Been talking about the fallout in Asian currencies on the back of that very very strong dollar. How are you looking at it and the impact on Asian economies in particular with inflation sky rocketing given where their currencies are right now. Thank you very much Linda for having me. Yes it's a very unpredictable environment. And all of our clients are kind of thinking about the combination of factors that they're facing. It could be the geopolitical tensions the movements in effects the inflation the increased and competing environment and so on and so forth. And therefore what I've picked up in some conversations I've had with with clients while participating in the forum from Hong Kong here this morning as well. Is that. Having sufficient liquidity and a well diversified mix of funding sources is now critical and could be even as critical and strategic as the next time in a deal that you could be considering. But yes we're definitely living in a very unpredictable environment and one that we haven't seen in quite some time. I'm pretty environment unpredictable environment including that in China. When we spoke to you about a year ago you said that you're looking at the next 25 years in China not the next quarter. Since then we've had the Chinese government taking issue with banker pay. We also have the likes of Credit Suisse reassessing putting a brake on expansion plants in China. What's your own assessment and what's your strategy in China now. And so is this the strategy in China has actually not changed for us. And it was the current strategy was born from decisions that were made actually few years back. There are wars that we and we would like to have an important presence onshore because it's the second largest economy in the world. And for us a bank that is and has a global footprint in over 100 markets it makes sense to have a large presence in the second largest economy in the world. So we have been fortunate that we have been granted 100 percent ownership and control of ethanol. But the future no option entity and of the security company we have at the bank local incorporated bank. Now for 15 years. And therefore we are waiting to reach 100 percent of our asset management company and which we hope will happen in there in the near future once we will have DAX. I think we would have strengthened further our what onshore platform. And again that that presence is there to have an international following clients coming into China. Multinational corporations who are there any taps are serving and onshore clients who are. For instance looking at doing something on offshore and with cross-border components and so on and so forth. And you might have seen that recently. We got approval to acquire 10 percent of China Merchant Bank Wealth Management Company which again it's a further statement of our commitment to China again and competing in China. Given that it is the second largest economy in the world. Philip what if your strategy in China is intact. Are you. Are you hiring. What's your headcount plan. Are you also looking at capitalizing the opportunities left behind by the likes of Credit Suisse which is pulling back. So I'm not going to comment on what some of our colleagues from other banks are doing being and but in terms of headcount we have the right headcount and we will hire if necessary and unnecessary in general. To me the strategy is as I said is completing the last piece of the jigsaw and then work on the platform to offer it to the clients. So we are war. We are well prepared for that. It's Richard. I'll go. Give us a sense. You know with Covid lockdowns a slowing economy where you're seeing opportunities in particular right now and you know it's it's an operating climate a landscape which is ever evolving with new headwinds emerging where there were none. It's a bit like whack a mole. Yes. So definitely am. In that sense clearly in the banking and in the pure banking environment you will have seen that it has been a normalization of the Yemeni market to let's call it pre Covid-19 levels. Deals are becoming somewhat more complex and and with cross-border companies which is kind of a little bit of our sweet spot in terms of equity capital markets definitely you will have seen that there have been a few IPOs yours and a few for lawns on TV but there is some energy companies something in consumer. Very early on. So there is a little bit of a resurgence of the overall in equity private placement which is a way to sustain company long before the go to go public. In general the growth story in my opinion of China and in Asia in general because our ambition spans there the whole region has not changed and the need for capital from companies in the region and has not changed and therefore it will come back. And but as I said right now strategically and they're having a diversified mix of funding sources is becoming critical on their DCM market. And you will have seen that there is activity on their high yield grade space. And on the on the ESG agenda I would say. But overall that's been a notable slow down because in a rising rate scenario clearly investors and issuers are both reassessing their needs and their priorities. In the end it will take some time before things normalize. Overall clearly we also tend to offer to our clients solutions not only in Iraq in bank not so markets payments security services asset management and private banking. So we have a full array of products that we're trying to everything clients into really. David I wanted to pick up then on your point and DCM and certainly at raising rates we haven't dealt with this in what 15 years. There was a window about a few weeks back where we thought rates were either stabilizing or falling and we had a rush of deals coming through in the debt markets to raise some money. I'm just curious whether or not you're seeing that from your clients right now. Is there still a scramble to raise cash or has that window now past a very short term question of course to reign now. I think it seems to me that the window is is not there with most of the central banks going out possibly with 75 basis points during the month of September. I think most of the investors and issuers are rarely stick around waiting to see what's happening. Maybe maybe maybe there could be a little bit of a window in the ECM market. But the flurry of activity we saw in DCM and some deals being printed before this summer now it's harder. Philip I was just wondering. Question of course it is still about geopolitics U.S. China tensions. How are you assessing the risks of China in de-listing from the US. Look at first of all the news that we received around 10 days ago of their agreement on the delisting was overall welcomed by all parties involved. And in general you have clients across the globe that want to access the U.S. capital markets and we support them in doing so through our efforts in the specific case of the delisting. Our view is it is a little bit too early to call from for how things will develop from here. On one side you have the PCAOB wants to complete the inspection and therefore only after that we will be able really to assess and how things will deploy and whether Chinese companies will go back to least in the US or whether there will be other these things and so on and so forth.