> > QUEEN ELIZABETH THE SECOND HAS DIED AT 96. A GRIEVING NATION COMES TO TERMS WITH THE END OF AN ERA. SHE REIGNED FOR SECOND -- SEVEN DECADES. WINSTON CHURCHILL WAS BORN IN 1874. TRUMP WAS BORN OVER 100 YEARS LATER. THE UNITED KINGDOM AND MUCH OF THE WORLD, QUEEN ELIZABETH II DEFINED THE LATTER HALF OF THE 20TH CENTURY AND THE START OF THE 21ST. NOW THE ELIZABETHAN ERA IS OVER IN KING CHARLES TAKES THE THRONE. WELCOME TO BLOOMBERG DAYBREAK: EUROPE. I'M ANNA EDWARDS . WE'VE BEEN REFLECTING ALREADY ON WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE COUNTRY, WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE NATION. THE NATION IS STILL WAKING UP IN SOMETHING OF A SHOCK TODAY AS A RESULT OF THE SPEED WITH WHICH THINGS DEVELOPED YESTERDAY. JUST ON TUESDAY, SHE ASKED HER 15'S PRIME MINISTER TO FORM A NEW GOVERNMENT. THINGS DETERIORATED QUICKLY FROM THERE. THE INTERNATIONAL TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN COMING THICK AND FAST. MANUS: THEY HAVE INDEED. JUSTIN TRUDEAU. THERE'S A STRONG BOND BETWEEN THE ROYAL FAMILY HERE , THE YOUNG PRINCE WAS EDUCATED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM. KING CHARLES III HAS ASCENDED TO THE THRONE. WE MOURN THE PASSING OF OUR CHERISHED SOVEREIGN AND MUCH LOVED MOTHER. HER LOSS WILL BE FELT THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY. THOSE TRIBUTE HAVE COME FROM THE CROWN PRINCE HERE. THESE TRIBUTES POURING IN. DANI: YES. OF COURSE, THIS IS MY ADOPTED COUNTRY. JOE BIDEN CALLING QUEEN ELIZABETH A WOMAN WHO DEFINED AN ERA. QUEEN ELIZABETH THE SECOND -- QUEEN ELIZABETH II IS THE UK'S LONGEST SERVING MONARCH. SHE HAS DIED AT 96 YEARS OLD. > > QUEEN ELIZABETH REIGNED DURING A TIME OF UNPRECEDENTED TECHNOLOGICAL, SOCIAL, AND POLITICAL CHANGE. WHEN SHE TOOK THE THRONE, THERE WAS DEBATE WHETHER HER CORRELATION SHOULD BE TELEVISED. SHE HAD RECORDED A COMEDY SKETCH FOR BROADCAST ON TWITTER BY THE TIME OF HER DEATH. > > OH REALLY. > > SHE PRESIDED OVER THE END OF BRITAIN'S ONCE MIGHTY GLOBAL EMPIRE AND WATCHED THE UNITED KINGDOM REMOVED FROM THE EUROPEAN UNION. > > MY GOVERNMENT INTENDS TO WORK TOWARDS A NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH THE EUROPEAN UNION BASED ON FREE-TRADE AND FRIENDLY COOPERATION. > > SHE WAS BORN IN LONDON ON APRIL 21, 1926. AT THE AGE OF 10, HER FATHER UNEXPECTEDLY BECAME KING AFTER HER UNCLE ABDICATED, MAKING HIS ELDEST DAUGHTER THE HEIR APPARENT. IN 1947, SHE MARRIED PRINCE PHILIP OF GREECE. THE FOLLOWING YEAR, THEIR SON WAS BORN. IN 1952, SHE BECAME QUEEN AT THE AGE OF 25. AMID CULTURAL AND POLITICAL UPHEAVAL IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE 20TH CENTURY, THE MONARCHY'S IMAGE IN BRITISH SOCIETY DREW -- SHIFTED DRAMATICALLY. MOMENTS OF PAGEANTRY AND SPECTACLE WERE QUICKLY SOURED BY THE UNRAVELING OF THE MARRIAGE AND ELIZABETH'S LACK OF EMPATHY WITH HER DAUGHTER-IN-LAW. QUEEN ELIZABETH RETAINED THE NATION'S AFFECTION. A NEW GENERATION OF ROYALS ENTERED THE SCENE, COMING ACROSS AS MORE IN TUNE WITH THE TIMES. IN THE WANING YEARS OF HER LIFE, CONTROVERSY AROSE AGAIN OVER THE FAMILY'S RELATIONSHIP WITH HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE. HER SON PRINCE ANDREW'S ASSOCIATION WITH JEFFREY EPSTEIN. DOMESTIC AND POLITICAL TURBULENCE. BREXIT REOPENED TENSIONS IN THE NORTHERN ISLAND. SHE HAD NO OFFICIAL SAY IN GOVERNMENT MATTERS. SHE MET WITH BRITAIN'S PRIME MINISTER EVERY WEEK FOR A CONFIDENTIAL DISCUSSION. SHE WORKED WITH 15 PRIME MINISTERS OVER 70 YEARS OF DEDICATED SERVICE. MANUS: QUEEN ELIZABETH II OVERTOOK QUEEN VICTORIA'S RECORD AND LEAD THE COUNTRY'S ARE MANY TIMES OF POLITICAL AND SOCIAL UPHEAVAL. HER LAST ACT AS MONARCH WAS TO ENSURE THE SMOOTH TRANSITION OF POWER FROM BORIS JOHNSON TO LIZ TRUSS. THE NEW PRIME MINISTER SAYS THE