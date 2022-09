00:00

This is Bloomberg Daybreak up. I'm Dani Burger in London alongside Manus Cranny in Dubai but the stories that set your agenda as long as it takes. Lael Brainard joins a chorus of Fed speakers vying to do whatever's needed to beat inflation. Next up look out. The ECB is on the brink of a jumbo 75 basis point hike. Even as recession risks rise. This is the EU leaders ready emergency energy measures most likely outcome CBOE. Andrew Baty reiterates a recession is probable. Sterling hits a Thatcher era low is less. Trust enters 10 Downing Street. Danny good to see you this morning. Good to have you back. Latex pellets all. What do I mean by that. It's Steven Major's phrase. It's about the Aussies. They've shifted gears. They are maybe calling time for Mr. No on those jumbo rate hikes. Good morning. How are you. Good morning. Madness and relief in this bond market. At least someone seems like they're slowing down. We also at the Bank of Canada yesterday going out at 75 basis points instead of one hundred. Now I don't think that that's what we can assign this equity market rally to necessarily yesterday. Let me take you into what the futures are doing because we are seeing Europe start to rally this morning. Again we saw a rally of nearly 2 percent for U.S. stocks. So half a percent that's what we're seeing on the euro stocks 50 futures. S & P NASDAQ goes up again. They are higher. They were unchanged. But then we have that Aussie rate to that Aussie news coming out from Mr. Low. That also helped to support stocks as well as bonds. But man in terms of my argument why yesterday wasn't about the fundamentals. It's because of this. Next thing it is the Goldman Sachs index of most shorted stocks that rallied nearly four and a half percent yesterday more than double double the index that would suggest this sense that yesterday was short covering. And we continue to see that around the thirty nine hundred level in the S & P 500. You're also saying that CTA says trend followers we're near Max Schwartz. So Magnus I put it to you perhaps yesterday was just a little bit of short covering. Yeah I think there was a desperate a desperation to write up a narrative that later Brian or give us a two sided risk Michael Barr says led to Sparks failing is not enough to call the bottom nor does Goldman Sachs see the bottom of it here. Cross asset. It's all about currency. It's all about the propensity to see the lows whether nineteen eighty five is the low. I've been gone cable by the way managed to add back 100 basis point 100 reps yesterday. No that was more dollar softness than it was sterling strength 115 0 4. Yes we have made it to the lowest since nineteen eighty five. And of course I want to know what love is was number one when starting trucked in nineteen eighty five. Citigroup stay safe. Stay short. State Street worn on the twin deficits. We'll have more from various Battelle later. He's not so concerned. He wants opportunities to buy sterling name. Access has managed to turn it round a tank by 6 percent yesterday on China's slowdown. Gloom and doom rates have repriced aggressively this morning on this narrative from the RBA Mr Low that may be where the end of jumbo rate hikes. And so you're seeing 10 year paper drop. Dollar. Yen. Wow. You know what. What does it take to break. This intervention is probably the only thing. It was 1998 and that is when you saw monster intervention in the middle of the Asian financial crisis and a Russian default and its only monster intervention that moved the end then. Let's get to the tape. In Asia Juliette Saly standing by in Singapore with the very latest. Hey man as I am in their team look we are seeing Asian stocks rebound from these two year lows the regional benchmark index up by around 1 percent after we had seen quite a hefty lot of losses. But it was still looking at the weakness in the currency market in particularly the PBS these efforts to really stem this decline in the yuan. They had a 12th straight day today of intervention with a stronger fix. But you are still seeing that offshore decline and getting close to the 7 line. Now of course you mentioned those comments coming through from RBA Governor Lowe Westpac saying look you could see this test the sixty seven level on the Aussie which is leading declines in the G space. But we have been seeing a big surge coming through in bonds. And that repricing you spoke about on the global bond market as try to start to suggest that perhaps we are down with a supersized hikes from the RBA. And what does that mean for the global central bank picture as well. You've got the 10 year yield down 14 basis points. The three year yield in Australia has been down by as much as twenty three basis points. And this is the repricing that you are seeing now before the jumbo sized hike that we saw on Tuesday. Danny you're actually still suggesting that you could see hikes out into August next year. Now you're looking at the fact that these hikes could end in April or at least pause there. So the market very much taking these comments from RBA Governor Lowe as the fact that these jumbo hikes are potentially over. He's also talking about the impact to households because of course as we know rate hikes lag. So we're only just starting to see the effect of that first interest rate hike of the cycle. Danny Yeah looks like some spillover to the US to a bit. A slight bit for us 10 years yields about three basis points lower. Juliet