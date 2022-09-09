'Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition' Full (09/09/22)

00:00

Queen Elizabeth's death prompts an outpouring of condolences from around the world. The UK mourns its longest reigning monarch and Charles is proclaimed king. We're live to Buckingham Palace shortly. The European Central Bank raises rates by 75 basis points. Christine Lagarde also hints at more jumbo hikes to come. Meanwhile Jay Powell says Fed officials will not flinch in the battle to curb inflation hardening expectations that they too will deliver a third straight super sized hike. Now we're taking of course this hour to look back at the legacy of Queen Elizabeth the second what her reign has meant for Britain and beyond. And we'll also look forward to what the new monarch King Charles the third will mean for the future of the U.K. as it changes and charts a new course in the world or Anna Edwards is with me at Buckingham Palace. Anna she was an extraordinary monarch range more than anyone else. I think also the second longest reigning monarch in the world. What can you tell us about what she meant to the citizens of this country. The absolutely Queen Elizabeth the second Britain's longest serving monarch as you as you say she died at the age of 96 and the nation coming to grips with having to get used to it. To the world without her the only queen that any monarch that most of us have ever known a grieving nation started to come to terms with the end then of the Elizabethan era. She reigned for seven decades. In her time working with some 15 prime ministers the first Winston Churchill was born in 1874. The most recently is just born over 100 years later. That gives you a sense of her longevity for the United Kingdom and for much of the world. Perhaps Queen Elizabeth the second more than any other sovereign defined the latter half of the 20th century and also the beginning of the 21st century. So the end of the Elizabethan era. King Charles the third takes to the throne of course Francine that with Charles now King. And here's what we're expecting over the coming days. The U.K. enters 10 days of mourning today. During the time no government announcements will be made. The normal business of parliament will also be suspended so employees can express their condolences and pay tribute to the new monarch. Charles will also be formally proclaimed king by the so-called Succession Council. He is expected to broadcast a speech to the nation in the evening. And we're likely to get details of the queen's funeral now on Saturday. And police will hold a rare weekend sitting of parliament as they continue to pay tribute. Now they will later swear an oath of allegiance to King Charles. After that details are subject to change. But we are expecting the queen's coffin to be returned to London. And then on day five. For it to arrive at Westminster Hall for a formal lying in state. On day 10 of her state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey and two minute's silence will be observed. Now the day will be a national holiday with markets closed. Joining us now to discuss all of this is our Bloomberg executive editor Ross Matheson Ross. I know you were on air also late last night talking about the challenges of the U.K.. Lying ahead. It's incredible to see the outpouring of condolences from almost every world leader. What will be the next monarch's main challenge keeping the union together or the Commonwealth. Well I was quite struck by the comments last night by the Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon where she said the queen had really been a source of comfort because that's probably really the word that she was not just for the UK but for leaders around the world and countries around the world even when the UK was in dispute with other countries be it over Brexit or even within the Commonwealth. And those questions about is the monarchy still applicable to countries like Australia and Canada going forward. She herself was always seen as a constant somewhere in people very fond of you know a source of comfort. The question is can King Charles replicate that. She put that up over ISE 70 years of being in the chair and through her constant presence in these countries her visits her was he really still has to kind of build that and find his level with him. And so that you could see some questions raised about is the monarchy under King Charles still something that resonates with countries in the Commonwealth and further abroad. She was a constant care. She was a comfort as you describe. What are you expecting then in terms of the reception for a new King Charles. I mean he is somebody who has been more outspoken than his mother. She was somebody who may be part of the reason for her for the fondness with which people hold her in the high regard that people have for her was to do with the way that she managed to keep her herself away from politics. He is somebody who's spoken out more also. Will that influence the way he's received. And I mean even people who are very fond of the queen are not necessarily quite so fond of the monarchy in general. So a lot of questions I suppose for the feature. Well that's right. And of course the queen did occasionally sort of semi weigh into politics perhaps just an arched eyebrow or a side remark about something that she generally did stay out of it as you say. The question is will Charles be more activist in politics and perhaps in the modern era. Is that perhaps what some people are indeed looking for is that guidance from the monarchy in some political topics. Of course he could find his level in the things that he himself has been very interested in over the years. That could be his connection to other countries. He's been very big on sustainable farming for example on fighting climate change. These are big issues he feels passionately about and where he can really bring that to his relationships with countries around the world. So perhaps he may be a different kind of king but perhaps he will find his own course in those kind of issues that he feels very strongly about you know leading the U.K. in terms of the push to fight for climate change sustainable farming architecture. He's also very fond of those kind of topics. Might be his connecting point. Ross thanks so much. Ross Matheson their executive editor for all government affairs. Now joining us now to talk more about this is Professor Robert Hazell from UCLA Constitution Unit. Professor thank you for joining us. This is a change of course for the Constitution. This is a new era. Talk to us a little bit about the challenges and how the royal family would have planned for this. Well the planning has been underway for a very long time particularly for the queen's funeral which will take place in about 10 days time under the codename London Bridge. There is also planning for the Accession Council which is a meeting of the Privy Council which will formally acknowledge and proclaim Charles as our new king. That might have been held this morning in an hour's time but I think my understanding is that it's likely not to be held tomorrow in the morning. It will meet in St James's Palace and it's a two stage event where initially it's not just the councillors who are invited but high commissioners from all the Commonwealth countries where the queen is also on stage. And they solemnly proclaim that the new monarch isn't just the third and they sign a declaration. And that is then proclaimed from the roof of St James's Palace heralds led by God King of Arms. And it's followed by proclamations in the centre of London at the Royal Exchange Charing Cross and proclamations also in the centres of the main capital cities around the UK and into the country from Belfast. Professor has it's been 70 years since this country has seen this process take place. Of course from a monarchy perhaps you want tradition you want something to enjoy you but also maybe you want it to evolve. You told me what you expect this to be different in some ways from what we saw back in 1952 53. I think the accession council ceremony will be very similar. What is likely to be different will be the new king's coronation. I think it will be a much smaller event than a massive coronation that Elizabeth had in 1953 which if you like was almost the last hurrah of empire. When Britain had very large armed forces the armed forces came from all over the Commonwealth countries as well to line the route. And it was a huge event with a very very big audience in Westminster Abbey which took over a year in terms of planning. My guess is that King Jones's coronation will happen sooner than that and that it will be a more slimmed down event compared with 1953. But otherwise the monarchy. I mean it is continuously evolving as many commentators have said during the Queen's erm very long run. The monarchy has adapted and changes changed to changes in the world around us and in society. And I would expect that to continue during the reign of King Charles. Professor what does it tell us about you know when you look at the funeral and the funeral arrangements which we will of course find out in due course. Is it basically the allies of the U.K. that will be so close to heaven. Can you infer from the procession how everything will take place where the UK stands in world affairs. But you're quite right that the general is is partly a staged event a very important state event. And so the UK government will have some say in terms of the guest list. Who is invited. I expect four other crowned heads of Europe to attend the funeral because Britain is not the only constitutional monarchy in Western Europe. There are seven other European countries which are also monarchies and I would expect heads of state from around the world to be invited. But some heads of state will not be invited. I don't expect for example President Putin of Russia to be on the invitation. So it will be a very big grand stage event