European Central Bank raises rates by 75 basis points. And Christine Legarde hints at more jumbo hikes to come over the next several meetings. We expect to raise interest rates further to dampen demand and guard against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations. Meanwhile Jay Powers says Fed officials won't flinch at the battle to curb inflation hardening expectations that they too will deliver a third straight supersized hike. History cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. I can assure you that my colleagues and I are strongly committed to to this project and we will keep at it until the job is done. Queen Elizabeth. The second died peacefully at Balmoral yesterday 630 UK time 930 p.m. here in the UAE. We're about to embark on ten days of mourning. Her son Charles the third. We are mourn. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much loved mother. This is the euro. This is as it were the laying of the foundation for more jumbo rate hikes from Christine Legarde. Now what's interesting here is that the euro rolled over. As Christine Legarde embolden the narrative for additional 75 basis point hikes. Why. Because Jay Powell spoke and when Jay Power spoke that invoked the spirit of a stronger dollar which is the Fed will be forthright forthright versus the ECB moving at the next several meetings. So the dollar wise is giving back a half of 1 percent this morning Don. Double NIKKEI. As you can see there is still a very difficult point to call a turning point according to various Patel on the dollar's strength. The ECB are far from done. So that is the affect story. Euro dollar above parity cannot endure there. And how many more rate hikes will they do. Let me show you what's happening in the rates narrative because Japan wants to move forthrightly as you've heard. They don't want to be premature. I take you to the very short end of the car. We ramped by nearly eight basis points yesterday were back of the 2007 highs. We need to act now forthrightly until that job is done. So Powell also saying we can avoid a Volcker era which is where unemployment shot up to 10 percent. Larry Summers says you're going to need 6 percent before you can tame inflation in the United States of America. Use rollover ever so slightly at 10 year paper 3 29 and change the oil market. Of course a number of people are saying the oil drop is a huge protagonist and a huge boost around the world for the inflation narrative. But it gets mauled over the past five days down nearly 4 percent. The primetime spread the weaker since January. Back to back weekly losses at two weeks in a row now as the Biden team. There is speculation they will go for more as PPI or releases another offer. Pressure in the oil markets. Juliette Saly in Singapore with the latest on the Asian session Jules. Hey man. Well it really only is about that dollar weakness which is lifting Asian equities. You've got the likes of the Aussie and the Krona leading the G10 space and regional stocks rebounding from those more than two year lows we reached earlier in the session with particular upside coming through in Hong Kong's market when it comes to the currency markets. We heard from Governor Kuroda today saying the recent weakening of the yen is rapid and undesirable. Simon Flint from our M Life team points out look he said this as recently as July but you are certainly seeing some moves higher in the Japanese yen today. And once again we had the PBS said a stronger than expected fix. That is the 13th straight day. Finally seeing some upside momentum in that off shore yuan up by about a third of 1 percent. Let's have a look at the broader China picture because as we're all grappling with these higher prices one place you are not seeing inflation is in China. CPI coming in below estimates at 2.5 per cent in August as Covid lockdowns really forest spending paper slowing to two point three from four point two per cent in July. That was also below analysts forecasts and that came as the drop that we saw in commodity prices. Bloomberg Economics saying more policy support needed when you see these anemic gains in core consumer prices and deep falls in metal costs which are a sign of weak demand. Magnus. Jill thank you. Balance Juliette Saly. In Singapore the death of Queen Elizabeth has prompted an outpouring of condolences from global leaders with many noting that her long reign provided consistency to a world beset by wars a pandemic and other crises. Ten days of national mourning begin in the United Kingdom. Today Anna Edwards is outside Buckingham Palace for us now. Anna thank you for being with us. The world's press are gathering around you a nation in mourning. What would you describe the mood as. Good morning Anna. Yeah good morning to you man as a nation in grief. Waking up with many questions and perhaps in shock for all that this was something that could have been foreseen and was to a large of course expects it. It still happened seemingly incredibly fast from the initial statements coming through from Buckingham Palace that there was concern as she was being monitored by doctors to the news yesterday that she had died at the age of 96 at bomb at Balmoral her castle in Scotland the east coast of Scotland that she loved so much. So a nation in shock perhaps still dealing with the fast pace of these events. The prime minister Liz Truss leading the nation and giving the government's comments of course pointing out that the crown passes. Now to King Charles the third and calling on the nation to rally around King Charles saying God save the king. And newspapers trying