thanks so much. Juliette Saly in Singapore. Now let's get to our other reporters from around the world and of course not just the RBA. It's a big day for central banks to discuss the latest Fed speak with under current Maria Tadeo. She's in Frankfurt ahead of the ECB decision later today. And Lizzie Borden is here with us in London to digest the latest from the prime minister and the Bank of England Magnus. Well Richard Jiang also gives us the very latest on the lockdowns in China. So let's think about that. You've got top Fed officials continuing to pledge aggressive rate hikes ahead of the fight against inflation. It's the vice chair Lael Brainard. She spoke about the central bank having to raise rates and keep them there for some time. We're in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down. So far we've expeditiously raised the policy rate to the peak of the previous cycle. And the policy rate will need to rise further. Let's get to Andy Cohen our chief Asia economics correspondent in Hong Kong. So and I know there's no doubt about it the vice chair. They're making it very very clear. And tagging Loretta Master really in terms of the trajectory. We've got higher to go. More work to do. Yeah a very direct message minus no real ambiguity. They're making the point actually as well. Miss Brainerd was that she wants to see rates go into restrictive territories. That's jargon for when interest rates really do start to bite. Economic activity around the US. No. She did give a nod though to the two sided risks in terms of what happens when you're raising borrowing costs. So she's conscious that at some point all of us will start to create pain in the economy. Although she clearly doesn't seem to be there yet. She didn't give much of a nod to whether she's in the 75 basis point camera to 50 basis point cut. That debate will clearly continue. And of course we will have U.S. inflation data ahead of Dean. Interestingly though we did also have Goldman Sachs this morning come out and they increased their forecasts for what the Fed will do with this monster not expecting 75 basis points hike. They had expected 50 basis points. And they're seen men go by 50 in November when they were thinking about maybe a 25 basis points move there. So when you consider it all together it's still a pretty hawkish I'd look for the Fed interest rates obviously going in one direction. It's only a question of debating already going to go by 75 or will it be by 50. All right. Thank you very much. Undercurrent there are chief Asia economics correspondent in Hong Kong and of course all of that impacting what the ECB does as well. It will be holding its first monetary policy meeting today since July when officials raise the key rate for the first time since 2011. For more we're joined by Bloomberg's Maria today in Frankfurt. Maria first off great to have you back. So the ECB on track for another rate hike but I guess the question now is how aggressive will that rate hike be. Good morning Danny and I'm back in TV and I have to say I'm not sure if this is an omen but as terrible atrocious weather today in Frankfurt. Now Danny is the European Central Bank has to hike rates. I mean that is not a surprise to anyone. This is a single mandate central bank. It's price stability close but below 2 percent. If you look at the inflation picture across the euro area in some countries inflation now more than triples that goal. But they have to of course hike the question. And I think you nailed it. And your premise there is how big a hiker we're going to get is a 75 basis points or 50 basis points. When you look at the seventy five at camp what they say is we have a window. And in that window we should take decisive swift action. It's the credibility of the central bank that is on the line. When you look at the 50 basis points at camp what they argue is that you could find yourself in a situation where you hike very aggressively as you enter a recession and an energy crisis. That is a real wild card. Now for the European economy which way this is going to fall. Well we'll find out very soon at 215 Frankfurt time. Rep. Good to have you back. No better place to be than I'd say the ECB hopefully making news and history. Good to have you back on TV. I will speak to you a little bit later on in the show. And of course we will have comprehensive coverage. Marie is there outside the ECB for the right decision as Madam Lagarde news conference kicks off at 115 p.m. That is U.K. time. So stay with the Bloomberg team for that to the U.K.. The prime minister that Liz Truss will set out her plan to tackle the soaring energy bills. Meanwhile the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey says the rise in energy prices is likely to contribute to a UK going into a recession. The recession going back to what if it unless. I hope it doesn't happen. But obviously we have forecast it's because we think it is certainly the most likely outcome because it is overwhelmingly caused by the actions of Russia and the impact on on energy prices. Let's bring in Lizzie. But she was watching that news conference yes. Lizzie good to see you. So the big question is for less trust. A lot of the terrestrial channels talking about the caps yesterday. But it's the debate about who pays for this in terms of the energy intervention isn't it. Indeed this is Liz Truss's first big act as the new prime minister dealing with the energy crisis which of course is at the heart of the cost of living crisis. Documents seen by Bloomberg suggest it's going to cost 