at which all our main allies and friends from around the world will be present in particular. Of course all the countries of the Commonwealth because the queen above all else was diverted not just to the UK but devoted all her life in the service of the Commonwealth of Nations. If the three countries all around the world. Professor thank you so much for coming on. First Robert has all there from UCLA Constitution Unit. Coming up King Charles a third is a new the new monarch of the UK. We examine the historic transition from one royal generation to another and the challenges of course that lie ahead. This is Bloomberg. It has slid it's sliding even more this morning. So what does it sliding against. It's less of a US story. It's more of a euro story. For example we are looking at the euro gaining. It is back above parity this morning. We've had a variety of different ECB speakers this morning confirming that hawkish message that Legarde gave yesterday. Villa Roy talking about the need to continue to act earlier. Councilmen are saying they're resolute not saying they will hike until inflation is under control of the bond market. Also reacting bond selling off in Germany the front end of the curve nearly up seven basis points. Italian 10 year yields. Those are up nine basis points around the highest since June 14th. But it's not just the euro weighing on that dollar story. It is also the yen. We've done a lot of jawboning from BMJ officials and Ministry of Finance officials over the past 24 hours. Kuroda has talked about the orderliness of the move again. That's what they're trying to prevent not just weakness but an orderly moves. We also heard from Matsu you know the Japanese chief cabinet secretary hours ago saying that they won't rule out any options if such movements continue. So Francine Lacqua we are seeing a decline of the dollar about one point four percent versus the Japanese yen. Danny thanks so much. Dani Burger there of course is the latest on the markets now. Coming up we continue our coverage of the passing of Queen Elizabeth the second. And what lies ahead for the U.K. after her extra ordinary reign. This is Bloomberg. Queen Elizabeth the second range during a period of unprecedented technological social and political change. When she took the throne there had been debate over whether her coronation should even be televised. By the time of her death she'd recorded a comedy sketch for broadcast on Twitter. Really. Please. As head of state she presided over the end of Britain's once mighty global empire. And watch the United Kingdom's fractious exit from the European Union. My government intends to work towards a new partnership for the European Union based on free trade and friendly cooperation. Elizabeth ALEXANDRA Mary Windsor was born in London on April 21st 1926 at the age of 10. Her father unexpectedly became king after her uncle abdicated making his eldest daughter the heir apparent. In 1947 she married Prince Philip of Greece and the following year their son Charles was born in 1952. Upon the death of her father Elizabeth became queen at the age of 25 amid cultural and political upheaval in the second half of the 20th century. The monarchy's image in British society shifted dramatically. Moments of pageantry and spectacle like the fairytale wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer were quickly soured by the unraveling of the marriage and Elizabeth's perceived lack of empathy with her popular daughter in law. But Queen Elizabeth retains the nation's affection. A new generation of royals entered the scene coming across as more in tune with the Times. Although in the waning years of her life controversy arose again over the family's relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and her son Prince Andrew's Association with a convicted sex offender Jeffrey EPSTEIN. The final years of her reign soared. Domestic political turbulence too as Scotland debated independence and Brexit reopened tensions over Northern Ireland. While she had no official say in government matters the queen met every week with Britain's prime minister for a confidential discussion. She worked with 15 prime ministers over 70 years of dedicated service. Caroline Hyde Bloomberg Daybreak. That was a look at the life of Queen Elizabeth of course. Now joining us I'm pleased to say with her perspective on looking back on the queen at Queen's life and then looking ahead to the future of the monarchy. Mary MCLEOD former Conservative Party MP and policy adviser to Queen Elizabeth the second in the royal household. Mary Michael Barr great to have you with us. I found myself quite shocked by the pace at which things developed over the last 48 hours or so. Your reflections this morning. Yes I agree. I mean it's. I was only in Balmoral two weeks ago staying on their state. And and then all of a sudden this has happened. I saw things and this has been a tumultuous week for for the country really. But there's this deep sense of loss sweeping the country. And it's not just in this country. It's a commonwealth. And another royal leaders have paid their respects and made some beautiful comments about this sort of gaping hole that she has left across the world stage as well of course in the heart of the nation. So our thoughts firstly are with or Shery Ahn new king King Charles the third members of the royal family who this is as he said and southern moment of great sadness and you know and talked of the queen has been cherished and much loved. And I think that's false. I've just come from the palace and it's literally you know the sense that you get there is of just real sadness of someone who was loved and almost felt as though she was our grandmother too. So there's you know it's such a sad moment I think for the country and a real moment of reflection. Mary MCLEOD you were a policy adviser to Queen Elizabeth the second. How do you think King Charles the third will be different hers mother. Well I think first of all he's had a brilliant example. And by supporting her being there for especially in more recent years and he has seen the best there is. So that will be something that the inspiration that she's given him and the rest of us and will be there. And hopefully that that inspiration still will live with us for for the rest of our lives. And he will put his own flavor on it of course. But I think he will continue with her incredible sense of duty and devotion to the country and the cause he hears as no sovereign. And I think he will take with it and we've seen it already their values and some of the characteristics that she had whether it was sort of her humility her dignity her warmth her kindness dedication and the curiosity and humor that she also had. I mean I the first time I met her was up Balmoral with a small private dinner. And I just laughed the whole evening because she told story after story. And and then even when I was a member of parliament and I would go to events and there'd be so many times where you know she would just ask such great questions of each individual in the room. And when she spoke to you you felt you were the most important person right then and that she was taken and everything you said and and she did because she would recount these stories over soccer in the evening or dinner. And therefore you know she had thoughts. Incredible. Yeah. Touch that. That was special. I think a new king has got many or all of those qualities as well. And I just think he will continue. He's done some brilliant work with the Prince's Trust and championing causes like the environment before others were doing it. And but he was brave and courageous to take some the time. Yeah maybe the monarchy as an institution that needs to walk a fine line between sticking with tradition reflecting the past but also to some extent moving with the times. That communication policy maybe is a fine example of that. The fact that her death was announced on Twitter before anywhere else. How do you how do you think that the sort of communications strategy she'd move on here. Yes. And we've seen that's one of the examples of where things have changed in the British monarchy where if you look back decades ago not much was said for us. No they're fully engaging. And yes social media is one of those great tools that you can use in a positive way to tell many of the great things that are happening across the country and across the world and sharing those stories. So you know I think there will continue. The monarchy will continue to adapt and change because if you want to stay relevant. To the next generation that has to happen and I think that's where just now we are seeing that people are affected by this across all generations from the oldest to to the youngest. And there's a sadness that they feel because of it. And I think therefore you know communications is am definitely is one of the things we've changed. We've seen the monarchy change in terms of tax and in terms of a how we go about doing things. And we just that we saw the queen doing her doing that for the Olympics. The session was with James Bond. And of course for the recent who believe the doing is having the conversation with Paddington. So you see there's lots of things where the monarchy will adapt and change over time and end. But I must see controls authorities hard. The best Paul Sweeney and follow American MCLEOD you knew. Of course the Queen more than most. A lot of people are talking about her great intellect her great wit and the fact that she could bring people onside. You are just recounting that time you had supper with her at Balmoral. What do you think the UK loses on a world stage. We notice a head of state but she was apolitical. But did she bring other heads of states on the UK side. How is that soft power up close. Yes. And it's a really good point to be not soft. Power is something that prompts you can't measure completely. But it's just base hearing the comments the real heartfelt comments made by world leaders over the last few hours or so since all of this has