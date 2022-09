00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] The yen pushing through 143 just while we were on air today. How much more pain is there in store for the Japanese yen. In a nutshell potentially a lot more. So the currency is at a 24 year low now and getting lower by the day. At this stage with the Bank of Japan clinging to its ultra dovish monetary policy stance and the Fed hiking aggressively to fight inflation this little stopping it from hitting levels last seen in the early 1990s for example ISE took a second keyboard off also known as Mr. Yen who was Japan's former vice finance minister said in May that the yen could reach 150 this year. Now it may have seemed far fetched back then but here we are in September. And the yen is at one point eighty three. So it's not that shocking a notion at all. You have forecast is from New York to Sydney also saying don't rule out. So the yen weakness 150 may just be another line in the sand. It doesn't mean that the currency will stay at the weak levels that we're seeing forever. But until something breaks on. Yes you can't rule out more yen weakness from here. Will authorities really give. I mean will Japanese officials have to actually intervene in the markets. Yeah it's a great question. And definitely on trade is mind set for a moment. The velocity of the drop in the yen is what's really critical to watch here. It's down by 20 percent against the dollar this year alone. And it's not an emerging current market. Currency is the fifth most traded currency. Well. And with that as you pointed out comes the risk of hard intervention to be sure. Policymakers haven't changed their language to indicate such a move would happen anytime soon. But look out. Do look out for phrases like we won't rule out any options to combat excessive movements or we're ready to take decisive bold action to counter excessive or speculative moves. So all eyes on the yen.