200 billion pounds in terms of helping consumers and businesses which as we heard from the BP officials yesterday could help to bring down inflation in the short term. But as you say the big question months is how are you going to pay for this. Liz Truss is first prime minister's questions yesterday. She seemed to rule out a windfall tax but later on it seemed that perhaps she meant she wouldn't increase or extend it which of course then means it's going to require a huge amount of borrowing. So what we heard as well from Andrew Bailey that a week of that Treasury Select Committee was that perhaps they're going to have to put the brakes on active quantitative tightening. Which brings us back to what the former chancellor Philip Hammond told Liz Truss on Bloomberg TV. The markets are watching huge hurdles for trying to tighten policy when all of this is going on at the moment. Lizzie thank you so much as always. Bloomberg. Lizzie Borden there. Now to China where the mega city of Chengdu has extended a week long lockdown in most downtown areas after Covid-19 cases increased. For more we're joined by Bloomberg's Rachel Chang. So Rachel what is the latest on the Chengdu lockdown. All right. I mean Chengdu a city of 21 million people they just extended the lockdown. What was very significant as we've seen before in China is that they haven't set an end date on the lockdown. That's really the biggest problem the biggest drag on Chinese growth right now. Just that uncertainty around when these cities will be able to exit and be able to get back to business as normal. And if we look at the numbers in Chengdu one hundred and twenty local cases today 90 yesterday. You know the numbers are just so low right. So much lower than anything else going on around the world. Just reflecting how much that pressure to stamp out outbreaks has really gone up ahead of that really important party Congress that we're going to see next month. Presence using ping is very much going to want to come out on that stage getting his term and declaring victory over Covid. So this is really very much status quo in China right now. OK. Let's see how much longer that zero Covid policy is. Hold on to Richard. Thank you very much. Richard Chung with the very latest. Coming up we're going to speak to obviously Europe Ltd managing director and head of investment strategy Frederick Carey joins the team. Plus as the greenback strengthens and dark clouds gather over the global economy we're going to discuss the Benjamins with mondo research ethics and global macro strategist Mirage Patel. Stay with us for that. This is Bloomberg. Inflation in our country is just far too high. We're not close to the Federal Reserve's target for inflation and so I'm quite focused and the Fed is quite focused on making sure we do the steps necessary to bring inflation back down to its target time. I am committed to doing that. I know my colleagues at the Fed are committed to doing that. And we understand that in doing that there may be a slip further slowdown in the economy. Michael Barr Fed vice chair for supervision there on inflation just being far too high Magnus. He was speaking of course at the Brookings Institute in Washington. And then of course Tony you've got Goldman Sachs. They've shifted gears as well. They've lifted their forecast for the pace of rate hikes by the Fed. They say that they're going to get 75 basis points this month 50 basis points in November upping the game no end of a jumbo rate hike in sight from the Fed. Just Frederick CAC a head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth Management. Concur. So Goldman's are upping their game. More jumbo rate hikes to come from the Fed nigh. So I think much more expeditious action from the Fed. Is that part of your narrative. How quickly do we get to let's say 4 percent on rates Frederick and that richness in you that it seems to entice you at the moment because you've gone from neutral to underweight on on bonds there. So a two pronged question. Good morning. Good morning. May I correct you. We went from underweight to neutral in U.S. fixed income. When the years went exceeded 3 percent because we thought it would start to be some some opportunities with respect to how we see Fed action. We are expecting 50 basis points at the next meeting and then we're seeing the labor market starting to weaken a little bit. We think that this is the one factor that the Fed would be really focused on. And so we expect 25 basis points subsequently. So 50 basis points 25 and 25 until the end of the year. Having said that we think that September May mark an inflection point. Central banks have been very aggressive in increasing interest rates. They have responded in the West very aggressively. And we think that this might be the last month where we have this sorted synchronized aggressive action. We think that the Fed will start to decrease. We'd like to start to decrease the pace of interest rates while the Bank of England and the ECB will have to continue to be aggressively hiking. And Frederick great great great timing for that viewpoint concerning the RBA just kind of did what exactly you're describing thing that they're looking at flowing the pace of rate hikes here on out. But Frederic I think that unemployment point is very fascinating. We just have this paper come out of a think tank in D.C. presented at a Fed conference basically saying that unemployment will need to be significantly higher for the Fed to reach its inflation target. In our strategy what sort of levels are you