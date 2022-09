00:00

This is Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Our top stories this morning. We're in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down. So far we've expeditiously raised the policy rate to the peak of the previous cycle. And the policy rate will need to rise further. Lael Brainard and a host of other Fed voices say more rate increases are in the pipeline. The next stop is the ECB where traders are anticipating the first 75 basis point hike since nineteen ninety nine. Speaking of dates the pine sinks to the lowest level against the dollar since nineteen eighty five on Liz Truss's first full day as Prime Minister and the Bank of England. Andrew Bailey is not optimistic about the economy this session. I hope it doesn't happen but obviously we have forecast because we think it isn't absolutely the most likely outcome because it is booming. It cools the actions of Russia. The impact on energy prices. Office rents in Dubai are rebounding for the first time in six years rising faster than New York LONDON as the global banks and businesses expand in the financial hub. Apple unveils a new lineup of devices with a few surprises. Apart from the fact that it's not raising U.S. prices despite raging inflation which is gone a dam across the image warm. Welcome to the show on Manus Cranny in Dubai. So we have this juxtaposition between the summer of seventy five seventy five pips anticipated from the Fed from the ECB. It's a twin costs and of course the Bank of England. Would they even dare do 50. That's the question. NIKKEI. Seventy five. Now the pint has managed to add back 100 basis points. It made in nineteen eighty five low yesterday. And Credit Agricole say the market is just relishing bashing bashing the point taking it down to a 37 year low rally and by 100 basis points. The last time the point was done here in nineteen eighty five. Yes you got it. We give you the chart of the day. I want to know what love is by foreigner. It was about to but I can tell you that Citigroup say stay short. The Pine State Street say the twin deficits will be the nemesis of this currency. Do they have the IMAX telephone number at Number 10 Downing Street. Let's check in. In terms of the rest of markets stock markets managed to rally even though later Brain Art's message was not not dovish. She talked about the need for higher rates. Hope lives eternal with these equity markets. Does it. We put on 2 percent but is not because you've had a draw down of 8 percent since the high that summer of love in stock markets. Michael Barr has a brilliant tweet out there. He's revving up the gloom monster machine and prediction. We've not hit the bottom yet he says to spark failures. That is not enough to call the bottom. And Goldman say we've yet to hit a decisive low. You've also got interactive brokers and you've got to be 16 percent below here 16 percent below here before they will call a low. Stock markets managed to put on 2 percent. We carry through on the upside at this point. But I want to show you the oil market. This is all the sort of that I suppose the fears of the authorities coming home to roost in one manifestation which is two days of the market collapse by 6 percent. Yesterday we put it a little bit back on this morning. Chengdu is still in lockdown. And of course we've managed to move to a magical DAX cross which is where the 50 day average crosses over the 200 day moving average. And that's for the first time since 2020. Technicals matter. Don't ever let it be said they don't. Juliette Saly is the technical queen. She is in Singapore. Jules is your board. Hey Menace. Well of course the yen is still at that nineteen ninety eight low giving a very good boost to Japanese stocks today but overall we are seeing the regional benchmark index rebound from that two year low. So it is a much brighter picture for equities although you're still seeing some subdued market action in Hong Kong and that index the Hang Seng index actually on its longest losing streak of the year. Now we did have the PBS say once again really trying to defend the weakness in the one. It set a stronger than expected fix for the onshore for a 12th day. You're still seeing weakness though. The offshore they're down by about two tenths of one per cent and the Aussie leading declines in G10 currencies. But we've seen Aussie bonds spike. We just heard from the RBA Governor Lowe really indicating that perhaps those jumbo hikes we've seen from the central bank could start to slow. Now he is saying that a lot of inflation is driven by demand and savings mainly held by up to middle income Australians. Let's have a look at the broader Aussie picture as well because we did have the trade surplus almost half this was due to coal and iron ore tumbling the trade surplus in July halving with a lot of the holiday makers heading abroad to take advantage of the northern hemisphere. And then also of course these shipments of coal and iron ore tumbling exports down 10 per cent imports jumping 5 per cent. So showing some of the impact on the Aussie economy. And certainly the reaction here to these comments by RBA is low that we could actually start to see these jumbo rate hikes coming to an end minus Jews. You love that word. Jumbo changed the flow. Show that just get that passport. I get back down on that get back home for a long weekend. Just to see a little bit later that. You go on it's not where you go on a Saturday. To Sydney you'll see me there next week. Good yourself. All right. We'll see you there. Are you getting too close to that Sydney office. OK. Juliette Saly there in Singapore travelling to Sydney if she's on a seat near you. Show us. Well the top Federal Reserve officials are continuing to pledge aggressive