happened. Literally you see just what impact that that she heart. And not only was she this of a strengthened city under the new prime minister Liz Truss said the rock am of modern Britain. I mean not only was she not from Britain but she was that for the Commonwealth and and elsewhere. So I think that is certainly an I think there will be a smooth transition as we as a we don't have a push then in the next sovereign and place. But it's a that is something that will be I think a priority for just making sure that that those relationships continue to be built and politicians can do part of it. But that argue that the monarchy can do to add to that is a memorable. Do you think there will be a time Mary to stop and think about what the British people want from the monarchy in the 21st century or do you think things will just sort of evolve insert into a new era. Well I think it's I mean every point is a point for reflection as senators. And I think even the Jubilee was a point for. Yes it was a point of celebration but also a point for reflection. And I think for types seen in the palace is that there's an ongoing AM. Is that reflected in terms of what they're how they need to evolve over time. And part of this is staying in touch with what people the issues they're going through the challenges they're going through celebrating the successes. And that's where we see not only our new king but also so many senior members of the royal family who are out there vote on a daily basis doing things that matter and making people feel special and making them feel that hope for tomorrow. And I think that they're hearing from people on from all parts and around the country and on the things that they are facing. So they're massively in touch with the issues of today. And therefore I think that is an ongoing conversation around how the monarchy supports helps. And and also just continues to inspiring people. Mary thank you very much. See Mary MCLEOD former Conservative Party member of parliament and policy adviser to Queen Elizabeth the second with her own personal reflections Francine Lacqua. And joining us now is also a Bloomberg executive editor Ross Matheson. She was of course covering the clout and the perception of the UK from abroad. So Ross thank you for joining us again. What's next for the U.K.. Well that is the question on many levels. It's a complicated question to answer really for the U.K. itself. Obviously in the media it's a period of mourning a sense of like what happens next with the funeral for the queen. All those sort of ceremonial things that will happen. But beyond that there are fundamental questions for the U.K. on several points. One is the future of the monarchy under King Charles. What does that look like. What kind of king does he become. Of course the queen. In recent years had slimmed down the working royals as they're known to try and focus the royal family much more and arguably having greater success with that. But also for the U.K. it comes at a time of really quite serious economic turmoil. Of course you got the energy crisis you've got the masses split still going on from the EU. You've got the role of the U.K. in supporting Ukraine. You've got questions of nationalism in places like Scotland and so on. So a lot of sort of like fracture points potentially for the UK U.K. And so you've got a government that's only just gotten in the chair literally days ago to try and tackle some of those new leader of the government new monarch coming in. That's a really big double whammy of uncertainty. And I want to pick it up pick up on something you said. We know that actually the union rate the United Kingdom meant a great deal to the queen. This was after all her reign. What do we know about how controls. Well what he can do actually to keep it together. Well it was one of the few areas where she's sort of slightly stepped into politics with a couple of occasional remarks. It was very dear to her that it stay a union. And that's something that King Charles perhaps less know about his views on that. And he has been more activist in politics over the years. He may be tempted to step in there in a more overt way than she is. But more broadly he does need to sort of signal that under him the U.K. still remains a viable force. The monarchy is still relevant not just in England and in London where we are today but in the halls of Scotland and further afield. He's got some work to do there. It's extremely touching to think that only two days ago where I imagine you know the queen was already sick she appointed the new prime minister Liz Truss for day three or four into her administration. What can we expect from them. Is everything on hold until the 10 day mourning period is over. Well most of the government business is on hold and government statements on hold. But Liz Truss already made it clear last night she thinks there is a sense of urgency particularly on the energy package. She only just announced that hours before. And of course the government was really in limbo for several months before she took office because Boris Johnson Exodus. So the question is can it wait another 10 days given the crisis we're seeing in any energy markets and supply. Perhaps that's one thing that can't. Ross thank you so much as always for a great insight. Ross Matheson there are executive editor for international government now. Joining us now is Alexander Al-Ahmed. He's a journalist historian and literary editor of The Spectator World. Alexander you just wrote a beautiful piece that was published also this week about the queen and what she meant for this country and beyond. What are you expecting from the reign of Charles King Charles the third. Well I mean I think at this stage not that much because the difficulty is that Charles Hance is he's coming after the most beloved queen has ever been in British history. And also fact as we know an awful lot about it. We don't know very much but it's not it's not that she was 70 years because she had this maxim of never complain never explain. And that serves her exceptionally well because really what she did was she took the monarchy which when she became clear in 1952 was very much in a state of flux because her father George the sixth was in many respects a weak one. She was somebody who didn't have the support that she had and what she did so well over her reign. I think these modern women have such vigor at the moment is that she is somebody who really understood what it means to be queen. And it's an impossible idea but it's a it's not something that many people are ever going to know about. And now we have Charles who has wanted this for decades and it has been thrust upon him. And we shall see what he does with the monarchy because I mean it's been suggested for years. He wants to a much more interventionist woman than his mother. But I very much doubt her to be as popular as she's been. There there's this beautiful piece of course that you wrote for The Spectator in which you say look the events of Elizabeth's reign have been told with a mixture of Breo and times shameless dramatic license in the popular Netflix series The Crown. What do you think she'll be remembered for her the sense of duty or or the fact that she just brought stability to this country. I think that it's important to think about. The queen has been somebody who stood in symbolic relation to every single one of her subjects. She became initially a source of a daughter to a lot of people when she became queen. I mean as time has gone on has been that a mother to a grandmother and to a great grandmother have enormous affection that she's held in is not something which is just a media creation. I think it's a genuine sense that every single person in Britain and I think a lot of people all the way around the world have grown and have grown up having her as this ever fix of Mark and that she's dead is an extraordinary blow. I mean she's not 6 year old woman so it's only a surprise that she's died probably behind the speed of the decline. The fact that a mere three days ago she was shaking hands with Prime Minister Liz Truss means. But I think nobody really knew how to prepare for this. It was a matter of hours yesterday. And you also mentioned your piece. You know the royal family operation became more and more consumer facing. What did that look like. Well Wolf that's been of a royal. Families have had to make themselves accessible. They've had to make themselves seem to be people. But the average person is three pills or that they have a rapport. We've got the queen did so well was to do that have a cheapening herself. She ever plays off in a position of participating in gold in game shows unlike some members of her family. And the fact is is that because of that we can see she always retain her dignity. And I think dignity is a vitally important thing for anyone who's a monarch because once you lose it I think Charles lost a very long time ago. You can't really get it back. Her private thoughts of course remain in confidence. What does the monarchy have to change them. One of the big things that we're trying to of course explain also to our international audience is what this means for the Commonwealth. Well I think that it's been interesting because William's recent remarks on Commonwealth suggest that when he becomes. He doesn't expect to be any kind of monarch of any involvement in the Commonwealth. So I suspect what we're going to see throughout the reign of Charles. Third it's a very strange thing to be saying is that we're going to watch for the dismantling of the Commonwealth. I think enemies by Australia still has a queen. It's because of what hasn't has. A monarchy I should say is because of the queen's extraordinary popularity. I mean I may be misjudging Charles. It may be that he's actually a dutiful committed in and he continues his mother's influence. But there's been nothing that he has done in public life that suggests that he's going to have anything like the popularity or the decency that she's