to capture the mood of a nation that is really trying to deal with the knowledge that the only monarch that many of us have ever known she was on the throne for 70 years. So most people here have not known anybody else. She was the head of state in other places around the world of course some 15 countries in total. They're trying to capture the mood. And I was taken by the front pages of a couple of them. The Daily Mail saying our hearts are broken. The Daily Telegraph channeling the words of the queen herself saying that Greece grief is the price we pay for love. And those words were quoted by President Biden when he talked about the queen. And of course she lost. Prince Philip has strengthened stay as he was referred to just last year. There's a wonderful line in the in the editorial that we've read none of you. This is this is a beautiful tribute. The revolutionary monarch Queen Elizabeth the second. This is Adrian Wooldridge. She defied the bicycle riding down marketing of European royals and transformed the Windsors into a staunch bourgeoisie. Yet mesmerising dynasty. And she had that mystique of majesty many would say Anna. But of course the international tributes are pouring in from America east and west. The latest. Yeah absolutely. So President Biden saying that she was to your point that man is more than a monarch. She defines an era as we get ready. Well the end of the Elizabethan age we prepare for a new era that comes and and a sense that perhaps things shift things shift beneath our feet. We she is somebody who is so associated with the second half of the 20th century and the beginning of this. And many as I said can't remember a time without history. President Biden giving us those words and referring to the to the quote that she sent to the Americans on 9/11 that grief is the price we pay for love. Australia the prime minister the Middle East the all saying that she was a wise and encouraging guide who brought solace to millions of Australians. The New Zealand prime minister also adding that she was head of state here in Britain but also in 14 other countries around the world. And we've seen tributes coming through from many of those from Canada and others but also from many other countries that have diplomatic ties of course with the UK. But even countries that don't we even heard tributes coming through from President Putin of Russia. And we will leave you there. We will see you throughout morning programming. Images of Buckingham Palace. And just to add to those messages of condolences from this part of the world very close relationships both in terms of being educated in the United Kingdom. His Royal Highness Hamdan. But this is from Sheikh Mohammed. Here we join the world in mourning on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people. Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world. And the crime prince also making his commentary as well with a beautiful image of her royal highness Queen Elizabeth the second queen of love wisdom humanity. The world will miss you. Tributes pouring in from across the world and hear from the rulers of Dubai. Well two central banks jumbo central bank rates are gaining momentum as top Fed officials open the door to 75 basis point hikes. And the ECB walks through it. The Governing Council today decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 75 basis points. This major step front loads the transition from the prevailing highly accommodative level of policy rates towards levels that will ensure the timely return of inflation to our 2 percent medium term target. Global economics and policy editor Kathleen Hays joins us not the messages one wants to be forthright and the other wants to get going at several meetings. Let's start with Matt Miller Gold at the ECB. What did you take away. It's very clear Christine Legarde is now completely onboard with moving ahead moving ahead aggressively. You just heard her talking about removing excessive accommodation moving towards normalization front loading rate hikes. Now this started that kind of phrasing to a large degree in the United States with the likes of hawks like Jim Bullard. But Christine Lagarde has adopted it. And it's interesting too that she is hinting at more potential 75 basis point hikes when she says she sees more high hikes as needed. She talked about well what are several rate hikes that you're expecting. More than two no more than five. She said so she gave us some more guidance there. Interesting. The Bloomberg News reports ECB hawks and doves back this. So it's not just the hawks pushing and shoving the doves forward. They are on board as well. Investors as you know now put food pricing in 40 percent odds of another 75 basis point rate hike as soon as October Madness. When the hawks in the doves meet in the middle country and that's when you really want to worry about policy how much closer is the Fed to third. Jumbo 75 basis points. Just forthright equals 75. They're very close. What's going to stop them. Let's look at it that way. They've already done to 75 basis point rate hikes. They seem to very healthy strong jobs reports in a row. Inflation was above 8 percent still even when it pulled back a little bit on the headline CPI last month. So what if it pulls back some more. What if it went to seven point nine. Oh the Fed slow down. I don't think so because which would make clear in that speech again today like he did in Jackson Hole. We've got to move. We've got to move forward. We can't hold prematurely like Paul Volcker did in 1980 when they thought he had inflation under control. So they started slowing