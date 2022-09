00:00

Welcome to DAYBREAK Australia. We're live outside of Buckingham Palace as people come together to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth the second the UK's longest reigning monarch has died at the age of 96. Buckingham Palace saying that she passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her castle in Scotland. She just celebrated their platinum jubilee this year marking 70 years of service and pull. The reaction around the world has been swift. We already heard from President Biden saying that the queen defined an era. That's right. Sherry we have also heard from the Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese today he paying tribute as well to the queen in Australia waking up to this news. Australia and New Zealand are of course constitutional monarchies where the queen was head of state. So these countries now waking up to a new head of state. The King Charles the third. Now let's get some more on this momentous historic occasion. Get over to Bloomberg's Guy Johnson in London. Guy I was seeing some images of the queen on screen at the moment. It's just this week that she was swearing in the new prime minister in the U.K. Liz Truss. I mean we always knew this day was coming but has this been something of a shock. I don't know it's been a show poor. I think it's been something that has been coming for a while. But as with all these things when the phone went mainly when the moment finally comes there is a certain sense of surprise that she had been ill for quite some time. She had been suffering from what was described as episodic mobility issues. Those had clearly become more serious. She had unfortunately not been able to attend the number of the events that she was expected to attend. She had to curtail her appearances at the Jubilee. Not a surprise but nevertheless a shock. And I think the UK is really and the rest of the world really maybe only just coming to terms with the influence of the impacts that she had over the 70 years of her reign. The impact the soft power that she wielded and the influence that she had over British politics. All of that I think is going to become clearer over the next few days. We now have a new king and a new prime minister within days of each other. Take us through the key moments of her alive guy because as you said it is momentous. She ascended to the throne after World War Two. She saw the decline of the British Empire. She also saw Brexit happen. Give us the take away of the impact that she has had on the country. She she was part of. She was a played a key role in Britain's changing nature. Britain started out at the beginning of her role with an empire. It is ended certainly without one. Her first prime minister was Winston Churchill. Her last prime minister was less trusts that huge arc that the UK has been on the loss of empire the loss of authority the loss of power the regaining of some of that power not by hard power but by soft power which was kind of encapsulated I think probably best by the 2012 Olympics. She played a key role in that in that process humorous role with Daniel Craig playing James Bond. So she she became more open and more integrated and more adept at sort of handling this changing nature of the UK and society. So she played a critical role but throughout that entire changing nature of the UK the changing nature of Britain's role in the world. She was a corner a cornerstone for Britain. She was both basically the kind of the key foundation on which modern Britain was built. Guy what happens now what are the what is the chain of events for the next few days. Well a bit like in Australia. Paul we're going to see large parts of government basically coming to a halt. We're going to have 10 days now building up to a fuel that those 10 days start tomorrow. The queen will come down. Her body will come down from Scotland over the next day or so probably not tomorrow. That will probably happen on Saturday. King Charles will come down from Scotland tomorrow. He will have a series of meetings including with the new prime minister Liz Truss. I understand that he's already had a phone call with her and there will be a series of very well choreographed very well planned states events that ultimately will build up to that funeral that will take place in 10 days time. This has been a long time coming a long time in the planning. U.K. authorities the large sort of bits of states have been getting ready for this. Now we'll see that plan rolling into action. But yeah it's going to be it's gonna be easy to see with a number of key events do take place over the next few days. For instance you go to Bank of England meeting coming up. Will that take place next week. Guy Johnson there in London. And the first death of Queen Elizabeth has prompted an outpouring of condolences from global leaders. Let's get more from Jihye Lee in their political news director for Bloomberg TV and radio. Jodie really the reaction has been swift from world leaders including President Biden. Yes Sherry we heard the sadness that her death was announced. We started hearing from world leaders including President Biden who we expect may go sign a condolence book at the US at the embassy in Washington D.C. But he basically said she defined an era. And that was what we really heard from a lot of world leaders. They really talked about her