00:00

So Ari Emanuel's a well-known person in the entertainment world. But there was another figure named Ari Gold. Who was a fictional character that many people thought was named after you. Did you like that. Did you not like that. And what is it like when you're more famous than your clients. Well here's what I would say at the time of the show. And Mark Wahlberg is a client of mine and I helped put that show together. I didn't like it at the beginning because it depicted me. There was some things that were for sure not true. And then there are some things that I hated seeing that were true. I'm not that same person anymore. But later on especially after Covid a lot of people kept on seeing it. It's it's for sure opened a lot of doors and it and at the time at the end my brother was in the White House. The show was on the air. I mean I got a lotta you know people would pick up my phone call or anybody today that won't return your phone calls. ISE. There's nobody in the world. I get a lot of people on phone when I need to.