looking at to see that change to see that inflection point and then an inflection point and how you address and what you invest in. So the central banks have all been very clear that in order to reduce inflation we might have to have a recession and this would mean higher and higher unemployment. It would likely mean a decrease in GDP peak to trough or about one point eight percent. But as we see the sign of of the impact of higher interest rates on the economy we think that the Fed will be mindful and therefore we decrease the pace of interest rate hikes. The debate in the equity market is you say that this over so oversold equities could rally from here. But the upside is capped. I'm just curious. I mean we made a great deal of the summer of love at 20 percent near 20 percent rally in U.S. equities. We've given back a percent on that pretty stunning rally. Your assessment of the equity narrative. I had one guest this morning said let's go to 50 percent cash. Where do we think that. That's for our claims in wealth. We think that's a very drastic strategy which is based on very very risky. Look we think that sentiment is very depressed at the moment. Markets are oversold and it is possible that there is a runny. However so long as the Fed is increasing interest rates it's very difficult for the upsides to be very strong. We think the upside is is capped to have a sustainable a plague in markets. You will need the Fed to stop its hiking policy. That would require inflation a decisive move downward in inflation. We don't think that the conditions are there at the moment and unlikely to be there until well into Q1 next year. So that leaves you with a cap upside. However the downside is is quite steep. Lead indicators that we follow indicate a recession next year. By the first half of the first half of next year. Recessions are always accompanied by bear markets. Bear markets which start between five and seven months before the start of the recession. So that makes us very cautious and therefore probably closer to two benchmarks. If possible we don't want to take very big risks. We wanted to ensure we have quality companies in our portfolios. And sure we have companies which are not overly leveraged. If you don't want to be in 50 percent cash then what risk are you willing to take or are you just falling out of a defensive right now. So we would prefer defensive at the moment. There are some pockets of opportunities we can think of us biotech for instance on a selective basis. We can think of companies which are involved in decarbonisation in Europe potentially. Energy companies in the UK. But alternative strategies are of interest to us particularly trading strategies. If client risk profiles are warranted these strategies can really take advantage of the much higher volatility that we're seeing across asset classes. Let's just get a quick line from you Frederik in terms of their facts because it is the biggest talked about Zeit Geist in markets at the moment from yen weakness sterling implosion and rabid dollar strength. How much weaker does the point go. Are you fiscally worried. We are we are very concerned about the imbalances which are building up in the UK fiscal deficit particularly if we have this energy rescue in a rescue package. In addition to lower taxes so fiscal deficit which would increase the current account deficit which is very large at up to 8 percent of GDP we think that the pound will continue to trade below one 20 to the dollar. And certainly the technical picture is very bearish. So until these structural problems are dealt with and with a cohesive comprehensive policy we think that the pound will continue to weaken. And we haven't even talked about the trading relationship with the EU and what will be the new government's approach to it. That could be another factor which weighs on the pound in the medium term. OK Frederick really great to get your thoughts this morning. Frederick Carey their head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth Management. Thanks so much for joining. And coming up on the program with Manus Cranny the UK new prime minister Liz Truss appears to rule out funding energy support with a windfall tax on companies. This is Bloomberg. You are watching DAYBREAK Europe I'm Juliette Saly in Singapore with the first word news. Well U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is warning that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan remains a distinct threat. He's insisting the White House's position over the island's status hasn't changed despite Chinese claims to the contrary. He spoke to Bloomberg for the David Rubenstein show. Peer to peer conversations I think it remains a distinct threat that there could be a military contingency around Taiwan. And the People's Republic of China has actually stated its official policy that it is not taking the invasion of Taiwan off the table that in the UK new Prime Minister Liz Truss will today set out her plan to tackle soaring energy bills that will be her first significant act as leader. Truss has been trying to avoid memories of her Tory predecessor Margaret Thatcher. The U.K. hit another unwelcome comparison to the Thatcher era yesterday with the pound falling to the lowest against the dollar since 1985. In the US President Joe Biden is holding back on a decision to scrap Trump era tariffs on China imports. We're told that says the administration studies ways to help businesses seeking relief. Any decision before the US midterm elections in November closes domestic and international risks for Biden and his fellow Democrats. The Federal Reserve's battle to bring inflation under control will likely cause more harm to the US and world economy than anticipated. This according to a pair of papers set for presentation at a Brookings Institution conference this week. One says the Fed will have to push unemployment higher to hit its inflation target. The other warns of the dangers of developing nations from rising U.S. rates and a strong dollar. