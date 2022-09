00:00

When she sat in a leadership campaign that she was against windfall taxes. Did she mean it. Well I thank the Right Honourable Gentleman for his welcome. I hope that we will be able to work together particularly on areas we agree on. And I know that we have had strong support from the opposition in opposing Vladimir Putin's appalling war in Ukraine. And I want us to continue to stand up to that appalling Russian aggression that has led to the energy crisis we face now. I am against a windfall tax. I believe it is the wrong thing to be met to be putting companies off investing in the United Kingdom just where we need to be growing the economy. Mr Speaker thank you for your answer. I ask because the Treasury estimates are that the energy producers will make 170 billion pounds in excess profits over the next two years. The promise to know she has no choice but to back an energy price freeze. But it won't be cheap. And the real choice the political choice is who is going to pay. Is she really telling us that she's going to leave these vast excess profits on the table and make working people foot the bill for decades to come. Well I understand that people across our country are struggling with the cost of living and they're struggling with their energy bills. And that is why I as prime minister will take immediate action to help people with the cost of their energy bills. And I will be making an announcement to this House on that tomorrow. I'm giving people certainty to make sure that they are able to get through this winter and be able to have the energy supplies and be able to afford it. But we can't just deal with today's problem. We can't just put a sticking plaster on it. What we need to do is increase our energy supplies long term. That is why we will open up more supply in the North Sea which the honourable gentleman has opposed. That is why we will failed both nuclear power stations which the Labor Party didn't do when they were in office. And that is why we will get on with delivering the supply as well as helping people through the winter.