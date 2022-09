00:00

THE SEASON KICKING OFF OF THE NFL AND TONIGHT, BLOOMBERG TV KICKS OFF THE LINEUP. JOINING US NOW IS ONE OF THE HOST, KAILEY LEINZ. YOU'RE A BIG SPORTS NERD. WHAT IS THE SHOW ABOUT? KAILEY: I'M EXCITED BY THE NFL SEASON FINALLY UPON US. BUT ESSENTIALLY A VIEW THIS IS AN EXTENSION OF OF WHAT YOU AND I DO EVERY DAY. SO THEY CAN PLACE THEM USUALLY IN THE FINANCIAL MARKETS. AND THIS IS JUST BRINGING THAT TO SPORTS. WE HAVE TROVES AND OF HISTORICAL DATA THAT ESSENTIALLY LOOKS AT BATS OVER THE COURSE OF HISTORY, AND LOOKING AT WHICH ONE HISTORICALLY PAID OFF THE MOST SO WHEN YOU'RE GEARING UP FOR A WEEKEND OF GAMES YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MIGHT WANT TO PLAY. GUY: DID YOU UNDERSTAND ALL OF THAT? ALIX: THERE ARE SPORTS AND MONEY ON THE SPORTS. THIS IS WHAT I'M GETTING. [LAUGHTER] GUY: ALIX STEEL, MASSIVE SPORTS FAN. IN TERMS OF THE MARKET, HOW BIG IS THE SPORTS BETTING MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES. BACK IN THE U.K. SPORTS BETTING HAS BEEN LEGAL LONG-STANDING FOR QUITE A WHILE. IT'S A RAPIDLY DEVELOPING STORY. > > AND YOU STILL HAVEN'T SEEN THE MOST OF IT. A LOT OF THIS HAD A $57 BILLION MARKET AS OF LAST YEAR. THE TOTAL DOLLAR AMOUNT SPENT ON SPORTS BETTING. THIS YEAR THAT HANDLE FOR ENTRANCE LIKE NEW YORK WITH CALIFORNIA AND TEXAS COMING ONLINE. IN THE END IT FELL SPECIFICALLY ALONG WITH IT IS A HUGE DEAL IN SPORTS BETTING EDITS WERE A LOT OF SPORTS BOOKS LIKE DRAFTKINGS AND FAN DUAL MAKE THE BULK OF THEIR MONEY. WE WILL FOCUS ON THE FIRST -- FOCUS ON THAT. I THINK MY COHOST IS PROBABLY THE MOST EXCITED ABOUT THE ACTUAL CRUNCHING OF NUMBERS. HE'S MUCH BETTER WITH XL SPREADSHEETS THAN I AM. I SPENT A LOT OF TIME LOOKING AT SPREADSHEETS FOR THE LAST WEEK. WE HAVE FORMER PLAYERS PLANNING TO JOIN US. ALSO GETTING INSIGHT ON THE INDUSTRY THAT I DON'T HAVE AS JUST A SPORTS FAN BUT GETTING THIS PERSPECTIVE FROM THOSE WHO PLAYED THE GAME I THINK IT'S EXCITING TO HAVE THIS CONVERSATION. GUY: IS THE BRADY INVITE OUT THERE. SHE IS A MASSIVE TOM BRADY FAN. KAILEY: I WILL MAINTAIN NO BIAS AGAINST ANY PLAYER SO TOM BRADY WANTS TO COME ON I WILL HAPPILY HAVE THAT CONVERSATION. ALIX: THAT INVOICES TOTALLY OUT THERE. KAILEY: I WILL TAKE WHAT I CAN GET. [LAUGHTER] GUY: THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. GREAT STUFF LOOKING FORWARD TO THE SHOW. IT STARTS TOMORROW, ATTUNING EVERY FRIDAY FOR THE LINEUP POSTED BY KAILEY LEINZ. THEY'LL HAVE THE LATEST SPORTS BETTING TRENDS AND EVERYTHING THAT'S GOING ON WITH THE BIGGEST WAVES IN THE INDUSTRY.