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg Danny Manis Juliette. Thank you so much. Now coming up it's all about the Benjamins. The greenback strengthens. Dark clouds gather over the global economy. We're going to focus in on effects next. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Daybreak Europe on Manus Cranny in Dubai with Dani Burger in London. And these are the stories that set your agenda as long as it takes. Whale Brain joins a choir of Fed speakers vowing to do whatever is needed to beat inflation. Up next. LEGARDE The ECB is on the brink of a jumbo 75 basis point hike even as recession risks rise. This as EU leaders ready emergency energy measures most likely outcome. The bill is Andrew Bailey reiterates. A recession is probable. Sterling hits a faster error low on Liz Truss's first day in office and menace when it comes to this market. It's all about ethics. It's all about currencies with continued superlatives dating back to the 80s. Absolutely. And it's going to be on dollar yen that probably we focus on the most. Danny you have a good fourth day in a row. Traders taking taking another punt on where dollar yen will be. You're looking at some of the strongest dollar levels since nineteen ninety eight. They are itching in their pants to get to that level of one forty five. That were the lows in 1998 when we had intervention. Danny. And I guess if we're worried about the yen we also have to have on our agenda the pound Wednesday sliding to the lowest level since nineteen eighty five minutes what was top of the charts then. I know you just told us. I completely forgot. Various Patel loves a punt on the old charts as well. I want to know what love is. It was by far in our week it was 90. That's when. That's when. That's when Sterling took a bath and made its low. And that was January of that year. But I know there was a few other good songs that year but far enough. I want to know what love is. No I'm not saying that Danny. Well they want to know what love is we want to know what the low is. You like that pun. There we go. I'm going to bring that to bear. Joshua Patel Ethics and global meltdown just at Van der Research. I mean Vorhaus we've heard from guest after guest saying pound can go lower. We're about to face this balance of payment crisis in the U.K.. You don't think so. What do you think. Yeah I think this consensus of how low can you go for Sterling is starting to get a bit tiring and I think you know where it went. On one hand yes the fundamentals don't look great. Yes there is a twin deficit that is widening but one has to take stock of the move that we have seen so far and that has priced in a lot of these bad news. So when we're talking about balance of payments crises when we're talking about your funding crises for something like the UK economy and the stock and the pound which is bearing in mind still a reserve currency I think that's getting a bit too excessive and a bit wide of the mark. So a lot a lot of things have to go wrong before we get to that point. And I think on the short term it's really simple. The one thing that's been driving sterling weakness yet today is this inflation crisis and anything that eases that on the margin. And we're likely to get some policies in the next 24 48 hours that could be quite constructive here. You could actually see contrarian corrected bounce in sterling at least on the margin effects. Investors like short term narratives pricing and things like a twin deficit is a factor but it's not an anchoring point at least in the short term. So I think we're getting to a point where I'm not necessarily pushing for a massive big sterling rally here. I do think that the bar for sort of further weakness is equal if not less convincing than the bar for sort of a bit of a corrective rally from here. For ISE. Good to have you back on. On The Early Show welcome. Of course people will take the other side of that trade. Barkley say inflation might drop to 5 percent on the back of the energy intervention. But the risk is this barrage is that the Bank of England still needs to be. One could say aggressive in rate hikes. So how aggressive do you think they can be or do you think the two year notes rolled over. They tanked yesterday on this narrative that inflation would top ISE. So how much easier is the Bank of England shop. How many more rate hikes. And is that enough to put a floor under sterling to stop by 20 basis points in one day. By the way for us it's worth remembering that currency differentials or even rates sort of has really driven affects markets this year. If you look at just sterling that's the archetype structure that they should treat. The market is super short funds super short the currency. So it's almost you've seen higher rates equals weaker currency. That's the relationship. So look we're talking about regime changes here effectively with confidence coming back on. As I said the easing of that inflation crisis something positive happening from a policy perspective that pushes out potential recession Greece that pushes out potential need