down pulling back on rate hikes. And guess what. They didn't have it under control. They had to start hiking again and they made even a worse recession. That's what he wants to avoid. And he's making it clear that that's what they're going to do. And remember Charlie Evans who is known more as a dove than a hawk. He's president Chicago Fed. He said that he could see going for the five. He hasn't made up his mind yet. But one thing for sure he said we need to keep moving rates higher. And so he said it isn't really 50 or 75 at a time. It's what we're signaling where we're going. And I think that's what matters here. 75 basis point hike from the ECB. I was a little bit surprised. I thought well gee they've got a recession looming and all that. And they really downgraded their growth forecast for next year for 2023. However with the Fed I won't be surprised at all man. If they don't if they do the seventy five I'll be more surprised if they don't. How about you. I'm with you Kathleen. I mean I think expeditious in front loading just means go hard go heavy or go home. There's a window. Jump through it. I'm a great believer in it. Take your opportunity when it comes coming. Thank you very much. Have a great weekend. Kathleen Hays Global Economics on policy at her. Joining us from New York a check back in with Jill. She's with me in Singapore for you. First what headlines from around the world. Juliet Mann. As EU energy ministers hold emergency talks later to thrash out common measures in the hopes of countering a looming gas and electricity price crisis. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has set out a five point plan which includes a price cap on Russian gas. But it's likely to draw strong opposition from some member states healthy people to minimize traveling to other cities during the National Day holiday to prevent the spread of Covid. That's diminishing hopes. The government may relax restrictions after its party Congress in October. In a reversal of its guidance in June the National Health Commission now requires all regions to conduct regular PCR testing. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wants to see tax hikes on the rich and companies to help pay for social spending. Less than two months out from midterm elections Yellen used a speech to highlight what she sees as the bad administration's economic success stories. She says the most immediate challenge was stabilizing prices without losing economic gains from the past two years. And Elon Musk says that Space X held talks with Apple about using Starlink connectivity for the iPhone's new satellite features. The comments came a day after Apple announced emergency s.o.s. My satellite which allows iPhone 14 uses to ping emergency services using satellite networks. It is unclear if the talks are ongoing. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg Markets. Well let's check in on Jihye Lee because the verbal pushback from Kuroda has begun and dollar yen moves by over 1 percent 1 percent bang on the nose our dollar Don by one percent. The yen rallies by one present at the Bank of Japan. Governor says the recent weakening of the yen is rapid and undesirable. This is verbal intervention and I can surely assure you crowd is saying the yen million by 2 or 3 yen per day is very sudden. Very sudden. Affects moves. Increase uncertainty for firms. So this is the first verbal intervention that you've had. I would say to you that in 1998 that tinkering around the edges with verbal intervention does nothing to stop the fire. It takes size and scale and it takes more than unilateral and verbal intervention to move the yen. So I leave that thought with you. Still ahead we will talk golfing genomics with NASA's ADA associate set there. A facade joins me. Plus we speak to the research director of intelligence from various Mayfield Kroft about the risk of civil unrest. And it's rising across the globe. But up next central banks either side of the Atlantic flag. Big moves I had. We'll discuss the market implications with maverick capitals all over CAC. Well he joins me shortly. This is Bloomberg. Need to act forthrightly strongly as we have been doing and we need to keep at it. My colleagues and I are strongly committed to to this project and we will keep at it. It is very important that inflation expectations remain anchored. The clock is ticking. As I mentioned the longer that inflation remains well above target the greater the concern that the public will start to just naturally incorporate higher inflation into its economic decision making. John pile on the fight against inflation. And it is not just the Fed signaling a willingness for more outsized hikes. The ECB also expressing an openness to take more aggressive action after raising rates by 75 basis points. Equity markets are higher this morning as you can see. S & P futures up a third of 1 percent. And European stocks up a tenth of 1 percent despite Scott Miner talking about a 20 percent drop to come in equities along with a number of other big calls out there from Deutsche Bank. On recession risk and the equity risk to come. But let's focus in on the bond market. Oliver Capital is the head of fixed income for global portfolios at Magic. Oliver good to have you with me. Could the ECB who want to act at the next several meetings at the Fed who want to be forthright and I've got probably the front of the peloton. I've got the Aussie's calling time on jumbo hikes. So we're two very different narratives. My question to you is do we get another third in a row 75 basis points from the Fed. Let's start there. Yes I think