demonstrated. And so I think that also especially in Australia. I don't have that Charles. Actually we don't want him to carry on being our king. And if there was to ransom we'd get to that. Thanks so much for all of the insight. I wish everyone also to go and read your piece on The Spectator. ALEXANDRA Al-Ahmed there. Journalist historian and literary editor of The Spectator World. Coming up our coverage continues as the UK comes to grips with the death of its longest ever serving monarch and the birth of a new royal era under King Charles the third. This is Bloomberg Daybreak. Queen Elizabeth the second was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Had the opportunity to meet her before she passed and she is incredibly gracious and decent woman. Queen Elizabeth The second has been a wise and encouraging guide always wanting the best for our nation. She served us all with strength and wisdom for 70 years. She was the very spirit of Great Britain. And that spirit will endure. World leaders paying tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth the second who died yesterday aged 96. Now we're joined by Bloomberg News editor in chief John Micklethwait John of course a great student of U.K. history and also an understanding of the royal family. What did the queen represent for the rest of the world. Did it bring soft power to this nation. I think enormous soft power. I think if you if you wander around the world you talk to other leaders other politicians. That's still a thrill. Even even Donald Trump got a thrill out of coming to see the queen. And the same goes actually for people from the Eastern Bloc and throughout certainly throughout my experience of being a journalist. You don't want to exaggerate that soft power but it's still actually a soft power comes. It's about as powerful as soft power can get. And we know that she care deeply of course about the old kingdom and the union because of the referendum in Scotland. What can King Charles the third do different. I think it's quite a troubled inheritance. I was just thinking if you if you look back through medieval history you know if you're a monarch you come in and you face sort of I suppose they would characterize it as rebellions in different parts of your realm. Very big chance of Scotland going independent. Probably an equally big chance of Ireland reunifying. You've also got on top of that sort of fractious relationships with with the continent various times of English history that has been a very difficult inheritance. Now obviously it's not really kind of warlike in the way it was 500 years ago but it's still fundamentally a question of keeping the kingdom as as he will view it together with a very strong chance it will come apart. And also on top of that does very difficult relations with Europe as well. I mean many people of course you know adore the queen. But it was maybe because of what she represented the sense of duty the fact that she had come to the throne a very young age. Were they more attached to her as a queen than the monarchy. I think that is the big question. I think that you heard some of the tributes that I think in various parts of the world. Australia is a good example. You know there was immense personal loyalty to her. They thought that she had really done things for them. And she is a very different ship that has sort of spirit right down to the somewhat forbidding holidays used to take in rainy bits of Scotland. The rest of us and indeed her children go off to the Caribbean or the Mediterranean. She used to sit there enjoying the rain. I think there's an element of that which I think works. He gave that gave the message repeatedly. I care about this country. It's the center of it. I think Charles also cares about the country. But he doesn't have that legacy of years of service. What he does have I guess is an advocacy for a climate change. He cared about sustainability deeply. Does he weigh in. So the figure of the monarch is of course the head of state. But they can't talk politically. How challenging will that be for him. I think that's going to. I think climate change now is quite a useful one for him. Before it was something where he sometimes seemed as if he was pushing it a bit. He's been proved right. So well done him. But he still seemed to be pushing the edges of what a monarch should say in politics. Now it is a sort of universal problem. It goes above politics in a strange way. So yes I think it gives him a little bit of room to say some things. I think the big thing for him now is it changes. He's no longer the kind of prince regent waiting to come into power. He is now the power. He is now the person who appoints prime ministers. And that does require I think a sense of stepping back. John of course a lot of citizens of the UK if not the world were looking to the queen for some reassurance in difficult times. This is the queen in that Covid speech today. Once again many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now as then we know deep down that it is the right thing to do. While we have faced challenges before this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor. Using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed and that success will belong to every one of us. We should take comfort that while we may have more still to handle better days return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again. But for now I send my thanks and warmest good wishes to all. You really brought immense comfort in these difficult times to so many people tuning in. Don what we see in the next 10 days this is a mourning country with also great pageantry. I think the pageantry takes over now. The pageantry guides it through. And actually it's in a strange way the pageantry helps the sense of unreality the monarchy always has. The fact it went straight away from the queen to the king with absolutely no change. You need that in order to sustain what it is. I think it's very interesting in that brief clip if you just listen to what she said it's she talked about things being the right thing to do all about duty. And she could talk also about history. She's lived through the blitz. She could therefore talk about Covid. But at the moment yes it comes back to it'll come back to the pageantry can carry you through it. There will be a massive groundswell of support for the new monarch at least in Britain itself. But then sometime in about a month's time it gets more difficult. I mean she she does appoint a new prime minister. Three days ago which goes back to these you know the sense of duty that she had until the very last moment. She did everything she could for this country. It is an opportunity for this trust. I think it is strangely. I think she did. She did it. Okay. Speech. She had the usual problem. Boris Johnson then did something which is rather more remarkable. So she faced that. But in terms of an opportunity to bring things together there's trust has emerged as as kind of a very divisive figure somebody who was only chosen by a minority of her own employees but then was chosen by the Conservative Party members who most of the country didn't exactly welcome. Now she has this amazing opportunity to bring people together. Obviously she would not have wished for that. But it is. But it is. It is. It is. Politically if you were her spin doctor you would say this is this is a real opportunity to do something different. John as always thank you so much for briefing us on TV. Bloomberg News editor in chief John John Micklethwait. Coming up we continue of course our coverage of the UK's longest serving monarch Queen Elizabeth. The second. Yeah absolutely remembering 70 years Matt remembering a reign that's lasted more than many people in this country Cameron then but many people here of course I remember any other sovereign. So what. Well what a shock it has been. Then over the past 24 hours how quickly this has developed. This time yesterday you and I we weren't talking about this this whole lot talking about the queen's health. And now we find ourselves mourning her death. And when welcoming King Charles that said a lot of immediate questions about how arrangements have managed a bigger long term questions about the future of the monarchy the Commonwealth and the future of the UK. But rest assured a nation he shot this morning. All right Anna. Well of course we will continue to get your updates from Buckingham Palace and wow the U.K. and the entire Commonwealth. And really the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth. The second markets are continuing to do what markets do. So let's just take a quick check on those assets. Now broadly it is largely brisk on that was true in Asia overnight. The MSCI Asia Pacific index rallying one point six percent. Largely that was led by Hong Kong technology stocks in Hong Kong having a lot to do with that. The Hang Seng index up about two point seven percent. And of course in China you had some softer August inflation data that lends support to the idea that the BBC and Chinese authorities are going to be able to do more to shore up the Chinese economy. And maybe that means better demand for iron ore. And as a result you had the best week for iron ore going back about a month up two and a half percent for those futures in Singapore overnight. We're trading north of one hundred dollars right at 1 0 to fifty five. And in foreign exchange broadly it is a sharply weaker dollar on the day including against the Japanese yen which is bouncing off of its weakest level going all the way back to 1998 rallying one point five percent against the dollar. Today a massive move the largest in about a month right now dollar yen trading at one ninety seven. It's a very similar story in Europe and well as well in that equities are rallying. We're right around session highs on the stock 600 up about one point six percent. UK markets also are higher even as it is a country and commonwealth in mourning the pound. Also very interesting here. It is stronger against the dollar sharply. So one 16 21 is where we trade on the cable rated as a stronger euro as well off the back of that seventy five basis point jumbo hike from the ECB and hawkish commentary. Now many are betting that they may go. Seventy five. Once again the euro right now stronger against the dollar by one percent were back above parity. One on one flat is where we are at the moment. And finally just pointing out natural gas is EU energy ministers also are having an emergency meeting to discuss that crisis. Natural gas futures though are moving down on the day Matt down about 6 percent to 0 7. 