legacy but also about how they had affection for her. It seemed like real affection. She met with almost every president since Harry S. Truman and she met with had a different 15 different prime ministers and Britain and 12 Canadian prime ministers as well. So she really had a long legacy but also as I say an affection when they all and many of the statements today were about her as a diplomat and about a leader but also some personal remembrances. We heard from every almost every world leader at some point today including from France President Macron who basically said she was a friend of France. We heard from Italy's Draghi saying that she was a source of stability at a time when the world could be unstable. Prime Minister Trudeau's were calling her one of his favorite people in the world Paul. Yes that's right. Even here in Australia. Anthony Albanese the prime minister is a self avowed Republican but he paying a very heartfelt respects to the queen today in terms of statements about her legacy. Are there any particular themes emerging. Yeah. So I think one of them is this kind of this personal sort of sense for instance from former President Obama. He talked about how she had that great sense of humor. And when he met her that's what he recalled. And he also he mentioned as we just stood at the top hear about that sketch she did during the London Olympics and how she had a sense of playfulness even as she was a you know such a world leader for so long. We heard that from a number of people talking about how they remembered that you know that that sort of sense of of humor that she brought often to very serious state occasions. And then we heard that from a number of former presidents as well. So I think that was the sense that it's going to be a personal loss for world leaders as well as a loss of this diplomat of this leader of this person who really represented that kind of stability no matter what was happening in the world. And of course we'll be looking forward to the relationship that Prince Charles and now King Charles the third will have with the world and world leaders as well. That's right. And this will be something I think we'll start to hear from leaders like Preston and Biden about. I expect that he will be having calls with world leaders that that tends to happen. And of course he is not an unknown quantity and most of them have met him. But I think that is something in coming days we'll be hearing a fair bit about Sherry. Jody Schneider political news director for Bloomberg TV and radio and of course the death of Queen Elizabeth. The second was also felt in markets. A New York Stock Exchange actually today observed the moment of silence on her death. You can take a look at how futures are trading at the moment. Not a lot of movement but we saw U.S. stocks rising. A lot of volatility swings between gains and losses. The two year yield also jumping. We had plenty of fed speak to digest a lot of hawkish rhetoric. Crude prices at the moment down to eighty two dollars a barrel. Plenty more to come on DAYBREAK Australia. This is Bloomberg. Queen Elizabeth the second reigned during a period of unprecedented technological social and political change. When she took the throne there had been debate over whether her coronation should even be televised. By the time of her death she'd recorded a comedy sketch for broadcast on Twitter. Really. As head of state she presided over the end of Britain's once mighty global empire and watched the United Kingdom's fractious exit from the European Union. My government intends to work towards a new partnership with the European Union based on free trade and friendly cooperation. Elizabeth ALEXANDRA Mary Windsor was born in London on April 21st 1926 at the age of 10. Her father unexpectedly became king after her uncle abdicated making his eldest daughter the heir apparent. In 1947 she married Prince Philip of Greece and the following year their son Charles was born in 1952. Upon the death of her father Elizabeth became queen at the age of 25 amid cultural and political upheaval in the second half of the 20th century. The monarchy's image in British society shifted dramatically. Moments of pageantry and spectacle like the fairytale wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer were quickly soured by the unraveling of the marriage and Elizabeth's perceived lack of empathy with her popular daughter. But Queen Elizabeth retained the nation's affection. A new generation of royals entered the scene coming across as more in tune with the Times. Although in the waning years of her life controversy arose again over the family's relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and her son Prince Andrew's Association with a convicted sex offender Jeffrey EPSTEIN. The final years of her reign soared. Domestic political turbulence too as Scotland debated independence and Brexit reopened tensions over Northern Ireland. While she had no official say in government matters the queen met every week with Britain's prime minister for a confidential discussion. She worked with 15 prime ministers over 70 years of dedicated service. Caroline Hyde bring back. Look at the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth the second. Joining us now from London is Lord Michael Howard. He was previously the leader of the Conservative Party. Lord how difficult to overstate the magnitude of this day and an enduring stabilizing presence on the world stage is