for the Bank of England to be front loaded with its rate hikes. And I think that you know if it's a more gentle benign hiking cycle that we get in the next 12 to 24 months Sterling can actually do well in that. So I think we're talking about very different sort of policy. And I think one of the reasons this summit that started this week is really just because there has been a sell Europe sell U.K. thing that could start to unwind just because you know the bar for further setting is getting pretty pretty high. Viewers can I say another risk possibly into the equation and I'm going to focus here on the U.K.. But but this extends to all central banks as we look at perhaps this myth mismatch of politicians trying to deal with the energy crisis fiscal loosening. At a time when banks are trying to tighten we've seen now that quasi courting says he's going to be meeting with Andrew Bailey weekly. Are you concerned at all about central bank independence in this current environment we're dealing with. It is tricky. We did hear as well from the Bank of England yesterday. Know this idea that they might even slow down or question quantitative tightening or gilt sales as a result of this new sort of potential fiscal spending that's coming through. So this idea of monetary independence is being questioned and challenge. But you know I think to some extent we're almost back to that Covid playbook of coordinated monetary fiscal I guess policy in a time of crises. And I think the markets can be a bit more lenient given just the length of what we've seen in terms of this crisis the magnitude that is escalating with what we've seen in gas prices and energy prices in the past couple of weeks. And I think in a crisis you can be a bit more lenient. As long as when you get out of that crisis you return to some sort of normal I guess central bank in attendance. And I think that's what the markets will be looking for. The lady was called Janet Yellen and her words were intervention is something which should be rare and exceptional. It's a bit like you're turning up on DAYBREAK Europe. It's rare and it's exactly you make the most of it. The year was nineteen ninety eight. It was when dollar yen licked 145 excuse me dollar yen 146. And there was monster intervention. I realized what I want to get a sense from you is what is the risk of real g to Japan and United States cause single unilateral intervention is worth nothing. What is the risk of G2 intervention in yen. Less than 10 percent. Because deal. The honest truth is that nobody wants a weak currency right now. Not least the U.S. officials at this dollar strength is doing the exact job that they would in such a tightening financial conditions and putting downward pressure on inflation. And the Bank of Japan would love that. And I think the ECB would love that. And so this is a zero sum game when it comes to ethics intervention. But we are getting to the point where you know if you look at the Swiss franc you look at the dollar. Most of them up year on year. Putting that disinflationary force maybe that time to do that has has has been in the sun. So you know to some extent the focus might shift the ECB might shift the Bank of Japan where they could do stuff and I think do stuff from a policy perspective that is hiking rates to at least put a floor on how much those currencies can go lower. So look we've got a really important meeting coming up as well as there's a lot of focus of the Fed. One could imagine that just being sort of short dollar yen here and also holding some short jeebies just on the risk that the BMJ just throws in the towel gives those hawks a bit of a dual into year end. Could be quite an interesting sort of way to position just given how crowded that dovish consensus traders. But but very ISE. You know what you're talking about here is almost the historical corollaries. Don't matter whether it be the yen whether it be the dollar. I'm wondering how you actually then find fair value in these crosses if it feels like we can't look at prior valuation metrics as our grounding. Tough behalf and value I think in this postcode and market is really tough because you seen structural changes to everything from current account deficits and surpluses to trade balances because of this result in sort of the Ukraine war. So I think that there has to be some perspective that this these sort of marks of where fair value is is moving. You look at even just the dollar yen and it's North Star the 10 year Treasury yield. There's a lot of disconnect even in the recent sessions which suggests to me that what we're seeing is more momentum selling in the yen rather than sort of fundamentals. So we're looking at short term metrics. We're looking at long term metrics. But you know a combination of these sort of factors. I think a lot of this terms of trade shock balance of payments shock that has emanated from higher commodity prices is priced in quite fairly into a lot of these currencies. Now it was a great trade from starting from much. It's played out. Now one has to think about what does the next three to six months like. Look I asked one of our guys yes he would close off with this. I quite like what. Or has had to say the RBA outsized rate hikes may be near an end. And the case for still rate hikes may build. But in times of great angst yesterday our guest in this section wanted to hide out in. Where do you want to hide ISE in currency if you don't. If you don't believe the end is going to materially appreciate or run out of puff. Then where do you hide in