00:00

I just want to stop with the oil price. We have seen a little bit of weakening here on the concerns about Chinese demands. Then on the other hand this week we've had OPEC plus announcing that it's going to be cutting production in October by 100000 barrels. So what's the stronger catalyst here in terms of the future for oil prices. The little. Plus symbolically at one hundred thousand barrels per day in response to President Biden's requests and they removed 100000 barrels per day. So it really is nothing dramatic. But what it tells you is that OPEC plus is willing to take action if the prices begin to go down. And by going down I mean much below ninety dollars a barrel. You can't expect some massive production cutbacks which would bring the prices off the prices that OPEC's seems to want somewhere in the range of ninety dollars plus if they cut into weakness. The price is very much related to China that Chinese demand it's over a million bucks today lower than it should in the next year. It could be also often million BOVESPA lower. So it adds that big burden to the market. And the problem is that we don't know what is the end of China's policy is zero. Public policy is not something that anybody could predict. On the other hand the possibility I think the production of oil from Iran is seems to be fading. So that is also lurking in the background. It is a substantial difference in the market place. If the production comes in so perfectly in front of us. Outside of China how does the demand picture look more broadly to you. Do global economies need more supply of cheaper oil at the moment. Chin in the global picture is read quite well on the oil side of the dust side. Of course not so well the of the high gas prices. But if you take China out of the rest of the world there's been okay. Asia is doing well. The U.S. is doing row. Europe of course is always in a long term decline no matter what. But the global picture is not heavily dominated by what happens in China. If there is a movement off the lockdowns in China no Chinese demand goes back to the fury then the global crisis been jump for months. So at the moment is all China which over China. Well what about what's happening in Europe. Fair then we're hearing that really energy trading there is being strained by margin calls of at least one and a half trillion dollars. Where is the market headed there and the trading when it comes to really investors trying to make something out of what's happening with the crisis over there. As the margin calls of a serious issue. But the big question in Europe is December 5 when they're supposed to stop buying from Russia. And if they succeed in stopping Russian oil being used then the price of wine the second they're going to play God is on board. So the European success in stopping Russian oil coming in. A sponsor in the higher price support. If they fail in stopping the Russian oil they're getting out through the rest of the world. Then the prices would be the same range as they are now. So the measurement is what happens in December 5 and whether the Europeans can shut down Russian planes or not. But if they shut the Russian oil then the rest of the world pays the price for the European decisions. It doesn't impact Europe alone. It impacts everybody else. Well will the winter look like in Europe. Well it is supposed to be a regular Internet but if it becomes a full printing it could be anybody's guess if the details. And I think the Russians are call counting on putting down their supplies and the oil is becoming chaotic so that the rest of them changed their mind about the level of sanctions. I think it's a mistaken assumption because as long as President Putin is there I don't think they're going to change their views. But it can be very chaotic and situation can get out of hand. The Europeans don't have the game worked out very well. They don't know what is going to happen. They pretend like they do but they.