QUEEN WAS THE ROCK ON WHICH MODERN BRITAIN WAS BUILT AND A PERSONAL INSPIRATION FOR HER. > > IT IS A DAY OF GREAT LOSS. QUEEN ELIZABETH THE SECOND -- QUEEN ELIZABETH II LEAVES A GREAT LEGACY. TODAY, THE CROWN PASSES AS IT HAS DONE FOR MORE THAN 1000 YEARS TO OUR NEW MONARCH, NEW HEAD OF STATE HIS MAJESTY KING CHARLES III. MANUS: JOINING US NOW IS OUR EXECUTIVE EDITOR TO DISCUSS WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE U.K.. THE CONSTITUTIONAL MONARCHY IS ALIVE, WELL, AND STRONG. ACCESSION HAPPENS POLITICAL. AT THE LEVEL OF MONARCHY AS WELL. WHAT IS NEXT FOR THE U.K.? > > THE U.K. WILL BE GOING INTO 10 DAYS OF MORNING, AS YOU KNOW. THAT MEANS THE FLAGS WILL BE AT HALF MAST. A LOT OF THINGS WILL BE CLOSE. TOMORROW, TRIBUTES TO QUEEN ELIZABETH. PARLIAMENT WILL BE SUSPENDED AT SOME POINT. THE BUSINESS OF GOVERNMENT GRINDS TO A HALT AS A RESULT. THE QUEEN WILL STAY AT WESTMINSTER. AROUND SEPTEMBER 19, THERE WILL LIKELY BE A TRIBUNAL. YOU SEE THE SIGNS OF IT IN LONDON THIS MORNING. FLAGS ARE DOWN. LOTS OF THINGS WERE CLOSE. THEY STOPPED PRODUCTION FOR THE EVENING. CERTAINLY ENTERING THAT TIME OF MORNING HERE. A SENSE OF LOSS VERY MUCH IN THE U.K. MORE BROADLY. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE FUTURE OF THE MONARCHY? WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THE NEW GOVERNMENT WHICH ONLY JUST GOT IN THE CHAIR A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO? THEY HAVE SOME VERY PRESSING BUSINESS. DANI: TO THAT POINT, QUEEN ELIZABETH GOING THROUGH A TIME OF VOLATILE POLITICS. IN TERMS OF THAT STEADFASTNESS, LOOKING TO HER AS A PERSON OF SOFT POWER. WHAT WILL THE RECEPTION BE FOR THE NEW KING CHARLES. > > THAT'S THE QUESTION. THE QUEEN WAS A STEADY PRESENCE FOR THE U.K. FOR DECADES. THE U.K. DRIFTED AWAY FROM SOME PARTS OF THE REST OF THE WORLD IN RECENT YEARS WITH THE AUNT'S -- ANTAGONIST A BREAK WITH THE EUROPEAN UNION. SHE WAS REALLY SEEN A SOMEONE WHO WAS THAT A PIT AMI OF POWER FOR THE U.K.. CAN CHARLES CONTINUE THAT? HE IS SOMEONE THAT IS VERY WELL-KNOWN TO THE REST OF THE WORLD. HE HASN'T CARRIED THAT MAGIC THAT SHE HAD FOR MANY YEARS. HE WILL BE STARTING FROM THE BEGINNING AGAIN TO DO THAT. AFTER HER, WHAT KIND OF LEADER WILL HE BE FOR THE COMMONWEALTH NATIONS? WHAT KIND OF LEADER WILL HE BE ON THE WORLD STAGE? CLIMATE CHANGE, SUSTAINABLE FARMING, AND SO ON. THAT WILL BE THE WAY THAT HE BUILDS HIS POWER WITH THE REST OF THE WORLD. ANNA: YES. THE POLLING SUPPORTS WHAT YOU ARE SAYING. HE HAS AN UPHILL BATTLE WHEN IT COMES TO PERSUADING PEOPLE TO BE AS FOND OF HIM AS THEY HAVE BEEN OF HIS MOTHER OVER THE YEARS. HE'S BEEN MORE OUTSPOKEN ON A NUMBER OF ISSUES WHICH IS SOMETIMES NOT PLEASING THOSE WHO WANT THE HEAD OF STATE TO SAY OUT OF OUR POLITICS. WHAT ARE WE HEARING ABOUT THE TIMETABLE OF THINGS STILL TO COME? JUST YESTERDAY WHEN THE NEWS STARTED TO BREAK THAT SHE WAS UNWELL, WE WERE HEARING FROM THE GOVERNMENT ABOUT THEIR PLANS FOR PROVISIONAL SUPPORT AROUND ENERGY BILLS. WHAT HAPPENS TO ALL OF THOSE BIG PIECES OF LEGISLATION THAT WERE TRYING TO BE PASSED? > > THIS IS MAJOR GOVERNMENT BUSINESS, SUSPENDED FOR THIS TIME. SOME GOVERNMENTS -- THE GOVERNMENT WAS IN LIMBO FOR MANY MONTHS BEFORE THIS AFTER BORIS JOHNSON STEPPED ASIDE. THERE WAS NO MAJOR POLICY MADE. NOW WE HAVE THIS. SHE JUST ANNOUNCED POLICY YESTERDAY. WE ARE HEADING INTO A DIFFICULT TIME IN THE U.K. AND THE REST OF EUROPE WITH THE ENERGY CRISIS AND INFLATION. THERE ARE BIG ISSUES AT PLAY. SOME OF THESE THINGS CANNOT WAIT ANOTHER 10 DAYS TO GET GOING. WE CAN EXPECT TO CONTINUE THAT POLICYMAKING. -- ANNA: THE COUNTRY HAS CHANGED SO MUCH SINCE THEN. MANY PEOPLE WITH IDEAS ABOUT HOW THAT WORKS IN PRACTICE, WHAT THAT MEANS ON THE GROUND. THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR JOINING US ON WHAT WE KNOW AND WHAT WE DON'T KNOW JUST YET ABOUT THE NEXT DAYS AHEAD. STILL TO COME ON THIS PROGRAM, KING CHARLES III IS THE UK'S NEW MONARCH. WE LOOK AT THE TRANSITIONS AND THE CHALLENGES THAT LIE AHEAD. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > QUEEN ELIZABETH II WAS THE ROCK ON WHICH MODERN BRITAIN WAS BUILT. > > I HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO MEET HER BEFORE SHE PASSED. SHE WAS A GRACIOUS AND DECENT WOMAN. > > QUEEN ELIZABETH II HAS BEEN A WISE IN ENCOURAGING GUIDE, ALWAYS WANTING THE BEST FOR OUR NATION. > > SHE SERVED US ALL WITH STRENGTH AND WISDOM FOR 70 YEARS. > > SHE WAS THE VERY SPIRIT OF GREAT BRITAIN AND THAT SPIRIT WILL ENDURE. DANI: WORLD LEADERS PAYING TRIBUTE TO BRITAIN'S QUEEN ELIZABETH II WHO DIED YESTERDAY. WE'VE SEEN WORDS OF GRIEF FROM MEMBERS POURING IN. SOMEONE WHO WAS A CONSTANT IN AN EVER-CHANGING WORLD. MANUS: FROM THIS PART OF THE WORLD, REMEMBER THAT THE CROWN PRINCE OF DUBAI WAS EDUCATED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM. THE JUNIOR ROYAL FAMILY, THEY HAVE COME THROUGH. WE JOIN THE WORLD IN MORNING OF THE PASSING OF HER MAJESTY. SHE REPRESENTS THE FINEST QUALITIES OF HER NATION. SHE HAD A LOVE OF ALL THINGS EQUESTRIAN. SHE WAS HAPPIEST WHEN SHE WAS SEEN ALONGSIDE THE OWNERS OF SOME WONDERFUL HORSES. THE CROWN PRINCE HERE. THE QUEEN OF LOVE, WISDOM, HUMANITY, AND THE WORLD WILL MISS YOU. JUST SOME OF THE TRIBUTES POURING IN FROM OUR PART OF THE WORLD. TWO MONARCHIES THAT ARE VERY CLOSE ALONG WITH THEIR JORDANIAN FRIENDS AND THE QATARI'S AS WELL. ANNA: YEAH. TRIBUTES FROM AROUND THE WORLD, TRIBUTES FROM GLOBAL WORLD LEADERS. QUEEN ELIZABETH WAS NOT JUST THE UK'S HEAD OF STATE. SHE ALSO REIGNED OVER -- OVER 14 OTHER NATIONS AS WELL AS HEADING THE COMMONWEALTH OF NATIONS. MANY USED TO BE PART OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE. WE'VE SEEN TRIBUTES COMING THROUGH FROM MANY PARTS OF THE COMMONWEALTH AND FROM PLACES WHERE SHE WAS HEAD OF STATE. LET'S GO TO HONG KONG. STEPHEN ENGLE JOINS US WITH THAT MORE GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE. WHAT IS THE REACTION IN HONG KONG? A FORMER BRITISH COLONY. A PLACE THAT HAS HAD VERY CLOSE TIES WITH BRITAIN AND THE ROYAL FAMILY. WHAT IS THE RESPONSE THERE? > > OBVIOUSLY, THE QUEEN ELIZABETH SPENT 45 YEARS OF HER RAIN WITH HONG KONG UNDER THE FULL HEEL -- HERE UNTIL 1997. SHE'S HAD AN INDELIBLE MARK ON THIS TERRITORY EVEN AFTER THAT HAND OVER 25 YEARS AGO. THE BUILDING I'M IN RIGHT NOW SITS ON QUEENS ROAD CENTRAL. IT WAS NAMED AFTER QUEEN VICTORIA. THE MONARCHY IS STILL SEEN EVERYWHERE IN HONG KONG. SHE IS VERY WELL RESPECTED. I ALWAYS GO BACK TO MY WIFE FOR HER COMMENT. SHE'S A HONG KONG BORN CITIZEN AND GREW UP IN THE ENGLISH SCHOOL SYSTEM HERE. SHE WROTE ME THIS MORNING SAYING , MOST HONG KONG PEOPLE HAVE HELD HER IN HIGH REGARD WITH RESPECT AND ADMIRATION. AFTER ALL, SHE WAS ALREADY QUEEN. SO SAYS MY WIFE. WHAT HAS BEEN THE OFFICIAL RESPONSE? NOTHING FROM THE HONG KONG GOVERNMENT WHICH IS VERY ODD, GIVEN PEOPLE'S OUTPOURING OF EMOTION HERE. IN THE LAST HOUR, WE DID GET A STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT XI IN BEIJING. PERHAPS HONG KONG AUTHORITIES HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR BEIJING TO MAKE THE FIRST MOVE. IT TOOK QUITE A LONG TIME. JUST AFTERNOON BEIJING TIME, HE SEND HIS SEVERE -- SINCERE SYMPATHY TO BRITAIN AFTER THE QUEENS DEATH. DANI: FROM AUSTRALIA TO PAPA NEW GUINEA, MANY OTHER COMMONWEALTH NATIONS IN THE ASIA-PACIFIC. WHAT HAVE WE HEARD FROM THEM? > > OBVIOUSLY, WE'VE HEARD A LOT FROM THE PRIME MINISTER OF AUSTRALIA. HE WILL BE HEADING TO LONDON TO ATTEND THE MEMORIAL SERVICE, THE FUNERAL IN ABOUT 10 DAYS. OF COURSE, SHE WAS THE HEAD OF STATE OF AUSTRALIA. ALSO