now gone. Can you give us a sense of the historic importance of the queen's passing. Well it's a very sad day. I'm not only a sad day for the people of the United Kingdom. It's sad for us. It's the end of an age. It's the end of an era. And I think it's also a moment for reflection. We have been blessed and fortunate to be the beneficiaries for so long of Her Majesty's dedication and sense of service and sense of duty. And to say that she would be sadly missed is the greatest understatement that it's possible to make. I'm sure you have met the queen yourself a number of times. Do you have any personal memories of it. Well I was fortunate enough to meet her on a number of occasions. She was always extremely gracious. She went to great lengths to put everyone at ease. When I was leader of the opposition my wife and I had the privilege of spending a night at Windsor Castle. And I remember the extraordinary lengths that they'd gone to to lay out in the library a series of things which related to my constituency. So the the way in which the queen took enormous trouble to make sure that everyone was at ease you know bands. That really says something about her character Ryan. I mean she did try for her tenure trying to stay politically neutral. Tell us a little bit about that dynamic with UK politics that she had to play during her time. When she was always absolutely scrupulous in respecting the boundaries of a constitutional monarch. She had these regular audiences with their prime ministers. She'd meet them every week and they benefited greatly from these conversations because she had a absolutely unique experience. She had a memory of what had happened 70 years ago. So something cropped up. She could say yes. When I read something like that happening and she would give them the benefit of that of her wisdom and her recollections of what had happened. And I'm sure they were enormously valuable to prime ministers as every prime minister had said. That's the thing. Right. The nature of the United Kingdom its role in the world has changed during her time from British Empire to Brexit. Tell us a little bit about the cornerstone role that she played as the UK changed. She was the one constant she was and she was in a very real sense the mother of the nation. She was a she was a constant. She was an absolute rock on which modern Britain was built. And of course as we've seen today with the tributes pouring in from all over the world her influence and the respect in which she was held extended far beyond our shores far beyond the boundaries of the United Kingdom. Well King Charles have the same impact. I think King Charles will be a very good king. I think he will also respect the boundaries of constitutional monarchy. He's had a lot of time to look at how his mother has reigned undoubtedly. He has very big shoes to fill. And I'm I'm confident in the future of our monarchy and I'm confident that he will do a very good job. You spoke a moment ago about the queen's enormous breadth of experience. You know a monarch for 70 years she remembers the Churchill era remembered the Churchill era King Charles not a young man himself. Can he bring some of the same qualities to the table in terms of how long he's been around. Yes I think he can. Not quite the same extent as the queen was able to do. Yes I think he can and he has undoubtedly acquired a lot of experience along the way. He himself has met very many world leaders. So he certainly doesn't assume the role as in any way a novice. He's had a long apprenticeship and I'm sure that would stand him in very good stead. The queen was 96 when she passed away but just this week she swore in Liz Truss as prime minister and appeared to be in reasonable health. So just a few days later has it passing come as something of a shock. Well I think it has. Obviously she was 96 years old. But she then. There had been reports about her her deteriorating health and references to her mobility issues. I don't think many people thought she was really seriously ill. And certainly to me and I think to most of the people I've talked to. It did come as a shock. Yes. And of course you yourself have had a very distinguished political career. Tell us from your vantage point the role of the UK on the global stage now as we saw Queen Elizabeth really take the ceremonial role around the world and really build the UK in the eyes of the world as well. Well she was soft power personified wasn't she. People talk about soft power the way in which a country can exert influence. Quite apart from military power or even economic power. And there are a number of ways in which you can do that. And the way in which the queen was perceived across the world undoubtedly enhanced the way in which the United Kingdom was perceived and the influence which the United Kingdom is able to exert. So that was of enormous advantage to the UK. Now whether King Charles will be able to do that quite the same extent remains to be seen. But I'm sure you'll have a pretty good shot with Michael Howard former UK Conservative Party leader. Thank you very much for your time today. We have plenty more to come on DAYBREAK Australia. This is flown by. Let's get a quick check of the latest business flash headlines now. Citigroup has persuaded a U.S. federal appeals court to force the group of Revlon creditors to return more than half a billion dollars it accidentally sent them. The decision is a major victory for Citigroup's main