it's extremely likely. I mean all of the data points towards the fact that to do 75 basis points in the Fed speak also has been particularly hawkish the last few weeks since the midsummer madness when when the markets wrongly thought there was a Fed pivot. So yeah I think 75 basis points is a done deal. He makes a fat power makes it even more clear in my view that you know they're not done without 75. You may get this 75 basis points but then if we have a look at the chart I think is in the GDP maybe 2 2 2 7 4 for a viewers which is what more do you get. Goldman's up their game. They say 75 and 50. That's up from a 50 and 25. And the market is looking for it 75 and another couple of clips of 50. How much of this momentum is already priced in let's say to Ten's The Curve and the dollar. Because that's ultimately the expression of interest of this chart that we have on the screen at the moment. I think most of it is priced into Ten's. I think the most sensitive part of the yield curve is going to be the twos. I think you can see 2s finishing the year three seventy five even close to four especially for terminal. Right. As you say is is going to end up around 375 because I think once you get 75 you get another 50 basis points in November. But then I think the Fed might just stop and they're not going to do these 25 incremental rate hikes that they've done in the past going to do big jumbo sized rate hikes until they reach their limit. So I think two is the most sensitive part of the curve. And I actually think by year round you could see inversion deepening beyond the negative 50 basis points that we saw earlier in the summer. I think it can stretch out as far as 100 basis points between twos and tens but it is 100 basis points and a hard landing. Yes for sure. Okay. So hard landing curve 100 basis points which then takes me. You've just given me a gift horse. Okay. Which is Deutsche Bank. Say on a hard landing equity is down 25 percent. Correlate carve. I know you're going to say I'm not an equities man. You're not getting knighted at this time. Correlate a negative hundred basis point on a curve across the rest of the assets. Is it a catastrophe. Yes it is. And I don't mind like trashing equity strategists who think that equities are going to rebound from here. You ever hear of all of that. Yeah. So but I don't think it's that they say it could be another 25 percent from you know keep talking and I'll find you verbatim. So I'm going to bank. Don't ring me up and give me a bad time. They call a recession as being not their base case scenario. They say that they expect if we hit a recession you could see stocks dying by another 20 percent 25 percent. If we tip into recession in the U.S. I don't think it could be another 20 20 25 percent is already down 18 percent year to date. So I think they definitely retest the lows the previous lows we had around early summer because every rate hike is a hammer blow to growth. And the biggest casualty of that is stocks not investment grade bonds. And you would translate that across into Legarde delivered 75 basis points and made it very clear that there will be multiples of these or there is a risk of multiples of these. The euro still rolled over. I thought what was interesting is Paul talked about forthrightness. Paul talked about our guard talked about several meetings and the euro rolled over which means to me that the Fed is still the alpha in terms of the dollar and the euro. I don't think Legarde put a floor under the euro yesterday do you. No she didn't. I mean they're speaking from the same hymn sheet but I still think that this further weakness come for euro and sterling because that the interest rate differential is going to be greater between. US vs. ECB currencies and sterling because the Fed can do at least another hundred basis points where the ECB and BBB are gonna get tapped out at some point. And of course growth outlook is better in the US inflation is worse in Europe. So a lot of factors are convoluted to say that the dollar strength is here to stay. So we're looking at euro dollar on the chart at the moment. Ryan the Monde was in that seat. Yes. Yesterday he got very frisky. Any sort of sad you know 90 to the dollar 80 to the dollar. I mean I call those kind of catastrophic calls. Can you see a scenario where we get that kind of implosion across assets in Europe. I can because I think when recession hits people look for the traditional safe havens and the dollar is still the traditional safe haven no matter what people say about Bitcoin and all these other newfangled asset classes. So. So yeah I think there will be a hunkering down. There will be a search for safe havens and the dollar and treasuries are going to be people are going to seek those out. There's already pressure in the spreads in the Italian over German spreads. Do you think that that blows out further in terms of risk and just run me through the scenario that. Yeah we do. I mean not only do you have the growth challenge and the inflation challenge in Europe but the challenge is particularly acute for Italy because of course they have the election coming up at the end of the month as you mentioned. So I do think that spreads widen out their past 250. I think that I think they fit 2 4 2 3 times in the past few weeks. Yeah I do think that on the lead up to election they go wider. And then at some point the ECB steps in because they've got this anti fragmentation tool now. So the ECB will step in. But I don't think now is the time to buy P2P. Okay. A couple of interesting calls. Oliver we'll leave it there. Oliver Cattle well had a fixed income and double portfolios over Mush Rack Capital. Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth. The second has passed peacefully yesterday at 630 UK time 930 in Dubai. You're looking at a live shot in the United Kingdom off Buckingham Palace. His Royal Highness Charles the third accedes to the throne. The country enters a ten day mourning period and the condolences are rolling in from the White House here in Zabul PA from his royal highness Sheikh Mohammed. There are ten days of mourning. The employees will hold a rare setting this weekend to pay tributes to her royal highness. The queen's coffin will be returned to London. Queen Elizabeth's death prompts an outpouring of condolences from around the world. The U.K. mourns its longest reigning monarch and Charles is proclaimed king. European Central Bank raises rates by 75 basis points. Christine Legarde hints at more jumbo hikes to come over the next several meetings. We expect to raise interest rates further to dampen demand and guard against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations. Meanwhile J. Power says Fed officials won't flinch in the battle to curb inflation hardening expectations that they too will deliver a third straight super sized hike. History cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. I can assure you that my colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and and we will keep at it until the job is done. And inflation in urban parts of Egypt accelerate to the fastest level in four years driven by higher food costs that as new reports show spiraling prices could stoke civil unrest across the world. We expect to raise interest rates further to dampen demand and guard against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations. Meanwhile J. Power says Fed officials won't flinch in the battle to curb inflation hardening expectations that they too will deliver a third straight super sized hike. History cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. I can assure you that my colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and and we will keep at it until the job is done. And inflation in urban parts of Egypt accelerate to the fastest level in four years driven by higher food costs that as new reports show spiraling prices could stoke civil unrest across the world. Donnie Yen is moving viciously. Juliette Saly ties all together from Singapore for his Jules. Yes Madison certainly is about the dollar weakening story today and of course that verbal intervention you heard from Governor Kuroda in the past hour or so which has given a bid to the Japanese yen. We have heard those kind of comments from Corona before as early or as recently I should say as July saying that these moves are undesirable. But certainly we are seeing some significant moves in dollar yen today. And it is about these weaker U.S. dollar as well. So you've got the Aussie the krona leading the G10 space. And we're watching a higher on and off shore renminbi as well after the PBR sees it a stronger than expected fix for a 13th session when it comes to the equity picture a weaker dollar. Of course a good upside for these Asian stocks which are rising for a second section in a row. A lot of that momentum coming through in Hong Kong and China. We had some more moves by authorities to really try and give a boost to the property market today as well. So US stocks in particular in focus. And when it comes to the bond markets certainly seeing yields beat across the curve especially on the short end. And we've seen that in the Australian bond market as well. So reversing some of those moves that we saw yesterday after those comments from RBA governor low minus. Indeed the RBA moving in one direction relative to the Fed and the ECB. Jules thank you very much. Juliette Saly in Singapore on the markets too. The inflation story from Egypt. Now the urban parts saw an acceleration to the fastest level in almost four years on the back of higher food costs. Consumer prices climbing to fourteen point six percent from a year earlier in August. So let's get the analysis with the Theora Prasad. She's the director of macro economics for NASA S.A.T. Associates a theory. Good to see you. Look not just a top level of fourteen point six percent but on the core sixteen point seven percent at from fifteen point six. So even stripping out the food and energy. This is a strong reading indeed. In addition to rising food cause you're also seeing Egypt tackle about three or three separate locations of fuel hikes. So this is in David Klee feeding on to the overall inflation numbers because as you know indirect effects of inflation spilling over into the various other sectors other than food and beverages costs as well. So this is concerning. We expect this inflation numbers to rise a bit more. It's unlikely that you would see a dampening of costs anytime soon. OK so so you don't think that we're done yet on the spikes higher. No so far. But we have a new Bank of Egypt Governor Hassan Abdullah. Do you think he's going to want to stamp his mark or do you think he'll hold hold his powder dry in terms of raising rates. I don't see a way they can not raise rates till the end of the year. We expect that there will be more retakes coming soon. We will see what sort of size affair what sort of size of hikes before the end of year. Do you think is reasonable right now or where night is around eleven point two to five maybe twelve point two five percent by end of the year at least. At least that much needs to be there because you need to. The concerns on the street are pretty