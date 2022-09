00:00

Meantime Joe Labs as Ed said agreed to pay four hundred thirty eight point five million dollars to 33 states. This resolves a two year bipartisan probe into the E cigarette makers manufacturing and sales practices in the states claiming that it marketed addictive nicotine products to children. Phone rings. Eric Larson. Joining us now to discuss. So Eric tell us how significant this settlement is today. It's a very significant settlement. It's certainly the largest that Jewel has had to pay to date involving any individual states you know in the last year or so. The company had settled a few state lawsuits by Washington state and North Carolina and really had this huge investigation hanging over it. In the meantime so clearly they decided to be done with this particular risk although clearly there's a lot of lawsuits still pending out there. But this definitely does away with a lot of the lawsuits that could have been filed by these 33 states and Puerto Rico. So you know how much does this resolve these you know hundreds of other lawsuits essentially how much of his legal troubles go away as a result of this. Well it definitely significant that these states have settled but there are still over two thousand five hundred civil lawsuits like personal injury lawsuits that have been filed by individuals and also dozens of cases filed by state governments and school districts. In fact in November the San Francisco School District will go to trial in the first of these cases to go to trial which could really show the potential for how a jury might react to the evidence once it is presented. So that's another one that potentially we could see a settlement before it hits trial. But there are over twenty five hundred suits out there plus several states there including New York and California by the way which normally are you know have the potential for big settlements or damages. They have lawsuits pending against rule that are still pending. So Dow Jones agreed to stop a number of different marketing practices as a result of this settlement. What are they. And how big of a change will that be from the company we knew before. Well we should note that Jewel said in a statement today that all of these things that it has agreed to not do it is already not doing is the way it put it. It said it voluntarily changed its business practices a while ago. As you know the writing was on the board here about how how it was the hammer was coming down on some of these marketing practices. But it's no longer going to market to you if it's not going to do social. Most social media marketing not going to use cartoons in ads. It has it's agreed to not do public transportation advertising. It won't be using anyone who's under the age of 35 in any advertising. A lot of things like that. No sponsored products no free products quite a wide range of activities normally associated with the marketing that it's agreeing to not do including importantly only limiting to FDA approved flavors which it used to of course have lots of different candy flavors fruit flavors. And now they're they've done away with that.