banking unit in its effort to redeem the embarrassing blunder. The accidental transfer forced the bank to explain to regulators how it made the mistake. Hong Kong's largest developer son Hong Kong property has reported a three point eight percent drop in full year profit as the city's market weakened. Underlying earnings fell to about three point seven billion dollars in the year ended June 30 which was below estimates. The company pointed to Hong Kong's border controls and the global slowdown as short term challenges. Elon Musk says that Space X held talks with Apple about using stalling connectivity for the iPhone's new satellite features. The comments came a day after Apple announced emergency service via satellite which allows iPhone 14 users to paying emergency services using satellite networks. It's unclear if the talks is still going. Sherry take a look at how currencies are trading at the moment. We are now seeing the dollar holding steady. We have a little bit of strength today. Treasury yields jumped especially with a policy sensitive to year note. Remember we had plenty of Fed speak to digest including Chair Powell reprising his hawkish views from the Jackson Hole conference back in late August. We have been watching how the British pound has been trading of course. We are continuing to watch a country in mourning with the passing of Queen Elizabeth the second but also the euro. The ECB hiking rates by a historic 75 basis points. It expects also more increases over the next several meetings. So that's really having an impact on how training has moved there in the European session. We saw bonds falling after the ECB said that he would also remove a cap on how much interest government deposits can earn. We of course watching how Asian currencies are trading at the moment a little bit of strength for the Japanese yen. But remember this is of course after we saw the weakest level since 1998 against the U.S. dollar. The Aussie really not doing much with their futures holding steady. This of course as we saw the Aussie underperform on RBA Governor Philip Lowe signalling that a potential end to outsized interest rate increases could be inside to QE. Stocks not doing much but NIKKEI futures also holding steady after seeing a gain in the previous session. Paul take a look at U.S. futures also because we of course had a very volatile session in New York. This as I mentioned which Fed Chair Powells comments. But also we heard from the Chicago Fed president Charles Evans saying that the Fed could very well do 75 basis points hike in September. We also heard from a St. Louis Fed president Jim Bullard that bringing inflation back down to 2 percent is a top priority. U.S. futures at the moment not doing much but we saw a lot of volatility in the treasuries market with yields jumping. Given the odds of potentially that outsized rate hike coming from the Fed on September 21st in fact Paul we saw swap traders pricing in odds of around four in five that the Fed will implement a 75 basis point hike come that day. Of course we have seen already two straight outside 75 basis points hikes. We continue to watch oil prices as well because that of course has big implications for where prices go from here. Yeah in terms of central bank action we did hear from the RBA governor Phil Lowe in a speech yesterday. He signaled that maybe some of these outsized rate hikes in Australia might be coming to an end and perhaps the path ahead. Traders expect maybe we'll see quarter point rate moves for the rest of 2022. We've got futures in Australia sitting up for pretty flat day at the moment which kind of describes the mood of the nation really upon the passing of Queen Elizabeth. The second. Let's take a look at the day ahead for Australia and New Zealand now. Climate change bill has finally passed the Australian Senate. Legislating a 43 per cent cut to carbon dioxide emissions in eight years. Just in time too because parliament's not going to be suspended for 15 days following the death of Queen Elizabeth. We're also watching airline and travel shares on the market open after the government announced it's scrapping the mosque requirement on international flights beginning on September the 9th. Also mining shares following an RFI report that Mineral Resources is considering a spin off of its lithium mining and processing operations arm. Plus a possible listing in the United States. We do have plenty more to come on DAYBREAK AUSTRALIA. Stay with us. This is Bloomberg. Welcome to DAYBREAK Australia. You're looking at live pictures outside Buckingham Palace. It's eleven thirty p.m. in London and still huge crowds gathering to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth. The second day passed away at the age of 96 and noticed hanging on the gates of Buckingham Palace announcing the death of Britain's longest serving monarch. Let's get a check of the Facebook news now with Su Keenan suit. All right. Thank you Paul. We start with Fed Chair Jay Powell who says the FOMC will not flinch in the battle to curb inflation hardening market expectations of a third straight jumbo rate hike later this month. Speaking at a monetary policy conference in Washington Powell said the Fed accepts responsibility for price stability. He also cautioned against prematurely loosening policy. We need to act now forthrightly strongly as we have been doing and we need to keep at it until the job is done to avoid that. We think we can avoid the