00:00

Amazon has breached American televisions lost big strongholds. It's now the first streaming service ever to have seen obtain exclusive season long rights to the NFL the National Football League games in the United States. With us now Geetha Ranganathan media and advertising analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. You just put this in context over here in the U.K. I've been watching football. I've been watching tennis rugby etc on Amazon for really quite some time. How big a step forward though in the United States is this for Amazon. Yes sir. Thanks. Thanks guys. So Amazon has had some streaming deals in the past with the NFL but those were all really small. This is the first time that they are getting access to a major football package. The Thursday night football package. And so this is really a watershed moment I think for you know the whole media landscape because they are now going to be broadcasting to an audience of about you know 20 million or so on average watch these NFL games. So it is definitely a very very big deal. It's huge. It's 13 billion dollar deal. What does Amazon hope to get out of this. Like are they going to help the people buy toilet paper on their website because of this or that. They're going to go be a prime member like what's their end game. How do they make money off of it. Oh there's so many ways that they're going to make money off of this. They're getting more and more people really onto their ecosystem. So one thing of course is the prime subscriber base. So this is one way to kind of reinvigorate that whole prime subscriber base. It's about 200 million global members obviously about more than hundred and twenty members here right now in the U.S. So get more people to prime get more people to spend time on prime video thereby kind of offering more of a captive audience to advertisers. So they are trying to break into the TV advertising market which is a 60 billion dollar advertising market. And this really kind of gives them that those inroads into that market. They already have a robust advertising business. By the way Amazon makes about 30 billion dollars in advertising. But this is again this kind of opens new doors for them. And then of course you know selling more products just as you mentioned on on the you know on their prime service. Dieter what does this mean for the other streamers as you say this is a pivotal moment. Is it the thin end of the wedge. It is absolutely a pivotal moment because I think all of the traditional media companies now really need to watch closely. They need to see how much engagement Amazon is having. Amazon has promised about 12 million you know an audience about 12 million or so. That's what they've guaranteed their advertisers. We'll have to see if they're able to break that number. And really what it means is that more and more of these sports right packages are going to possibly go to these big tech giants. We already know that the Sunday ticket is up for grabs. We know that Amazon is looking at it very closely as is Apple. And so basically in the next round of negotiations all of these media companies have to be prepared to pay up because otherwise they could lose very valuable rights to these sports properties and thereby lose an audience. Sixty six billion dollars. That's the total number for the U.S. TV advertising market. How much can streaming siphon off of that and how much goes to Amazon. So you know this is 66 billion dollars of course goes to all of the old media companies. You know they have been losing share. This was upwards of about 70 billion dollars. So they have been gradually losing share. Yes a lot of that is going to the streaming players now whether it's a Hulu whether you know Netflix is going to come into the ad market. But it's going to be a slow build for all of them. Amazon already has a lot of the infrastructure in place. They have a captive audience. You know they have all of these different properties whether it's a fire TV whether it's MTV whether it's Twitch. So really now what they really needed was that piece of marquee content for it for advertisers to be able to flip that switch. So we really think that this is a great way for them to kind of siphon off a lot of those TV ad dollars into the connected TV space into the streaming space.