significant. People are facing increasing costs of living and there is a slight bubbling of unrest if we can call it that. So there has to be a way that this needs to be dampened down. And in terms of the bubbling unrest it's interesting as you say and I'm going to speak to Maple Croft versus Maple throw Croft in just a moment. A bite on rest. But concurrent with all of that you've got higher food prices higher inflation and a devalued devalued kind in the confidence of what you've just discussed. Can they devalue the point much more. Given this secular movement in the economy. Well discussions with the IMF are still ongoing. There is a general consensus that they might move on to a flexible exchange rate regime. Yes. Which kind of makes sense given the circumstances they are in. So if you consider that they receive funding from the IMF plus moving on to a flexible exchange rate might be the best way of forward. Egypt at the moment. And that is coming not a flexible exchange that that more flexibility in exchange rate things. So I think it's very likely. OK. The other inflation plan which I don't think to be is deeply surprised about his target 80 odd percent. I say that in a very glib way but it was very much well flagged. Run me through the consequences of 80 percent. I mean is there any way back for Turkey. Given the current economic policy that they're following. I doubt if we would see anything very different. The official data are even being questioned now saying how is the print so low. And other indicators are pointing to a much accelerated rate of increase. So in general there is a consensus that the inflation rate would continue to increase in Turkey. Plus we'll have to wait and watch if they decide to do something on rates. But at the moment it seems pretty much status quo. I mean the liras down 27 percent year to date is the worst performing one of the worst performing worst performing in the emerging markets. Again more pressure to come on the lira. Absolutely. If you look at why forget the inflation trend which everyone follows. If you look at the producer price index it's a drone. One hundred and forty three percent. It's mind boggling that it's gotten so high for so long without any policy measure to counteract it. So yeah unlikely that you would see anything. I mean do you think that PPE rises further. That's what I need to focus on. Isn't that the producer prices. One hundred and forty three point eight percent in August. The annualized gains for food and non-alcoholic beverages. Ninety. Percent Now that's a wee bit better. But on the PPA side one hundred forty three point eight for August. And energy inflation 121 percent year on year. Yes you would see continuing increases. I mean unclear least that is a policy measure to tax to counteract the increase. It's unlikely that you would see any sort of rosy numbers from Turkey in the near future. You're not painting a very glamorous picture for me there as they alternately unfortunately you'd ask me about Egypt and Turkey lunches which are I do not have much rosy things to know. You are the truth slayer. I will give you that theory. Thank you very much. Being a therapist and joining me director of macroeconomics at NASA's A.T. Associates are economic deep dive this one quick check on bitcoin 5 percent up on the week. I mean in the midst of all of the debate in the midst of all of the debate are bite risk and equities et cetera. You're looking at bitcoin up over 5 percent now. You know people are talking about you know that winter in the Bitcoin scenario. But you are looking at a nice pump higher over this morning's session up nearly 5 percent. We are slightly risk on in the equity narrative despite the higher rates from the ECB and higher rates narrative from from the from day that the Fed as well was still 71 percent below the high sixty eight thousand one hundred ninety two. That was at November the 10th last year and down 57 percent this year. This is Limburg. Let's get a little bit more on the Egyptian inflation story as we've just discussed with the theory the fastest pace in almost four years. Somalia has a little bit more of a look from Doha. So Samoan if we step back to the story and we look at those elements the food and the fuel prices what can you tell me. Well as a theory I was just talking about some of these fuel prices the fuel price hikes that we've seen going to continue to affect the year on year data. But I would point you to the month on the month data because we saw in 0 point 9 percent increase in prices on a monthly basis. And the question here for economists is whether or not this continues to move higher or point 9 percent is one of the weakest or the lowest readings we've seen all year. Just two other months at the same or lower. S & P Global says it's already seen non oil businesses reporting a little bit slower rise in input costs. That was something they were passing through to consumers for a while. And their opinion is that inflation is going to slow down accelerating. But of course as you were just speaking to a theory she says we're gonna see more inflation ahead. And she's not the only one. So this debate going to be in focus on September 22 when we see the next monetary policy decision from the Egyptian central bank. Indeed. And another blow to the potential revival of the Iran nuclear deal. What is the latest wound on that. Know we're seeing a new front opened up in terms of disagreement between the US and Iran. The U.S. Treasury deciding to sanction a company that it says shipped drones to Russia for war for use in the war in Ukraine. Also sanctioning