kind of very high social costs that Paul Volcker and the Fed had to bring into play in order to get inflation back down and set us up therefore for a long period of price stability. Meanwhile Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wants to see tax hikes on the rich and companies to help pay for social spending. Less than two months out from the midterm elections Yellen used a speech to highlight what she sees as the Biden administration's economic success stories. She's had the most immediate challenge was stabilizing prices without losing economic gains from the past two years. The US government is loosening restrictions that were put in place to curb technology sharing with blacklisted firms such as Wang Wei. The Commerce Department says the new rules will help the U.S. maintain its lead in setting international standards with officials concerned that the curbs were allowing China to take a bigger role in technical groups that determine the way technology is designed and applied globally to us right now which has passed its first major climate legislation in more than a decade. This to set legally binding targets to deepen emissions curbs. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ISE climate change bill legislates a forty three percent cut to carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030. The target brings Australia closer into line with allies including Canada South Korea and Japan. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg out. Take a quick take I should say powered by within twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Su Keenan. This is Bloomberg. All right. Thanks sir. Well the big story around the world today of course the passing of the Queen Elizabeth the second she was head of states here in Australia as well and had the distinction of meeting more than half of the country's twenty nine prime ministers. For some more reaction here in Australia. Now let's bring in our government reporter Ben Westcott. Ben can you give us a sense of just what an important figure Queen Elizabeth was for Australia. Look criminalists Elizabeth was a hugely significant figure for Australia. She wasn't just the monarch but she was symbolic of a whole age for Australia. When we were far more reliant on the UK I mean there's no doubt that in her lifetime she has seen that pivot from the UK to more of a US focused foreign policy for Australia. And indeed during her lifetime Australia even voted to see if they would get rid of the monarchy. That final sort of break from the UK however it was in many ways due in large part to her personal approval in Australia that that vote failed. And Australia is still part of the UK as its head of state. And of course we've been in the UK. We are seeing 10 days of mourning where we will see flags flying at half mast. What are some of the changes that we're going to see in Australia given the passing of Queen Elizabeth. Yes there's a broad program of morning laid out including parliament which will be suspended for 15 days. It was due to sit next week but it white now and at Prime Minister Albanese and the Governor-General David Hurley will head to London where they will meet with King Charles and undertake in all the sort of various official functions that this sort of event follows. Also in Australia there's going to be a book of mourning laid out for the queen and national service at some point in the future as well as obviously flags flying at half mast. You've been no world leaders have been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth among them our own Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Let's have a listen to what he had to say. Queen Elizabeth the second has been a wise and encouraging guide. Always wanting the best for our nation and greeting each change with understanding good grace and and abiding faith in the Australian people's judgment. From her first trip here it was clear Her Majesty had a special place in our hearts and we in hers. You mentioned earlier banned that Australia has held a referendum in the past on becoming a republic. Anthony Albanese himself is the Republican. What's the country's relationship going to be like with King Charles the third. Well I mean firstly Paul what a remarkable statement from a man who is as you said a Republican. I think that goes to show you the depth of feelings of Queen Elizabeth in Australia. In terms of the relationship going forward with King Charles the third. I think that will be a great test for the queen's successor. Can he maintain those ties with Australia in the wake of her passing. And many major Republicans including the former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said that they wouldn't even discuss the possibility of a republic again until the queen's passing. A slightly morbid way to talk about it but but I think it just shows how much it was considered a non-issue. Now that she has passed on Doby a lot of pressure on King Charles to maintain that that close relationship that she had with Australia. Bloomberg Surveillance call up there with Australia's reaction to the passing of Queen Elizabeth the second coming up. The ECB goes big and hints and more jumbo hikes to come. More on Europe's battle. Red hot inflation next. This is Bloomberg Daybreak. Jungles central bank rate hikes are gaining momentum as top Fed officials open the 75 basis point door even wider. And the ECB walks right through with our global