rate hikes ahead of their fight against inflation. Global economics and policy editor A Kathleen Hays is with me. She's in New York. So Kathleen all that narrative all I want to know from you is whether you think the consensus is not building towards a 75 basis point hike. They can't miss the opportunity Kathleen can they. They certainly set one up for it. And I would say in answer to that I think they're just waiting for another shoe to drop like the CPI next week after seeing two very hot jobs reports in a row after seeing a CPI report the month before that was certainly leading someone like Lael Brainard who is the vice chair of the Federal Reserve. She doesn't speak as much as some other people do. But when she does you know she did today she was sending a clear message. More rate hikes are going to come. I would say she certainly didn't shut the door on 75. Let's listen. We're in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down. So far we've expeditiously raised the policy rate to the peak of the previous cycle. And the policy rate will need to rise further. Eventually the risk get more two sided. Other words not just the risk of not doing enough to fight inflation but the risk of doing so much to cause a recession. But for now she says policy needs to be more restrictive. Loretta Mestre from the Cleveland Fed. She's the one who wants the inflation rate in the first half of next year. I should say the funds rate above 4 percent. She continues to say more needs to be done. William Barr who's the new Michael Barr is a new vice chair supervision saying we have more to do. We have to defeat inflation. Susan Collins with the Boston Fed today saying she's undecided menace on the size of the hike 50 or 75. But she's clearly heading in that direction. She's clearly waiting for at least one more piece of data like the CPI to convince her beige book. Today crosscurrents. Retail sales are strong. Labor markets tight. Inflation's elevated. They do. In some districts worry about the economy starting to slow down. And that could be a problem. But for now as rubric economics says the door is open to a 75 basis point hike. When you look at what they said in that beige book. Well let's pivot across the Atlantic. Of course you've got the ECB were waiting for it and then today they've got a currency crisis you've got a strong dollar which is helping your inflation narrative. They have a currency and an energy crisis and recession risk a blind conflict. What does not do to the probability of the scale of a jumbo hike from the ECB. You know you put it that way man as I'm inclined to say hey they've got to be taking a second thought right in Jackson Hole a couple of weeks ago. When is most novel. One of the top members of the ECB board said that central banks have to keep fighting inflation either moving into recession. And that's what it makes to take. Sure. That's what it takes. That is to not let inflation expectations get entrenched. Now since then of course we had Russia cutting off the gas to Europe. We have this energy crisis has started. So will it change their mind. Traders are still looking for about 60 8 percent odds that they will go ahead with a 75 basis point hike. I think that when you have CPI up nine point one percent over year over year in the latest month when your core CPI is up four point three percent and rising even if you've got a eurozone recent recession chance of fifty five percent there's still going to look at this very very carefully I think minus maybe for them as a question of saying maybe we should go ahead and just show that the determination show was that's what Israel is not a stable type of determination to bring down inflation. Show it. Now what we saw a chance to move aggressively because maybe in a while we won't. And that is that that's the case for the 75. But I think any analysts you talk to any economist who watches them closely most people are not convinced at all. They say it could go either way. Hours from now we'll know. Absolutely. And I think I think the Aussie's just threw a spanner in the works on the jumbo rate hike narrative coughing Thank you as ever. Staying late putting in the hours that's Kathleen Hays in New York with the Chinese megacity of Chengdu has extended a weeklong lockdown in the most downtown areas. That's after Covid-19 cases increased. Chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle joins me now. Stephen this was supposed to be the great litmus test that Chengdu would reopen. This 0 Covid policy was working. What has gone wrong. Well I think 0 Covid policy is working they're trying to work at getting down to zero community spread and they haven't been able to do that. So the policy is working is just not being able to necessarily eradicate the virus. So people who are now being stuck in their apartments for another week at least as authorities say they're aiming now to have at least another week of total lockdowns in the central parts of Chengdu a city of 21 million as they tried to get down to zero a community spread. But you know what. This is whack a mole madness because the new cases keep on popping up especially as the more easily transmissible variants erupt in parts of China. I'm just looking at the headlines coming across the The China Wire. Twenty five new cases in Shenzhen 10 cases in Beijing 13 in Shanghai 14 in Guangdong. So there's a number of different cities are having cases. Now Chengdu had 116 new cases yesterday on top of one hundred and twenty one the day before 90 the day before that. So they are still a long way from getting to zero. But look at the ratio. It's 21 million people. And they're locking down the entire city for one hundred and sixteen new cases. That shows you the dedication to Covid 0 policies even though there's so much anecdotal evidence that perhaps it's going