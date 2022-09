00:00

Talk to us about becoming superhuman yummy. The gist of it is about you know having peak performance at a sustainable basis is not even achievable. Absolutely it's achievable. So here's an interesting I would say something we can play around with. Imagine rewinding time one hundred two hundred years ago. How often were we talking about issues around burnout. Imagine sitting down with your great grandparents and explaining to them that I feel busy every single day. I'm only getting four or five hours of sleep and I feel busy every single day. And I can't I can't even feel like I can hear my own thoughts and I'm doing so much. But the important work still isn't getting done. It gets pushed to tomorrow and then tomorrow happens. And I'm busy all day and gets pushed to the next day. This is when I sit down with folks CEO CFO IT folks in the C suite. This is exactly what I'm hearing executives complain about is that I wake up in the morning and it's go go go non-stop all day and then literally like at work just keeps getting pushed. Progress meaningful productivity and progress just isn't happening. So what do you do. Is it about putting 100 percent. Not getting distracted by anything else. There are some I would say best practices. Some of those are going to be around focus and distraction management as you are beautifully sort of describing here and that is really the science behind that is all about mono tasking making sure that we are intentional about what it is that you actually want to focus in on. So actually being intentional in saying I want to get X done and if you want to get X done then the goal needs to be for you to manage everything else out put everything else away. You don't have email open your phone out. An Apple Watch. You're not trying to do 15 other things because when you do that and interesting actually model for this is to talk about cognitive capacity. Our cognitive capacity is limited and it is finite. Like so many other precious resources. Right. If we want to talk about resources even like money for example time energy and to focus all of these things are limited finite resources which means when you wake up in the morning you have a limited amount of energy and focus to deploy for all of the things that are most important to you. But we take pride in being multi. Is that that is a myth. Is that what you say. Yes. We do not mold. We're not multitasking machines. We do not in fact. So let me let me put it this way. Sure. You can multitask although I put it in air quotes because the term multitasking is not biologically speaking a neurologically speaking valid. What we can do is rapidly tasks switch or context switch. But what we're doing is we're taking that one hundred percent capacity and you divvy it up. Imagine if you had a million dollar budget for something right. You don't have five million dollar budgets. I said 1 you get one one million dollar budget. That's your budget. If you want to take fifth half of it you will half a million here. Half a million. You're great. You have your email open or you have slack open or whatever. Microsoft chat open. You chat open and you have this thing that you're focusing on. You're reading something CAC 50 50 maybe it's 80 20. If you know how to drive a car you're driving right. You're driving a car and you're listening to something. You're on the phone. It just isn't that you're talking talking talking. What's it. What happens when you miss your exit actually. Let me ask you that question. What happens if you're listening to a podcast and you missed your exit or you're on the phone talking to somebody and you Mr. Exit. What would you naturally do come back. Turn back. Yeah but typically what you do is you turn off and what you're really what your brain knows that it needs 100 percent. So let's say for example before you did 40 60 40 percent on the driving because you know where you're going. You're going home. Let's say you know where you're going. Sixty percent is on the on the conversation or on the podcast or whatever you're listening to. If you missed the exit. I need one. Hold on. Where am I going. Where's the next exit. What should I do. So it's about taking that one hundred percent if you want to be smart about it. And if you want to get your work done as efficiently as possible with reducing the number of errors. And I know in your line of work like we don't have space to make mistakes. You need to be paying attention. So you need as close to 100 as you can possibly get. You talk about digital hygiene hygiene at a time when all of us are glued to our devices multiple devices. I mean what should you be doing with your devices. Being in I'm going to use the word intentional again because that's truly I think the hallmark of all of this. And I'm not demonizing. I come from Silicon Valley by the way. We're really the originator of so many of our digital devices and our digital products that we use. It's amazing. It has completely changed the game for how organizations and companies can collaborate and communicate at scale internationally around the world. We've gone global because of our technology. I'm not saying it's bad. I am suggesting that our biology is not modern tech. It's ancient tech. It's a very old technology and we're using and interfacing with the very modern tools. But we're doing it in a way as if we're pretending as if it's completely integrated into how our brains and our bodies work and changing our mindset and our perspective to say I'm not saying technologies that I have all the gadgets. I love them. All right. My lab uses all the gadgets. Modern technology is wonderful and beautiful. But if we can be more intentional about it and what I mean by that is when you are using it. Use it when you're not using it. Don't use it. You should use your technology not the other way around. So I want humans to be in the control seat where you are situated and you're saying I want to check the news go intentionally check it and focus. Now I want to go make a phone call though intentionally do that. Right. So it's about just intentionality as opposed to what do I see especially younger people doing in their kids. Everything is on and interrupting you. I'm sitting down to focus on something. This thing up. Everything to your attention is just completely scattered. So the number of the risk of mistake goes up tremendously. Also it's just gonna take us two to three times longer to get the same work done. And then we wonder why everyone's burning out. We're talking about becoming super humans. How many hours of sleep do these super humans meet. So not at healthy average adult needs seven to nine hours of sleep every single night. High quality sleep seven to nine hours every night in order to maintain longevity. What we're talking about longevity for the brain as well. By the way. So we're talking about how to just maintain daily cognitive performance. If you look at by the way a lot of the studies on sleep especially that have come out in the last 30 years or so we've learned a great deal about the science of sleep and the importance of it. If you do not get enough sleep there seems to be both short term consequences. In addition to long term consequences the short term consequences are on cognitive performance detriments. So our cognitive performance your attention span memory your ability to manage multiple things and put something down pick something back up again. All of these things are diminished and negatively impacted when we get less than seven. Then you look at long term consequences and we're looking at risk for Alzheimer's disease cognitive decline dementia skyrocket. If you consistently get low quality sleep and not enough of it. OK just one final question before I let you go. If I do one thing just one thing to be a super human what would that be. Top of the list the digital hygiene and we talked about put change your relationship with the notifications turn. Ninety five percent of them off. Only emergencies come in if it's the kids school whatever it is you define your emergency your boss your boss's boss you've got your list of VIP ISE VIP numbers tech all of it contacts. Put that in the VIP camp even in your inbox. Everything is not an urgent emergency. And what that will do is it will create more quiet in your life. And then you'll say I can think clearly and I can strategize. I can finally focus and see life and my business for what it really is.