economics and policy editor Kathleen Hays is here with the latest. And Kathleen what was a message from Chair Powell as well as Christine Lagarde in places too high. They've got to fight it. They've got to fight harder. And they're not going to let up until they get the job done. Jay Powell didn't exactly say for sure they're going to do a 75 basis point rate hike but he certainly kept it firmly in the middle of the table. Let's listen. We need to act forthrightly strongly as we have been doing and we need to keep at it until the job is done to avoid that. We think we can avoid the kind of very high social costs that Paul Volcker and the Fed had to bring into play in order to get inflation back down and set us up them for it for a long period of price stability. And that allusion to Paul Volcker who stopped easing too early and had to get back on the rate hiking path and cause an even worse recession to bring inflation down. And Jay Powell did warn against premature easing. He said that they're going to focus on the totality of the data to decide just how big it should be. So the U.S. CPI number out next week Tuesday as in all the more in focus. And it wasn't just Jay Powell. A dove like Charlie Evans of the Chicago Fed also said that he could see the 75 basis point rate hike. He's making up his mind but definitely leaning in that direction. As Christine Legarde and the ECB. It was considered a bit of a toss up. They've got an energy crisis. They've got recession on their doorstep potentially. And yet they have very high inflation. Would they go ahead with a 75 basis point rate hike. They sure did. Let's listen. The Governing Council today decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 75 basis points. This major step. Front loads. The transition from the prevailing highly accommodative level of policy rates towards levels that will ensure the timely return of inflation to our 2 percent medium term target. And just as important if not more important Christine Legarde hinted at more jumbo rate hikes more 75 basis point move she said they see more high hikes as needed. And importantly Bloomberg News reporting speaking to people inside that meeting inside that discussion that it wasn't just the hawks pushing the doves in that direction doves on board with this. Now two odds of a 75 basis point rate hike in October Paul are now seeing at 40 percent not not a done deal. But I think before this meeting before we heard these remarks from Christine Legarde and saw the kinds of things they've been saying in this statement people would not been expecting that. I think they're starting to expect it now. All right global economics and policy editor Kathleen Hays there. Let's bring in Joanne Feeney partner and portfolio manager at Advisors Capital Management. And Joanne Kathleen just explaining their Jay Powell doubling down on the hawkish rhetoric that super sized rate hike from the ECB the promise of more to come. And among it all markets rising markets second guessing the commitment of central banks again. No I don't think they are. I think the markets finally have digested the fact that rates are almost certain to go up by 75 basis points when the Fed moves next. And I think what we're seeing though is some recognition that perhaps the sell off that we saw in the second half of August was a bit overdone. Generally markets do pullback before the bad news is all in and then they start to recover in anticipation. Investors are usually pretty good at being forward looking and they recognize that some of the stocks that sold off most dramatically really have quite a lot of value in them. And so I think we have some investors out there that are doing a bit of bargain hunting and trying to recognize they need to be positioned in equities now for the recovery. And that recovery may take some time to develop but you still want to be there before it starts to happen. Would you put yourself among the category of bargain hunters are you looking at adding to positions right now particularly some quality names. Is this a good time to get long. Yeah we believe it is a good time to get along. One thing we've done for clients though over this very difficult time is we've encouraged them. If they're retired for example they need to live off of their portfolios to really find ways to be an income oriented strategies. And we have several of them here particularly domestic focused ones have done very well relative to say the S & P 500 because those quality names that tend to pay higher dividends and average have really held up reasonably well. And that's helped our clients ride this out. And we are adding two quality positions here. We're also looking at opportunities to find some bargains. I mean take a company like Broadcom for example to name we've owned for a long time but this is a good time to add to that. They're down nearly 25 percent year to date. And the company has very solid growth very solid and markets its lead times for its chips are 50 weeks out. So there's very good visibility and still strong demand. So that's just an example of sort of company that has gotten beaten up. It's very cheap at 13 times where investors really could take advantage of adding something that pays a healthy dividend over 3 percent and has a fair bit appreciation potential. How many of those quality names are among small caps as well. We heard from Bank of America today that some of those smaller names are actually pretty