to be relaxed after Xi Jinping has his party Congress on October 16th. I'm not seeing any evidence that they're going to necessarily change their policy. There has been some flight and quarantine relaxation. But again that does not equal total relaxation of Covid zero. I think China's in for the long haul and the economy will suffer. Yep that makes it ever more probable Stephen that we had closer towards that 2 percent double that some of the analysts are talking about in terms of growth. Way way way away from the five and a half. That was originally mooted at the start of the year. Stephen thanks. Stephen Engle that alongside mate from Hong Kong. Apple has unveiled a new lineup of devices with few surprises beyond one major. One didn't raise the prices during the worst years of inflation in decades. Bloomberg's Emily Chang has the details. Coming to you from Apple headquarters in Cupertino. Apple unveiling a slew of new products including new iPhones watches and air pods. Perhaps the biggest surprise isn't the new technology but how much it costs. Despite record inflation Apple isn't raising the prices on its new phone. So you can buy a new iPhone 14 for the same price you could buy an iPhone 13 last year. Of course there are technological upgrades especially when it comes to the pro thinner faster longer battery life better camera technology. Also satellite capabilities for all the new iPhone 14 meaning you can send an emergency s.o.s from wherever you are in the world even if you don't have service. They also unveiled a new Apple Watch Ultra. This a smartwatch geared toward outdoor enthusiasts. They call it your own personal dive computer if you will. Also undercutting Garmin the nearest competitor on price by a few hundred dollars. If you're looking at the higher end when it comes to airports we've got the first upgrade there in two years. Of course the big question is will consumers buy any of these new products when they're already under pressure or facing higher prices. Everything when it comes to gas and groceries. So all eyes will be on just how big this new Apple upgrade cycle will be. Emily Chang Bloomberg Cupertino. Let's get back to Juliette Saly. She's got the first world headlines in Singapore. Jules thanks man. Let it be a Putin blaming Western nations for the shut down of the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline. Speaking at a forum in Vladivostok the Russian president said gas flows to Europe could resume as soon as sanctions are lifted. It is the first time Putin has commented on Nord Stream since that key gas conduit was closed indefinitely this year unable to produce your Nord Stream. One is now practically shut down and everyone is saying Russia is using energy as a weapon. More nonsense. We deliver as much as our partners need. We're not delivering gas into the air. But according to requests what happened to lines of gas delivery in Ukraine. Ukraine shut one line down on a made up pretext that it was not in control of it. Ukraine closed it not us. Meanwhile Ukraine's top army commander has warned that the war is likely to stretch into 2023. He pleaded for allies to send longer range weapons to aid it buys. Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan says he regrets his comments at a rally about a female judge. Khan is seeking the dismissal of a contempt of court proceeding that is scheduled for later. His filing calls the remarks unintentional. After losing a no confidence vote in April Khan has held massive public gatherings blaming political rivals the judiciary and the military for his ouster and office rents in Dubai a rebounding for the first time in six years rising faster than in London or New York. The emirate is attracting more wealth and expats due to its nimble response to the pandemic and relatively easy access to visas. A growing clutch of firms are also expanding in the Sun Splash business hub as they move offices from places like Hong Kong and Russia. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is when DAX minute. Just thank you very much. Juliette Saly. In Singapore we'll have a conversation hub for the region with Goldman Sachs. Managing director of Global Investment Research Waleed Machine joins me and Egypt's Minister for International Cooperation Rania Khaled Meshaal. Up next counting down to the ECB decision as Europe grapples with its energy crisis that sent inflation to record levels. And we have two currency capitals. Ryan Le Monde joins me next. This has been. Inflation in countries is far too high. We're not close to the Federal Reserve's target for inflation and so I'm quite focused on the Fed is quite focused on making sure we do the steps necessary to bring inflation back down to its target. Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr on inflation. You've got a firmer dollar being supercharged by bets on higher for longer rates is hampering the stock rebound in Asians and in currencies including the yen and the pond to multiple decade lows. The ECB is next stop. They take a stab at making a move against inflation while minimizing the economic damage. That's a heck of a conundrum. Ryan Dumond is the adviser on the board of directors at the currency capital. Ryan great to have you with me this morning. So you know there's one of the headliners this summer 75. Will the ECB do 75. The Fed do another 75. And the Bank of Canada did another 75. But here we are. I would say you have quite a hawkish narrative being delivered by M. Brainard the vice chair and of course Barr. And is the pathway to 75 basis points an easy one for the Fed to win. Good morning Minus. Great to be back. Well it's very tough actually. And let's split the Fed first. Fed is on 75. However it's not enough in our opinion. They are still not reducing their balance sheets. They had set forty seven billion