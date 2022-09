00:00

Where do you see that momentum getting to where do you see peak rates and our equity valuations already reflecting a peak rate let's say of around 4 percent which is the building narrative. Good morning about ISE ISE thanks so much. Look as you mentioned some of the Middle East banks are quite positively geared to high rates. And we do see selective opportunities within the Middle East and banks even at current levels. So in our view while rate hikes some of them are priced in. We do think that they're more fully priced in and that obviously creates an opportunity. And if you look at the during the last quarter a number of the Middle Eastern banks particularly the Saudi banks did operate the net interest margin for us. And that was also true for some of the U.K. banks which effectively means that the market is not fully pricing in the rate cycle. As you can also appreciate there have been times when investors have been grappling with whether going forward we are actually going towards these types of thoughts. And that has obviously created an opportunity. And as a result you know in our view we think that there is more to go in terms of the net interest margin expansion which is one of the best ways to express hybrids and that's more fully priced in. And so our constructive view on the police and space. OK so let's just break a little bit of that. I mean if you listen to my last guess you'd run for the ten heart and you wouldn't buy a bank for four for love not money. Right. The man saying you need 50 percent of my equity portfolio in cash. But that's his view. Let's take your risk view. I'm trying to think of the net interest margin relative to perhaps a not so soft landing somewhere down the road next year. Does NIMs I bad loan provisioning in the near term for Gulf Bank Saudi and UAE. Is that high. Think of the two dynamics against one another. That's a very good question. I mean when we look at previous cycles right. Historically there've been cycles when rates have been rising in a period where oil prices have been low this time around. If you look at the rate cycle it's coincided with a strong macro backdrop for the dogs. You've got strong commodity prices largely RTS countries are all in fiscal surplus and there is good economic momentum. So when you see rising rates cycle within a strong economic within strong economic momentum that worries us less. If this was a period where oil prices below economic activity was weak and you were actually seeing rising rates cycle then it would mean more wage on the asset quality. Of course. I mean FTSE speak to bank migrants of Middle East banks. They would always say that they're navigating uncertain times globally. But if you look more locally the macro is quite supportive. And if you look across the bank's asset quality has been quite robust over. OK so I'm a believer I'm a believer in that NIMS will win rate relative to provisioning. Let's talk about lending a lot of bank analysts and various various outside. Come on the show. And they say you want to be long sighted banks. There's gonna be a heck of a lending explosion that we were looking at the chart. And you've identified this as well in terms of the loan growth and the mortgage loan growth decelerating slightly. I think that's natural enough. You know rates are rising banks are repricing and you're beginning to see a little bit of a reappraisal let's say in the mortgage approvals in Saudi Arabia which is what you're showing on the screen at the moment. Are you worried about running out of that bit of puff in Saudi bank lending to the retail level. For I mean a couple of points there. I mean if you look at the chart that you're showing there is a little bit of seasonality. So July is a slowdown. But if you go back. OK. Do you want is a labor of a seasonal slowdown as well. Number two a very important point on Beatle in particular. Most of these we get loans are fixed rate. So as it was out you know it's not a one to one plus two. We takes a little bit of time for high rates to possible mortgage a fixed rate for longer than a personal loan a fixed rate for up to five years. So effectively there is a lag impact of higher rates on origination. And if you look despite this slowdown in July overall retail origination momentum is quite strong. We still doing double digit lending across the region construct. Now you're in London. And as we can see behind you you're having your forum for Middle East banks talking to institutional investors. It's a lovely place to convene and a beautiful time of the year. But I'm curious to know what's top of the agenda by the institutional investors who are coming into this beauty parade. Is it about the foreign ownership level. Are they thinking of making active switches from ownership in Europe into Middle Eastern banks and is not being driven by AFL wealth. Yes all very fair point. I mean look there we have a wide variety of investors is that global investors were looking to kind of look at the Middle East from a more resilience point of view. Obviously currencies supporting market backdrop. And then you've got your emerging market investors as you rightly say looking to invest the underweight that they have at this moment to the Middle East to Saudi Arabia. And obviously the key debate which is always the around Emily Chang banks is around valuation given the relative outperformance that we see in the Middle East banks and where valuations stack up with is. The main question is that the gold the strong enough to sustain these valuations and that this further outperformance. And a lot of the debate has been the wrong loan growth for the Middle East and banks for Saudi banks on the corporate side as Saudi delivers on its vision 2030. And then obviously the impact of rate hikes and the question that you that you put to me how much of this is priced in how much is is wonderful and all of this in a period where there is global uncertainty. So at least the banks are looking to navigate that that uncertainty. And retired Army senior level attendance CFO said you was for all the major banks in the region and that was the most post question to them.