pretty cheap compared to their larger counterparts. Actually the most in almost two decades or sell. That's exactly right. The small cap names have really sold off hard. And the reason for that is there's just a lot more uncertainty around smaller cap companies. It's harder to understand them. They're less well covered by Wall Street analysts. And so you tend to find investors running away from those when uncertainty rises. And so consequently they have become incredibly cheap given their prospects. But you still have to confront the fact that their businesses are smaller but a lot of those smaller cap companies can be more domestically oriented. And here when we look at the global economy and the and the risks clearly there are more risks to Europe and Asia than there are right now to the US. The U.S. is not a closed economy by any means. But you know a lot of the small cap names can be more domestically focused and that could give you a better opportunity over the next 12 months or so. And you're also seeing some pockets of earnings risks as well. Well are they. Yeah you know I think that some of the biggest risks are still in the pandemic darlings whether it's Netflix or a peloton you know consumers are clearly shifting their spending patterns and they're moving more toward services and they're moving more towards the things they couldn't do during the pandemic. And this is really a global phenomenon. And so we're seeing some of those names still be at risk. And then of course the names that are most vulnerable during a recession that that tend to be more exposed to middle and lower income consumers. We also think progress whether that's mid-range retail you in those cases we would suggest either going high to something like a Williams-Sonoma which caters to a wealthier customer base or going low to the off price like a target or a T.J. Max which we think we'll do relatively well should a recession materialize. You mentioned a moment ago that you see some risk around Asian markets. Just wanted to get your thoughts on China particularly in terms of the challenges faced by Covid 0 by the ongoing troubles in the property sector there. Do you see investing conditions improving materially after the party Congress. It a good possibility that I think the China problems were one of the reasons why global markets and U.S. market in particular sold off so hard in the second half of August as those Covid lockdowns came back around. I mean I think the number of people locked down is equal to the population of France at this point. And some of the bigger manufacturing area. So there's a lot of concern that China's spending capabilities is going to be dampened by the Covid lockdowns. Plus as you pointed out the property value concerns are also potentially dampening consumer spending. We saw that show up on the manufacturing side and lower than expected export growth in August for China. That's going to affect the global economy. The party Congress might help resolve some of that but I don't think it's likely that they're going to back away from the zero Covid strategy. And that means it's going to continue to disrupt manufacturing. There are places to go I think which are more resilient than others. The big companies in China that are really behind the growth whether it's a A by two or Tencent I think have really sold off considerably and their valuations have become very attractive. I think that's sort of a long term bet on the ongoing you know survival and ultimate investments that continue to take place in China. John Feeney good to have you back. Portfolio manager and the Dance Capital Management. We have plenty more ahead. This is Bloomberg. Global semiconductor industry has really taken a hit lately given the supply chain issues of course given the pandemic not to mention that now we do have a European energy crisis. Oil prices continue to rise really adding to those costs. Costs when it comes to some of those production worldwide. NASA listed M.K.. Yes instruments is involved in much of the World Semiconductor production. Joining us exclusively here in New York is president and CEO John Lee. John is good to have you with us. Give us a little bit of an overview of the global picture because we've talked about so much of the strains on the global semiconductor industry whether it's the energy issues the pandemic issues. What are you seeing in terms of your business and where the broader industry stands where. Cherry Well thanks again for having us on. But certainly the industry has been suffering from supply chain constraints over the last couple of years and we've worked really closely with our suppliers and our customers to overcome those things. This has been driven by two things. One is the pandemic has caused demand to really increase. And secondly the pandemic has caused our ability to manufacture at least in the beginning of the pandemic to be restricted. But as a team in terms of the supply chain we've worked together closely with our customers and suppliers. And as a result they become cases actually done pretty well. The industry's done pretty well delivering to these new demands. We now have these concerns about a potential recession globally. Do you still see that demand that we saw during the pandemic. Right now we still see that that strong demand and things can change for sure in the semiconductor industry. They can change rather quickly. But we've seen this many times in our history. Syndicate