dollars a month and then they were double that. But they haven't done any of this yet. These higher interest rate hikes are not sufficient. If you look at financial markets risky assets prices are still very high. This is loosening financial conditioning conditions rather than tightening them. So I think the Fed should do more to fight inflation. Inflation did drop slightly but ex energy it did not. It actually increased. So they have to reduce their balance sheet. They have to do slightly more. But what I would say back to you and that is that nobody is pricing in a more aggressive QE teen. No bonds no bonds are down by 10 basis points this morning. Anybody's guess why. I mean energy is lower but I would said bonds equities and the dollar have not priced in a much more aggressive Kuti. We've got the tolerance for an aggressive Kuti. What is aggressive Kuti. What do they need to do. Aggressive Kuti is actually doing what they say they were going to do which is reduce their balance sheets by 47 billion dollars a month or double that. And they have not done so. So yes risky assets are not pricing this because the Fed has showed that it's not doing it and maybe will not do it. So the Fed today is in a corner because more aggressive. Given the geopolitics this might create not a hard landing but an actual crash. What we're seeing in Europe today is very very concerning. In our opinion what's happening in Europe is the worst energy crisis we have seen since the oil embargo of the 70s. This can get very very ugly in Europe. So it's not ugly enough yet. Few in Europe tell me hardly it gets ugly is what we're seeing in the headlines like yesterday Switzerland saying if you increase the temperature to your home by more than 19 degrees they put you in jail. This is a headline yesterday from Switzerland's Ugly is when Germany has to reduce its electricity consumption by 25 percent. Electricity produces by 46 percent. This is absolutely massive. This is disruptive. What are we not pricing correctly because OK you can put me in jail if I turn my my my heater up too much the next time I'm up in Switzerland. OK. And there's gonna be riots. People have said to me so what is mispriced the euro in terms of lower to go 95 96 boons. Do I buy burns and hide out and burns. That's where that's where I had a guest tell me yesterday. So if it's gonna get more ugly in Europe transcribe ugly assets assets is euro going potentially below zero point nine so we could see the lows of zero point eight handle. So 80 to the dollar on euro dollar when three to six months we could see that easily. So that's that's trashed the euro. Where do I hide burns short end or tens. Probably tens. No because this is an extended recession. I would more like look at the short term short end. This is a much safer bet. I would go to the US dollar. I would go to the Swiss franc and I would go to more real hard assets. Tell me this. What is the risk. The ECB has a treasure moment Mark to raise rates 50 75. I mean split a half really 75 basis points hike and then has to very quickly U-turn aka Tricia in the eye of crisis. Is that a real risk. Absolutely. Absolutely. However she she was not faced with the inflation that Europe is facing today. No he wasn't. But he saw the folly of his move and immediately backtracked. What is the risk of that and what is the consequence of that on the currency. Well this could happen. It's a real risk. Oh yes absolutely. Absolutely. Today Europe will face a recession. Might will face a recession. One of the worst recessions it has faced. We are heading towards it. And I don't think risky assets are pricing yet correctly on the currency side under euro. It's a wild guess. Literally a wild guess today. OK. And to be fair you did put a price. You did put a price down at ninety nine. I would imagine an outlandish call or a left tail risk call of 80. So let's just put a better context around it but then transfer through that to asset allocation. I've got Goldman Sachs telling me by value in America. And yet the Russell is collapsed by the longest run of losses since 2000 18. So I don't know whether to speak in their book. If you've got a high if you've got to have equity allocation you probably do. Where is that. It's very hard. It's a very small bucket pocket buckets that cherry picked. It's I would go for small caps that are still growing non cyclical. It's a very very very small bucket. Again 50 percent cash. I would look at the Swiss franc. I would look at specific currency portfolio with 50 percent cash in it. Oh yes absolutely. Today. Yes 50 percent cash long Swiss. Lungs with lung private equity and there are specific sophisticated strategies that are convex specific to ISE tracks and City X okay. Our synthetic protection instruments. Yes. Okay. My other sort of manic fascination at the moment is intervention in dollar yen. OK. And I like what I like what Martin Malone sent me when you know Kuroda second Barra was in charge. Kuroda was his deputy. And intervention only came when it came in size. It moved the market not flipping around the edges. G2 intervention does it happen this year. And if so by what kind of size. And can they move the uncanny halt the demise of the yen. I couldn't say. I really couldn't say. It's it's it's there's so many wild cards happening at the moment. I couldn't give an opinion on that or give a forecast on that. Okay. That's know what you mean. You've been gracious enough to give me some some punchy calls on euro dollar. So I let you off the hook on that. But I'm obsessed with G2 intervention which Janet Yellen says should be rare and exceptional. Mind you these aren't all times. Thank you for answering them on the chief advisor on the board of directors of the currency capital. Breaking news from Australia not from the central bank this time but from the