780 is where we are at the moment. We'll have more on that in just a minute. But first a check on the US. Yeah and really very big really huge moves across the four trillion dollar a day f ex market globally. Take a look at S & P futures. We are up eight tenths of one percent after the gains that we saw at the end of yesterday's session about six tenths of a percent on the S & P to the upside. The 10 year yield coming down just about three basis points and change right now to 328. Forty nine. It's the dollar index that you want to keep your eye on. Awful. One 4 percent to twelve ninety four. And Kailey Leinz you are showing big moves against the yen. Big moves against the pound. Well it is going to be a busy end to the week on this Friday Matt. As I mentioned EU energy ministers are holding an emergency meeting in Brussels to come up with ideas to keep the energy crisis from turning into an economic meltdown. Also EU finance ministers will be meeting in Prague with ECB President Christine Lagarde set to get a briefing later this hour after yesterday's hike. President Joe Biden travels to Ohio to attend the groundbreaking of a new intel facility and discuss the CHIPS Act. It brings you the latest data on sports betting trends and features the biggest players in the industry. So stay tuned for that Matt. All right. Condolences pouring in from around the world Kelly for Queen Elizabeth the second after her death at the age of 96. She was not just the UK's head of state but also reigned over 15 other nations heading the Commonwealth of Nations. Queen Elizabeth the second was the rock on which modern Britain was built by the opportunity to meter before she passed and it's usually incredibly gracious and decent woman. Queen Elizabeth The second has been a wise and encouraging guide. Always wanting the best for our nation. She served us all with strength and wisdom for 70 years. She was the very spirit of Great Britain. And that spirit will enjoy all. Let's get back now to Anna Edwards at Buckingham Palace for more on the queen's legacy. And Anna the queen passed away at Balmoral in Scotland. How is news of her death being received in London. Yes absolutely. She did pass away in her country retreat in Scotland's mass at the age of 96. And really the nation still in shock. I think here because this has all happened so quickly for something that could of course have been so anticipated. So expect is there does seem to be as an element of being caught off guard if there's not really being real not fully digested yet. That's certainly how it feels being here in London. So trying to capture the mood. Kind of difficult when you think about how quickly this has moved. Just want to say we were witnessing the queen playing her role as as part the UK establishment asking the 15th prime minister that she has met to form a government that prime minister then two days later having to stand outside Buckingham Palace marking the passing of the queen and saying that the nation should rally around King Charles God save the king. She described the queen as the rock on which modern Britain was built. The UK newspapers of course trying their best to capture the mood today. The Daily Mail with their front page saying our hearts are broken. The Daily Telegraph quoting the queen's words to American friends at back at the time of 9/11 saying Greece is the price we pay for love. I think those headlines to somewhat capture the mood here in London. Absolutely Anna. As we look forward what happens now. King Charles has already ascended. What formally happens as this is still a nation in mourning for a 10 day period. Yes. So 10 days of mourning is the immediate task at hand. That will mean some things are not happening as usual. So for example we have the parliament not doing its normal business. There will be proceedings taking place but really it will be an opportunity for employees to pay tribute to the queen and pledge allegiance to the new king. So certain things will not be happening as normal. There will be a public holiday in around 10 times or 10 days when we have the funeral of the queen. But we'll take a while to get there. Of course there'll be plenty of pageantry to go along the way. As you as you might expect. We're waiting today to hear from the new king. He is expected to come to London. And we expect to hear from him later on today and later on over the weekend into next week the queen's body arrives in London and we prepare for her to lie in state. Meanwhile plenty of world leaders have been giving their comments on the queen. European leaders have weighed in on the queen's legacy with the French president amongst them Emmanuel Macron saying quote The woman who stood alongside the giants of the 20th century on the path of history has left to join them. Queen Elizabeth the second embody the UK with strength and an immutable moral authority. Bloomberg's Europe correspondent Maria Tadeo joins us now from Brussels. And those words incredibly poignant from a historic adversary of the U.K. but a very long term ally and a key ally of the United Kingdom with whom tensions have been high of late. It is a.. And it was a beautiful statement from the French president. And my Kong. Very poetic. He said this is a giant of history that will go down in history as such. I guess you make a very good point. There has been incredible tensions over the past few years between the United Kingdom of course and the European Union. A lot of this resulting from that referendum. But today all of that is gone. I can tell you that the European flags just outside this building now there at half mast. We've heard from every major official say this is a tragic day. This is a historic figure. And the French in particular saying in reality the destinies of our two nations are bound by. This is great friendship and that we have and she will be our queen of hearts and in many ways. So it really is not just beautiful but it also does signal that among the theatrical that come with politics the basis of it is there. And she was seen as this rock for this very good friendship going forward in the future and of course many more years to come. Well and of course Maria her passing comes at a time of mutual difficulties with the UK and Europe as they deal with very serious energy crisis. And that is something that EU energy ministers will be addressing today. Do we have a sense of what the formulation of their plans will look like. Yeah and at times it's hard to capturing the right tone. We have this emotion but at the same time playing behind the scenes here. Energy ministers concerned about this winter. They did take a moment of silence to before the meeting started which is already I believe under way. And Kaylie at this meeting remember it was called about a week's time when it did feel that the European energy market was about to break. Today the way that I was described this meeting would take place as is a brainstorm is anything that sticks anything that works. They want to study. There are no stupid ideas when it comes to a crisis of this magnitude. But I am being told today do not expect fireworks. There will be an intervention in the market but not a lot of measures today. In fact the day to watch would be next Wednesday. That is when our sort of underline would present a roadmap. And then after that it becomes once again as it always says in the European Union a political decision down to European leaders. It is important to know that European leaders are only expected to meet at the start of October unless they decide they have to meet before the end of the month. So for the time being it looks like we're in for weeks potentially of talks. Maria thanks very much. Bloomberg's Maria today out there in Brussels now much like Queen Elizabeth. The second was the keystone of nearly a century of change in the United Kingdom. She was also a constant in the special relationship between the US and the UK. Washington marked the death with lowered flags and statements lauding the queen's leadership. President Biden issued a statement saying the 96 year old monarch defined an era and saying quote Queen Elizabeth. The second was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepens the bedrock alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped to make our relationship special. Emily Wilkins Bloomberg government reporter joins us now with more from Washington D.C. Emily. There is definitely mourning in Washington right now over the queen's passing. You've seen statements not only from Biden but from former presidents Trump and Obama. The queen ultimately worked with 14 sitting U.S. presidents met 13 of them. You saw President Biden last night go to the British embassy sign that book of condolences along with Dr. Jill Biden. And he has also been reported saying that he will be attending funeral services in the UK. It certainly has a big impact. Biden last night opened his speech to the Democratic National Committee talking about the queen how grace ish Grace is gracious and decent that she was. But then he quickly shifted his tune. The midterms are of course getting closer here in the US. And Biden has taken a new tax of really being very aggressive with Republicans and former President Trump painting Republicans as the party of extremes. We heard this a little bit in a speech last week. It continued last night him specifically pointing out Trump's willingness to defend those who had the mob riot on the Capitol on January 6. And so it's very interesting to see that shift in tone. He did talk a little bit about his administration's accomplishments but he very much was in attack mode against Republicans. They think this is something that we can expect to continue to hear in the months leading up to November 8. Yep. Still focused on the domestic picture even as he mourns the loss of the monarch across the Atlantic. Emily Wilkins of Bloomberg Government thank you so much. Let's turn now to central banks ahead of the Fed's blackout period. Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank needs to act now forthrightly and strongly. But the Fed isn't going on it alone. Policymakers from Canada to Europe both delivered jumbo rate hikes this week challenging greenback dominance. Bloomberg's Dani Burger joins us now. Danny it's been quite a week. It has been quite a week. Just on Wednesday we saw the Bloomberg dollar spot hit a fresh new record. But it has been in decline ever since today dropping another 1 percent. Now this isn't so much a U.S. story Kelli. As you point out we heard strong words from Fed Chair Jay Powell there yesterday. It's more of a challenge from Europe from Japan. Now of course one of the biggest weights here being the euro. We are seeing the euro gain this morning. Back above parity wasn't just the 75 basis point hike yesterday because that was met with a decline in the euro. Instead we've had policymaker after policymaker this morning talk about the need to front load rate hikes. That's what we heard from Villa Roy and Casimir talking about the fact that there is no other way. We must continue to hike rates. All of that resulting in a market that has 75 basis points priced in for the next meeting and 50. After that you can see German two year yields for a radio listening audience. Those are up 1 basis points. Italian 10 year yields those are up 3 basis points around the highest at 4 percent since June 15th. So euro's one element. The other element is the yen. Now this all resulting from jawboning from Kuroda who said this morning that the moves are undesirable that we've seen. We also heard from Japanese chief cabinet secretary saying that if the yen continues on this path they must act not intervention yet. But the strongest language we have gotten in favor of it we're looking at a dollar that's down one point four percent versus the yen. Of course any intervention if it's just unilateral might be short lived. But at the moment given the peak we saw in the dollar it's downward draft is put in at least for this Friday. Kelly. Yeah. Very sizable moves in foreign exchange this morning. Bloomberg's Dani Burger thank you so much. There are also some sizable moves when it comes to individual equities in premarket trading here in the US. So let's get a quick check on some of those. Doc you sign the signature company reported results yesterday strong and lifted its forecast. Analysts sounding pretty positive considering the stock was down 62 percent on the year ahead of that number. This morning though up 17 percent before the bell. It is also a big move to the upside for Zee Scaler. This is the security software company also beating expectations delivering a strong forecast on billings as a result. That stock is up about 13 percent. And finally Matt made mention of the fact that we're seeing a pretty healthy rally in Bitcoin today. So that's giving a boost to crypto related equities before the bell this morning Coinbase is up five point six percent and a. Cayley coming up on the program we will discuss continue to discuss the legacy of Queen Elizabeth the second. We will speak to Sue Onslow visiting senior research fellow at King's College London. We'll focus specifically on the queen's global influence in the shape of the Commonwealth. This isn't an. It is a day of great loss but Queen Elizabeth the second leaves a great legacy. Today the crown passes as it has done for more than a thousand years. To our new monarch our new head of state His Majesty King Charles the third. Let's trust the UK's new prime minister speaking yesterday on what comes next after the death of Queen Elizabeth the second. Let's think about her international legacy a little more in the UK. It's the end of one era and the beginning of another. A day after Queen Elizabeth the second died following more than seven decades as monarch. Her son Charles will be formally proclaimed king. That's the business of today. And over the weekend the U.K. has begun a 10 day mourning period that ends with a funeral in some 10 or 11 days. Let's consider the international legacy of the queen though. And we're joined now by Sue Onslow director of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies. Sue very nice to have you with us on this very sad occasion of course. Ken can you give us your thoughts on the state of the Commonwealth what she leaves behind this international organisation that she was so proud of. Indeed. Anna thank you very much indeed for this kind invitation on a very solemn day. The queen left an extraordinary legacy in the Commonwealth. Her favorite international organization and her majesty was of course ceremonial head of the Commonwealth not its political head but was always very attentive to her legacy. So in terms of succession of the headship of the Commonwealth Prince Charles now King Charles has moved into the position of head of the Commonwealth. So there is a process of change but also continuity. And these plans have long been in place. King Charles his position as head of the Commonwealth was effectively confirmed in 2018 in response to the queen's sincere wish. That said this is a very important moment. The end of an epoch for the Commonwealth as an international organisation because of course the queen was its head for 70 years. So yes indeed she was its head for so many decades. She was the glue. She was something of a glue that held it together. So and of course today is a day to reflect on her achievements perhaps. But is there a sense that the Commonwealth could it could be in for a tough ride to try to find new direction. The Commonwealth has always been going through processes of change and I don't want to minimize the challenges that confront this international organisation because they are significant. And one of the constant questions put about the Commonwealth is what is it for. But it's very noticeable that the Commonwealth continues to expand and to attract new applicants for membership. So their countries value being part of this global subsystem for its the practical assistance the networking the connections with other meetings the overlays that the Commonwealth can offer. But the queen as you identified was part was an indelible part of the invisible glue that held the Commonwealth together in past times through some intense crises. And the queen was the ultimate royal diplomat for the Commonwealth. Some of the particular private meetings required very sensitive diplomacy and she invested her life's work and energies towards as I say the Commonwealth. She passes on a considerable legacy but I don't want to minimize the challenges that confront the modern commonwealth. Prince Charles of course King Charles has had a long apprenticeship and has represented his mother at leading Commonwealth meetings which to have required attempted diplomacy and political sensitivities not least. So he has had a long apprenticeship. He understands the protocols and requirements and he has met many Commonwealth leaders. But now is a time when across the Commonwealth a very deep personal affection and huge respect for Her Majesty is very evident indeed. What were things that could be achieved through the Commonwealth. Could be not it could not be achieved by individual nation states. What brings them together in this grouping brings them together in this grouping because individual states and groups of states see the value of the Commonwealth in terms of access expertise and legitimacy that smaller states gain access to this international grouping of 56 countries. Now it doesn't contain a superpower in the form of the United States nor nor China. But it also contains major powers. The Commonwealth. In past years was unusual in its high powered summitry. Now it's part of an international system of international meetings. So its importance has been relatively eclipse. It has limited financial resources but it does benefit through networks. And it's an extraordinary personal organisation. People to people diplomacy which the queen understood and supported by her personal diplomacy. Some cynics have described it as a poor man's view and the potential of the Commonwealth is there. It's whether states and peoples use it wisely because it operates at multiple levels. Yes. So does it need reform to make it fit for the 21st century. All international organizations need reform and need effective management. You can't sit back and rest on its laurels. And the Commonwealth has evolved it. And it will continue to evolve. This very sad moment of the death of the queen and death of the head of the commonwealth is important to Mark. But I don't see the the Commonwealth at risk of breaking up because of this. It will continue and it will continue to evolve as it needs to. So thank you very much. Thank you for your time. Thanks for joining us. Sue Onslow Institute of Commonwealth Studies and its director of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies. We thank her very much for joining us here in London. We're really just day two and dealing with the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth. The second and so dawns another year or the end of the Elizabethan age. The second Elizabethan age of course. And on to the era of King Charles the third. We wait to hear from King Charles himself. He should address the people when he arrives in London at some stage today. And then some pageantry will no doubt begin. As we prepare for 10 days of mourning here in the U.K. this is playing back. It is the end of an historic era in the