industry can't go through cycles. But we've weathered it and come out stronger every time because we continue putting money into our candy especially during down cycle. What is a lead time right now for your chip equipment customers at this point. Times are months measured in months and quarters. So and some are years. Has it gotten better the backlog that you've got. I think it's no. The backlog is still very high for us and for many of our peers. You've got a lot of facilities in Europe that continent at the moment dealing with an energy crisis as we all know rising input costs and energy costs are causing much of an impact for you. Well certainly rising input costs are causing impact for everybody including cars and not just in Europe but across the world. And so we have factories in Europe as you say. We also have factories in Asia factories in the United States. And we've been able to deal with these input costs through price increases of some of our customers as well as looking at how to be come more efficient throughout our our operations where we've been making acquisitions that most grabbing the most headlines is the ATM take four point four billion dollar acquisition. Can you tell us about some of the synergies of that deal. Sure. I mean if I step back a little bit and cast as a provider of technology and solutions for advanced electronics. And you know what I mean by advanced electronics is a smart phone for us. And that's a great example. And in that smartphone you have things like semiconductors which continue to get better and harder but you also have a lot of other components that are miniature ISE that have to be packaged. And that's where additive comes in. And they're the leading provider of some of those packaging chemistries. And so Comcast as a company provides solutions for not just the cemetery the market but the laser base manufacturing to make those components much smaller as well as advanced packaging. Now with additive continue to see more geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China and restrictions here in the U.S. when it comes to shipping advanced chips to China is not at all a problem for your company. How does that affect your business. Yeah that's a great question. We certainly are affected and we certainly abide by the laws of the United States as where we operate. But the way we look at it is providing critical solutions to the equipment that's needed to make chips. We really don't care where those chips are made because wherever they're made the equipment that's needed is the advanced equipment that we make. And so there were ships that could certainly be short term disruptions. But long term we believe that we will always be there for the advanced companies. And yet the US government is really trying to reassure some of that business here into the United States. Right. How is that affecting your business. Are you applying for any grants any tax credits. What are you doing. Well there's still a lot to be known about the chip sac but we'll certainly be beneficiaries because a lot of these new fabs in the United States will need equipment and we'll certainly benefit from that. And so I think that's great. We're really positive about the chips after the United States. And you know we already have 20 factories in the United States 3000 people. So we're certainly very supportive of that. Do you see the US becoming really being able to take this to the next level when it comes to the semiconductor industry through that chipset. Well certainly companies like Intel and Micron are very good companies already. And his Chips Act actually also brings in other companies like TSMC and Samsung. And so I think that this is a great first step for the United States to try to regain their leadership in chip manufacturing. A most optimistic market for you growth places. Semiconductors is a great place is a great neighborhood. And it continues. It gets better advanced packaging for electronic devices. We think that is going to be the next 10 years of growth as well. Regions regions Asia certainly continues to be an important reasons for us. But now with the CHIPS Act and reassuring Europe and the United States will also continue to be important markets for us. John Lee was really great having you with us here in the New York studio. M.K. yes. Instrument's president and CEO. With that outlook for the semiconductor industry of course we had the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index today actually gaining one point eight percent in the New York session. Take a look at the U.S. Futures are trading at the moment because we're lacking clear direction on the euro to the upside right now. Of course we had a lot of volatility in the regular session swinging between gains and losses. We had the likes of Fed Chair Powell coming out reprising his hawkish views from the Jackson Hole conference in late August saying officials are strongly committed to their fight against inflation and perhaps a really timely comments given that we continue to see inflation numbers soar across the board. We have Latin American inflation Mexico Chile all in the double digits. We are also getting previews of rate decision at the top of the next hour as well. As we continue to watch these markets Treasury yields have jumped across the board which freighters pricing in odds of around 4.5. The Fed will implement the 75 basis point hike. SEABROOK Asia is next. This is Bloomberg.