I want to get to the energy intervention in the UK and Philip Hammond's warning to Les Trost that the markets are watching and if you look at the pint down 6 percent in August rates are up 80 percent the highest since 2014. When you look at this intervention in the market. Do you believe that it's more of an inflation suppressant than fiscal irresponsibility. Where do you come down in the analysis. I what a minus. Thanks for having me. It is a very difficult situation because the government if they do nothing then we essentially go into recession and austerity assets will also be negatively impacted and households will suffer. Businesses may go out of business. So it is very difficult. But on the other hand we do see that this is in a sudden way is not quite fiscally sustainable because we are talking about potentially 200 billion pounds worth of support as compared to the pandemic. The UK spent about three hundred billion pounds. So it is quite comparable. And you're talking about a 10 percent to the current two point three trillion DAX that UK is having. So we're talking about a significant increase in the budget deficit. And also we are also having a very serious current account deficit problem. So very serious twin deficit which is not great for sterling is not great or gilts. So this is quite problematic. And there's also more has a problem because the government is literally collecting tax liability and support. So I think that would be more house added. Come. I mean as we speak we're seeing the dollar ripple through the yen and we're seeing more losses there so read a headline hitting the Bloomberg dollar and now 144 25. So that is now a move by 1 percent. This is not over like a two three trading sessions. This is intraday. I take you back to September 22 1985 Janet because when I see these dollar dislocations it reminds me of that. Basically you had the Plaza Accord where the U.S. government sat down with counterparts in Europe and in Asia specifically Japan and agreed to depreciate because on a systemic level it was starting to break a lot of things. Are we going to see something like that as we count down to the G 20 deliberations that there is a more holistic approach to managing these currency disparities. I think there are increasing signs that countries are worried about the dollar strength we're seeing very strong dollar at the moment and we think that in the near term that should continue. Because we're talking about the lot of the largest currency basket is euro and we are having significant uncertainty over the gas supply problem and it's going through what we're going to see as continuing through the winter and perhaps the next day winter. So we tell them much huge uncertainty there. So sterling as well we have already covered a lot of uncertainty over the fiscal sustainability of the UK government while we're talking about prolonged dollar strength potentially. So I think government officials they will have to come together to discuss what may happen or how they may do about it but maybe they don't actually have a lot of solutions. I think central banks hands up very tight at the moment. And so it is a very tough situation by the one. Given the effects dislocations how does that play into the equity story. Does it embolden the US equity exposure or at any juncture do you think that the currency dilution for Europe and the UK make those equity markets appealing or what else has to happen on the effects side. Before you jump into long long into the UK and Europe. Violations has certainly turned more attractive for the Europe ex UK market but I think it cost Matt Miller because of the uncertainty of the gas situation. We're talking unprecedented situation and there's really limited options that governments can do. So we were very cautious on that. We don't think is the time to execute those equities yet. And essentially you're saying this is their. They have lots of chemicals industrials autos companies that are that will be very heavily impacted if there is an energy rationing and definitely UK assets. And we don't think it's the time yet because there is just this uncertainty over the fiscal situation. And I think that is a general sense of loss of confidence a bit in the UK US at the moment. We don't think it's the right time. And I think actually the dollar strange 80s actually disinflationary for a US economy at a time when many ideas on which are facing double digit inflation. So I think on background is marginally more positive. Yeah well you are right that we had some comments from Mr. Barak and one of the key voices at the Fed. He spoke to the FTSE one of the lines as far and saying that rates must stay high until inflation is under control until inflation eases says wheels. Interest rates need to be above zero. That's a general bias towards moving more quickly. What do you think the Fed's action plan looks like until December 31 this year. Yeah there's little doubt for everyone now that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking. You could be talking about another 75 basis point hike. But to some extent that's a lot they'd priced into financial markets already. Right. We're talking about Fed funds rate reaching nearly 4 percent next year. So I think that that's a lot is being priced in. I doubt they need to move even higher than that because the aggressive path that we're talking about is is moving from the current level to that 4 percent level. And I think as I mentioned there is this disinflationary impact from the strong U.S. dollar. There are other disinflationary impacts. For example the lower gasoline prices that other places are not experiencing as much at the moment. And so we do think that inflation is more likely due to peak and slow more rapidly compared to the other economies. And as such I think the fact that they may have to go to 4 percent but it's largely priced in and I doubt they will have to go much beyond that next year.