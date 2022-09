00:00

In your opinion what is what matters most to asset classes globally right now. Is it dollar. Well thank you so much. And it is just great to be back here in person in Singapore. Well today it is all about the currencies but the big question still is inflation and how central banks have to react to this. But what we see is a widening differential. It's not just the Fed moving 75 basis points. We had the ECB Bank of England moving in kind the same way. So this is meeting a widening premium that we have versus the yen. Know given the Bank of Japan is not going to do anything this is moving the currencies. So I think the strong dollar is here to stay over the near term. But all eyes are on the inflation numbers how the policymakers are going to react. And also on gas prices in Europe and what type of recession could be in store. Let's pick up on differential. Of course the yen has already surged past 140. It's now at 143. And 150 isn't so far away. Do you see the yen headed that way. Well 140 has been our target. And we have said this could go to 145 because it's even a wider differential right now. Now that you see really all of the central banks in the developed markets you know except for Bank of Japan having to move very aggressively to front load you know moving from 50 really to a 75 basis point call. So I think that you know we're not necessarily done with the weakness that we have seen in the yen. I think this is going to endure. Now the question is when do you begin to see Bank of Japan talk about surrendering your curb control. And I think that's in 2023. So this could be with us for the next few months. Still a joy. So how do you really assess whether the weakness of those currencies is a net negative net positive for those economies. We're talking about Japan. Of course for the longest time we talked about how you know you have a weaker Japanese yen it means is great for their exports. Same thing for China and their exports. But at what point does this become a problem. Well I think that you're with the strong dollar is here to stay because you know that all eyes are still on the Fed. But what we're also looking at is you know very much the growth story and the story in Japan is really one about exit from deflation. It's about regime change. So I wouldn't fixate so much just on where the currency is at. I think the questions are going to come up. You'll maybe not tomorrow but in the coming months about what are they going to do on yield curve control and how does this look at the growth numbers out of Japan have actually been you know pretty reasonable in this environment. And we are seeing a shift right now. We're hearing less about a global recession than very divergent performance between different regions. How deeper recession in Europe is subpar growth in Asia but exit from deflation. I think we'll be what we will be talking about you know as we look towards the end of the year and going into 2023. Joyce how about the growth story in China is that just going to remain mired in the mud as long as we have this Covid zero policy. Well we've taken down the China growth forecast this year to just 3 percent and next year we have it at four point six percent. So that is well below the five and a half percent target. And it's not just Covid 0. The issue we really are focused on over the medium term is the property sector because that's just such a big portion of GDP of bank lending and also of household wealth. And I think this is an issue that's going to persist through 2023 into 2024. As far as dealing with what we do with the the empty apartments the mortgage suspensions and the fall in housing prices and they have to really draw a fine balance here between home price stability given the percentage it is of household wealth and addressing some of these issues that they have with respect to the the property sector outlook. And we have a default rate still that is rising. We've realized that up to about 13 percent like 45 billion of defaults this year for Chinese property funds. There is a clear sign of vulnerability especially when you take a look at the Chinese currency the yuan approaching 7. But even as we talk about its weakness it is pretty stable against a basket of currencies. How are you looking at the yuan. Yes. Well the yuan as you mentioned has been very stable against a basket of currencies. When we look at what's been happening with euro dollar dollar yen. So we have the one moving beyond southern next year. I think that will happen. But we've also seen that you know the export numbers you have slowed a little bit. But I think the. So the currency I think is going to stay sort of in this range that we've seen. And we see that these moves have not been as sharp as what we have seen in some of the other developed market in the developed market currencies quite frankly. But we're also really looking at euro dollar. We have that at ninety five below parity and back of the envelope. Every you know every 1 percent change in European growth is about 3 percent on euro dollar. So there's a lot of questions on what does a slowdown in Europe look like. And I think we measure you know China against that. So I think that the sort of weakness will continue. But I still think it's relative to some of the other major currencies that we're looking at. We started the conversation with you saying that the dollar is key. How is it all impacting in terms of allocation asset allocation 60 40 in negative territory down 15 percent year to date. How should we be looking at asset allocation. Well 60 40. If you take a longer term view now that we've really seen a big move in fixed income yields I mean at this time last year we were at zero yield. So we were saying 3 percent for 60 40. But now that you have the US AG at 4 percent. Are we looking more at 4 percent fixed income maybe 5 percent 6 percent in the equity market. So one of the silver linings of such a dramatic Sotloff is that going forward 60 40 since we're exiting zero yield since we're exiting deflation could actually be giving you something that is more like a 5 percent return rather than a 3 percent return. Now that doesn't help you much this year. I mean this year has been whether you're in the bond market or the equity market you're one of the worst years on record that no one can really think about compared to past crises. But I do think though that the themes that we're going to be looking at going forward will be front loading all of these central bank moves. So at what point can they pause really sit back and see where inflation settles. But I think it is very premature to talk about easing.