NEW ZEALAND AS WELL AS PAPA NEW GUINEA AND THE SOLOMON ISLANDS. KING CHARLES THE THIRD WILL TAKE OVER AS HEAD OF STATE OF THOSE FOR ASIAN-PACIFIC NATIONS. OF COURSE, WE ARE ALSO HEARING FROM SINGAPORE'S PRIME MINISTER WHO GAVE A VERY TOUCHING TRIBUTE TO QUEEN ELIZABETHIII -- QUEEN ELIZABETH II. THEY WERE A PART OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE UNTIL 1959 UNTIL -- WHEN THEY GOT SELF-DETERMINATION AS PART OF MALAYSIA BEFORE ITS INDEPENDENCE IN 1965. HER TENTACLES FROM 1952 OVER THAT 70 YEAR REIGN WERE DEFINITELY FELT VERY FONDLY IN THIS PART OF THE WORLD. MANUS: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. I KNOW THAT YOU ARE OUTSIDE BUCKINGHAM PALACE. WE HAVE THESE FRONT PAGES ALL ACROSS THE UNITED KINGDOM. MAYBE WE SHOULD CHECK IN ON SOME OF THOSE. ANNA: YES. TRYING TO CAPTURE THE MOOD OF THE NATION I SUPPOSE. GETTING READY FOR 10 DAYS OF MORNING. I WAS DRAWN TO A FEW OF THEM. THE DAILY MAIL HAS A FRONT PAGE THAT SAYS, OUR HEARTS ARE BROKEN. PERHAPS THAT REFLECT THE FEELINGS OF MONEY. THIS TELEGRAPH TIES IN WITH THE INTERNATIONAL SCENE. GREECE IS THE PRICE WE PAY FOR LOVE, IT SAYS WITH A PICTURE OF THE QUEEN. ALL THESE PAPERS GOING WITH BEAUTIFUL IMAGERY OF THE QUEEN. THE QUOTE IS A QUOTE THAT QUEEN ELIZABETH SENT TO THE UNITED STATES AT THE TIME OF 9/11. I KNOW THAT THIS IS SOMETHING THAT PRESIDENT BIDEN WRESTLED WITH WHEN HE WAS CALLING HER MORE THAN A MONARCH, SHE DEFINED AN ERA. I WAS REALLY STUCK BY THE WAY THEY USE THIS QUOTE. WE CAN DRAW STRENGTH FROM IT. MANUS: ABSOLUTELY. IF YOU GO THROUGH SOME OF THE IMAGERY THAT IS USED ON THE FRONT OF THE DAILY MAIL, IF YOU JUST LOOK AT THAT, THEY HAVE A PORTRAIT OF THE QUEEN IN 1952. THAT'S WHEN SHE WAS ACTUALLY A PRINCESS AND NOT THE QUEEN. SARAH BIND SAYS, OUR GRIEF IS 100 DIFFERENT EMOTIONS, ALL OF THEM ARE INCREDIBLY HARD. THE IMAGERY OF THE QUEEN, THROUGHOUT HER RAIN -- THERE ARE SOME BEAUTIFUL ONES ON THE TELEGRAPH. GRIEF IS THE PRICE WE PAY FOR LOVE. WHAT A BEAUTIFUL QUOTE FROM THE QUEEN. 1926 TO 1922. DANI: EVEN THE PICTURES, THE WORDS THAT ACCOMPANY THEM. I AM STRUCK BY THE HIGH PROFILE IMAGE WITH THE SIMPLE WORDS, THANK YOU. IT GOES TO HER LIFE OF PUBLIC SERVICE AND THIS REMEMBRANCE OF THAT REALLY HANDS ITSELF TO THE CONSTANT PRESENCE SHE WAS. WE HAVE THE SUN SAYING, BRITAIN'S LONGEST-SERVING MONARCH DIED PEACEFULLY AT HER BELOVED HOME YESTERDAY. 70 YEARS OF DEVOTED SERVICE. THE THEME OF HER PUBLIC SERVICE COMING UP OVER AND OVER AGAIN AS THIS NATION AND MANY OTHERS MOURN. ANNA: YES ABSOLUTELY. THE THEME OF PUBLIC SERVICE IN REFLECTING ON THE LONGEVITY OF THAT. WE CELEBRATED THAT SO BEAUTIFULLY EARLIER ON THIS YEAR . SHE WAS VERY PLEASED. THAT'S NOT THE ONLY CENTRAL BANK ACTION THEY'VE GOT IN THE PAST WHEN HE FOUR HOURS. MANUS: NOT AT ALL. IT'S INTERESTING. THE ECB TALKS ABOUT THIS FORTHRIGHT. VELOCITY TO THEIR RATE NARRATIVE. THE CENTRAL BANK OF EUROPE RAISED BY 75 BASIS POINTS. TODAY, WE ARE SEEING A SUBSTANTIAL REPRICING IN THE DOLLAR OVERALL. THIS IS A DOLLAR NARRATIVE GOING DOWN. WE HAD TO MAKE UP SOME OF THE LOST GROUND ON THE 75 BASIS POINTS HIKE AND WE EXPECT 75 MORE TO COME. DANI: COMING UP, WE CONTINUE OUR COVERAGE OF THE UK'S ANNA: QUEEN ELIZABETH THE SECOND HAS DIED AT 97 -- 96. SHE REIGNED FOR SEVEN DECADES IN HER TIME, WORKING WITH 15 PRIME MINISTERS. WINSTON CHURCHILL WAS BORN IN 1874. THE MOST RECENT WAS BORN OVER 100 YEARS LATER. THE UNITED KINGDOM AND MUCH OF THE WORLD. QUEEN ELIZABETH MORE THAN ANY OTHER SEVERIN DEFINED THE LATTER HALF OF THE 20TH CENTURY. THE ELIZABETHAN ERA IS OVER. KING CHARLES III TAKES THE THRONE. WELCOME TO BLOOMBERG DAYBREAK EUROPE. I'M ANNA EDWARDS AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE AS THE SUN RISES HERE IN LONDON WITH MANUS CRANNY IN DUBAI