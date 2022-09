00:00

Now the ECB will hold its first monetary policy meeting since July when officials raised the key rate for the first time since 2011. The central bank is on the brink of a jumbo 75 basis points hike in interest rates to wrestle back control over record inflation even as the risk of a eurozone recession of course is rising. Let us get an update from our colleague Maria Tadeo who is on the ground for us in Frankfurt. Bloomberg's European correspondent Maria today. Maria very nice to see you this morning. So the ECB is on track for another rate hike. I suppose the question is is it 50. Is it 75. What was the what are you hearing. Yes Anna because we know the only way is up for the European Central Bank. They have to hike rates. This is a single mandate central bank. It's about price stability. Close but below 2 percent. When you look at the picture around the euro area in some countries inflation now more than triples that goal. So they have to hike. That is clear. But you alluded to it. The question the only question going into this governing council meeting is will it be seventy five. Or is it now actually 50. Now when you look at the 75 basis points camp would they argue is there is a window now to hike and you should do it quickly decisively and take swift action. This is now about the credibility of the institution. On the flip side when you look at the 50 basis points at camp here what they argue is that you could find yourself in a situation where you're hiking aggressively. At the same time you're economy about to enter potentially a recession and facing an energy crisis. So which way this is going to fall. I guess we'll find out in a few hours from now. Yeah absolutely Maria. I'm one of the things they are balancing of course is the threats to the downside for the European economy. I'm one of those who's very much driven overseas very much driven by the energy crisis. We know policymakers are busy trying to work out what to do on that front. That's quite an unknown for the European Central Bank to have to factor in. Yes it is a wild card and it's on everyone's minds whether it's here in Frankfurt at the central bank or back in Brussels the European Commission. This is on everyone's minds on the European policymakers scene. Now this is a story and the fact that to me is quite telling already that today we're here at the ECB but tomorrow we'll be in Brussels following that. Energy ministers meeting is add the geopolitics the energy the economic side of this ramifications of it have now become essentially a single story. And I would point to the words of the head of the commission. Yessir. Yesterday Ursula von der Leyen who was very defiant on this saying we're not going to fold in the face of Russia's blackmail. The goal now is to cut revenues from energy when it comes to Russia but also stabilize prices in the market. There's a number of measures that have been floated. She doubled down on the cap on Russian gas. She talked about limited profits for companies that produce energy but are not necessarily packed to gas. She also talk now about demand destruction. This is key making that mandatory and of course providing liquidity for companies. So this is a fool. Many of measures whether they work or not. The implementation I guess we'll have to wait and see.