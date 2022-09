00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Chris what joins us right now. Jeffries global head of equity strategy joins us out of Tokyo a cheaper Tom Keene than usual. Chris given of course the exchange rate and it I'm sure of course you know your Hong Kong dollar a US dollar goes a little bit of a long way. We'll get to the yen in just a moment here. But just given this fairly adverse investing conditions are you bullish on anything right now Chris. Well you know that's clearly there right now. It does remain almost the inverse of Goldilocks in world markets. We have a Fed monetary tightening and we have the rate hikes but we also have the balance sheet contraction getting more under way in terms of quantitative tightening. And in a funny kind of way the rally over the summer months which was driven by the peaking out of inflation narrative has delayed the end of Fed tightening because Carl definitely toward more hawkish at Jackson Hole because he mis communicated in July at the FOMC meeting and implied gave a unintentionally doubled message. So he's now had to reiterate the hawkish message that serve in the short term is bearish in September and October. Normally when you get markets going down sharply. We had Deutsche Bank saying look it seems like investors are unwinding their equity positions as if the deep recession has already arrived. What signs are you looking for Chris on on where and when we're going to reach that equity bottom. When there's a deep recession already arrived the Fed would've done a U-turn. So the problem is that the labor market data is not weak yet. It's just starting to weaken. And the last employment cost index in the US showed record gains in terms of wages which is why the U.S. economy remains more resilient. So I'm sure the U.S. economy is going to continue to slow in coming months. But the recession is not going to arrive that quickly. Which means that the Fed tightening can proceed for longer. So one key issue for me is the politics. In my view 150 percent of the reason Jerome Powell turned so hawkish from last November was political pressure on the Fed to get in front of inflation. Because the Democrat administration moderates and Democrats in Congress suddenly realized fourth quarter last year that inflation was a number one issue on Americans minds in terms of opinion polling data as important politically. The opinion poll data showed rightly or wrongly that Democratic Democrats the Biden administration were being blamed for the inflation. So the message went out to do something about this inflation. So this is the first time since the 70s we've had political pressure on the Fed to tighten. That remains the case today. But maybe after the midterm elections the pressure goes the other way. Chris right now into the elections maybe into the end of this year. What what is the investment advice. Melody wasn't there either you can never invest both in my keep. The key point for now is you want to own my key favorite sector in inequities remains what it's been for the last two two years. And that's energy stocks. Why stay bullish still. Of course there's this whole cost of living crisis. Does it does it only drive you more into the sector. Chris I mean that was kind of a key performance in the first half already. And now energy's done very very well. But I wonder have energy stocks because as a fundamental hedge because they're the obvious risk to energy stocks is demand destruction caused by slower economies and injury. Stocks have corrected on that demand destruction theme since the highs in about June. But the reality is that there's not much evidence of demand destruction in the Western world for energy as of today. The only evidence of demand destruction on energy right now and oil is in China. So in that sense actually presidency's doing the rest of the world a big favor because the oil price would be materially higher today if China was fully reopened and the inflation scare would be that much worse. And the Fed now has to focus on headline inflation not just core inflation. So I definitely want to remain invested in energy stocks because of massive supply constraints and energy caused by the fossil. The attack on fossil fuels in the last several years which has had the unintended consequence of causing a collapse in investment at a time when 82 percent of world energy demand in 2021 was still met by fossil fuels. The other reason to own energy is quite simply that you need a hedge against the growing risk of escalation in Ukraine. And markets have currently forgotten about Ukraine. Yeah but every day reminding us that it is still an important story here. Point there Chris. I mean Chris I want to ask you about Japan. Here in Tokyo right now unusually. Ninety nine percent of the time a weak yen is positive for any equity markets. Can we follow that sort of indirect rule at this point in time or is that is now a time that it doesn't usually it's not as useful. No it's very it's a very good point. No the historic correlation between the weak yen and positive the Japanese equities has completely broken down this year. Historically what happened was foreign investors would buy the Japanese equity market when they saw the yen weaken as it was the explanation of the correlation. But it's completely broken down. And the other problem with the Japanese stock market remains. What it's been for many years is that domestic institutions have not reallocated money to Japanese equities since 1990 when the bubble peaked. So the Japanese stock market has a problem unless foreigners are buying the fundamental cause though the collapse in the yen this year is a stubborn commitment by the RBA governor to this yield curve control policy which in my view doesn't make any sense. But so long as U.S. US bond buys US bond yields are rising which they are right now. And if the BMJ is trying to maintain this 10 25 basis point target on the 10 year JCB the end is going to keep going down. The consensus in Japan because I've been there a few days is the Kuroda will keep this policy in place until he steps down next spring. Even the more and more people inside the Japanese central bank are uncomfortable with it. And that's probably correct. But in my view if the yen breaks 150 and inflation in Japan starts moving north of 3 towards 4 then I think it will become even difficult for Kuroda to maintain this policy line. But fundamentally the policy makes zero sense is destabilising. The yen is causing the BMJ to buy ever more ridiculous amounts of crazy BS and it's causing a huge imported inflationary pressures in Japan and Japanese households. Very little limited wage gains to compensate for it. Yeah. How does it impact against earnings. What should I expect earning revisions to continue on the downside for a few more months Chris. And as the earnings threat a bigger one than the Fed itself. No no. I think the biggest problem in Japan right now is this yield curve control policy of the BMJ. I think it's completely counterproductive. Right now final questions Chris. Well while we're talking about earnings I'm looking at multiple say MSCI China and look at the U.S. for example. Up one part is earnings. Obviously the other part is you know what discount rate do we use. Do these valuations make sense to you given we don't know where the Fed's going to go into terminal. Right. Well you know I'm not sure yet. To me there's no point making long term predictions on interest rates because every protection made by the Fed in the last several years has been wrong. I think we should just take one FOMC meeting at a time. And my guess for the next seven minutes visiting is a 50 basis point rate hike. But if you look at price to sales in the US. And I'd put I have the chart in the presentation I gave this morning. We are still way north of the highs or the levels reached at the peak of the 2000 NASDAQ bubble. So the US bases used to live extremely high valuations in the growth sectors. So monetary tightening precedes U.S. equities can definitely go lower. The problem for the rest of the world where valuations are much more reasonable. Japan is a good example is that so long as they correlate they remain correlated to the Wall Street and Japan's completely correlated Wall Street right now. They can get cheap. China's been dirt cheap all year. The big problem for myself everybody looking at Asian equities this year is at the start of this year China was the obvious hiding place because China by October November last year had commenced monetary easing fiscal easing and property easing. China like most markets was not negatively geared to fed tightening. So people naturally move money into China. If I was a fund manager I would've done the same thing. But obviously that whole bet has backfired spectacularly because of this continuing commitment to Covid suppression policy. Whereas many people were hoping myself included that the Covid suppression policy in China would be adjusted for the practical realities of the Obama convert.