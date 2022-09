00:00

How do you balance the bullishness of today with an S & P up 2 percent vs. the bearishness that we've been hearing about with yields moving higher. A lot of people commenting on a retesting of those June lows. What do you see as the path forward. It's really interesting. And good afternoon. Thank you for having me this day. It's really interesting that the stock market is rallying and has rallied several times. As you know throughout the summer even as the bond market has shown lots of negative volatility in the bond yields continue to creep up and the dollar continues to creep up. And you have to wonder you know when can we expect a sustained rally here or do you think we're out of the woods here. I think it's uncomfortable that the stock market bounces really hard and comes down you know for three weeks and then it decides to bounce up again. I believe there's too much cash sloshing around the sidelines. And we need the stock market start to pay attention to some of the worries that are out there. OK. So could we retest though the lows that we hit back in June or no. Well yes. I mean we had Federated Hermes believe that that may not end up being the low. We are not in the camp that says for sure it is the low. If you if you could tell me for sure there's not going to be a recession here in the United States and we might be able to say OK maybe thirty five hundred maybe that could be a low thirty six. Six six is where we were in the middle of June. But definitely that's just you know that's just a number. Past which we decided we're going to rally here which is something that is very common. We saw it in the 70s. I'm likening this to the 70s strong bull rallies. And then you know they crush a big piece of it. And just a few weeks then the dip buyers come in because they still have lots lots of cash out there. So I think that's what we're going to be experiencing for a while.