legislature. Live shot of Sydney Harbour that you're seeing there. So Australia has passed the first major climate legislation in more than a decade. And this is as we go to codes COP 27. In Egypt the pledge is to accelerate emissions carbs sealing the key polluters return to I suppose a force for global action on that on global warming. So that is quite an incredible shift for Albanese's administration. It's the climate change bill a 43 percent cut in carbon dioxide emissions from two thousand and five and the target is by 2030. I'm showing you the rates card for Australia because it is Mr. Low. The governor at the RBA who has qualified himself by talking we may be at the end are nearing the end of jumbo rate hikes that they will need more rate hikes. But maybe the summer of 75 is coming to an end. And Aussie rates roll over. I want to show you a quick snapshot on dollar yen. I'm a bit upset. You know what's happening at the bond market. I mean you're seeing yields drop there by 3 4 or 5 basis points this morning. And is it because oil tanked by 6 percent yesterday. Do you really believe that. I'll leave you with that thought. This is Glenn Beck. This is Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East on top stories this morning. We're in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down. So far we've expeditiously raised the policy rate to the peak of the previous cycle. And the policy rate will need to rise further later. And a host of other Fed voices say more rate increases are in the pipeline. But next stop it's the ECB where traders are anticipating the first 75 basis point hike since nineteen ninety nine. Speaking of dates the point sinks to the lowest level against the dollar since nineteen eighty five. Let's trust his first full day as Prime Minister and the Bank of England. Andrew Bailey is not optimistic about the economy. Recession. I hope it doesn't happen. But obviously we have forecast because we think it is certainly the most likely outcome because it is overwhelmingly caused by the actions of Russia. The impact on energy prices office runs into bio rebounding for the first time in six years rising faster than New York and London as global banks and businesses expand and the financial hub. Apple unveils a new lineup of devices with few surprises apart from the fact that it's not raising U.S. prices despite raging inflation. Markets are moving. Juliette Saly is tracking everything from Singapore Central Bank speak from the Aussie's is moving the market and the Chinese are trying to re tether their kites. Good morning Ms. Sally. Good morning Mr. Credit. Let's start with what we heard from the RBA though because you can now see in this chart behind me that traders are pricing out rate hikes in Australia as early as April now. On Monday before we had that 50 basis point hike from the RBA they weren't pricing them out until August which is four meetings later. So really this rhetoric coming through from RBA Governor Lowe today in a queue in a bit very much being taken by the market as a sign that perhaps these jumbo sized hikes are on hold for now. RBA Governor Lowe saying the case for a slower pace of tightening becomes stronger as the cash rate moves higher. We have seen two point two five per cent of rate hikes from the RBA since May taking the cash rate to two point three five per cent. Let's have a look at the market reaction. We've certainly been seeing bonds surging on the back of these comments. Governor Lowe also saying a lot of inflation in Australia is driven by demand but also that savings are being held by the upward to middle income Australians. So when this price hike starts to bite the lower income that's really going to flow through into the economy. The Aussie the worst performing G10 currency today. But the Australian stock market has risen quite sharply on the back of these comments today. Minus just run us through what's going on on the equity side. There's a rebound there. I mean we had the US equities managing to put in nearly 2 percent of a rally last night. Is this dovetailed to that. It certainly is and we are finally seeing some gains coming through on the regional benchmark index which had been holding at those May 20 20 levels. You've still got that very weak yen. Have a look at the NIKKEI really leading these gains up by around 2 percent. And the other key focus for investors is the continued moves by the PBS to really strike and stem the weakness that you are seeing in the currency there. So we had a 12th straight day of a stronger than expected fix from the papacy but still seeing weakness coming through in the renminbi down by about a tenth of 1 percent and getting very close to that 7 handle minus. Just think Yvonne Man Juliette Saly in Singapore on the markets. Goldman Sachs has lifted its forecasts for the pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The US lender is now expecting increases of 75 basis points and 50 basis points for September and November respectively. My next guest says Saudi banks are the most geared to benefit from higher rate environment. It's Waleed Mushin managing director for global investment research at Goldman Sachs. Well he thank you for joining me. So Goldman Sachs never far from the fray upping the game in terms the velocity to rate hikes. So where do you see that momentum getting to. Where do you see peak rates and our equity valuations already reflecting a peak rate let's say of a 4 percent which is the building narrative. Good morning Melissa ISE thanks so much. Look as you mentioned some of the Middle East and banks are quite positively geared to high rates. And we do see selective opportunities within the Middle East and banks even at current levels. So in our view while rate hikes some of them are priced in. We do think that they're more fully priced in and that