not really though. How do you think they're going to stack up in the conference. Are they ultimately going to be one of two teams that makes it to the Super Bowl. Well it's tough. Our conference is tough. Traditionally it's been tough over the years. But I think you know I think we've got our work cut out for us. You know we got the first you know the first month of the season is going to be very very strong. And it's really going to see where it's going to make or break our first one to see to see who we are as a team and really test us as a football team. So I'm excited to see where it goes with that. Division is tough. Philly's gotten better. The Cowboys are still the Cowboys. And they're having some receiver issues but they're still going to be competitive in debt. Prescott's going to get those guys ready to play. You know we talk about the numbers a lot on this on this program. You know we focus on data. You know there's one data point I want to share with you. The chances of an amateur golfer getting a home in one is twelve thousand five hundred one. Wow. And you had an ace just a few weeks back. You got to let us know about it. Tell us how that was. It's insane. It's just my second summer playing golf honestly. And I was at an outing and there was the whole 11:00 at Good Augusta National. And I hit the ball. Didn't hit it. Great. But the golf gods are behind me and it landed short of the green went up the slope came right back down into the hip turn. Or it was Emily Chang. Yes. It's thrilling. Hip turn. Keep your eyes down. That's why you get to keep those ISE down on that ball. But it was an incredible thing through my club 20 feet in the air. So it's just literally like Super Bowl daughter being born and holding one order of importance today. Amazing. All right. We have to leave it there. But former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz Super Bowl champ Victor Cruz as well. Thank you so much. I know we're sitting so I don't know if it'll work but can we. Yeah. Yeah. All right. Here we go. It's all here standing. You can do it all. Thank you so much for joining us. Now coming up we'll talk about what's on the line for the Champions League Major League Baseball and the NBA. Plus we take a drive with Ferrari and the F1. This is the lineup on Bloomberg. Odds provided by sport radar are subject to change. Welcome back to Bloomberg the lineup. I'm Damien Sass. Our week one of the NFL season means. Fantasy football is back. Here are some guys to keep an eye on. Let's begin with a sleepy running back who has been a weak one. Fantasy beast for owners over the past three years. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has averaged twenty five point seven fantasy points in the NFL opener during his three years in the NFL the most among active running backs. Jacobs is coming off the board and fantasy drafts in around the forty eight pick and projects to be a low end RB two or quality flex. The Raiders are facing the Chargers in what's going to be a red hot AFC West matchup. Rivals Minnesota and Green Bay Square off in Week 1. But while most will be paying attention to the Packers offense who without the bounty Adams fantasy owners should pay attention to Delvin Cook. O'Connell's new offense the Minnesota Running Back has scored one hundred and twenty five point three fantasy points versus Green Bay over the last three seasons. That's the most of any running back against any opponent in the NFL. Cooks in the lead RB One is coming off the board in the first rounds of most drafts. Lions tight end. T.J. Hopkinson has been a weak one monster since joining the NFL in 2019. Over his career hawks averaging twenty two and a half fantasy points to open the season. That is just a tremendous amount of output from the tight end position. Hock is coming off the board at around the sixth round in fantasy drafts. Twelve team PPR as the Titans 7 overall. And by the way the Lions are playing Philly in Week 1. The Eagles gave up the most fantasy points to tight end last season. Two of the best young quarterbacks in the league will square off to open the NFL season in week 1. Patrick Mahoney and calamari each averaged over twenty seven points during the first week of the NFL season the highest of any active quarterbacks last year. The two combined for nine touchdowns in week one but both without last year's top wide receiver targets. Tyree Kill was traded and Hopkins is suspended for the first six games. Nevertheless Casey Arizona has the highest over under of the week at fifty three and a half points. So we can sure expect to see some fireworks. And that is your week one fantasy sports update. All right Damian thank you for that but let's go outside of football now with a rundown of the odds. You need to know in the betting futures market starting in the Champions League soccer football whatever you want to call it group play happens in the league this week. Manchester City is the current favourite to win the championship at plus 250. PSG is the second favourite to take home the title I plus five hundred followed up by Liverpool at plus 550 and Bayern Munich are at 650. Liverpool's odds might slip though after their loss this week. Meanwhile in Major League Baseball playoffs are just four weeks away. Right now at the Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites biggest favorites to take home the World Series. That plus 3 20. The Houston Astros are behind them at plus 390. And the New York Yankees and Mets are tied for third at plus 520. Finally the NBA season is right around the corner. And despite losing in the NBA finals last year the Boston Celtics are currently the favorite to take home the championship at plus 5 10 behind them. Our last season champions the Golden State Warriors at plus 630. The Milwaukee Bucks and L.A. Clippers come in at third plus 680. And if there was room for one more team on this graphic it would be the Brooklyn Nets who were clouded by controversy all off season. So let's stay on that. With the Nets Kevin Durant stole most of the headlines this offseason Damian. Their issues began after the nets were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the sceptics. And once the chips began to fall in free agency Kevin Durant gave owner Joe Sigh an ultimatum. The superstar said he wanted out of Brooklyn. He wanted to trade or he wanted general manager Shawn Marks or head coach Steve Nash fired after weeks of trade negotiations. Cooler heads prevailed obviously CAC but he remains in it. And now look at the situation and how it's impacted the Nets championship. Yeah from plus 700 all the way out to plus 4000. Back down to plus 760. So definitely some big moves there. That's from the hard court. Let's move over to the track now because Formula 1 shifts to the legendary Italian Grand Prix at moms of this weekend's Ferrari historic home circuit since 1950. And it comes as Ferrari is in a tough stretch winning just one of the last 11 at Monza the worst stretch since winning just ones between 1980 and nineteen ninety five. Yeah. From Alberto Asgari to Nicky louder to Michael Schumacher. Skewed area has a twenty wins at minds of the most of any constructor in F1 history for his now second in the standings and driver. Clare is currently plus six hundred to win the event but this is Max four stop in's world Kelly and we're all just living in it. He's the favourite to win this weekend. All right so that's a favourite. Let's get to an underdog now and take a look at our long shot of the week. Good luck to anyone playing Alabama especially if they are out of conference this weekend. They'll be taking on Texas. And Alabama has the most consecutive regular season wins against non conference opponents during the FTSE era which goes all the way back to 1978. And in this regard the Crimson Tide of 153 straight. If you are wondering the last time regular season lost with one non conference opponent came in November 2007 against of all people Louisiana Monroe. Well there you go. That's Alabama football for you. So as we said good luck to Texas. That's going to wrap it up for Bloomberg the lineup this week. I'm Kailey Leinz alongside Damian Sass. Our. Have a great weekend everyone. And good luck. This is Bluebird.