00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Well start with the Australian dollar it did weaken quite significantly after we had the Reserve Bank of Australia lift the cash rate again. I mean normally you'd see a currency strengthen when there's a tightening but not in this case. Is this more a story about US dollar strength. Principally I think it's the story of a few US dollar strength although I think we've seen across a lot of central bank activity in recent months except the Fed that whatever any other central bank does even if they exceed expectations any support that comes with the currency seems to be rather fleeting. I think the other thing certainly our read of the RBA and some of the wording in the post meeting statement hints that we could be coming to the end of 50 basis point incremental rate rises. So naps economist's view is that from here we're looking at that 25 being more likely than 50 the next couple of meetings. So to some extent I think and also that the RBA was still stressing the desire to try and keep the economy on an even keel while dealing with the inflation problem which is a little bit of a contrast to the likes of the Fed and the RBA NZ and said the Bank of Canada who are all so hell bent on inflation is going to come down to target at all costs. So maybe a hint that the RBA hasn't got quite that hawkish disposition. So the combination of that but primarily onwards and upwards for the US dollar new 20 plus year highs on various indices last night. I think that's first and foremost the story. Yeah. Does this mean we're going to see continued weakness for not just the Aussie but other currencies as well. Because the Fed is USA showing no signs of letting off the gas when it comes to tightening. That's right. So it's either because you know the Fed's got a bigger job of work to do. And so the market's having to revise up its expectations of where the so-called terminal Fed funds rate will be. Treasury yields poking above three and a quarter percent overnight which is really tells us most of what we need to know about the weakness of the Japanese yen. But if markets are also you know fretting about the downside economic risks inherent in more aggressive tightening from the Fed and other central banks and we get those risk off episodes that also lends itself to safe haven support for the US dollar. That's really a case of the US dollar. Could do no wrong for the time being. I came back from holidays and the Japanese yen passed at 140 level and I'm really amazed at the level that we're at right now. How sustainable is this. I mean our Japanese authorities is going to intervene in the markets. Where are we going to see a tweak from the Bank of Japan. How does this really adjust itself. Well I think that the bottom line is that if the Japanese authorities are happy with dollar yen sustaining a move above 140 and I do think that probably the the cons are starting to outweigh the pluses as far as the impact of yen weakness and particularly what it's doing both to households and businesses in terms of import prices that are already sort of under the cost if you like from from higher energy prices something will have to be done. Our sense is that intervention is going to be an instrument that is going to have only momentary impact if it's not coordinated if it's not working with the grain of monetary policy which you know to a large extent wouldn't be the case if it was coordinated with other central banks tightening policy to be intervening. It's sort of contradictory really. If the BMJ if that's the MOF really wants to do something about it in coordination with the VHA the only option is to do something with its yield curve control policy. So heading into that September 22nd meeting I think it is going to be a pivotal one. If we don't see any action there say in form of a widening of the tolerance band around the 0 percent 10 year ICC target and if Treasury yields are still trending north of 325 know look as though there for the time being moving into a 325 to 350 range. And you look at the charts technically there really is very little technical resistance above this 140 level until you get to the previous highs around 147. So in the absence of BMJ action on the 22nd I think high levels are almost baked in the cake. Yeah I mean the orgy meetings have become super exciting the last few months but really a different take has been what's happening with the Chinese renminbi right. I mean we are seeing that trade surplus support coming for the Chinese yuan. This chart on the Bloomberg showing how we're seeing that trade surplus hitting records this year already whereas a pivotal scene here because we are seeing them also keeping the yuan fixings stronger than expected for a few sessions already. How comfortable are they. Well it's hard to know how comfortable they are. What we've seen obviously we saw that reduction in the effects of reserve requirement ratio announced earlier in the week. That doesn't seem to have had any impact even though ostensibly frees up more foreign exchange that could be sold to support the WAN. We've had what six or seven consecutive days of protests in the form of a dollar while fixing rates that have been below market implied levels all to no avail. And yet we've got the dollar C and H. I think it hit above six ninety seven overnight. So so new sort of cycle highs there. So if the PRC is really determined to stop the breach of that 7 level it's going to perhaps be much more heavy handed. But the fact that we've seen all of these various actions and dollar CMHC is continue to trend higher. It almost tells you that maybe the Chinese currency is a market driven exchange rate which is not something I think I've ever uttered on a previous appearance here. So clearly they're trying to check the rise. But in the face of unrelenting US dollar strength you'd have to say that you know a test of that seven level looks highly probable. I mean currency pairs have become so exciting lately and I really love having you on Raby as we can go through the array of pairs right now. And I want to go to Sterling because of course we've had the leaders are changes in the political scene there. We are getting the read out from the White House when it comes to President Biden actually having a conversation with less trust for the first time saying that they discussed China Iran energy so many different factors really being felt in sterling right now. What's the driving force there. Well I think that I think about Sterling. It's been a big underperforming currency in recent weeks. And a lot of that has to do with effectively expectations for the size of the economic hole that the U.K. is destined to fall into. On the back of those astronomical rises in energy prices coming down the pipe together with tax increases both on businesses and consumers it now looks as if incoming PM trust gets away. Then they could be to have vanished overnight. She's pledging to repeal those tax increases. She's pledging to use a huge amount of fiscal support to actually cap household energy prices to the extent that that means that the economic outlook may be less bleak than otherwise. It does justify unwinding of some of the shorting of sterling that we've seen although you know looking further ahead you know throwing the sort of almost 10 percent of GDP at the economy in ways that won't enhance the underlying productivity or growth rate of the economy is arguably as questionable as a positive force for sterling. But I think in the short term we need to see details fleshed out as to exactly what's proposed how it's going to be funded but for the time being. Negative on sterling than we were previously. Yeah energy prices are not unique to the UK. Really the whole of Europe suffering with this issue. I've just had the euro fall now through 1 0 1. Where's the floor for the euro. Well we've been saying for a while now that we thought that levels on euro dollar down to as low as 95 are certainly possible given the recession that does confront large parts of the eurozone on the back of energy prices. Obviously we've heard from the EU commissioner with proposals to similarly try and provide a degree of support for households through a potentially a windfall profits tax on electricity suppliers. So again if that comes to fruition it may be the eurozone economic outlook is not quite so bleak. But yet again you compare it to the US look at the strength that we're still seeing in the numbers and the US still looks like the least ugly duckling. And for the time being we haven't seen anything to to change our view that the euro dollar is destined to spend more time below apparently.