obviously creates an opportunity. And if you look at the during the last quarter a number of the Middle Eastern banks particularly the Saudi banks did operate the net interest margin for us. And that was also true for some of the U.K. banks which effectively means that the market is not fully pricing in the rate cycle. As you can also appreciate there have been times when investors have been grappling with whether going forward we are actually going towards these types of thoughts. And that has obviously created an opportunity. And as a result you know in our view we think that there is more to go in terms of the net interest margin expansion which is one of the best ways to express them high rates and that's for fully priced in. And so our constructive view on the policing space. OK. So let's just break a little bit of that. Dawn I mean if you listen to my last guest you'd run for the 10 heart and you wouldn't buy a bank for four for love nor money. Ryan Demand saying you need 50 percent of my equity portfolio in cash. But that's his view. Let's take your risk view. I'm trying to think of the net interest margin relative to perhaps a not so soft landing somewhere down the road next year. Does NIMS outpace bad loan provisioning in the near term for Gulf banks Saudi and UAE. Is that high. Think of the two dynamics against one another. That's a very good question. I mean when we look at previous cycles right. Historically there've been cycles when rates have been rising in a period where oil prices have been low this time around. If you look at the rate cycle it's coincided with a strong macro backdrop for the dollar. You've got strong commodity prices Lord Jesus even companies are all in fiscal surplus and there is good economic momentum. So when you see a rising rate cycle within a strong economic within strong economic momentum that weighs us less. If this was a period where oil prices were low economic activity was weak and you were actually seeing rising rates cycle then it would mean more weight on the asset quality. Of course I mean FTSE speak to Bank Mark Gurman of Middle East banks. They would always say that they're navigating uncertain times globally. But if you look more locally the macro is quite supportive. And if you look across the bank's asset quality has been quite robust over. OK so I'm a believer I'm a believer in that NIMS will win rate relative to two provisioning. Let's talk about lending a lot of bank analysts and various various outside. Come on the show. And they say you want to be long sighted banks. There's gonna be a heck of a lending explosion that we were looking at the chart. And you've identified this as well in terms of the loan growth and the mortgage loan growth decelerating slightly. I think that's not short enough. You know rates are rising banks are repricing and you're beginning to see a little bit of a reappraisal let's say in the mortgage approvals in Saudi Arabia which is what you're showing on the screen at the moment. Are you worried about running out of that bit of puff in Saudi bank lending to the retail level. For I mean a couple of points there. I mean if you look at the chart that you're showing there is a little bit of seasonality. So July's a slowdown. But if you go back. OK. Do you want. Is a labor of a seasonal slowdown as well. Number two a very important point on Beetle in particular. Most of these bigger loans are fixed rate as it was. You know it's not a one to one plus two. We takes a little bit of time for high rates for possible mortgages a fixed rate for longer than a first of all the fixed rate for up to five years. So effectively there is a lag in fact of high rates on three origination. And if you look despite the slowdown in July a lot of these origination momentum is quite strong. We're still doing double digit lending across people construct. Now you're in London. And as we can see behind you you're having your forum for Middle East banks talking to institutional investors. It's a lovely place to convene and a beautiful time of the year. But I'm curious to know what's top of the agenda by the institutional investors who are coming into this beauty parade. Is it about the foreign ownership level. Are they thinking of making active switches from ownership in Europe into Middle Eastern banks and is not being driven by AFL wealth. Yes all very fair point. I mean look there we have a wide variety of investors is that global investors were looking to kind of look at Middle East from a more resilience point of view. Obviously currencies supporting market backdrop. And then you've got your emerging market investors as you rightly said looking to invest the underweight that they have at this moment to the Middle East to Saudi Arabia. And obviously the key debate which is always the around Emily Chang banks is around valuation given the relative outperformance that we see in the Middle East banks and where valuations stack up which is the main question is that the gold the strong enough to sustain these valuations and that this further outperformance from and a lot of the debate has been the wrong loan growth for the Middle East and banks for Saudi banks on the corporate side as Saudi delivers on its Vision 2030 and then obviously the impact of rate hikes. And the question that you can put to me how much of this is priced in how much is is wonderful and all of this in a period where there is global uncertainty. So at least the banks are looking to navigate that that uncertainty. And retired senior level attendance CFO said you was for all the major banks in the region and that was the most post question to them. OK well listen we'll leave you. We'll leave you to do the beauty parade and the hassle. Willie please tell the bank CEOs not to be frightened. We don't ask hard questions. We just want to know why we should