three companies and one individual which it says were involved in the development of drone technology. This coming at a time when it looks like those prospects for a revival to the nuclear deal that seemed so positive just a month ago really have stalled. Those talks have stalled again focusing on this IAEA the UN's Atomic Energy Association their investigation into various enriched particles that they found that it says they're not cooperating. Iran is not cooperating with them on. We also got a headline out from an Israeli newspaper. It says that Wendy Sherman. She's the deputy secretary of state in the United States has privately reassured Democratic lawmakers that the U.S. is not going to reenter into this deal with Iran before the midterm elections on November 8th. So that also a sign that we may not get a deal resolution anytime soon but we are looking ahead to the IAEA meeting on next week where they're going to discuss this ongoing investigation. That's been one of the key sticking points for the deal at this point. And to Turkey we just talked about the inflation side of the economic story. But it presents that echoes Vladimir Putin's criticism on the effectiveness of the Ukraine grain corridor. So politics still very much front and center on a global stage. Now what's the significance of this. Yeah politics in play in this actually could feed into that inflation story as well. You know it's important that Erdogan coming out and making these comments because Turkey is really key to this green corridor deal. But if you look at what happened in markets yesterday there really unsure of kind of how to take this because we actually saw a little bit of a decline a retracement in wheat futures prices even despite these comments. One of the reasons markets may not be reacting so much is because frankly these criticisms which really focus on the idea that rich countries are buying a lot of the wheat that's coming from Ukraine that's moving through this great quarter. They're not necessarily all that true. Yes. Europe is getting a substantial amount of these grain exports some 40 percent but Africa is getting 20 percent. Turkey itself is getting a little over 20 percent. And Asia and the Middle East also getting 30 percent themselves. So a substantial amount of this stuff is going elsewhere other than Europe. You know I think the underlying disagreement here is that Russia has a bumper crop of wheat. It's one of the few places of the world that can boast that. But it's still seeing sales really well below normal levels in part because traders are not eager to deal with Russia. We did see some strong comments from the United States State Department however that may have mitigated a little of this concern. The State Department spokesman saying that food and agriculture reiterating that food and agriculture are not subject to sanctions. So maybe a little bit of a commitment to that. They want to see food and fertilizer. They said continuing to reach global markets. So maybe there's some hope for Russia some signal at least that can traders could should continue dealing with Russia because the U.S. wants food and fertilizer to reach that global market. Yep absolutely. Someone thank you very much Simone Foxman that they cut the financial center in Doha. Now we have a new report which says the risk of civil unrest has spiked across the globe as developed nations and emerging markets alike grapple with spiraling inflation and upheaval made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The intelligence varies. Maple Croft Fund that of 198 countries tracked in the civil unrest index 101 showed mounting risk in the third quarter of 2022. That's the biggest increase since the ranking was developed in 2016. So how severe is it. Amanda Bianco is the research director. Chief analyst at various metrics. She joins me now. You talk about a hundred and ninety eight. One hundred and one are seeing an increase a rise a risk rising risk off on rest. Is it in the Middle East as I would naturally think of where I sit because of the food and energy crises. Or is it in the west. Where are the biggest risks. Well I mean I think we need to separate two things right. One is the absolute risk where we see protest already happening and we see that you know very clearly in emerging markets not only in the Middle East. We see it in sub-Saharan Africa. We see the nation. We sit in Latin America as well. But the important thing is the direction of travel that we're seeing. And as you mention this is the highest number of countries seeing a worsening in the race since the index was launched. And we're starting to see it also in developed economies. So there is no region that is immune to this. And as you were mentioning the cost of living is affecting economies globally with 80 percent of countries worldwide seeing their inflation above 6 percent. And as you were mentioning earlier some of them very comfortably into the double digits. Now we're already seeing protests in some European nations. Obviously we are in the midst of a huge energy crisis in part as a result of the war. Between Ukraine and Russia. Now what I find interesting is that many economists and analysts seem to be very ISE subdued in the view that these terrorists of protests could escalate. What is your assessment of what's driving the protests and how much bigger could they become in Europe. Well I mean what we're seeing in Europe at first is beginning with labor action right. So these are largely protests that are led by trade unions. And in some way if you think about it from a government perspective