00:00

Very often I've read that people work in the mailroom. I think David Geffen started the mailroom. Barry Diller started the mirror. What actually happens in a mailroom at one of these talent agency firms enables you to rise up. You would make copies of scripts and you drive the scripts around to clients or to studio heads. And you know you deliver paperwork everywhere. You'd get lunches. And then you'd become an assistant and then you'd become an agent if you were good enough. And that process of you know learning the town and et cetera to be an age and you have to have clients I assume. Yes. So to get clients you have to go to lunches and dinners or how do you get clients. We don't have many clients. Well I was an eight. I was promoted in a television department because I had worked for the head of business affairs. And then they had one of the lead agents there and also this gentleman named Bill Haber. And I was in the office as their assistant every day for seven days. You know Monday through Sunday doing whatever it took. And they were great teachers. You know both Bruce Manus Cranny Bill Haber. They promoted me. And then you would go out to the studios and go to sets where people were shooting and writers were writing. And I was a writers television agent. And you would read stuff that came over the transom and you would try to sign them. And I even though I'm dyslexic I read a lot. Went to watch a lot of TV shows. Saw what I liked and signed a lot of clients that were quote unquote talented. And I think they are talent and they're still talented and built my business.