invest in their banks. So do the job for me. Some of them don't take our calls often enough. While I'd much in managing director for global investment research at Goldman Sachs. But you say Nelson's on that trip. Good morning Shane. You're always welcome here Glenn Beck. Any more. Ahead on DAYBREAK Middle East. This is DAYBREAK. It's Egypt's second international conference forum underway in Cairo and the meeting convenes. The heavy hitters in the fields of politics finance and climate such as John Kerry Mark CARNEY were on the ground along with the president of the EIB R D the Corolla of the Great and the Good. It's Egypt's minister for International Cooperation running on Machar. Dr. Rania thank you very much for joining me. Sandy I'm not there but you've you've you've managed to up the game with who is there. What I want to get a sense from you is what is the message at this gathering that this international cooperation gathering as Egypt is on the precipice of another IMF bailout. What's your financial message this morning at this gathering. Good morning. Good morning. Yes this is the second edition of the Egypt International Cooperation Forum. And this year it also hosted the ministers from Africa DAX Finance Economy and environment. And the key message is that access to finance mobilisation of resources for climate action is very very urgent for the African continent. As you mentioned yesterday there was an assembly of global policy leaders. We had the deputy secretary general of the U.N. I mean Mohamed who has to do with finance. And as judges we had John Kerry we had Mark CARNEY and of course the president of the EBIT and other financial multilateral development banks were represented as well. So it was a very important gathering that we will come out with a communique at the end of the conference on the 9th of September. And this is supposed to be a launchpad for finance day as called. Call is less than 60 days away. And of course being in charge machine being from Egypt it's considered an African call the voice of the South. And you and I were together in Singapore last year and you made it very clear at the plenary session that the demands from the West or the DNA markets for Africa were extreme. If I can paraphrase my memory is not exact on the wording that we use. But you have an African finance day. You're going to host that. What are the demands. What is it. What's the size of the demands from the African nations and the developing nations as we go to this cop. Do you think they're going to up the demands and what would they be. So so yes you're absolutely right. We were together in Singapore. The message was the expectation from Glasgow. There are trillions of dollars pledges that have been made to finance climate action in different countries developing and emerging. And of course African countries. However these pledges have not made their way to the ground. And we mentioned then that countries rated BMI below may not have that access. So how can we create innovative financial tools blending finance to be able to crowd in private investments into very important projects for climate not just mitigation projects on the energy front but also for food security and water security which are known as adaptation projects. So this was a message very loud yesterday. We had of course both the Secretary Kerry as well as Mark CARNEY head of defense both trying to mobilise crowding in private sector. The message was very clear also President that the fact that this issue was there and mentioning the financing gap for Africa. Close to it in order to push the climate action more than 800 billion dollars required. How do we close that gap. How do we create investable projects. And therefore this call the key theme is from pledges to implementation. And part of that I am duty bound. Of course as you go to the IMF with the request I know that you were the International Development and Cooperation Hub. Dr. Rani. But you talk about financing gap within the cop side. But from a nation state you have an external funding gap. You talk to the World Bank. You are the linchpin to the World Bank. And are there active talks by you with the World Bank. Let's say for international financing or any form of support. So that matters. That's for IMF programs. The program has to be fully financed. And for that to occur we also get financing from our bilateral partners. And as you mentioned multilateral development banks such as the World Bank the African Development Bank and the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank etc.. Egypt has been able to mobilize this type of financing because this is also related not just to budget support but also to project finance. And that's why yesterday we launched that Egypt country platform for the nexus of water food and energy which has been WFP program. The WiFi in Arabic means fulfilling promises and hence our mobilization of financing from the multilateral development banks is a good course. And it is happening both. It happened in 2020 2021 and continuing in 2022. If I was to just push you a little bit Dr. Run and say you know are you hopeful that you will get additional complementary funding from or D or WB in conjunction. I know the IMF sits and another remit. But are you optimistic and in active talks to open additional financing additional support for the country from those agencies. So just last month we were able to get budget support for two hundred and seventy one million from the African Development Bank and 500 million from the World Bank under food response. And also there are other bilateral is that we're working with. So on that front things are moving very much in progress. OK Doctor Rania thank you very much for joining me. Have a good day. Sounds as if you have got them all on the ground one place one time. Good luck