UK and a new start for Great Britain. Charles will be formally proclaimed king following the death of Britain's longest serving monarch. Queen Elizabeth the second central banks in the spotlight. The dollar takes a breather as the ECB raises rates and traders assess comments from the Bank of Japan's governor as well. And the EU considers radical plans to keep the lights on this winter. The bloc's energy ministers hold an emergency meeting to try to avert rationing blackouts and even social unrest. Welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition on Matt Miller with Kailey Leinz here in New York. Anna Edwards is with us at Buckingham Palace as we remember the 70 year reign of Queen Elizabeth. Anna what's the mood like this morning in London. Yeah. Still very very somber as you'd expect getting ready for ten days of mourning mass and really a sense of shock because of the speed at which all the events of the last 24 hours have really unfolded. The immediate business is waiting for the king to as he is now. King Charles is set to arrive back in London. He was up in Balmoral with his mother yesterday. So waiting for him to arrive in London with the queen consort. He gives a speech and then he is proclaimed king. So he became king immediately of course. But then he proclaimed king over the weekend citizen at some ceremony to go through that. And we built our way towards a funeral. And then in many many months time a coronation. And we will see how that changes from ones of the past. But big questions also about what happens with the policy agenda. That of course because of the hiatus that this period of mourning will brings if every necessary policy changes around the energy crisis. All right. We will continue to look back at the reign of Queen Elizabeth and look forward to the reign of King Charles. I want to take a quick look at what's going on in markets this morning. We do have futures gaining. U.S. futures are up about eight tenths of one percent on this side of the Atlantic in the UK. In Europe we see gains on the stock. Six hundred the European benchmark as well up pretty strong. One and a half percent gains to 420 51. You see a real drop in the dollar against many of the biggest trading partners. And you see the euro for example coming up over parity. That's really the story of the morning outside of the death of Queen Elizabeth. The second is the effects story. We see huge moves in the end huge moves in the pound and the euro coming up over parity. And then the 10 year yield coming down now for a half basis points for and change I should say to three twenty seven fifty three. So investors are buying that debt pushing the yield down. Kelly what do you see in terms of the pre market movers this morning for the U.S.. Well investors aren't just buying treasuries. They're also buying Bitcoin. Bitcoin is up. Nearly 7 percent were back north of twenty thousand dollars. As we see this risk on tone really taking shape on this Friday and upward moves in Bitcoin mean upward moves in crypto related equities. That is usually how this goes. Marathon digital at nearly 10 percent. Right. Watching as well the better part of 8 percent. And also we're seeing technology specifically large cap technology really leading the way this morning. That is where a lot of the volume in premarket trading is concentrated at the moment. You have Tesla up about one point four percent and Apple is up about nine tenths of a percent as well. All right. Now let's get to Kate Jukes right now head of ethics strategy at soccer. And as I said it's really the story of the morning in markets. Of course no one can think about much other than the queen especially someone is British. Kate Jukes let me first ask you what this means to you and how the news has been received with your family and friends. To be honest I'm I'm I'm on my own in the middle of nowhere at the moment. So but I think the general sense of people you know I mean when people in 96 you know it's coming. We've all had parents or grandparents who die. And mostly I think immediately looking back and thinking you know none of us can remember a time when she wasn't clean. By and large we're very grateful for what a good queen she was. And we'll see what we'll see what happens next. But that she's been you know certainly a big part of everybody's life in the U.K. for a long time. And we we. Send us send our love to her family for the loss that they've suffered and. We wait to see what happens next. All right. As we've been pointing out this morning you know markets continue to trade. The queen was really a figure of constancy and that's what we see. And the four trillion dollar a day affects market as well. What do you make of the dollar moves today. Why. Why such strong shifts against the yen against the euro against the pound this morning. I think that the first piece of it is that there's a very strong bullish dollar consensus there's a fair amount of positioning that's long the dollar. And coming into the end of this week what we saw was a rally in the US equity market that started yesterday afternoon and the dollar's been falling ever since. So this was the genesis of this correction is optimism about a soft landing in the United States. Optimism. There isn't gonna be more trouble for U.S. equity market. Perhaps that's helped by optimism that the European response to the gas crisis or the energy crisis is going to be to fight it with fiscal policy. The UK energy support package is huge in financial terms and it's a you know it's going to happen. It's going to make a big difference and it'll bring down the peak levels of inflation. It'll probably therefore it could help bring down the peak levels of interest rates. Certainly it'll soften the it'll soften the blow and it's likely to be repeated across Europe. If you if you carry that sort of forwards you're looking at a world. We're saying well maybe maybe the economic outlook globally isn't quite as nasty as people have thought. The soft landing view in the US gets some help. All of this can get blown out of the water if what we run into next to genuine energy shortages and rationing and things like that over the course of the winter. But but I think all of this was enough if you like to say that to get some some lower dollar positions being squeezed out some shorts in the euro and sterling yen Australian dollar New Zealand dollar all all get squeezed out at a general Friday risk on mood. Well but that raises the question of whether or not this is actually a sustainable move. I mean can the euro really hang in there when yes the ECB is hiking perhaps aggressively again in the months to come. And yet there is that energy crisis that you're describing. You can shop around along a lot for a fair amount of time from here. I don't think the low in the euro is dramatically lower than here. Nor do I think the low in sterling is for this move. We've come an awfully long way. The bad news is to some degree in the market the challenge particularly in Europe with the energy crisis is that it's not obvious how you get a better mood than a better economic outlook before the end of the winter. So we may find that you know the low in the euro is somewhere between 95 and parity. The low in sterling is somewhere between 110 and 115. In other words that they could be not that far from where we are at the moment but that we chop around with. With the market unable to make more than marginal new lows before it gets either short covering bounce because because we have priced in a lot of bad news. But you need something that we haven't seen to kind of change the picture from here. And Kate what's so interesting to me in foreign exchange right now is that you see weakness like forward the pound and the euro that isn't necessarily correlated with what central banks are doing or at least it's not how you'd think these currencies would be behaving. Given how aggressive these central banks are being it makes more sense when you look at the yen because the BMJ is still there in dovish yield curve control mode. So it makes sense that the yen would be so weak. I'm just wondering if you expect that to continue and at what point Kuroda hits a breaking point when we already heard from him today saying yeah I'm watching this and I don't love it. I think I think the U.N. has the capacity to come back an awfully long way in the longer run in the sense that it's become it's it's unsustainably cheap at these levels. It has got one thing in common with the European currencies which is that it suffered a huge terms of trade hit because it's a very big importer of energy and some of its energy is imported from Russia. So it's got the same problems as we have although somewhat less so. It also has a regional dynamic that's been holding it down. You know the weakest currency so far in September of all of the Taiwan dollar the Korean one the Chinese yuan and the Japanese yen they all have something in common right. They are they are all they're all under pressure because the region suffers but largely because the Chinese economy is in trouble. That's going to hold the yen back for a certain amount of time. But when the story moves forwards these are countries with low inflation healthy balance of payments particularly once the energy crisis is solved and they're weak. This may tell us more about the threat to the global economy as it slows. But anything about them. And I think at that stage we may see the yen start to start to come back. And eventually I think we could see a very strong yen rally. The past is littered with periods where the yen once the yen starts to appreciate from these really extreme valuation levels. It goes up very quickly. All right. Kate Jukes of Socks. We're joined now by Bloomberg News editor in chief John Micklethwait. And I mentioned some of the proceedings that are set to take place there John. And in a sense the pageantry perhaps takes over with. We're told that a lot of this has been rehearsed and a lot of it has been planned. But it's amazing how