the effects world. Yes I think that's a great question. I think to be honest I'd be looking selectively to play a bit of your strength a bit of sterling correction against some of those strong currencies and very swiftly studied Swiss C because we're getting to a point where the Swiss franc strength is going to start to sort of awaken some of those effects dealers on the S & P desk. And so I think that's one trade. I think equally you're looking to add some yen risk is important. I think like I said adding a short tail risk just the position that everyone is wrong on sort of how hawkish the Fed would be and how does the Fed the Bank of Japan would be in a couple of weeks could be interesting. But your recession bears who latch on to things like show Aussie yen and short sort of some of these high beaten yen cross is just because that's the classic recession playbook. And so I think that's that's those are types that we look at the. OK Mirage. Our resident contrarian. Always a pleasure to have you on early with us of your Patel IBEX and global macro strategist at Vanda Research. Now coming up windfall taxes. European leaders discuss all the different measures they can take including taxing energy profits as the crisis deepens. More next. This is Bloomberg. It is now time for the consumers to benefit from the low costs of low carbon sources like for example the renewables. We will propose to reach all of these unexpected profits. We support a European mechanism which we asked from the European energy operators whose production costs are far lower than market prices. And we will make sure that no such excess surprises can continue to be used by skimming them off in a way. Oil and gas companies have also made massive profits and therefore we will propose that there is a solidarity contribution for fossil fuel companies. And we view the many many many many billions that we raise in the process to relieve the burden on citizens with an electricity price break. This is the person France supports and supports in France and Germany. Support Sekou is the most coherent to fight against the disruption in the market at the EU level. I am against a windfall tax. I believe it is the wrong thing to be met to be putting companies off investing in the United Kingdom. Just what we need to be growing the economy. European leaders there commenting on whether they believe the profits from energy companies should be subject to windfall taxes or rebranded as those who live on the land. Just add to the solidarity contribution. Interesting differential. Maria Tadeo is in Frankfurt force. She's tracking the ECB today. We expect a rate hike. The question is just how big a rate hike can they do. In the eye of an energy crisis. Maria what's the current market position on that. Look man as the market was very well positioned to a 75 basis points I was almost seen as consensus up until a few days ago. There is now debate precisely because of the energy story here. It's very difficult to separate at this stage. The geopolitics from the monetary policy the economy and the energy just the fact that today we're here in Frankfurt the ECB. But tomorrow we'll be in Brussels monitoring the energy store I think already tells you just how connected and intertwined these two have become. Now the question is 75 50 the 75 camp will tell you we have a window in that window. You have to hike decisively. This is the central bank's credibility. Inflation now in some places in the euro area more than triples that gold. This is single mandate. You have to show you're serious about bringing it back to Target. When you look at the 50 well they say the energy story and they cite potentially that recession that may be to come if the worst case scenario a full rupture of gas supplies into the European Union does materialize in the winter. Maria I mean you mentioned just how prominent the energy discussion will be for this decision. I mean you look here in the U.K. for example and we're seeing some form of coordination when it comes to what loosening that will bring. So what is tomorrow. What does the energy meeting mean for the ECB and I guess for the European economy as well as a whole. Yeah and Danny this is on everyone's minds and we'll be on everyone's minds here in Frankfurt. We'll be on everyone's minds in Brussels. And it already is when you look at the central bank but also the commission they speak using very similar terms. This is about the energy crunch that we could see in Europe. Now yesterday I would point to the words reversal of underline who gave a very defiant but also very important speech. He said this is the end of Russia as an energy partner to the European Union. Some of the ideas floated to more may include that gas cap on Russian gas should doubled down on that idea. She also talk about limiting profits for companies that produce energy mostly electricity but do not use gas. She also talked about demand destruction that may now become mandatory. Would it reported that it could be around a 10 percent demand destruction target for the EU as a whole. And then of course liquidity lines for European companies and margin calls. A lot of this will be a big debate especially given the price fluctuations that we've seen in the market. OK Maria thank you very much. Bloomberg's Maria Tadeo though there and will of course have comprehensive coverage of the ECB rate decision. And Madam Lagarde news conference today will be 115 p.m. U.K. time. Stay with us for that. Now in the U.K. new Prime Minister Lewis Truss is resisting calls