with COP and I look forward to seeing you in Singapore at the New Economy Forum in just a couple of months. Doctor Rania Muscat Egypt's minister for international cooperation joining the show today from Cairo. This has been back. Wheat futures jumped after Vladimir Putin criticized a grain deal with Ukraine. The Russian president says that the shipment corridor is not helping the poorest countries. Simone Foxman is in Doha so the gas is fully weaponized. It sounds like we're in the building blocks for stage two on the grains front. Simon what can you tell us this morning. Well Putin's criticism was that a lot of these exports are actually ending up in the European Union according to the U.N. about a third of the grain exports coming through the corridor from Ukraine are actually going to European countries. But this overlooks a couple of things and it gets at that criticism by President Putin about this not helping poor countries. So for one yes the third of this going to Europe. But 20 percent is going to Turkey. And then 30 percent of those grain exports are going to what are described as low or lower middle income countries many of them in our region. Also important for our region is that this grain corridor deal has helped expedite some Russian supplies of grain. So grain shipping from Russian ports helping that go to this region. Importantly countries like Egypt Jordan Turkey and Iran recently received supplies of wheat from Russia. Also important to note that some of these grain purchases are classified as going to the United States or elsewhere but they're really going to the World Food Program. The World Food Program is supporting countries across northern Africa across Africa generally and of course the likes of Yemen and Syria. So really important there. And then finally crucially you know when we look at what consumers are facing on the ground folks in Lebanon are still seeing wheat flour up 200 percent from when this war began. So although we've seen futures come down overall and not necessarily yesterday come down. Overall consumers aren't really feeling that. So any uncertainty that Putin brings up here is likely to increase the volatility increase potentially the insecurity for countries in our region. And that's kind of why we're going to follow this so closely. Let's just shift over to Iraq because we've got look we know that there's political instability but we've got one of the top courts not rejecting a bid to dissolve parliament. How does that how does that play out politically. Well this decision was something that I guess could have been a release valve for some of this political angst. And essentially this decision meeting that wasn't opened this wasn't something that was unexpected persay. But the followers of Muqtada al Sadr that important Shia cleric who won the most votes in the last election but was unable to form a government that's what these guys were calling for. We're calling for the court to dissolve parliament to go to new elections. So this decision really just deepening the stalemate. And of course raising the potential for a continuing political violence. Take a look at a chart here. We have also as well in our GEO TV go for clients. We've seen the impact that the recent disruptions have had the recent political ISE has had on investor confidence in Iraq with the bond yields for 2028 debt going above 10 percent. Of course this hasn't filtered in to oil markets because it hasn't really affected oil supply. But that also a concern that would broaden the political divisiveness we've seen in Iraq beyond Iraq itself. And on Egypt just caught up with a doctor running a shop there. She's obviously trying to sort of set out the roadmap for COP for the African nations. They're all grappling with inflation. It's a global issue but it's expected later today from Egypt. What's on the esti. It was a very interesting discussion. Amanda Smith Rania. Yes. But inflation expected to accelerate yet again for the month of August from thirteen point six percent year on year in July. We've seen food and fuel prices really contribute to that. We also expect to continue to see producers passing on the increase in their input prices to consumers and that's likely what we're going to see in the numbers today. A lot of the discussion recently has focused also on the potential continuing devaluation of the Egyptian pound the potential to let this be a more flexible currency. Of course if we see any developments on that matter that would only impose push inflation higher. But at least for now the data as we see them likely to go higher accelerating yet again in the month of August. So thank you very much Simone Foxman NASDAQ Financial Center in Doha. Wow is all I can say I want you to focus in on Ozzie. Yeah. Never mind Dolly. And look that Aussie yen cross. Take a bath. This is the Aussie dying against the yen of course on Mr Lowe's comments. Maybe we're coming to the end of the jumbo drama rama rate hikes. That's reprice the Aussie right the way across the carbonite when it comes to the yen. Yes the yen is still lower and the dollar is still higher. One forty three ninety eight by the way. Nineteen ninety eight was the last time that was G2 intervention which Janet Yellen has made very very clear is something which should be rare and exceptional. I love these yellow lines. I take you back. It was June 1998 where it was in 1998. Dunno. Yes. I think I was a bond broker. Bad bond broker. One forty six is where she was after the Asian financial crisis was hot. Russia defaulted and there was intervention. This puppy move by six big figures. When there's sizeable intervention it moves. Verbal intervention is of no use to anybody and my youth movements by central banks have no impact. It's a beautiful day in London. Dani Burger came to work today. This is Bloomberg.