AND DANI BURGER ALSO IN LONDON AT OUR HEADQUARTERS OVER IN THE CITY. OUR FOCUS HERE ON THE U.K. TODAY , HERE ON THE START OF 10 DAYS OF MORNING. INTERNATIONAL LEADERS GIVING THEIR RESPONSES AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS STEPPING FORWARD WITH THEIR REFLECTIONS, RESPONSES, RECOLLECTIONS OF HAVING MET THE QUEEN. DANI: EXACTLY PILLAR IT -- EXACTLY. BILL GATES SAYING HE WAS HONORED TO HAVE MET THE QUEEN. BEZOS SAYING, I CAN THINK OF NO ONE WHO BETTER PERSONIFIES DUTY. TIM COOK SAYING, THERE IS NOTHING MORE NOBLE THAN DEVOTING YOUR LIFE TO THE SERVICE OF OTHERS. THE UK'S FORMER DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER SAYING THAT HER STOICISM AND SENSE OF DUTY WAS A CALMING AND STABILIZING INFLUENCE. MANUS: THOSE TRIBUTES ARE POURING IN FROM AROUND THE WORLD AND THE COMMONWEALTH WHICH QUEEN ELIZABETH II LEAD. SHE'S THE UK'S LONGEST SERVING MONARCH. SHE REIGNED FROM THE AGE OF -- TO THE SMARTPHONE. SHE HAS DIED. > > QUEEN ELIZABETH THE SECOND REIGNED DURING A TIME OF UNPRECEDENTED TECHNOLOGICAL, SOCIAL, POLITICAL CHANGE WHEN SHE TOOK THE THRONE. THERE HAD BEEN DEBATE OVER WHETHER HER CORONATION SHOULD EVEN BE TELEVISED. BY THE TIME OF HER DEATH, SHE RECORDED A COMEDY SKETCH FOR BROADCAST ON TWITTER. AS HEAD OF STATE, SHE PRESIDED OVER THE END OF BRITAIN'S GLOBAL MIGHTY EMPIRE AND WATCHED THE UNITED KINGDOM REMOVE FROM THE EUROPEAN UNION. > > MY GOVERNMENT INTENDS TO WORK TOWARDS A NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH THE EUROPEAN UNION BASED ON FREE-TRADE AND FRIENDLY COOPERATION. > > SHE WAS BORN IN LONDON ON APRIL 21, 1926. AT THE AGE OF 10, HER FATHER UNEXPECTED LEE BECAME KING AFTER HER UNCLE ABDICATED, MAKING HIS ELDEST DAUGHTER THE HEIR APPARENT. IN 1947, SHE MARRIED PRINCE PHILIP OF GREECE. THE FOLLOWING YEAR, THEIR SON WAS BORN. IN 1952, SHE BECAME QUEEN AT THE AGE OF 25. AMID CULTURAL AND POLITICAL UPHEAVAL IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE 20TH CENTURY, THE MONARCHY'S IMAGE IN BRITISH SOCIETY DREW -- SHIFTED DRAMATICALLY. MOMENTS OF PAGEANTRY AND SPECTACLE WERE QUICKLY SOURED BY THE UNRAVELING OF THE MARRIAGE AND ELIZABETH'S LACK OF EMPATHY WITH HER DAUGHTER-IN-LAW. QUEEN ELIZABETH RETAINED THE NATION'S AFFECTION. A NEW GENERATION OF ROYALS ENTERED THE SCENE, COMING ACROSS AS MORE IN TUNE WITH THE TIMES. IN THE WANING YEARS OF HER LIFE, CONTROVERSY AROSE AGAIN OVER THE FAMILY'S RELATIONSHIP WITH HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE. HER SON PRINCE ANDREW'S ASSOCIATION WITH JEFFREY EPSTEIN. THE FINAL YEARS OF HER BRAIN SAW DOMESTIC AND POLITICAL TURBULENCE. SCOTLAND DEBATED INDEPENDENCE AND BREXIT REOPENED TENSIONS IN THE NORTHERN ISLAND. SHE HAD NO OFFICIAL SAY IN GOVERNMENT MATTERS. SHE MET WITH BRITAIN'S PRIME MINISTER EVERY WEEK FOR A CONFIDENTIAL DISCUSSION. SHE WORKED WITH 15 PRIME MINISTERS OVER 70 YEARS OF DEDICATED SERVICE. MANUS: JOINING US NOW IS JONATHAN SPANGLER. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BEING WITH US THIS MORNING. THE QUEEN IS DEAD, LONG LIVE THE KING. WHEN YOU LOOK AT QUEEN ELIZABETH II, SHE WAS A QUEEN FOR THE COMMONWEALTH, A QUEEN FOR THE COUNTRY. DO YOU THINK AS SHE PASSES, WHAT WILL BE THE BIGGEST LEGACY THAT THE COUNTRY REFLECTS ON FROM THE COUNTRIES MONARCH? JONATHAN: I THINK THAT IT'S VERY CLEAR THAT IT'S GOING TO BE SOMETHING ABOUT HOW TO TRANSITION FROM THE MONARCHY AND THE EMPIRE OF THE 1940'S AND 50'S AND REALLY INTO THE MODERN 21ST CENTURY ERA. I THINK CHARLES HAS COMMITTED TO CONTINUING THE LEGACY OF WHAT HIS MOTHER WAS DOING, OF REALLY KEEPING HOLD OF A GLOBAL COMMUNITY WITHIN THE BRITISH CONTEXT. THAT BEING SAID, I THINK THERE WILL BE A LOT MORE EMPHASIS ON ENVIRONMENT AND OTHER ELEMENTS THAT HE HAS ALREADY EXPRESSED HIS INTEREST IN. DANI: SO PROFESSOR, OF COURSE YOUR WORK REALLY FOCUSES AT MANCHESTER METROPOLITAN. ON THE HISTORY OF MONARCHS THROUGHOUT THE WORLD. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THIS HISTORICAL CONTEXT OF QUEEN ELIZABETH RAINING FOR NEARLY A CENTURY, WHAT DOES THIS MEAN GOING FORWARD FOR THE INSTITUTION, TO HAVE THIS BIG CHANGE AFTER WHAT HAS BEEN MOST OF OUR LIFETIMES ONLY QUEEN ELIZABETH. WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THE FUTURE OF THE MONARCHY? JONATHAN: YOU'RE RIGHT. IT'S VERY GOOD TO REFLECT ON THE IDEA THAT MONARCHS DEFINE ERAS. AS WE KNOW, BRITISH HISTORY, WE'VE HAD THE FIRST ELIZABETHAN ERA, THE GEORGIAN VICTORIAN, ETC.. I THINK WE WILL HAVE TO WILE TO SEE WHAT THE HISTORY SAYS. THE SECOND ELIZABETHAN ERA HAS BEEN A TIME OF REGROWTH AND RECAPPING OF THE BRITISH MONARCHY. I THINK THAT NO ONE WILL BE ABLE TO FAULT HER FOR THE WAY SHE HANDLED IT. AS I SAID BEFORE, THE LEGACY OF THE COMMONWEALTH WILL BE QUITE STRONG. THERE WERE SOME STATS PUT WRONG SOMETIMES WITH THE INTENT TO ENGAGE WITH PUBLIC OPINION IN THE MEDIA IN THE 60'S, 70'S, 80'S. AND THEN OF COURSE, THE FEW ROCKY YEARS THAT WE ALL REMEMBER FROM THE 1990'S. I THINK OVERALL, THE SINGLE PEOPLE -- PEOPLE WILL REMEMBER IS AN AMAZING SENSE OF CONTINUITY FOR SO MANY DECADES. ANNA: GOOD TO SEE YOU. A SENSE OF CONTINUITY. SHE REPRESENTED SOMETHING CONSTANT IN A NATION THAT HAS SEEN ANYTHING BUT. HE WROTE ABOUT POLITICS. SHE WROTE ABOUT WHAT WE HAVE IN COMMON RATHER THAN WHAT DIVIDED US. YOU THINKING CHARLES WILL CONTINUE -- DO YOU THINK THAT KING CHARLES III WILL CONTINUE THAT? JONATHAN: YES. I DO THINK THAT WE OFTEN SEE AN AIR TO THE THRONE ALMOST PROVOCATIVE TOWARDS THE PARENT. SOMETIMES QUITE VIOLENTLY IN THE DISTANT PAST. BUT THEN WHEN THE HEIR TO THE THRONE BECOMES THE NEXT SOVEREIGN, VERY OFTEN THE PERSONALITY SO IT -- SHIFTS DRAMATICALLY AND TAKES ON THE ROLES AND DUTIES OF THE PREDECESSOR. I THINK WE MIGHT SEE THAT. WE KNOW THAT PRISONS CHARLES HAS BEEN TRAINING FOR THIS JOB FOR MORE THAN ANYONE HAS EVER TRAINED FOR A JOB. I THINK THAT HE WILL DO IT QUITE WELL. WE WILL SEE HOW IT CHANGE IN WEATHER THERE'S MORE EMPHASIS ON THE ENVIRONMENT. MANUS: WE HAVE AN OP-ED THIS MORNING TALKING ABOUT THEM IS BRAZING SPEAKER. SHE DID HOLD THIS AURA OF MYSTIQUE. IF YOU LOOK AT THE ACTIONS OF THE NEXT KING AND WAITING, NOT JUST KING CHARLES BUT HIS SON, IT'S ACCESSIBLE TO HIM MOVE TO THE COUNTRY, PUT THEIR KIDS AND A SMALLER SCHOOL. WE KNOW THE MONARCHY HAS BEEN ALREADY TRIMMED DOWN TO WORKING FRONT AND ROYALS. CHARLES, CAMILLA, AND THE PRINTS ALONG WITH CATHERINE. DO YOU THINK THAT WE ARE GOING TO SEE A VERY MUCH DEFINED, SMALLER, WORKING MONARCHY WITH LESS MYSTIQUE? JONATHAN: YES. I CERTAINLY THINK THAT THAT IS THE DIRECTION. IT HAS ALREADY BEEN MOVING IN THE LAST FIVE OR 10 YEARS, AS YOU SAID. THEY HAVE SLIMMED DOWN THE MONARCHY AND MADE IT MORE ALIGNED WITH THE CONTINENTAL MONARCHIES. THE TWO OF THEM ARE RELATED QUITE CLOSE -- CLOSELY. I THINK ONE OF THE SHIFTS THAT WE'VE SEEN SINCE THE 90'S IS THAT THE HRH TITLE HAS BEEN MORE SIGNIFICANT. IT INDICATES WHETHER SOMEONE IS A WORKING MONARCH AND WHETHER THEY WILL RECEIVE FUNDS FROM WHAT WAS CALLED THE CIVIL LIST. THAT HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANT LEASE SLIMMED DOWN. I THINK IT WILL CONTINUE TO BE IN THAT DIRECTION. DANI: WE ARE LIVING IN A WORLD THAT IS VERY VOLATILE WITH GEOPOLITICS. IT IS SOMETHING THAT QUEEN ELIZABETH SAW THROUGH HER LIFETIME. WHAT ROLE CAN A MONARCH PLAY IN TERMS OF COMFORTING A PEOPLE OR GUIDING US THROUGH THESE DIFFICULT TIMES? JONATHAN: I GUESS THERE IS SOMETHING TO SAY ABOUT SINCERITY . ONE OF THE POSITIVES OF A SYSTEM OF MONARCHY IS THAT BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT ELECTED OFFICIALS, THERE'S NEVER