you have interlocutors that you can speak to to attempt to resolve issues. What concerns us in Europe are two things. One of them is you know what autumn and winter we will have how cold it will be and whether this will drive broader discontent from the population outside labor organization. So when you start broadening discontent and protest movements and you lose those interlocutors that channeled those discontent to governments that's when we start seeing more disruptive and protracted protest movements. And that's what we're watching for. For Europe in the next six months. The risk is of course that the civil unrest rises. When you talk to organizations and businesses is it about having this robust disaster recovery plans in place. How do you talk to businesses about these risks. What are they asking you. Well of course businesses want to know where they're most exposed but not only in terms of where protest will happen but when. These will be disruptive to the economy. So what we're looking at are you know areas where populations don't have other means to channel their discontent may not only take to the streets but take to the streets in areas that the the government if you will. So blockade roads blockade ports blockade specific industries. And how we work with clients is not only to look at these risks but help them understand how it could have impacts in other areas and for example whether it will have an impact on governments stability on other freedoms or whether their dependence on government protection. And if security forces have a tendency to repress protest violently whether businesses could be associated with human rights violations. Made it. Thank you very much for being with us this morning the context of risk rising around the world. Amanda Bianco research director. Chief analyst at VeriSign Maple Grove. Thank you for being with me this morning. Plenty more ahead on DAYBREAK. Middle East. This is Linda. Queen Elizabeth the second was the rock on which modern Britain was built by the opportunity meet her before she cried students who credibly gracious and decent Queen Elizabeth. The second has been a wise and encouraging guide. Always wanting the best for our nation. She served us all with strength and wisdom for 70 years. She was the very spirit of Great Britain and that spirit will enjoy all the world. It is paying their tribute to Queen Elizabeth the second who has died at 96 at her home in Balmoral in Scotland. And of course the queen is dead. Long live the King Charles the third who himself has said we mourn profoundly the passing of the cherished sovereign a much loved mother. And I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country. Joining me now is Anna Edwards outside Buckingham Palace. Anna I suppose the question is what is there. What is the sequence. What happens next. The passing of the queen in Scotland yesterday King Charles we understand has already ascended to the throne. Charles the third. What happens next. Yes absolutely. So King Charles ascended immediately to the throne as King Charles the third in terms of what happens next we expect the new king to arrive back in London today. We expect that he will speak to the people later on today. The queen's coffin makes his way to London and then it starts a period of lying in state. And the country is starting a period of 10 days of mourning a 10 day break to grieve. Essentially what that means in practice for daily life and for for the business of the country. We'll see what this means for other institutions. We know that parliament. We'll take a break from its normal routine today and pay tribute to the queen. We know that normal government business will be to some degree suspended. Most UK government statements will be suspended. We'll see what this means for all the important legislation that was trying to get through energy questions of course and around an emergency budget which is much anticipated and what this means with day to day life a lot of people waking up with big questions about that whether schools they do seem to be open shop seem to be open. But how people respond to this might dictate how institutions respond over the days to come. Look absolutely. And I know that there is already a very clear definition of the next 10 days. We you go into a 10 day mourning period. But there are as you say that the parliamentarians will react. But there's also going to be I can see here the CAC the queen's coffin arrives Ana on day five to London to Westminster Hall and then we will have a line in. So you can expect a gathering of cries and mourning in. In the capital. Yes. Yes absolutely I mean for the passing of the Queen Mother many many years ago some 200 thousand people wanted to see her body lying in state. And so if we're we're talking about large numbers of people that's going to be something that will dominate the proceedings here in London. And this is going to be something that will that will happen has happened very quickly. It's taken the nation by surprise to some degree because just remember on Tuesday she was asking her 15th prime minister to form a government. And then we wake to the to the SAT. Well we had the sad news yesterday afternoon of course of her death in the afternoon up in Balmoral in Scotland. And thank you. I know that we'll be together for the next couple of hours on Anna Edwards at Buckingham Palace covering the death of her royal highness Queen Elizabeth the sack. And we'll leave you with an image of Buckingham Palace. Anna will be with Danny and I. Of course a coronation in 1953 was the first televised coronation. 