to fund energy support with a windfall tax on companies. Trust was grilled on the policy during her prime minister's questions in parliament yesterday. Let's bring in Bloomberg's Lizzie Borden. So Lizzie she seemed to change her tune a bit when it comes to windfall tax after the p.m. cues. What should our interpretation of that be. I think we were all scratching our heads yesterday set up prime minister's questions. The opposition leader Keir Starmer went in on not Bloomberg scoop which showed that the energy companies excess profits because of the war in Ukraine mean that if the windfall tax were continued at its current rate the Treasury could rake in tens of billions of pounds that could be used to fund policies like this. But later in the day truce seemed to roll back on her opposition to the windfall tax. So perhaps what she meant was she wouldn't be open to increasing it or extending it to include the power generators. But it does raise a number of political issues. Even some of her closest allies have warned that it was amateurish to be ruling out tax rises during the campaign. On top of that a 200 billion pound package as Bloomberg's documents seen by Bloomberg suggests it's going to cost. Looks an awful lot like a handout which she again ruled out during the campaign. But on top of that even with this package people's energy bills could triple. So it's still going to be painful. The question will it be targeted enough. And also what if this is the new normal. You know if Putin does shut off the gas and this is a structural change the other thing that Philip Hammond the former chancellor said to us on Bloomberg TV is the government cannot continue to its own people through this. Lizzie that that those numbers are interesting at the dispatch box was fascinating to watch between Starmer and Trusts as she was defending her tax cutting grow the economy rolling the dice that she's taking. But the energy bailout or intervention the question for the Bank of England is does it keep inflation. I've seen Barclays say it'll come down to 5 percent. Very quickly how much would this cap cop inflation by. Well according to Bloomberg Economics analysis it would mean that inflation's already peaked under recession could be avoided across. Andrew Bailey disagrees with that. He says that there would still be a recession but the warning is that inflation is going to be controlled in the short term. But the risk of the economy overheating means that rates stay higher for longer. And Hugh Pelle the chief economist at the Bank of England alluded to that yesterday by distinguishing between the short term and the long term inflation impact. OK Lizzie thank you very much Bloomberg's Lizzie Borden there. Man has a breaking line. The Japan Ministry of Finance the B O J. And the Financial Services Agency are going to hold a three way meeting the first since June. They'll be holding it for 45. And in Japanese time we are seeing some strengthening coming from the yen minutes. This might represent unilateral intervention but of course the question will be is that enough. Or do they need more coordination. G-2 from the likes we saw last time the yen was at this level. Well we've just had various Patel with this very very reluctant to commit to any kind of intervention. But this goes to the confluence of monetary policy and fiscal policy. So joining as you've just discussed there with Lizzie which is you know you're going to have number eleven Downing Street sitting down with Fred needless straight. In other words Bank of England and the Treasury sitting dine very very regular. So Emily Chang Ministry of Finance. Bank of Japan and FSA to hold a three way meeting for the first time since June. So what's in there. By the way the last time there's major intervention in size and scale was nineteen ninety eight and that's when they intervened intervened and moved the market by six big figures. But of course is that a game anybody wants to get into at the moment. There you go. There is a little bit of a little bit of a strengthening in the yen and a drop in the dollar. So coming up Danny we're going to talk a little bit more about oil and clawing back some of that 6 percent drop that it took on board yesterday as Chengdu extends is locked on. She and a former partner at Carlyle Group Jay Simmons are launching a private equity firm. It will focus on consumer and media businesses. The apparel business cut FTSE and started in 2019. Skims has been valued at three point two billion dollars. And that is your Bloomberg business flash. Danny Menace. Just thank you very much. We could go a country model without one couldn't we. I think we need a reality TV show. The preparation for this show we probably do you think we could have Cardassian moment. Jules what do you what do you what do you reckon Danny. Oh my gosh. I don't know if the world is ready for that man. That's all I'll say. That's all set. I'll tell you what the world wasn't ready for. Wasn't ready for Mr. Noah the RBA getting old Yankee saying maybe the time for jumbo rate hikes. Yeah. Might might might be over. So just they spanked those Aussie rates. Let that the Aussie yield died by 14. Bets on the on the two year paper. Danny. Yeah. Got a bit everywhere in this bond market I should say. Slight bid. Well not anymore. There was a slight bit to the yen. Now it's reverse. There will be a meeting between JP OJ and of course the FFA as well. Are we about to see a unilateral intervention. Certainly something we're watching out for more Bloomberg to come. This Bloomberg.