REALLY THAT MUCH OF A SENSE THAT THEY ARE SIMPLY DOING THE HANDSHAKING AND HUGGING TO GET ELECTED. IN THAT SENSE, IT OFFERS A SENSE OF COMFORT FOR PEOPLE. ALSO, PERHAPS FOR LEADERS AROUND THE WORLD. THEY KNOW THAT THE MONARCHY HAS BEEN A PERFORMANCE. THEY KNOW THAT IT DOESN'T HAVE AND I'LL TEAR YOUR MOTIVE -- ULTERIOR MOTIVE IN TERMS OF BEING A POLITICIAN. MONARCHY DOES FILL A DIFFERENT ROLE THAN OTHER STATES. ANNA: YES. I CERTAINLY REMEMBER LISTENING TO HER ADDRESS TO THE NATION WHERE SHE REASSURED THE COUNTRY, WE WILL MEET AGAIN. IN TIMES OF DIFFICULTY, IT SEEMED TO BE A MESSAGE THAT WE WERE ABLE TO RALLY AROUND. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR SOFT POWER FOR BRITAIN? CLEARLY SHE ENJOYED A GREAT DEAL OF SOFT POWER. WHERE DOES THIS LEAVE US? JONATHAN: YEAH. THAT IS AN INTERESTING WAY TO PUT IT. THE MONARCH DOESN'T REALLY HAVE SPECIFICALLY POWER WITHIN THE GOVERNMENT. I THINK AND WE DON'T REALLY KNOW , WE THINK WE KNOW NOW BECAUSE OF TELEVISION SHOWS LIKE THE CROWN, WE DON'T KNOW HOW MUCH INFLUENCE QUEEN ELIZABETH THE SECOND HAD WITH HER INDIVIDUAL PRIME MINISTERS. IN SOFT POWER, YOU COULD ALSO THINK ABOUT GENDER. IT HAS BEEN SOMETHING THAT PEOPLE HAVE THOUGHT ABOUT A LOT IN THE LAST 50 YEARS. DOES A WOMAN ON THE THRONE REPRESENTED DIFFERENT KIND OF POWER? THAT IS UP FOR DEBATE AND I'M SURE SCHOLARS WILL DEBATE THAT FOR QUITE A WHILE. ANNA: INTERESTING POINT TO LEAVE THE CONVERSATION ON. REFLECTING ON THE PASSING OF QUEEN ELIZABETH THE SECOND. COMING UP, KING CHARLES IS THE UK'S NEW MONARCH. WE EXAMINE THE HISTORIC TRANSITION AND THE CHALLENGES THAT LIE AHEAD. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > QUEEN ELIZABETH II HAS BEEN ALL WISE AND ENCOURAGING GUIDE, GREETING EACH CHANGE WITH UNDERSTANDING, GOOD GRACE, AND AN ABIDING FAITH IN THE AUSTRALIAN PEOPLE'S JUDGMENT. FROM HER FIRST TRIP HERE, IT WAS CLEAR HER MAJESTY HAD A SPECIAL PLACE IN OUR HEARTS AND WE AND HERS. DANI: THE AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER PAYING TRIBUTE TO QUEEN ELIZABETH II ON HER PASSING AT THE AGE OF 96. MANUS: QUEEN ELIZABETH WAS NOT JUST THE UK'S HEAD OF STATE. SHE REIGNED OVER 15 OTHER NATIONS AS WELL AS HEADING THE COMMONWEALTH OF NATIONS, AN ASSOCIATION OF 50 MEMBER STATES. MANY USED TO BE PART OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE. FOR MORE, LET'S GET TO PAUL ALLEN. IF WE TALK TO YOUR COUNTRY AND THE PEOPLE OF IT, THERE'S A VERY SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP WITH THE MONARCHY. IT HAS COME INTO QUESTION A FEW TIMES. BUT YOU KNOW, WHAT HAS BEEN THE REACTION OF THE QUEEN PASSING? > > YEAH. THE REACTION HAS BEEN AN OUTPOURING OF GRIEF AND RESPECT, AS YOU HEARD FROM THE PRIME MINISTER THERE. THE QUEEN WAS A HUGELY RESPECTED FIGURE. A TOWERING FIGURE IN AUSTRALIA AS WELL. THE COUNTRY HAS ONLY HAD 29 PRIME MINISTERS. SHE MET 16 OF THEM. THE QUEEN HAS BEEN A COMMON THREAD RUNNING THROUGH THE COUNTRY'S HISTORY. AT THE SAME TIME, THERE'S AN ELEMENT OF CULTURAL CRINGE. THE UNION TRACK OCCUPIES THE TOP LEFT CORNER OF THE FLAG. THE QUEEN IS THE HEAD OF STATE. SHE'S THE QUEEN OF AUSTRALIA, AS WE SAID. THERE'S A LINGERING REPUBLICAN MOVEMENT HERE THAT SAYS, MAYBE IT'S TIME TO MOVE ON. DANI: WHAT HAPPENS NOW IN AUSTRALIA? THE QUEEN HAS DIED. CHARLES IS BECOMING THE NEW HEAD OF STATE. > > YEAH. IT'S A VERY GOOD QUESTION AND A VERY OPEN QUESTION. IT IS ONE -- ONE WOULD EXPECT THERE WOULD BE A TIME OF RESPECT FOR THE QUEEN. SHE WAS A HUGELY RESPECTED FIGURE IN AUSTRALIA. EVEN MALCOLM TURNBULL SELF-DESCRIBED REPUBLICAN, HE WANTED TO CUT TIES WITH THE MONARCHY. HE WAS INVOLVED IN THE REPUBLICAN REFERENDUM OF 1999. EVEN HE SAID HE WOULD NOT DARE RAISE THE IDEA OF BECOMING A REPUBLIC AGAIN WHILE THE QUEEN WAS ALIVE. NOW THE QUEEN HAS PASSED ON. THAT BECOMES VERY MUCH ALIVE ISSUE. IT WAS INTERESTING WITH THE AUSTRALIAN REPUBLICAN MOVEMENT, WHICH IS AN ORGANIZATION THAT HAS LAY DORMANT SINCE 1999, PUT OUT A MEDIA RELEASE 24 MINUTES AFTER THE QUEEN'S PASSING WAS ANNOUNCED. NOT SAYING ANYTHING ABOUT A REPUBLICAN MOVEMENT. AGAIN, COMMENTING ON HER PASSING , GIVING HER TREMENDOUS RESPECT. IT'S PRETTY CLEAR WHAT THE SUBTEXT WAS. THIS IS BECOMING A ISSUE AGAIN. DANI: OK. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. PAUL ALLEN THERE. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. UPON THE DEATH OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II, HER SON AUTOMATICALLY BECOMES MONARCH. IT WILL BE THE END OF THE SECOND ELIZABETHAN ERA IN THE BEGINNING OF THE ERA OF CHARLES II. TALK US THROUGH THE PROTOCOL OF CHARLES COMING TO THE THRONE. > > YES. THERE'S A VERY WELL-TIMED, REHEARSED SEQUENCING NOW OF EVENTS. HOWEVER, IT DOESN'T HAPPEN -- IT HASN'T HAPPENED FOR 70 YEARS. IT WILL FEEL LIKE UNCHARTED TERRITORY FOR MOST OF US IN BRITAIN. BRITAIN IS IN A TIME OF OFFICIAL MORNING FOR 10 DAYS. PROTOCOL STARTED AT HER CASTLE IN SCOTLAND. THE COFFIN WILL BE BROUGHT BACK TO LONDON AND SHE WILL LIE IN STATE IN THE ANCIENT HALL AT THE HEART OF THE HOUSE WAS OF PARLIAMENT AHEAD OF HER STATE FUNERAL WHICH WILL HAPPEN IN ABOUT 10 DAYS. THE EXACT DATE WILL BE CONFIRMED. MEANWHILE, CHARLES AUTOMATICALLY BECAME KING ON THE DEATH OF HIS MOTHER. THAT WILL BE OFFICIALLY PROCLAIMED TODAY IN A CEREMONY, REPEATED ACROSS THE COUNTRY WITH THE PHRASE, THE QUEEN IS DEAD, LONG LIVE THE KING. THAT HASN'T BEEN HEARD IN THIS COUNTRY FOR 70 YEARS. HE WON'T ACTUALLY BE CROWNED CRANE -- KING PROPERLY FOR SOME TIME. THERE'S A LOT OF PREPARATIONS THAT HAVE TO HAPPEN FOR THAT. COULD WELL BE INTO NEXT YEAR. WE WILL LEARN THE DATE OF THAT PERHAPS IN THE COMING WEEKS. THE FOCUS RIGHT NOW WILL BE ON THAT PREPARATION FOR THE QUEEN LYING IN STATE IN WESTMINSTER AND FOR HIS STATE FUNERAL WHICH WILL HAPPEN AT ONCE MR. ABBY. -- WESTMINSTER ABBEY. MANUS: HER CORONATION WAS TELEVISED IN 1953 AND THAT WAS DESPITE ALL OF THE OPPOSITION FROM THE PRIME MINISTER WINSTON CHURCHILL. YET IT WAS A VERY UNIQUE EVENT WHICH PRINCE PHILIP ORCHESTRATED. WELL DOCUMENTED. CHARLES'S ACCESSION TO THE THRONE WILL BE THE SAME THING. HE TAKES OVER A VERY DIFFERENT COUNTRY IN TERMS OF COMMONWEALTH . THINK BACK TO WHEN QUEEN ELIZABETH WAS SEATED. SHE WAS ON TOUR BACK TO BRITAIN IN 1952. SHE WAS IN THE COMMONWEALTH. HERE HE IS TAKING OVER A VERY DIFFERENT CONSTRUCT, ISN'T HE? > > THAT'S RIGHT. A COUNTRY ON RECORD -- UNRECOGNIZABLE NOW. A WORLD UNRECOGNIZABLE. THE AGE OF STEAM, THE AGE OF EMPIRE, THE AGE OF THE SMARTPHONE. THAT CORONATION WAS THE FIRST BIG TELEVISION EVENT. THE WORLD OF MEDIA NOW IS OBVIOUSLY TRANSFORMED. THE ISSUES FACING BRITAIN AND THE WORLD, CLIMATE CHANGE BEING ONE -- KING CHARLES HAS CHAMPIONED ENVIRONMENTAL CAUSES FOR MUCH OF HIS LIFE. HE WAS NOT TAKEN SERIOUSLY ABOUT IT DECADES AGO. NOW IT IS THE FOREFRONT. HE PLAYED A LEADING ROLE IN THE SUMMIT IN GLASGOW LAST YEAR. WHILST THE MONARCH DOES TRANSCEND POLITICS, AND ISN'T SUPPOSED TO HAVE A VIEW ON POLITICAL AFFAIRS, I THINK WE ARE GOING TO SEE A DIFFERENT TONE. KING CHARLES MADE IT CLEAR THAT IN HIS REIGN, YOU CAN SEE HIM CHAMPIONING THOSE CAUSES. RIGHT AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAT IS CERTAINLY TACKLING CLIMATE CHANGE. ANNA: YES. WHAT HIS SON WILL HAVE TO SAY WILL BE INTERESTING. WE SAW HIM SPEAK SO PASSIONATELY ON THAT SUBJECT DURING THE QUEEN'S JUBILEE CELEBRATIONS RIGHT HERE AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE. THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR GIVING OF UP -- US A BRIEFING ON WHAT TO EXPECT AHEAD. COMING UP, WE TURN OUR ATTENTION BACK TO THE MARKETS. 