little about it. He's sort of known by the by the general public. But we were told that 10 days of mourning lie ahead. Yes. I have to meet even people like me who didn't know things about the 10 days. I think every time I think it's any great secret that people like the BBC who spent a long time preparing for this. I think most of the kind of newsrooms have been have been doing that. There is a sense in which the pageantry takes over. The Duke of Norfolk always runs these funerals and coronations that that will take over. That again is something that been planned. And that's you I think sort of on a more important level is quite essential for the monarchy or from the monarch's point of view that that pageantry sort of takes over. If you if you have an institution that to some extent depends on magic you have to jump from one king from one queen to a king really quickly because you don't want any degree of waiting. It has to feel as if it's the same process that has worked for a thousand years. And that is that will be the way the palace naturally to some extent I think the government and also the kind of British people will want it to happen. Yes I know one of the things we've been reflecting on this morning John is the way that she seems to be able to use her decades of experience to provide words of comfort and and support it at moments of need. We we were listening earlier to clips of her speaking during the pandemic and saying just the right thing just the right time to really bring hope. And that was some of the some of the power that she brought something that the British people recognize but also other world leaders. I think she had quite a good sense I mean sense of what to say at the right time. She never gave that much away but she was pretty good at somehow managing to connect both with her people and also the wider world. And it's difficult to say because people like me and obviously people as young as you and I have always lived with and have always lived with her. But you know the fact is she she had a lot of experience with this. So I think most of the evidence we can see is that even quite early on she should have had a she had a pretty good idea of what to say. And then after that she stuck to it and it worked very well. And I think it's that mixture between being a bit mysterious. She never let that many people see what she really thought. At the same token having some element of the kind of common touch her have delights were basically quite mundane. You know she liked. She liked going to rainy Scottish games watching horses and eating. She ate off Tupperware all that sort of stuff. She still struck many people despite the immense privilege to which she'd been born as being sort of fundamentally normal. And to pull off that trick of both being mysterious and normal at the same time is something that many politicians would dearly love to have. John in terms of looking ahead to the reign of King Charles can we tell from the past 70 years of knowing him what kind of king he'll be. Or do you think the crown changes the monarch in that sense. I think I think it's the crown does change the monarchy. I think the two points are one I think he probably has to change as a figure. I mean so far I think when you when you were the heir you're allowed to be a provoke. And on some issues like the environment he's been an incredibly kind of helpful provoke. If you look back at it perhaps less so on architecture or whatever you know whatever people disagree or say with him now he is the king and he is the person at the center of the constitution. He is the person who appoints the prime minister. That is a huge huge thing. And so from that perspective I think he has to step back a bit. I think in terms of what kind of king it is the old rather useless saying by Harold Macmillan you know what changes politics is at events. Events dear boy. We do not know what events will be thrown at Charles. If we were we'd be making fortunes in the in the markets or doing whatever. He his mother was very good when events were thrown at her on virtually everyone's. You could argue she didn't do that well on on Diana's death and a few other things. But most of the time she was fantastically good when those events came along. She sort of provided a kind of reassuring center. You don't know how somebody is going to react to events until it actually happens. What do you think the most difficult events to come could be. We know that the passing of Queen Elizabeth the second the reign of Charles King Charles the third wheel began at a time when Scotland may not want to be part of the United Kingdom anymore. I mean how serious and more immediate of a threat of crises like that could King Charles be dealing with. Well I think you Kelly you're actually right. Yes. Macmillan was right. It is events that come at you. But some of them are pretty obvious and coming towards them that I think there's something almost rather kind of medieval about what's happening at the moment. You're in the old days you would inherit the crown of England and if you had difficult relations with the continent France and Germany. Well he's got that. But the actual basic thing about having a kingdom is your first job is to try and keep it together. And at this precise moment you have the Scottish nationalists in power in Scotland and keen to hold another referendum with precious little love for the new Tory prime minister Truss. And you have also the possibility that Ireland could reunite. Well that's you know two out of four of the starting nations of the United Kingdom. Look at the moment as if it's this. Know I would argue in Ireland's case probable that Ireland would unite and in Scotland's case more than highly possible that something will change. So in both cases I think you know that that is a threat to whatever you see as your kingdom when you come in. And on top of that you've got the Commonwealth this sort of rhetoric this fact. But places like Australia other bits. There is considerable personal loyalty to the late Queen Elizabeth that Prince Charles doesn't have the same effect. The crown is still quite a useful thing constitute. In many places but he has a very hard job to convince people that he should be the head of state as well. Well I wonder if this event in some ways gets people to rally around the flag so to speak. You know when Princess Diana died Tony Blair's popularity rose to 93 percent. This could in some ways strengthen the trust government and could strengthen the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. I think I'm not the Commonwealth I'm still a little bit unsure about the United Kingdom yes. I mean suddenly you're going to see a great deal of respect I think for people that Scottish nationalists you might even see some degree of respect from the Irish nationalists in Northern Ireland. I think there will be a strong sense of that. It is for listeners. It is an amazing opportunities of a probably rather horrible way to look at it. But it is that politically because it is a chance to sort of show leadership. So far she did quite a good speech. She said most things correctly. She was somewhat upstaged. And this will be part of her life by Boris Johnson doing by his standards rather a remarkable cat operation about the queen which was that showed you know his gift which is still there for all his liabilities his ability to sometimes put things into words. But if she can hold this together and make bring the same sort of sense of national unity to things like the energy crisis that Britain is heading straight into pretty alarming recession inflation way higher than our American readers are used to an energy crisis much much worse. And so on and so on. And then you've got all the problems of your biggest trading partner not getting on very well with you. So you know trust has got a very difficult inheritance. But this is an opportunity for her who has been so far a somewhat divisive figure chosen by minority of TV MPs even in her own party backed by pretty hard core Tory loyalists. She has got to do a lot of bringing together. But if she can begin to bring bits of the kingdom together she will be doing both herself and actually the new King Charles. Quite a big favour as well. John it's 70 years since we had a coronation as you pointed out. Most people won't remember that the last one eighty five percent I think of Britain's won't remember the last one. Do you think that conceptually Britain will want to paint a picture of a nation that's moved on or one that's in touch with its tradition. I think probably the latter. It's this is a strange country but it does go back a long way. I think the sense of tradition is that I think what the queen was very good at was she did she continually hung onto that sense that there was a sort of wide Britain stood for a wider thing than just a geographic union. You know she fought with Margaret Thatcher over the Commonwealth. She was someone who went through you know she would go to pretty much any version of a local cultural event. She she did all those sort of things. She hung onto the idea that Britain was multicultural but it was different. So there will be a degree of that I think. But also you know a bit of it just rests on tradition. You know there is a simple fact that Charles is now king because he is the eldest son of the outgoing queen. So the monarchy relies on tradition. If nothing else it's kind of right at the middle of what it stands for. So I think you can expect a degree of that. Historically what the monarchy has been very good at doing is sort of relying heavily on that on that tradition but also kind of quietly updating it. And that's what she did without ever appearing to change which is another of her gifts. All right. Bloomberg editor in Chief John Micklethwait thank you so much for joining us with your reflections on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth. The second. We'll continue our coverage of the UK's longest serving monarch coming up. This is Bloomberg Quicktake.