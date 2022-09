00:00

What are we watching for specifically around that gas transit from Russia to Europe. Now when it comes to that Ukraine pipeline when it comes to the other destinations because not not all of it went through Nord Stream of course. And that's where a lot of our focus is being correct. It's really the last I guess upside risk that Russia has total control over. They could cut supply via this link through Ukraine. Now I think one of the key aspects to look at is what our policymakers in the European Union are going to do on Friday when they discuss ways to curb power prices and fuel prices for consumers in the bloc. One of the things that they're looking at is the potential price cap on imports of Russian gas. That means that supply coming through Ukraine would have some sort of price cap to continue the flow but stop the money going to Moscow. Now Putin said yesterday that any kind of price cap would result in a total halt of energy exports. He thinks it's foolish and that that kind of sets us where we are. If Europe does agree to some sort of price cap that would probably push Putin's hand to halt that supply. Right. And yet we didn't see an enormous amounts of what we didn't see upside response in gas prices. We saw when that line dropped. I remember watching the oil price take off a little bit. We saw a bit of a spike there that was on while for other reasons later but sticking with the gas. So we didn't see much response in gas. Why do markets not focus so much on what Putin said yesterday. I think because people are focused on what the European Union is saying. You know they're they're going to have some sort of market intervention. Who wants to be long if they're going to be some sort of price caps or if the if they're going to shut down markets. You know they've even talked about shutting down the futures market for electricity. So I think that's why you're seeing such a it's such a pair back recently. At the same time demand isn't exactly strong right now. Wearing the so-called shoulder month demand is really going to pick up for winter. So people are waiting to figure out okay. We're gonna have a cold winter. And if we do how bad will it be. And then you're likely going to see a higher jump in energy prices at that point.